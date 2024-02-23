367 Stories To Learn About Web Design

Let's learn about Web Design via these 367 free stories. They are ordered by most time reading created on HackerNoon. Visit the /Learn Repo to find the most read stories about any technology.

It's a science. It's an art. It's never perfect.

As you might notice, Tailwind CSS has become popular among the developer community. I'm a big Tailwind fan and recently, I've built several React projects with Tailwind CSS. In this article, I'll describe why Tailwind CSS has brought so much value to the front-end development community.

Let's look at how typeof works in TypeScript.

Meltwater is a <a href="https://hackernoon.com/tagged/company" target="_blank">company</a> with a simple product: A database of media contacts. These contacts are otherwise hard to find, as most reporters don’t want every “disruptive” startup out there calling them to beg for a story. Yet for a few thousand dollars a year, Meltwater will give you reporters’ emails and phone numbers — placing you one step closer to that elusive “Featured On:” banner.

If a career as a full-stack developer caught your eye, you’re not alone. It’s one of the most sought-after jobs in the world and many people interested in tech

Have you ever gone on a long holiday and wanted to check the updates your team has made since 2 weeks ago?

React 16 is here, and one of the more interesting additions is ‘Portals’.

Here are 4 reasons why your product should offer a webhooks feature and stop relying on API polling:

In Javascript, we have lots of different ways to manipulate DOM elements. Here, we take a look at one of the simplest ways to do so.

I want to show you, how to generate a Flutter screen in a couple of minutes using Codis.

Choosing a UI library for your frontend project can be a challenging task. I will try to help you make this hard decision.

The best logos come across as simple and effortless. This is a difficult concept to wrap your head around when creating your first logo. In fact the number one issue I have had with most of my clients is their urge to overdo the design. Look at the logos of the world’s most successful brands like Nike, Twitter, or Apple. They are extremely simple and recognizable which is why I spend a good part of my time stressing this point to my clients.

How to put a div in the center using Flexbox? My name is Nima Owji and I want to show you how to put a div in the center using Flexbox.

I never thought that as a web design agency owner, I would be susceptible to scams. Read more about how I met a scammer and how it almost ended in tragedy.

With an ever-increasing variety of mobile devices quickly overtaking desktop browsing in overall traffic, mobile support is no longer a matter of deciding whether or not you should do it but how you should do it. Like almost everything in software development trends, there is always more than one way to do it. But from all the trends out there I believe mobile-first will fit the bill best for most people and I’ll explain why.

Developing an admin area for your React web application can be very time-consuming. And it is just as important as designing all of the front-end pages. Both admin area of your web-application and the pages themselves must be pixel-perfect, fully responsive and have mobile-first and user-friendly web design. In this article, I listed some of the best ReactJS admin dashboard templates that can speed up your development and save you a lot of time and money, eliminating the costs of creating a web application from scratch.

Being a designer or web developer is a fabulous possibility to start working as a freelancer. I will bet anything you’ve been reflecting on it thousands of times, that is why you’re here. Don’t drain your energy on infinite searching of the most reliable and beneficial online marketplace to sell your designs, artworks or sell website templates.

I recently took some serious time to improve my skills in front-end HTML and CSS.

The present era of the digital marketing industry demands both web development and SEO for results. They worth more together rather than focused separately.

Have you heard about the best trending 10 principles of good web design? Worth reading the blog. Please comment your thoughts

See what you need to know before you decide to get a free website!

A Beginner's Guide to CSS Grid Layout

In this article, I will be explaining in depth how the copyToClipboard snippet from 30 seconds of code works. You can find the source code for it and a ton of other useful methods in the project’s repository.

Every beginner should first start with the basics. In case of CSS, the basics are learning the box model. Before proceeding with learning any other CSS concepts, this is the one you should master first!

In this blog, I’ll share some ideas to improve interaction design that will help you cut through the noise.

Accessibility Testing is gaining popularity as devs becoming more concerned about the accessibility of their products and services. Learn some basics and tools.

You might be using Javascript plain old objects right now when a map may be a better solution to your problem.

After creating an application in Vue, you'll often want it to consist of multiple views or pages.

Choose the VueJS template, the fastest-growing framework in JavaScript due to its high performance and flexibility. Check all the benefits inside.

Being a manager at any post comes with a lot of responsibilities and accountability which cannot be shared, you are solely responsible for you and your team.

Webpages can and do look pretty different from one another, but they all tend to share similar standard components.

9 web apps made with Webflow is a no-code tool suitable not only for classic websites but also for advanced web apps.

In this article we are going to use Three.js to render an iPhone model in a React application. We will use react-three/fiber and react-three/drei.

Google Fonts is a data privacy concern. Learn why you should care.

If you've ever worked in vanilla Javascript, you might be familiar with adding event listeners to elements using the following formula:

A good web design helps you keep leads and turn them into profit. This article gives you ten web design mistakes to avoid when designing your website.

