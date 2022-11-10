4 Questions to Ask When Learning New Technology
Too Long; Didn't ReadThe first step to understanding technology is understanding what it does and why it exists. The next step is understanding real-world use cases for this technology. Ask yourself: “What does this technology do right? and what does it do wrong?” This will help you understand better if this technology is the right tool for the problem that you are trying to solve. After understanding as much as you can about the technology before actually using it, it’s now time to use it.