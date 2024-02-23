Search icon
    367 Stories To Learn About Web Design

    by Learn Repo
February 23rd, 2024
    Learn everything you need to know about Web Design via these 367 free HackerNoon stories.
    Let's learn about Web Design via these 367 free stories. They are ordered by most time reading created on HackerNoon.

    It's a science. It's an art. It's never perfect.

    1. Introducing Tailwind CSS: Pros and Cons of Tailwind

    As you might notice, Tailwind CSS has become popular among the developer community. I'm a big Tailwind fan and recently, I've built several React projects with Tailwind CSS. In this article, I'll describe why Tailwind CSS has brought so much value to the front-end development community.

    2. Using the typeof Operator in TypeScript

    Let's look at how typeof works in TypeScript.

    3. For the love of God, please tell me what your company does

    Meltwater is a <a href="https://hackernoon.com/tagged/company" target="_blank">company</a> with a simple product: A database of media contacts. These contacts are otherwise hard to find, as most reporters don’t want every “disruptive” startup out there calling them to beg for a story. Yet for a few thousand dollars a year, Meltwater will give you reporters’ emails and phone numbers — placing you one step closer to that elusive “Featured On:” banner.

    4. Here's What You'd Typically See In A Full Stack Developer Job Description

    If a career as a full-stack developer caught your eye, you’re not alone. It’s one of the most sought-after jobs in the world and many people interested in tech

    5. How to Use Git to See Recent Changes in a Specified Time Period

    Have you ever gone on a long holiday and wanted to check the updates your team has made since 2 weeks ago?

    6. Using a React 16 Portal to do something cool

    React 16 is here, and one of the more interesting additions is ‘Portals’.

    7. Why Your Product Needs to Integrate Using Webhooks

    Here are 4 reasons why your product should offer a webhooks feature and stop relying on API polling:

    8. Understanding innerHTML in Javascript

    In Javascript, we have lots of different ways to manipulate DOM elements. Here, we take a look at one of the simplest ways to do so.

    9. How to a Make Flutter Screen in 2 Minutes

    I want to show you, how to generate a Flutter screen in a couple of minutes using Codis.

    10. How to Choose a UI Library for Your Frontend Project

    Choosing a UI library for your frontend project can be a challenging task. I will try to help you make this hard decision.

    The best logos come across as simple and effortless. This is a difficult concept to wrap your head around when creating your first logo. In fact the number one issue I have had with most of my clients is their urge to overdo the design. Look at the logos of the world’s most successful brands like Nike, Twitter, or Apple. They are extremely simple and recognizable which is why I spend a good part of my time stressing this point to my clients.

    12. How to put a div in the center using Flexbox

    How to put a div in the center using Flexbox? My name is Nima Owji and I want to show you how to put a div in the center using Flexbox.

    13. 1 Click Away From Being Scammed: How I Built a Web Development Business

    I never thought that as a web design agency owner, I would be susceptible to scams. Read more about how I met a scammer and how it almost ended in tragedy.

    14. What is Mobile-First Design and Why You Should Care About It

    With an ever-increasing variety of mobile devices quickly overtaking desktop browsing in overall traffic, mobile support is no longer a matter of deciding whether or not you should do it but how you should do it. Like almost everything in software development trends, there is always more than one way to do it. But from all the trends out there I believe mobile-first will fit the bill best for most people and I’ll explain why.

    15. 7 React Admin Dashboard Templates For Your Next Project

    Developing an admin area for your React web application can be very time-consuming. And it is just as important as designing all of the front-end pages. Both admin area of your web-application and the pages themselves must be pixel-perfect, fully responsive and have mobile-first and user-friendly web design. In this article, I listed some of the best ReactJS admin dashboard templates that can speed up your development and save you a lot of time and money, eliminating the costs of creating a web application from scratch.

    16. Top 10 Online Marketplaces to Sell Your Designs

    Being a designer or web developer is a fabulous possibility to start working as a freelancer. I will bet anything you’ve been reflecting on it thousands of times, that is why you’re here. Don’t drain your energy on infinite searching of the most reliable and beneficial online marketplace to sell your designs, artworks or sell website templates.