I asked, “what are the best browser extensions for browsers?”

I received 50+ replies. Here are the best 10.

The Factory Method pattern is a design pattern that is used to create objects without specifying the exact class of object that will be created.

In this post, we’ll be exploring some interesting UX design trends to look out for in 2022. But before that, let’s discuss why is UX design important.

5 tips on how to run result-focused design sprints from a designer at Meta & Google. Take your design sprints to another level.

After many years, I went from pure icons to adding descriptive text.

Now, you can easily update your commit messages by simply adding --amend to your git command.

Let's attempt to look through the rationale behind terrible web3 product design.

Improve your ranking by both search engines and humans by not forcing the client to download unnecessary imagery.

In HTML we use block elements to take up the full width of the page. These differ in properties from inline elements, which are typically found within text flow

Here are 5 tips you should keep in mind when implementing dark mode in your apps.

The corporate image of a company is everything in today's world. That is why when choosing a Web Design Agency it is important to take into account some basic r

Here is a list of 5 things you didn't know you didn't know about designing a website.

Git provides a powerful tool by letting us create branches

It turns out that disabling a Favicon is surprisingly easy and eve a good idea when you don't really want to deal with the hassle of another part of a website

When a file is tracked, adding it to .gitignore will not cause it to go untracked. Learn how to untrack a file that you have recently added to .gitignore.

Instagram or Insta is one of the world’s most used photo and video sharing social networks. It is owned by Facebook and was launched in 2010 on iOS and the Android version was launched two years later along with a trimmed down desktop version. Today, let us see how the homepage of Instagram has evolved over the years.

How to get prepared before designing the website? Here are 6 easy tips we have benefited from.

Create or build a beautiful portfolio website with react, ChakraUi and framerMotion

So, you are ready to create a killer web design and build an online presence. You already have excellent ideas for blog posts and landing pages. Now it is time

Good web design is good business.

We use the splice method to insert an item into an array at a specific index in javascript, which takes 3 arguments - and also lets us delete items too.

Building a web component that renders one picture at a time.

Sometimes, designers get confused on which design styles to apply to their work. It all depends on what the work is for and who the target audience is.

Admin templates that perfectly matches your aesthetic appeal, functionality and tech stack requirements are readily available online. PHP admin templates (or templates that include PHP files) help you start building your PHP project right away.

In this guide, I'll explain exactly what TypeScript is and why it's different from Javascript.

The software market is suffocated with new mobile and web apps monthly. That’s why the focus has moved on ensuring a client-centered and visible UI/UX design.

Design the best product page for your eCommerce store to attract more customers to your website and make sales.

The JS reduce method is a recursive way to perform a computation based on every element in the array while considering the previous elements of the array.

This post focuses on how SaaS metrics relate to customer onboarding, company growth, and the generation of sustainable income needed and sufficient to not only stay afloat in the turbulent sea of web marketing but thrive.

A cursory look at the web design principles will become the norm in 2023.

Enums, short for Enumerations, are preset constants that can be defined by a developer for use elsewhere in the code.

Improve your traffic by focusing on the quality of your user's experiences. The following instructions are the initial stage of that journey.

Redis hashes are a type of record stored in a Redis database. They are little like JSON objects and store data as key-value pairs.

What are the leading web design trends of 2021 are they worth investing in? From retro fonts to Augmented Reality to 3D modeling — there’s a lot to enjoy.

Get started with understanding CSS selectors. In this story, we cover Universal Selectors, Type Selectors, Class Selectors, ID Selectors, and more.

CSS which stands for Cascading Style Sheets is a style sheet language used to describe how HTML elements are to be displayed. CSS is one of the core languages of the web because it is used to style the web. With CSS, you can add fonts, colors, size and spacing. It's basically used to layout the web.

The trend of brutalism, which breaks the rules and catches people's attention, allows for the addition of interesting elements like screaming fonts.

Here’s how to use CSS to make your links even more beautiful.

The CSS box model is a term thrown around in CSS with very little context but is probably the most fundamental thing you can know in CSS.

Lazy loading is an important way to improve your PageSpeed Insights. Combined with #Blurhash, you can improve load times. #lazyloading #corewebvitals #SEO

web design is moving into the future, with advanced techniques like retro revolution, fewer images, and Memphis design.

TailwindCSS is a highly customizable, low-level CSS framework. Here are my reasons why I decided to switch from normal CSS to Tailwind CSS for my work.

Some months ago I posted an article about how I built my first personal portfolio. The feedback was pretty awesome and I got some great ideas.

Usually, blank directories are not pushed when you commit and push new code to your repository. Let's look at how to push a blank directory to your git repo.

Model - a set of concepts existing in the head of the customer/project creator and terms that reflect his understanding.

Should you use px or rem or em? In this post we'll try to get the answer of this question and we'll see which unit to use when

Tired of your website looking like every other Tailwind website? Here are 4 templates that will make you stand out without learning design.

