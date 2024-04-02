Search icon
    The TechBeat: The Case Against Rocky Linux (4/2/2024)
    108 reads

    The TechBeat: The Case Against Rocky Linux (4/2/2024)

    by Techbeat4mApril 2nd, 2024
    Read on Terminal Reader
    tldt arrow

    Too Long; Didn't Read

    4/2/2024: Trending stories on Hackernoon today!
    featured image - The TechBeat: The Case Against Rocky Linux (4/2/2024)
    Techbeat HackerNoon profile picture

    How are you, hacker? 🪐Want to know what's trending right now?: The Techbeat by HackerNoon has got you covered with fresh content from our trending stories of the day!

    The Case Against Rocky Linux

    By @eluser [ 12 Min read ] Rocky Linux isn't all sunshine and rainbows. In fact, there are a ton of misdeeds and bad practices surrounding it. Read More.

    How Custom Data Models Drive Next-Generation Embedded Analytics

    By @goqrvey [ 6 Min read ] Learn how custom data models drive impactful embedded analytics within SaaS applications and deliver custom experiences for users and providers alike. Read More.

    How to Use Screen Wake Lock API in React to Manage Screen Locking/Dimming in a Browser

    By @dlitsman [ 5 Min read ] LIVE demo 🚀 on how to integrate the Screen Wake Lock API into any React application with automatic reacquisition of a lock using react-use-wake-lock. Read More.

    If The Interviewer Says, "Do You Have Any Questions for Me?” Ask Questions That Matter

    By @leonadato [ 6 Min read ] Some questions that don't just show you are worth hiring, but also show whether the company is worth hiring into. Read More.

    You're Top Writer Potential But... Did You Make it to the Top 10? 🤔

    By @editingprotocol [ 3 Min read ] HackerNoon editors are back with another edition focusing on keywords, the secret sauce for distribution. Learn how to expand your story's reach here. Read More.

    The DOJ Sues Apple for Orchestrating a Monopoly in the Smartphone Market

    By @legalpdf [ 11 Min read ] Explore Apple's journey from near-bankruptcy to smartphone dominance, as well as the allegations of monopoly and antitrust violations Read More.

    How Dating Apps Shift Focus from Simple “Matching” to Mental Health

    By @socialdiscoverygroup [ 5 Min read ] Why Dating Apps Shift Focus from Simple “Matching” to Help Users Prioritize Mental Health? Read More.

    Covalent (CQT)’s Ethereum Wayback Machine: Securing Long-Term Data Availability in the Rollup Era

    By @btcwire [ 4 Min read ] The Covalent Network is committed to providing archival data for a wide range of parties who rely on this information with the Ethereum Wayback Machine (EWM) Read More.

    Google Analytics 4 (GA4) for Beginners—Part 1: Data Collection, Processing, and Account Structure

    By @ashumerie [ 6 Min read ] Learn about dimensions, metrics, and how user behavior is analyzed in Google Analytics 4 to generate valuable insights for businesses. Read More.

    Unlocking Microservices Reliability With ACID and the Outbox Pattern

    By @lookingforere [ 9 Min read ] Outbox Pattern ensures atomicity in distributed systems, synchronizing data updates and reliable message queue dispatching through a dedicated database table Read More.

    Identity in the Digital Era: Balancing Security, Privacy, and Authenticity

    By @shad0wpuppet [ 8 Min read ] Augmented & Verified Digital Identities: Digital Fingerprints, Tech Stack, and Tech Details. Verifiable Individuals, Security, Privacy, Anonymity, Verification. Read More.

    No, You Are Not Afraid of Artificial Intelligence. You’re Afraid of Other People

    By @marshallowitz [ 7 Min read ] Are we humans holding Artificial Intelligence responsible for attitudes that are actually our gaps? Read More.

    Vanar L1 Blockchain Introduces Its Testnet Vanguard: Here's Why This Is an Exciting Development

    By @jonstojanmedia [ 2 Min read ] In an exciting development for the blockchain and entertainment industries, Vanar has officially announced the launch of its much-anticipated testnet, Vanguard. Read More.

    Motivation Doesn't Last: Here's Why

    By @rimaeneva [ 4 Min read ] The way to change is to garner enough velocity to break through the outside of your comfort zone to escape the pull of the Black Hole. Read More.

    The Elon Musk Don Lemon Interview: Full Video and Text Transcript

    By @videoman [ 1 Min read ] After this interview, Elon Musk withdrew offer to fund the Don Lemon Show. LOL. Maybe I'm too emotional. Read More.

    Ready to Innovate? Explore Apple Vision Pro Apps for Managers and Analysts

    By @nastyakostina [ 7 Min read ] Apple Vision Pro revolutionizes presentations and mind mapping for product management and system design, yet faces drawbacks, indicating room for improvement. Read More.

    Ethereum Killers, Layer2 Solutions, and Ethereum Dencun Upgrade: Who Will Benefit?

    By @dshishov [ 4 Min read ] Ethereum has successfully completed its next upgrade called Dencun. As a result, fees were reduced, and the scalability issues were solved. Read More.

    Sam Mangel to Sam Bankman-Fried: Acceptance is the Path Forward

    By @drewchapin [ 4 Min read ] The approach SBF’s legal team are taking toward sentence mitigation makes one thing clear: the former FTX CEO has not yet accepted what he did was wrong. Read More.

    Unlocking the Potential of ChatGPT: A Masterclass in Prompt Engineering

    By @jaleltounsi [ 7 Min read ] a masterclass in prompt engineering with examples of effective prompts to use in order to unlocking the potential of ChatGPT Read More.

    15 User Onboarding Techniques I Found In Consumer Mobile Apps

    By @malkovko [ 5 Min read ] Communication medium, interface metaphors, social proof, associative coherence, pledge of responsibility, or emotional touch might help onboarding new users. Read More. 🧑‍💻 What happened in your world this week? It's been said that writing can help consolidate technical knowledge, establish credibility, and contribute to emerging community standards. Feeling stuck? We got you covered ⬇️⬇️⬇️ ANSWER THESE GREATEST INTERVIEW QUESTIONS OF ALL TIME We hope you enjoy this worth of free reading material. Feel free to forward this email to a nerdy friend who'll love you for it. See you on Planet Internet! With love, The HackerNoon Team ✌️