    17. How to Optimize Your Time When Coding Frontend

    I recently took some serious time to improve my skills in front-end HTML and CSS.

    18. Web Development and SEO Are Worth More Together!

    The present era of the digital marketing industry demands both web development and SEO for results. They worth more together rather than focused separately.

    19. Top 10 Principles of Good Web Design

    Have you heard about the best trending 10 principles of good web design? Worth reading the blog. Please comment your thoughts

    20. Everything You Need to Know to Create a Free Website

    See what you need to know before you decide to get a free website!

    21. A Beginner's Guide to CSS Grid Layout

    A Beginner's Guide to CSS Grid Layout

    22. Copying text to clipboard with JavaScript

    In this article, I will be explaining in depth how the copyToClipboard snippet from 30 seconds of code works. You can find the source code for it and a ton of other useful methods in the project’s repository.

    23. How To Create Box Element Using CSS Only

    Every beginner should first start with the basics. In case of CSS, the basics are learning the box model. Before proceeding with learning any other CSS concepts, this is the one you should master first!

    24. Design Your App With the User in Mind

    In this blog, I’ll share some ideas to improve interaction design that will help you cut through the noise.

    25. The Importance of Testing For Accessibility and Tool Recommendations

    Accessibility Testing is gaining popularity as devs becoming more concerned about the accessibility of their products and services. Learn some basics and tools.

    26. JavaScript Maps: Everything You Need to Know

    You might be using Javascript plain old objects right now when a map may be a better solution to your problem.

    27. How to Navigate Between Views in Vue with Vue Router

    After creating an application in Vue, you'll often want it to consist of multiple views or pages.

    28. 6 VueJS Admin Templates With Cool UX Design You Should Check Out

    Choose the VueJS template, the fastest-growing framework in JavaScript due to its high performance and flexibility. Check all the benefits inside.

    29. How to Administer A Team of Developers In Crisis Like COVID-19

    Being a manager at any post comes with a lot of responsibilities and accountability which cannot be shared, you are solely responsible for you and your team.

    30. Uderstanding the Basic Structure of a Website

    Webpages can and do look pretty different from one another, but they all tend to share similar standard components.

    31. 9 Web Apps You Won't Believe Were Made with Webflow

    9 web apps made with Webflow is a no-code tool suitable not only for classic websites but also for advanced web apps.

    32. How to Render 3D Model in a React JS Application

    In this article we are going to use Three.js to render an iPhone model in a React application. We will use react-three/fiber and react-three/drei.

    33. Bye-bye Google Fonts: German Court Rules That Google Fonts Is Not in Compliance with GDPR

    Google Fonts is a data privacy concern. Learn why you should care.

    34. Add Event Listener to Multiple Elements in Javascript

    If you've ever worked in vanilla Javascript, you might be familiar with adding event listeners to elements using the following formula:

    35. Web Design Tips to Make Your Website Stand Out

    A good web design helps you keep leads and turn them into profit. This article gives you ten web design mistakes to avoid when designing your website.

    36. The Best Chrome Extensions in 2022

    I asked, “what are the best browser extensions for browsers?”

    I received 50+ replies. Here are the best 10.

    37. The Factory Method pattern in TypeScript

    The Factory Method pattern is a design pattern that is used to create objects without specifying the exact class of object that will be created.

    In this post, we’ll be exploring some interesting UX design trends to look out for in 2022. But before that, let’s discuss why is UX design important.

    39. Stop “Running” your Design Sprints: Prioritizing Results Over Process

    5 tips on how to run result-focused design sprints from a designer at Meta & Google. Take your design sprints to another level.

    40. 12 Animated JavaScript UI Design Components to Inspire Your Next Web Design Project 🎨✨

    41. I Added Text to My ‘Pure Icon’ Site after 8 Years. Here’s Why

    After many years, I went from pure icons to adding descriptive text.