Using CSS animation to generate the content required for an animated GIF

I’ve always found flexbox pretty easy to work with — a breath of fresh air after years of floating and clearfixing.

jQuery is a JavaScript library that is used on your websites. jQuery is open source material that is used to make Javascript programming easier.

So many businesses make the same mistakes when they set out to develop or redevelop their websites. Overcome with the compelling need to do it all as quickly as possible and as cheaply as possible, many companies take shortcuts which, sadly for them, ultimately costs them more in the long-run. Compromising on web design is one of those shortcuts that far too many individuals and businesses take, even though great web design ultimately leads to better performing websites and improved user experiences, as well as improved conversion rates. Well-designed websites create confidence that your business is trustworthy as well.

Twitter is the world’s most loved microblogging social network. Users interact and post messages known as Tweets. Twitter was created in March 2006 and launched later that year in July. Since then, it has evolved a lot. Today we are going to review the changes and evolution of Twitter homepage design in the last ten years.

The concat method on arrays is used to take two arrays and concatenate them into one.

In CSS, it's often necessary to signpost that we want to select an element, but not in specific circumstances - like if it has a certain class.

What is web accessibility? And why should you care?

In this guide, we'll be covering how you can vertically and horizontally center an element or text with tailwind.

Velo is a great platform, used to create both front-end and back-end website bases, it is full stack which is a huge step up from other Wix services

Graphic Designers and Artists are in high demand, but with advancements in software and the growth of the internet some fear that these jobs will die off.

There is a direct connection between all the unnecessary notifications you get on your phone and the sub-prime financial crisis of 2008: lack of accountability

A “Works of Fiction Disclaimer” that embodies the concept of having some entertainment value in addition to its desired “suitability to purpose”:

There are multiple benefits of adding social media feeds to your website, such as increased user engagement, strengthening brand reputation, and more.

Website design has utmost importance because it combines everything on a web page and collectively uses all the elements on the website to achieve one objective.

With the world rapidly evolving by the minute, staying on top of the in-demand skills’ curve is a voluminous task. Web Development is one such skill that is almost essential to the modern developer. With a market size of about $40Bn in 2020, the need and opportunity for quality web developers are ever so evident.

E-commerce websites require a lot of complex functionality, such as dynamic routing, server-side rendering which can easily be done with Remix Framework.

Earning trust is a privilege. It’s only when we have trust, that can we ask someone to buy, subscribe, or call.

This effect is so cool and just fun to see. What it comes down to is having a background image show through the text.

Designing resources are heavily priced everywhere. But here I am sharing some resources using which you can get more than 10 Million+ Free Icons.

Cutting down on time, effort & money it takes to recruit research participants via quick & scrappy techniques, leveraging relationships & using automation.

Have you ever been working on a project in git and ran into an error telling you that you can't use git pull because you have local changes?

Get valuable insights on designing user-friendly in-app chat UIs. Learn the dos and don'ts, best practices, and tips on simplifying, enhancing UX with color and

Digital enablement and core network solutions provider Alepo has unveiled its modernized logo and updated branding.

Learn how to embed photos from Google Photos on your website, Notion page, email message, or blog using Labnol's embed link generator or the manual route.

Semantics, syntax, accessibility, tone, and context that provide a base for a shared design language — benefits, drawbacks, and examples.

The AVIF Format is the next-gen image format based on the AV1 video encoding format, that reduces file size, while improving #CoreWebVitals. Learn how.

Everyday Designers need

70% of online businesses fail because of bad usability. The solution to this challenge is an approach known as Intuitive UX Design

The solution is to redesign the product in such a way that it prevents errors from occurring in the first place.

Bootstrap CSS has some flaws that can easily be fixed with a little design know how and out of the box Bootstrap classes

This blog post is a small tutorial in which I show you how you can create a gradient border blog card using Tailwind CSS.

The sales funnel attracts consumers to business products or services, and it also convinces them to buy the respective product or service.

Considerations upon image sizing for web display

The result of the next pen shows the case where I'll use the Publish/Subscribe pattern. Every time you click on the Event button a square is added and a message with the number of squares is displayed.

There's been a lot of talking about inclusive web design in the past few years and that's great, as long as it's not only used as a keyword to boost SEO but is actually being considered by design teams.

eBay is a multinational e-commerce platform. It facilitates consumer to consumer and business to consumer sales through its website. eBay was founded in 1995 by Pierre Omidyar.

These gift ideas will help you surprise graphic designers and show your appreciation of their work.

Illustration by Nahuel Bardi

The hidden cost of frustrating, demotivating web development MOOCs!

As a Microverse student for one month, I realized that my first clone webpages didn’t have a responsive layout. I was using pixels in the Navbars, percentages in one section and rem in another, I didn’t have a rule or a standard procedure. The goal was to make it look like the original webpage IN MY SCREEN.

