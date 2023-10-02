Search icon
ReadWrite
see notifications
Notifications
see more
    4 Mistakes to Avoid When Building a One-Person Businessby@tinyempires

    4 Mistakes to Avoid When Building a One-Person Business

    tldt arrow
    EN
    Read on Terminal Reader
    Read this story w/o Javascript

    Too Long; Didn't Read

    In this comprehensive guide, we explore the critical factors for solo founders and small teams when selecting a business to ensure success. Avoid the common pitfalls of aiming for massive scale, charging low prices, and targeting consumer markets. Instead, find your niche in the business world, where you can charge premium prices, reduce competition, and align with businesses' needs. By following these principles, you'll pave a more accessible path to entrepreneurial success, leaving behind the struggles of trying to replicate big companies' strategies. Subscribe for more insights on choosing a business that suits your personality and skills in our upcoming continuation.
    featured image - 4 Mistakes to Avoid When Building a One-Person Business
    Ilustrate a man looking at an open laptop that displays charts via HackerNoon AI Image Generator
    startups #solo-startups #startup-advice
    Tiny Empires HackerNoon profile picture

    @tinyempires

    Tiny Empires

    Build a 6-figure solo-founder business that works around your life. Not the other way round

    Credibility

    react to story with heart
    Tiny Empires HackerNoon profile picture
    by Tiny Empires @tinyempires.Build a 6-figure solo-founder business that works around your life. Not the other way round
    Read my stories
    AWS Security LIVE!

    RELATED STORIES

    Article Thumbnail
    Exploring Crypto-Anarchism: From Privacy to Cryptocurrencies and Beyond
    Published at Dec 02, 2023 by obyte #crypto-anarchism
    Article Thumbnail
    Sentrii Unveiled: How AI is Shaping the Future of Fraud Prevention in Web3
    Published at Dec 01, 2023 by ishanpandey #web3-security
    Article Thumbnail
    WAGMI Unleashes Web3 Gaming Revolution with Alex Becker: A Visionary Partnership Shaping the Future
    Published at Dec 01, 2023 by ishanpandey #web3-gaming
    Article Thumbnail
    127 Stories To Learn About Wordpress
    Published at Dec 01, 2023 by learn #wordpress
    Article Thumbnail
    Sui Surpasses $150M in TVL, Showcasing Blistering DeFi Momentum
    Published at Nov 30, 2023 by chainwire #web3
    L O A D I N G
    . . . comments & more!