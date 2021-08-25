4 Tailwind CSS Options For Premium Templates & Components

\\\nTailwind CSS is an increasingly popular choice for developers to create their sites and back-ends. Today, I'd like to round up a handful of popular premium options that extend Tailwind or allow you to stand out in style.\n\n\\\n ![Alt Text](https://cdn.hackernoon.com/images/cksbgd-2-to-000-g-0-as-63-h-1-f-1-ls-6.jpg)\n\n## [SaaS Blocks Tailwind Template](https://www.saasblocks.app/)\n\nSaaS Blocks is a Tailwind theme and components that makeup "blocks" or sections. It is a fairly new player on the scene and features 110 customizable blocks and multiple themes.\n\n\\\n**Pros:**\n\n* Minimalist clean, professional design, easily fits any brand, style, or color palette.\n* Great typography, alignment, consistency across sections.\n* Doesn't use Inter as the primary font family (don't have to look like every other website)\n* Figma file included for company tier + (good for team access and customization)\n* Blocks stack perfectly so there's no weird spacing. You can just snap them together to see how it all fits.\n* Cool mesh backgrounds\n* Easy to customize colors, fonts (global config file), and images (in Figma)\n* New blocks added often\n\n\\\n**Cons:**\n\n* Currently lacking back-end components to match the theme style, although this is in the works.\n* Not as many pre-made pages yet to let you bypass stacking your own blocks and just get straight to editing your content.\n* Could use more blocks and components\n\n\\\n**Pricing:**\n\nStarts at $67 (one time) for a hobby license.\n\n\\\n**Overall score:** 4.5/5\n\n\\\n ![DevDojo Page Creator](https://cdn.hackernoon.com/images/cksbgd-2-tp-000-h-0-as-66-hxc-0-ppq.jpg)\n\n## [DevDojo Page Creator (Tails)](https://devdojo.com/tails)\n\nDevDojo is a drag-and-drop page builder with 170+ components. It's a reasonably priced and very well-designed alternative to other templates. The components look different from one another so you are not limited to the same style (if that's important to you).\n\n\\\n**Pros**\n\n* Easy to drag and drop blocks to make your layout\n* Great looking professional designs\n* Responsive screen preview\n* A variety of blocks in different styles and colors (not limited to one style)\n* Very affordable at $15 per month\n* New blocks added often\n\n\\\n**Cons**\n\n* Website blocks only so your design would not extend to your back end (for some this doesn't matter at all).\n* You are still left to decide what looks good and some blocks may look "out of sync" in terms of a complete brand look and feel. In other words, it helps if you know what looks good together.\n* The navigation feels a bit buggy and frustrating at times and there seem to be a few errors when playing around with blocks that can be a bit frustrating.\n\n\\\n**Pricing**\n\n* $15 per month feels like a really good deal for what you get.\n* There are a couple of free blocks, but they are very limited in terms of what you can do with them (pretty much have to upgrade).\n\n\\\n**Overall score:** 4/5\n\n\\\n ![Tailwind UI Kit](https://cdn.hackernoon.com/images/cksbgd-2-ts-000-i-0-as-6-a-6-sn-20-r-6.jpg)\n\n## [Tuk (Tailwind UI Kit)](https://tailwinduikit.com/)\n\nTuk consists of a web application kit, a marketing kit, and an e-commerce one. Well designed and reasonably priced, this is up there in terms of my favorites.\n\nTuk also comes with React, Angular, Vue & WordPress templates - quite impressive! The Tailwind UI Kit consists of 1000 components and 30 templates and allows for a variety of uses and functions - including your app dashboards! Overall, I am very impressed with this product and feel that it would be money well spent for anyone to buy this.\n\n\\\n**Pros**\n\n* A good selection of components\n* Extends into dashboards and other components\n* Comes with pre-made templates\n\n \\\n\n**Cons**\n\n* The design has strange inconsistencies like typography line height, and inconsistencies between radius usage (on buttons, and elements around buttons).\n* Some of the sections look too generic. It's as if someone just copied another section and didn't do anything to it (looks very much like standard Tailwind components). Why release blocks that look exactly the same?\n* Some of the dashboard components seem impractical (designed for the sake of looking different, while ignoring most principles of hierarchy, typography, color).\n\n\\\n**Pricing**\n\n* Website marketing kit: $79\n* Web app kit: $159\n* Ecommerce Kit: $59\n* Bundle: $249\n\n\\\n**Overall score:** 3.5/5\n\n\\\n ![Alt Text](https://cdn.hackernoon.com/images/cksbgd-2-ts-000-j-0-as-6-esof-2-xfs.jpg)\n\n## [Shuffle](https://shuffle.dev/)\n\nShuffle is a Tailwind page builder that allows you to drag and drop blocks onto a page and then export the project. The tool also allows you to change colors, typography, general and container settings. Lastly, you can add your custom CSS right in the app.\n\nShuffle looks great at first glance, and it has some well-designed sections, but overall I felt that it lacks consistency in design. Some blocks look much better than others (and some as if the designer gave up). I feel that this tool has potential, but it's not quite there in terms of visual consistency and component options.

\\\
**Pros**

* The tool makes it easy to edit templates and specify color options — very friendly for newbies!
* Some of the blocks look very well designed

\\\
**Cons**

* A very limited number of blocks. Features alone don't contain nearly enough options to make anything useful.
* Some of the blocks lack consistency and substance.
* Some themes are poorly designed (by designer's standards) and ignore basic UX, typography, and color principles.

\\\
**Pricing**

* $24/mo or $149 lifetime

\\\
**Overall score:** 3/5

\\\
**What is your favorite theme, template, or component system for Tailwind (free or premium)?**