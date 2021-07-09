4 Handy Tips to Keep your Digital Identity Secure

Of all the scary things that happen around the world, crimes linked to someone's identity, sensitive information, and personal lives have peaked over the years. Nearly 14.4 million Americans have experienced identity theft in 2019 and the numbers just keep on rising.

Back in the day, our activity online, and whatever we put on the web never really made that much of a difference, because no one invested themselves in social media as much as we do now. But as we venture deep into the system, we also realise that this may be an extremely risky and dangerous factor in human life.

What we do not understand is that we are putting our lives in grave danger by posting even the simplest thing on the web, like our location, home address or even a picture of yourself near a landmark or workplace.

With the advancement of technology and tools, there are also various loopholes, which companies keep to protect themselves if things go wrong or just do not create a very actively secure environment.

But on the other hand, we get to see various tools, and factors that are introduced just to keep users secure on the web all the while they can freely post online without having any fear of getting hacked or their identity getting leaked on the dark web.

What are those factors and how do these help in keeping your digital identity secure?

We have listed down a few tips for those of you who are not much into tech but still are active users of the internet.

1. Two-way Authentication

This probably has to be the safest way to detect if any outsider or strange activity has occurred on any of your digital accounts. Two-way authentication is more than just the computer asking you a bunch of random questions based on your personal life. It has become way more advanced and authentic in its mannerism over the years.

Two-way Authentication factor works by generating a unique OTP Or One-Time Password, which is forwarded to you via your email address or personal mobile number only. Since your mobile number is strictly your property, not only is your account safe, but if someone else tries to access it from anywhere, you will get an instant message along with the device that is trying to access your account from whatever location.

And since your mobile is secured via facial recognition or fingerprint, it will be impossible for them to get a hold of your digital accounts, and identity.

2. Never Use the Same Password

What top cybersecurity experts cannot stop stressing enough is the fact that users should never use the same password for all of their accounts. It is not only the most stupid thing but also an easy way for the hacker to get access from one of your accounts to the others in a matter of seconds.

Experts recommend that you not only use passphrases instead of passwords, but also keep different ones for each of your accounts online. Passphrases are extremely hard to guess, and even password generators can be used that will generate an uncrackable password that common hackers and spoofers won’t be able to decode at all.

3. Use a Virtual Private Network

Apart from all the above precautionary measures we have mentioned, one of the top factors that are bound to protect you on the web is a VPN or a Virtual Private Network. Not only is a VPN a secure way for you to browse around the web, but also the best right now. It completely protects user data and any activity online without keeping any lag on any of its customers. This means that whatever you do online, you are going to stay anonymous.

Moreover, a VPN has a ton of other benefits, which also involve unblocking geo-restricted streaming services from anywhere. If you live abroad and are deprived of streaming HBO Max, Netflix, Peacock TV or more, then a VPN is your ultimate saviour. And since there are numerous versions online, paid and free, we would only recommend you to spend some bucks and get the premium ones, since they are the most trustworthy and of quality.

4. Avoid Sharing Sensitive Information

This may be a tough one for social media addicts or those who are online personalities with a huge social media following or an open account. But we would recommend you to keep your account strictly work-related and avoid over-sharing information that will somehow reveal more about your personal life.

Usuall,y when online figures tend to reveal their personal aspects on the web, they may get hit with a ton of opinionated statements and online trolls, which can turn into hate and eventually lead to cyberbullying and cybercrimes.

But if you are secured from all ends with a VPN and all the other security protocols, then you are safe. But you must keep on practising all these things to stay protected and keep your online identity secure as well.