As I advanced through the course, I learned that these units made all the difference to the webpage’s response in different screen sizes. My code reviewers would tell me to adjust my webpage because it looked different when they were viewing it.

When I started having these issues, I made a lot of research on the subject, but I was still a little confused about it. This article’s goal is to create a simple and direct rule to achieve the required responsiveness any developer needs in their code.

If you're a growing brand, the last thing you would want to be guilty of is web design mistakes. So check out these 5 web design mistakes to avoid in 2022.

Congratulations you worked on a new website to replace your dated website and need to launch the update without tanking your search results.

The Javascript Date constructor is known to have a lot of bugs and issues. Let's look at some of its major flaws so you can avoid them.

How to implement server-side pagination in MongoDB using aggregation pipeline instead of client-side pagination and why you should do it server-side instead.

The HTML and JavaScript code used to build an accessible and responsive design animation and audio player for the Web.

I still struggle with making websites responsive, but here are 8 responsive web design best practices helping me master this element of web development.

A website is a doorway to success. For business owners, web design is really important. It shows to everyone in the world what your business is all about.

Use this boiler plate template to design a call to action in any website using HTML and a little bit of CSS

Free and open source Tailwind css 2.0 components and templates KIT for React, vueJS and Angular.

The type annotations specification specifies how Javascript will, in the future, implement types. Let's look at how types in Javascript will work.

Responsive chakra ui components, templates and projects. Production-ready hand crafted chakra Components and templates. Deliver your projects faster.

If you are a content creator, the chances are you have come across stretched, shrank, non-centered or pixelated images after the posting of your material.

Developing a website for an e-commerce venture is a process that needs to be done with deft care. Starting a website is easy, but to maintain it is the real deal. That's why you need to start the process with all the precautions and preparation as anything can go wrong. Web design and development is very difficult and can look impossible to perfect, especially for the newcomers.

The redesign process is explained in detail, with 9 stage timeline. Go step by step with this guide.

In this guide, I create a morphing sphere with a cool, wireframe background.

The concept of demand-responsive design builds off of the concept of responsive design.

This comprehensive list includes a wide range of options, from elegant serifs to modern sans-serifs, so you’re sure to find something that fits your project.

In this article, I discuss keys techniques to building enhanced search functionality into your website. This includes designing the search bar and more.

I can’t for the life of me think of an intro, so…

My attempt at dynamically showing/hiding various slots.

The Laws of UX categorized under heuristics help us understand the cognitive and behavioral ways that humans generally interact with products. Let’s delve in!

Product designers and researchers are the voices of the users. Check out the 5 fun and inclusive ways to help product teams build more user empathy.

Brief thoughts about micro frontends, how they can be best used when building websites and when the best situations to implement them are as well as drawbacks.

This article presents some of the best tips for hosting resellers to find a reliable web hosting provider and also how to earn a steady income

There are too many examples when an app brings more annoyance than value. We’ve picked four of them and figured out the design sins they committed.

If you are building a fintech or an insurtech company on the blockchain, there are several considerations to take into account before selecting the appropriate.

I’ve come quite a long way as a web developer and happened to work in different teams and with different designers. Regardless of the number of people and type

Using a Headless CMS to generate and handle static sites has gained popularity, especially because many of the constraints that made it difficult to develop a static site don’t exist anymore.

The highest z-index is 4

In Javascript, it's usually considered best practice to work with absolute numbers, as number is a defined type. However, when expressing these numbers in user

YouTube is an online video-sharing platform. It was created in February 2005 by Chad Hurley, Steve Chen, and Jawed Karim. In November 2006, Google bought the platform for US$1.65 Billion. The platform allows users to upload, view, share, rate, comment on videos, report, add to playlists, and subscribe to other users.

This article will help improve the interaction between designers and layout artists to minimize errors and increase productivity. Do not take the article as the only correct approach.

Photo by Jeremy Perkins on Unsplash

16 sites that offer free illustrations

Enhance website speed and performance with server-side rendering. Learn implementation tips in this guide for improved user experience and SEO.

Having a lot of traffic on your website is great. But your main goal should be to ensure that traffic is leading to conversion, which means conversion rate optimization should be a priority.

I’ve seen quite some landing pages come by on indiehackers.com by now and I noticed that I wanted to give/gave the same tips multiple times. So I thought it would be nice to write a small article about this. These are just tips from my point of view and things I like about a landing page personally.

So, you’ve written a website. Your carefully crafted HTML, CSS and JavaScript sits waiting to be sucked through the ether into the wild world of browsers.

Did you know that almost every person on our planet is a user of at least five types of social networking sites? Facebook alone, the most popular social network website, has 2.375 billion users.

Get it? Owl? Pie chart?

In this review, we will discuss the evolution of the Xbox website and see how the design elements improved over the years.

Web development is still (thankfully) a frontier, where there is little to no official regulation, certification or oversight. Will it always be the wild west?

