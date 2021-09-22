4 UI Design Principles to Follow to Deliver The Best User Experience

The user interface comprises a significant part of any digital platform's performance. If it is done well, users feel comfortable when accomplishing their tasks and surfing through the platform. Whether UI is poor, users struggle with numerous problems that deteriorate their experience and urge them to leave. To increase success when crafting a UI for your website, it's recommended to follow some principles and rules. These are the UI design principles that ensure the user interface be as smooth and high-quality as possible. The goal of UI design is to maximize an intuitive experience, guiding users through a digital product.