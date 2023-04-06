The Noonification: How I Lost $1000 On One Pixel (4/6/2023)

How are you, hacker? \n 🪐**What's happening in tech this week:**\n [The Noonification by HackerNoon ](https://hackernoon.com/noonification-your-daily-dose-of-electrifying-tech-content-at-noon-by-hacker-noon) has got you covered with fresh content from our top 5 stories of the day, every day at noon your local time! Set email preference [here](https://app.hackernoon.com/profile/email-settings).\n ## **[These 6 Cognitive Distortions Are Wasting Your Time ](https://hackernoon.com/these-6-cognitive-distortions-are-wasting-your-time)** ![](https://cdn.hackernoon.com/images/sRDNsyX0c4TCCEJoPDTSzoNbnUD3-3g93pge.jpeg)\n By [@scott-d.-clary](https://hackernoon.com/u/scott-d.-clary) [ 6 Min read ] \n Six Cognitive Distortions that Waste Your Time\n [Read More.](https://hackernoon.com/these-6-cognitive-distortions-are-wasting-your-time)\n## **[The Path to Conscious Machines: GPT Models and the Quest for AGI](https://hackernoon.com/the-path-to-conscious-machines-gpt-models-and-the-quest-for-agi)** ![](https://cdn.hackernoon.com/images/JLKehBeMBONvfxPRcUdK8mvpAYz1-uaa2dke.jpeg)\n By [@thavash](https://hackernoon.com/u/thavash) [ 11 Min read ] \n Picture this: a world where AI is not just a “chatbot”, but an entity that is responsible for decision-making, scientific research, and even advancing humanity [Read More.](https://hackernoon.com/the-path-to-conscious-machines-gpt-models-and-the-quest-for-agi)\n## **[How I Lost $1000 On One Pixel](https://hackernoon.com/how-i-lost-$1000-on-one-pixel)** ![](https://cdn.hackernoon.com/images/qHMZ8kVymOZI7HXE58IAYCn1UW23-8293pcs.jpeg)\n By [@tomaszs](https://hackernoon.com/u/tomaszs) [ 4 Min read ] \n This is the story how a customer made me loose $1000 on moving stuff by 1px. It transformed my career and I never asked to bet back the money. It also told me s [Read More.](https://hackernoon.com/how-i-lost-$1000-on-one-pixel)\n## **[An Interview With CSS Creator Håkon Wium Lie](https://hackernoon.com/an-interview-with-css-creator-hakon-wium-lie)** ![](https://cdn.hackernoon.com/images/MqO5FJu5BqX6pm118RBfsb2Qysq1-m693pji.jpeg)\n By [@elizabethlvova](https://hackernoon.com/u/elizabethlvova) [ 11 Min read ] \n CSS Creator Håkon Wium Lie Interview [Read More.](https://hackernoon.com/an-interview-with-css-creator-hakon-wium-lie) \n 🧑💻 What happened in your world this week?It's been said that [writing can help consolidate technical knowledge](https://hackernoon.com/developers-the-why-and-how-to-writing-technical-articles-54e824789ef6), [establish credibility](https://hackernoon.com/how-can-non-writers-become-effective-bloggers-1pq32wd),[ and contribute to emerging community standards](https://hackernoon.com/how-can-non-writers-become-effective-bloggers-1pq32wd). Feeling stuck? We got you covered ⬇️⬇️⬇️\n [ANSWER THESE GREATEST INTERVIEW QUESTIONS OF ALL TIME](https://app.hackernoon.com/mobile/lZx3fmlPdlPJpVBIdble)\n We hope you enjoy this worth of free reading material. Feel free to forward this email to a nerdy friend who'll love you for it.See you on Planet Internet! With love, \n The Hacker Noon Team ✌️ ![](https://cdn.hackernoon.com/images/-6sb2rty.png)