Monitor your infrastructure. First of all, you should know what's happening with your website. If you're experienced with Prometheus/Grafana, you could use them, but if you’re not, it's not a problem; you can use any monitoring service, such as DataDog or any other SaaS service, and set it up really quickly. If it's still hard, use pingdom or site24x7, at least to check that your website is still available.

Adding dark mode to your own website projects

Have you ever found a bug inducing line change in your code, and wondered who made the change to that line? Fortunately, git has a command for that

Let us discuss (or understand) the components of the Tribute page that I built with HTML5 & CSS3 in a step-by-step guide.

This post is about performance techniques, so I hope you won’t mind that the site in question is not quite finished.

What a ridiculous title, of course you need if statements.

I should say at the outset that there’s no real point to this blog post. I had a thing to do, I did the thing, and was moderately pleased with the result. I enjoy reading of such tales from other developers, so I thought I’d share my story.

Here is mine documentation for markView: Interactive Markdown Previewer, my first React app.

generate sitemap for next.js under 1 minute

Use of the Picture Element allows the browser to select a single optimum image to download and display from among a list of images

As a developer or designer, it's always important to stay up-to-date on the latest trends and techniques in your field.

If you want to learn web development and become a web developer, or looking for web development resources like books, online courses, and tutorials, but are not

We'll be looking at how we can optimize performance using two little-known Vue HTML attributes known as v-once and v-memo.

When your web development project requires custom, well-designed admin panel or dashboard interface, you might be still on the fence about the tech you are going to use. Should you develop it from scratch, or stick with the chosen CMS, or go for a template? Well, of course, you should go for a template! Because it’s almost always the fastest and the most cost-effective solution when you aim for extensive customization and integration of your admin panel. But don’t just take our biased word for it, read on to see for yourself.

In this section, we learn how to create an image slider using HTML and CSS that would be great on the front page of your website as a visual element.

They say Life is a journey, not a destination. In the digital world too, your business’ success depends on how profound journey you can provide to your consumers. Websites, social media, email, chats, apps, etc. define whether a visitor will be converted as a consumer by the experience you give on each platform. The website is the biggest online property of your business so you should provide an engaging customer journey on the website. One way to do is to create an excellent design that leaves the users in awe and makes them stick to your web pages.

If you try to do something real-time with REST APIs, you're going to have a bad time.

Let's take a look at how Typescript Interfaces and types differ.

To solve this problem, we can teleport the modal out of its own component and into another part of our template using createPortal.

Last week, as part of an assignment for a Ruby on Rails application, I was given the challenge to create a checkerboard styled page. The design is from Nelson Sakwa and the requirements were as follow:

A color picker tool is a software application or online tool that allows users to select colors from a digital display or image.

[194. Here's Why You Should Migrate

In this article, I have shown you how to make Gradient Color Generator using JavaScript.

Sometimes, when we are making changes to a project in git, we realize we suddenly need to revert back to the last clean working directory version of our project

Creating a contact form with Velo is easy as pie! Wix’s website templates give an absolutely usable and extremely competent contact form.

The Promise.all method in Javascript is a function that accepts many promises and then does something only after they have all been settled.

Learn how to plan and execute a website redesign, whether you use a CMS like Drupal or you build a site from scratch.

What is the computed value of the display property for the .child element in the following example?

This is a compiled list of some of my favorite designs that push the boundaries of possibilities in web development.

Let's look at how to remove a particular array item in Javascript.

In this article, we will speak about two competing web design platforms that are extremely popular in the current market: WordPress and Bootstrap.

It's already challenging enough to create a website that is blazing fast, adheres to all the latest best practices and offers optimal experience for various network conditions and device types.

As the website and its codebase evolves over time, it can become even harder to maintain the desired user experience over time. To prevent UX deterioration, it’s often a good idea to place guardrails which ensure that crucial website elements, such as images, hold to a certain criteria. In this article, we are going to look at a robust mechanism which helps to steer your website in the right direction - an HTTP header called Feature Policies.

Medical centers, hospitals, dental care facilities, and specialists in private practice need a professional website. Learn why.

As web developers, daily we try to solve some problems and to solve those problems we may need to have some handy tools/websites where we can look up to.

We'll address web development's future and detail companies' development trends to cope with changes. You'll also find how to position yourself

A code should be organized. That’s the fact and I think is a very good one for the opening of the text about nesting.

We’re here to give control back to our clients. That’s why we use Webflow to create a smarter and better website design that puts you in the driver’s seat.

Your website plays a critical role in customer acquisition and improves overall sales and revenue. However, understanding this significance and realizing the be

The 3D model of the Earth is perfect for designing creative web projects cause it's easy to display data on it. Thanks to many data API's it's easy to access data like population, countries, cities, geo-coordinates, health data, education, etc. Here I have compiled my favorite 3D Globe projects.

Gatsby JS is a static site generator that is used to create high performance websites. Built on top of React, it weaves together some of the better parts of GraphQL, react-router and webpack for a brilliant developer experience. This means a much faster site, taking a lot less time to build! Perfect for users, business and developers.