    42. Amending and Updating a Git Commit

    Now, you can easily update your commit messages by simply adding --amend to your git command.

    43. Feature, Not Bug: The Terrible Rationale Behind Web3's Product Design

    Let's attempt to look through the rationale behind terrible web3 product design.

    44. 5 Ways to Load Less Imagery to Increase Ranking and Client Happiness

    Improve your ranking by both search engines and humans by not forcing the client to download unnecessary imagery.

    45. How to Set a div to Its Content's Width in CSS

    In HTML we use block elements to take up the full width of the page. These differ in properties from inline elements, which are typically found within text flow

    46. How to Implement Dark Mode: 5 Essential Tips to Remember

    Here are 5 tips you should keep in mind when implementing dark mode in your apps.

    47. 7 Tips for Choosing a Web Design Agency

    The corporate image of a company is everything in today's world. That is why when choosing a Web Design Agency it is important to take into account some basic r

    48. 5 Web Design Tips for Beginners

    Here is a list of 5 things you didn't know you didn't know about designing a website.

    49. Using Git Merge to Merge Changes from other Branches

    Git provides a powerful tool by letting us create branches

    50. Disabling My Favicon: How and Why

    It turns out that disabling a Favicon is surprisingly easy and eve a good idea when you don't really want to deal with the hassle of another part of a website

    51. Getting Started Building a Svelte App with SvelteKit

    52. Learn How to Stop Tracking Files After Adding It to .gitignore in 4 Steps

    When a file is tracked, adding it to .gitignore will not cause it to go untracked. Learn how to untrack a file that you have recently added to .gitignore.

    53. How Instagram's Homepage has Changed Over the Past 10 Years

    Instagram or Insta is one of the world’s most used photo and video sharing social networks. It is owned by Facebook and was launched in 2010 on iOS and the Android version was launched two years later along with a trimmed down desktop version. Today, let us see how the homepage of Instagram has evolved over the years.

    54. 6 Tips to Stay Within Budget While Designing a Website

    How to get prepared before designing the website? Here are 6 easy tips we have benefited from.

    55. How To Build A Portfolio Website with React, ChakraUi and framerMotion

    Create or build a beautiful portfolio website with react, ChakraUi and framerMotion

    56. A Guide to Finding and Hiring Quality Freelancers for Web Development

    So, you are ready to create a killer web design and build an online presence. You already have excellent ideas for blog posts and landing pages. Now it is time

    57. 6 Web Design Principles You Need to Know

    Good web design is good business.

    58. Make Your App or Site Carbon Neutral in 3 Steps

    59. How to Insert an Item Into an Array at a Specific Index in Javascript

    We use the splice method to insert an item into an array at a specific index in javascript, which takes 3 arguments - and also lets us delete items too.

    60. A Simple Web Component for Building a Slideshow

    Building a web component that renders one picture at a time.

    61. Design Battle: Visual Design vs Functional Design

    Sometimes, designers get confused on which design styles to apply to their work. It all depends on what the work is for and who the target audience is.

    62. 10 Fascinating PHP and PHP-friendly admin templates

    Admin templates that perfectly matches your aesthetic appeal, functionality and tech stack requirements are readily available online. PHP admin templates (or templates that include PHP files) help you start building your PHP project right away.

    63. TypeScript vs JavaScript: Understanding the Differences

    In this guide, I'll explain exactly what TypeScript is and why it's different from Javascript.

    64. Some of the Most Common UX/UI Mistakes

    The software market is suffocated with new mobile and web apps monthly. That’s why the focus has moved on ensuring a client-centered and visible UI/UX design.

    65. First Impressions Matter: How to Design a Product Page Effectively

    Design the best product page for your eCommerce store to attract more customers to your website and make sales.

    66. Understanding the Javascript Array Reduce Method

    The JS reduce method is a recursive way to perform a computation based on every element in the array while considering the previous elements of the array.

    67. How To Value SaaS Business

    This post focuses on how SaaS metrics relate to customer onboarding, company growth, and the generation of sustainable income needed and sufficient to not only stay afloat in the turbulent sea of web marketing but thrive.

