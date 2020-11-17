4 Best Application-Deployment Techniques You Will Discover in 2021

Serial tech entrepreneur
Application deployment comprises the steps, processes, and activities required to make an application or update available for its intended users. The manner in which you deploy an application matters a great deal as it impacts how quickly your product will respond to changes, and the quality of these changes. Today, most software developers deploy updates, patches, and new applications via a combination of manual, automated, and cloud-based processes, although, manual application deployment is being phased out.
In this post, I will examine 4 different ways in which applications can be deployed. The methods I will be considering are the most common and effective deployment techniques available today. They include:
Continuous integration (CI) is a software development practice based on the frequent integration of the code into a shared repository. The continuous integration practice helps developers identify problems that may occur during the application development process earlier, and a lot easier. By integrating regularly, less time gets spent looking for errors, leaving more time to spend developing key features.
Circle CI and Travis CI are the two most popular CI platforms available, each with its pros and cons. The key features of Circle CI are:
Advantages of Circle CI
Disadvantages of Circle CI
Circle CI and Travis CI are both cloud-based applications with a YAML file configuration but unlike Circle CI, Travis CI supports a lot more languages out of the box.
Jenkins is a powerful application that allows for continuous integration and delivery of projects, regardless of the platform you’re working on. By using Jenkins, software companies can accelerate application deployment as Jenkins can build and test at a rapid rate. The Jenkins application supports the complete development lifecycle of an application from building, testing, documenting to deployment.
The Jenkins stack can be pre-configured for use on cloud via either of Google Cloud Platform, Amazon Web Services or Azure. There are single-tier templates available on Amazon Web Services or Azure with the Azure Master Slave topology providing multi-tier templates.
Advantages of Jenkins
Disadvantages of Jenkins
Automated cloud platforms
Modern software teams are increasingly adopting the cloud for application deployment but deploying on cloud platforms is significantly different from on your own data center.
There are several platforms offering cloud-based application deployment. However, if you need a platform that makes it easy to deploy and operate applications based on a microservice architecture for almost any cloud, then Hostman is your best bet.
Hostman runs on AWS, GCP and Azure and in only a couple of clicks, you can launch your application because everything you need is done by default. Hostman’s deployment automation helps users implement continuous delivery on the cloud.
Its features include:
Advantages of Automated Cloud Platforms
Disadvantages of Automated Cloud Platforms
Bitbucket Pipelines is an integrated CI/CD service, built into Bitbucket. It allows you to automatically build, test and even deploy your code, based on a configuration file in your repository. Bitbucket pipelines allow users to create a configuration file called bitbucket-pipelines.yml in their repository where they can specify branches on which they want to trigger pipelines for running builds and deployments.
Advantages of Bitbucket Pipelines
Disadvantages of Bitbucket Pipelines
The above application-deployment techniques have their respective strengths, weaknesses, and learning curves. Automated cloud platforms like Hostman and other industry leaders provide many one-stop benefits.
However, the other hosting techniques offer a range of useful features and integrations with Jenkins well-proven across the industry.
This post is designed to analyze certain aspects of deployment techniques you can employ and while automated cloud deployment platforms seem like the way to go, you should do some more research to decide on what works best for you and your business.
