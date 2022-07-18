4 Reasons for Cyber Intelligence Failure

Cybersecurity is a complex game of cat-and-mouse between you and would-be hackers. If you are smart and quick, clients will come streaming in for your business. You can build your reputation in the industry solely on performance. You want to be able to work smarter, not harder. Your priority should be taking the right action to combat the threat promptly. Don’t let your team drown in the data. See how much you can narrow the scope of the data that you are receiving to improve efficiency.

You often read about companies falling prey to hackers even after having several cybersecurity measures in place. This happens because of a few factors, including not using intelligence properly.

Are you thinking of starting your own cybersecurity company? You don't want to fall into the same trap.





To excel in your business, you should follow the lead of top cyber intelligence companies. Here are the biggest reasons why cyber intelligence fails and the tips for avoiding these mistakes.

Misjudging the Business Threats

You need to know what threats could be posed to this business if certain information is found and distributed. That means knowing what value the business has and what the hackers would do with it ... and how it could not only hurt the business for which you're managing cybersecurity but also the customers who trust the business.





If you don't do that, then you risk causing problems for not only the business but the lives of those customers. Judge the risk areas that could allow the business or its customers to become targets of cyber crimes like identity theft. Misjudging threats and letting them go unaddressed could damage your reputation, too. Carefully look at what your client has and figure out the best way to protect that asset.

Getting Lost in Irrelevant Feeds

There's a lot of information to go through when it comes to cybersecurity. Cyber intelligence generates several feeds . You need to be sure you’re investing your time and effort in analyzing only the relevant feeds.





Even when you're looking at the right feeds, identifying threats may seem like looking for needles in haystacks. Now, imagine what it feels like to realize that you've been looking in the wrong haystacks! Precious time goes to waste... and you could have wound up leaving a door wide open for a hacker to just waltz in and take what they want, information-wise.





Always filter the feeds in the first place, so your cyber intelligence team stays on track with the information load coming their way.

Not Focusing On the Right Fault Feeds

Once you have filtered the relevant fault feeds, you need to execute the task of analyzing them with all your attention. This is easier if you focus on the first part - knowing which asset your client needs to have protected the most and then moving forward.





Identifying threats is crucial to a successful cyber threat intelligence strategy. Make sure that all the filtered feeds are assessed thoroughly for targeting the threats.

Overworking Data

We're in a time now where you can get SO much information in a short amount of time. It can feel like you're buried in a stack of data. Yes, you and other people can be trained to be able to hone in on a certain set that could indicate a security breach. But it can still be hard if you have too much data coming in for you.





You want to be able to work smarter, not harder. Your priority should be taking the right action to combat the threat promptly. Don’t let your team drown in the data. See how much you can narrow the scope of the data that you are receiving to improve efficiency.





Cybersecurity is a complex game of cat-and-mouse between you and would-be hackers. If you are smart and quick, clients will come streaming in for your business. You can build your reputation in the industry solely on performance.





It will be a learning curve for you, constantly going back and checking and rechecking to ensure you and your team are doing everything right. It might seem like an ever-shifting board, but once you get the hang of things, you can easily cut off hackers. Eventually, you and your client will benefit ... and so will customers whose data you protect.