Buttons are the most basic element we love to neglect, but buttons don't have to be boring. Here are 7 spicy button designs using Tailwind CSS.

In this tutorial, let's take a look at how CSS layers work. CSS layers allow us to finally do real CSS encapsulation, allowing us to import specific CSS easily.

Most companies prefer to update their own websites using built-in Content Management Systems. However, once in a while, we meet customers who are resilient to this idea and prefer a web developer handling it for them.

In this listicle, I would like to cover the features you need for creating a WordPress pricing table. Read on to know the best WP pricing table plugins.

If you use Vue, you might be used to having to apply different classes to tags based on the logic in your code.

Mouse-click programming has long been a new trend in programming. Simply put, it is a method of coding when ready-made modules of code are being put together to form a new piece of software. It is needless to say that this way of writing programs is far from perfect. To start with, the programmers who do this kind of programming may not even know what is in those modules. This leads to two basic problems: unintentional or intentional bugs, poor code that does not work properly.

So you want to earn money by making websites? Five years ago, I was in your shoes searching for an article like this one.

The ultimate goal of the web development project is to build feature-rich web applications or corporate websites but which is better?

Looking for inspiration on how to add a twist to your project design? Take a look at those 5 CSS techniques and have fun experimenting with some bold ideas!

Building website these is one thing, building an accessible and useable website is another thing entirely as it requires some expertise and use of accessibility tools.

The success of your website or app strongly depends on the cooperation between the designers and the developers. It’s not about the professional skills of either group. You get a competent designer to make you a beautiful layout which you then pass on to an equally professional and experienced developer. Suddenly it turns out it can’t be realized without major changes!

While website design isn't rocket science, there are a few stellar points you should keep in mind while designing a website.

The Bootstrap 5 Cheat Sheet is an interactive list of Bootstrap 5 classes, variables, and mixins. This helps upgrade your Bootstrap 4 project.

With the new EyeDropper API in Chromium, websites can let visitors pick colors from anywhere on their screen

When we work with website design and development, we often need to add a variety of different graphics.

There are billions of websites, ranging from the humble static page to the massive e-commerce platform. But whatever the field, not all sites are created equal. Far from it. Indeed, there are big differences from one site to another - disparities that have an impact in particular on the interest of Internet users.

I've recently rebranded and redesigned the look and feel of my website. As a part of that redesign, I've implemented both a light and a dark theme. Here's how.

In NFT marketplaces, page experience, SEO, and credibility can all determine success. Here are 7 ways to improve performance through visual media optimization.

Five pillars of web design

This article covers the definition of prototyping for UX design, when to create your first prototype, and the principles of prototyping.

For the time being, I want you p33ps to ignore the general meaning of these words used in daily context and give a new meaning to them for the current time being.

Finding the perfect font for a project can be a challenge. It can take a long time to select the correct font. To make the right choice, there are a few things

A look at how digital agencies traditionally handled web hosting, how many handle it now, and suggestions on how to do it better.

If you're looking to create a website for your business, blog, or online portfolio, the easiest option is to use an open-source platform to make your website.

Photo of a brand new car without a plate number.

Don’t get me wrong, it’s a funny title. It starts with how, whereas when you read it you probably wondered why.

A CSS/JavaScript Animated Splash Screen Landing Page

HTML and CSS are the pillars of web development. They are used to create web pages. HTML provides the structure to your web page while CSS provides them the style to look better. I know most people use Bootstrap: a CSS library to make their web pages look beautiful and professional. But, basic knowledge of the CSS concept is very important to understand how bootstrap works.

3D Design Tips for Beginners. If you want to become a 3D designer you should know these basic tips that help you to start your design career.

Here's a list of some of the book's design patterns, their definition, and what made me remember them. Each one of those principles solves a particular problem.

It takes a lot of time and effort to build a profitable website that offers great user experience on any given device type. When you start from a clean slate, you have to take care of everything on your own: browser compatibility, performance, responsive design, discoverability and a whole slew of other factors.

We live in a time when there are numerous options for outsourcing your development work. But how do you pick an outsourced development team?

This story discusses 22 actionable tips that will help you all to improve your web design skills in 2022.

There is a surprising lack of articles on how to make Minecraft chickens in CSS though.

Making websites work and making websites look great are two different skills. Even so, here are some basic guidelines that ensure that your website looks great.

React is one of the most popular tools found in the web development library, but like anything you need to learn how to use it properly. React is used with native. The main purpose is to bring the power to react to native mobile app development.

During my journey of learning web development I came across this different technology and stuffs which are often used during web development or writing code and

SPOILER ALERT: Reading this article in advance might impact your actual Coinwink Matrix experience and you’ll receive a lower level of satisfaction. Similarly, like someone spoils a movie for you by telling how it ends.

Just in case something is missing on this list, please let me know in the comments section.

For junior designers - those who have just started studying UX / UI design systems and those who have been working in this field for up to 1-2 years. The main goal of this article is to introduce you to the basic components of system design, to give you a basic introduction to this concept and to revise the material by demonstrating several examples of design systems that are already used by large companies.

A basic introduction to Variable Fonts.

When we talk about default parameters, we are talking about giving arguments values that should be used, if that argument is undefined.

The new age call for new age measures. It is time to create designs that are approved by Gen-Z because like it or not, they are the future!

In this article, I go over my experiences building an online portfolio using Velo by Wix. Drag, drop, and finally, add some spice with custom code!

When it comes to design, it has long been said that simplicity is key. And although I always understood the basis for this saying, I never fully appreciated what it really meant.

Tired of using bootstrap CSS but not being confident if the UI your building actually looks good? Better Bootstrap is a series of design tips with code examples

A design-first approach or a copy-first approach may seem the easier choice. But the winning combo is a process of design+copy.

?E-commerce with Velo is simple! One of the most useful tools provided is “Adi”, an AI that can be used to give you intuitive design suggestions.

If right run a search for "CSS Grid and Flexbox," you'll find mostly articles or videos with the title "CSS Grid VS Flexbox". These articles and videos assume one is better than the other. However, the truth is that both are great and one isn't better than the other.

The ability to create and think in user flows is one of the most important skills in a UX designer's toolkit.

Originally I shared this story to Syndicode blog, and now I'm making a summary with small additions.

Adobe fattens up by acquiring Figma, causing disgust and indignation amongst web designers and developers everywhere.

I’m going to condense down years of trial and error and give you my top three React libraries to help you make beautiful websites and apps.

When we started MarkUp, a visual collaboration tool for digital content, we expected to see user growth from much of the design and developer communities, because of the problem we are solving in those fields.

Everything boils down to customer experience today. Whether it is a mobile application or a website, there is absolutely no way you can turn a blind eye to UX and UI.

If you want to find a domain name these days, you have to come up with something as unique as a celebrity baby name. Many of us have been able to reserve our personal name domains, and some wonder how far they can push a site that uses their own personal name.

Landing on a default, un-styled ‘page not found’ with no further info and links can be really annoying. A creative and clever error page goes a long way in turning your visitor’s frown into a smile. 😉

These extensions will be the best assistance to the designers for creating powerful designs and also, to increase productivity. Good digital branding is responsible for the growth of a company. Thus, the creation of amazing designs should never cease.

Having 3 years of experience as a freelance front-end developer, I thought there is nothing new I could learn about CSS. However, studying at Microverse gave me the chance to actually go deep into things that I took my knowledge on for granted like CSS selectors.

The wix-animations module contains functionality for working withanimations. Learn more.

The first thing you’ll notice when you add a button to your website is that you’ve taken a trip back in time to 1999. The default button style is very old-fashioned and I can’t think of a use case where you’d want to keep it as it is. The good news is that there are loads of CSS styles that can make your buttons pop.

Learn about Twig and Timber web development, and how the Hounder team uses these tools to create stunning custom themes in word press.

Let's think a little bit more about how box models work.

The importance of user experience is more emphasized than ever. As a result, the number and variety of dashboard tools is on the rise. These tools are used as an essential piece in any good customer experience strategy.

Tips & resources to help you get started

Velo is a brand-new Wix full-stack development platform. This essentially allows you to add custom code to your website.

In this article, we’ll dive deep into what you should do and shouldn’t when it comes to user segmentation.

This is our rating of the best Web App Templates. Keep reading to know which ones they are and how they can speed up and improve your web development practice!

Must have Tailwind CSS resources to maximize your productivity. VS Code extensions, plugins, component libraries that you must bookmark to code more efficiently

In this blog, you will learn about the Graphic design trends as we move forward in the year 2021.

In today’s digital world, businesses have built a dependency on websites and applications. Be it a retail site for buying clothes, food ordering or almost anything you imagine, there’s a website or app for everything!

Animations are very useful tools to make pages more appealing. I would like to start with what are animations, give some supplementary information, and give some animation syntax examples.

In Cascading Style Sheet, CSS, there is a property called specificity. CSS Specificity is the process of determining the most relevant set of CSS property values or styles browsers will apply to an element especially when there is a conflicting set of rules.

Better Responsive Web Design, A Structured Approach

Check out our range of React datepickers and pick your best date or time picker here.

Are you interested in learning how to create a simple night mode for your website? In this article, I use jQuery and Bootstrap 5.

5 easy steps to deploying a website from getting it properly hosted, to setting up its DNS and finally completing the process by having the infrastructure set

Nobody has time for endless tutorials. To go mainstream, no-code tools must adapt to specialists.

It’s no longer news that the methods of sharing knowledge are changing. Well, that’s where online platforms come in. They host many of these educational service providers. They also ensure that students can get access to technologically-advanced education in the comfort of their homes.

Minimalism, 3D graphics, gradients, textures, and animation ― we’ve seen them all in 2020, but the upcoming year is giving the common design trends a new twist.

When you join the Front End world or you have a lot of years on this side, some questions appear for example: What is the best way to build the front end? How can I keep a front end cleaned and organized? Should I add unit testing? That's difficult to answer but I think I can share some good tips and articles about the Front End side so, let's go!!!

How does using an NFT as part of an MFA login work? Here's how.

To understand scroll in Javascript, we cover an example to understand scroll position, animate on scroll, and navigation, etc.

WebP lets you compress your images as efficiently as possible, reducing the size of your web page while preserving quality. You can convert from the terminal

Let's see some useful CSS tips to put in place that will improve the speed of your website and improve the user experience while maintaining your design.

Coming as a beginner into HTML can be difficult, especially for the amount of default properties and behaviors that are in place and nobody tells you about it. In this article, I am going to show you how these things work, how you can modify their default behavior, and help you get a better understanding of HTML that will be useful any time there is a roadblock in the rendering of your page.

What is the first thing that comes to your mind when you hear the term “Web Hosting”?

Web accessibility is a growing focus for developers, and this guide will show you five ways to incorporate accessibility elements into your web design.

For the last few months, I've been working on a personal portfolio. I've always believed that a separate portfolio is important for any dev since it connects you to future opportunities and it helps you to grow your network.

UX design principles help build durable solutions through new design patterns, interaction models, and standards.

Templates can significantly speed up the development process. Here are the 5 Best Javascript Templates - check them out!

They were looking for a custom LMS platform that would be used by teachers, students, and parents.

The advancement in technology has given rise to a variety of browsing platforms. It is imperative to ensure proper support to the website for fitting in the browsers. Due to this, progressive enhancement is getting higher popularity among web designers and developers to provide a wide range of browsers accessibility.

When you start your journey in Front-end Development, as you are introduced to HTML and CSS preferably in a project-based learning system, everything about it is very interesting.

We like to apply labels to users: they’re irrational, lazy, unpredictable, rushed, and so on.

styled-components is a CSS-in-JS library that helps you to write CSS in a component. Here in this post, I will cover more than basics you need to know.....

The front page of JeremyMorgan.com loads less than a second, most of the time, from various parts of the world.

Black has always been—if not the most popular design color—the color which designers talk about the most. It is sophisticated, energetic, mysterious, elegant, powerful, stylish, and the complete opposite of the default white.

Ghost is a free and open source blogging platform written in JavaScript and it powers an incredible range of websites; from individual bloggers who are just getting started, to large teams of writers and editors at some of the largest organisations in the world. Currently more than 2 million websites running on Ghost including Getform's Blog that you are currently reading!

Not only does Brave pay me in $BAT for browsing the internet by serving me ads I enjoy watching based on my interests, it literally allows people to tip and automatically contribute to those Twitter users using Brave.

These are 10 no-coding tools for building, marketing & monetizing a personal website. Here we discuss different business models, marketing strategies, and more.

A tutorial of actionable design tips to achieve satisfaction with the look of your bootstrap themed site.

Web design is an essential part of our life. We have watched what is taking place in the web design world since 2000. There is drastic evolution in the web design process; millions of web pages are designed with active participation. You might have noticed differences in the average website these days. Some changes have been measured during the last years; the change occurring is known as web 3.0, a new web design era.

Are you aware of all the opportunities that illustrations give?

How best can one make the Sling Bag title and its details, wrap below the image of the handbag, while on a small screen?

To build an awesome and successful digital product you need to do a lot of things. Such as planning, market research, build a prototype, design it, code it, ship it etc. For this whole process, you need to go through lots of handoffs and team communications. One of the more painful handoffs is the Design-to-Development Handoff.

Making project is a fun as well as a challenging task.

Over 4,000 designers responded to Taylor Palmer's annual UX Tools survey. Here are some takeaways from the results.

Incessant scrolling while using an application is perceived as a flaw on both mobile and desktop. To address this concern, a shift to horizontal scrolling of elements is in trend now.

Learn how to look for ideas properly so you don’t waste time and energy in the future.

In this article, we'll take a deeper dive into the seven graphic design trends that are set to dominate in 2023.

8 Web Development Notes You Might Find Useful

Learn how the CSS :has() pseudo-class can improve HTML forms through validation hints, conditional content, fancier designs, and more.

Are you thinking of starting a new online business but the thought of designing the website is weighing you down? Most of us can relate to that! After all, the first step tends to be the hardest especially when we are talking about real estate websites.

My story with CSS animations begins when I was trying to figure out how to become a unicorn in the programming world, the mixing between designing a User Interface (UI) for working in the back-end later it was quite impressive and hard for me, a person with a fully theoretical/academic knowledge foundation, but, at one moment, my fairy godmother appeared in front of my eyes, pure CSS animations brought my page to life and started to give me the magic that I was needing for... Creativity.