    68. Web Design Principles That Will Take Centre Stage in 2023

    A cursory look at the web design principles will become the norm in 2023.

    69. A Deep Dive into How Typescript Enums Work

    Enums, short for Enumerations, are preset constants that can be defined by a developer for use elsewhere in the code.

    70. 7 Ways to Optimize User Experience on Your Website

    Improve your traffic by focusing on the quality of your user's experiences. The following instructions are the initial stage of that journey.

    71. What Are Redis Hashes

    Redis hashes are a type of record stored in a Redis database. They are little like JSON objects and store data as key-value pairs.

    72. 10 Trendy Web Design Options to Make a Website That Converts

    What are the leading web design trends of 2021 are they worth investing in? From retro fonts to Augmented Reality to 3D modeling — there’s a lot to enjoy.

    73. Top 12 CSS Selectors You Should Know

    Get started with understanding CSS selectors. In this story, we cover Universal Selectors, Type Selectors, Class Selectors, ID Selectors, and more.

    74. Build a JavaScript Loan Calculator With HTML & CSS

    75. Five CSS Tricks With Codepen Examples

    CSS which stands for Cascading Style Sheets is a style sheet language used to describe how HTML elements are to be displayed. CSS is one of the core languages of the web because it is used to style the web. With CSS, you can add fonts, colors, size and spacing. It's basically used to layout the web.

    The trend of brutalism, which breaks the rules and catches people's attention, allows for the addition of interesting elements like screaming fonts.

    77. A First Look into Conditional When and Else Statements in CSS

    Here’s how to use CSS to make your links even more beautiful.

    79. Here’s All You Need to Know About the CSS Box Model

    The CSS box model is a term thrown around in CSS with very little context but is probably the most fundamental thing you can know in CSS.

    80. Improve Core Web Vitals Using Lazy Loading and BlurHash

    Lazy loading is an important way to improve your PageSpeed Insights. Combined with #Blurhash, you can improve load times. #lazyloading #corewebvitals #SEO

    web design is moving into the future, with advanced techniques like retro revolution, fewer images, and Memphis design.

    82. Why I Switched To Tailwind For Writing CSS

    TailwindCSS is a highly customizable, low-level CSS framework. Here are my reasons why I decided to switch from normal CSS to Tailwind CSS for my work.

    83. Real Feedback On My Portfolio That May Help You Improve Yours

    Some months ago I posted an article about how I built my first personal portfolio. The feedback was pretty awesome and I got some great ideas.

    84. How to Commit and Push a Blank Directory to Your Git Repository?

    Usually, blank directories are not pushed when you commit and push new code to your repository. Let's look at how to push a blank directory to your git repo.

    85. An Introduction to Domain-Driven Design - Part 2

    Model - a set of concepts existing in the head of the customer/project creator and terms that reflect his understanding.

    86. Pixels vs REM vs EM: Breaking down CSS Sizes

    Should you use px or rem or em? In this post we'll try to get the answer of this question and we'll see which unit to use when

    87. 4 Tailwind CSS Options For Premium Templates & Components

    Tired of your website looking like every other Tailwind website? Here are 4 templates that will make you stand out without learning design.

    88. Using CSS to Create a GIF Animation

    Using CSS animation to generate the content required for an animated GIF

    89. 11 things I learned reading the flexbox spec

    I’ve always found flexbox pretty easy to work with — a breath of fresh air after years of floating and clearfixing.

    90. How to Use jQuery: An Introduction to the JavaScript Library

    jQuery is a JavaScript library that is used on your websites. jQuery is open source material that is used to make Javascript programming easier.

    91. Web Designer vs Web Developer: What's the difference?

    So many businesses make the same mistakes when they set out to develop or redevelop their websites. Overcome with the compelling need to do it all as quickly as possible and as cheaply as possible, many companies take shortcuts which, sadly for them, ultimately costs them more in the long-run. Compromising on web design is one of those shortcuts that far too many individuals and businesses take, even though great web design ultimately leads to better performing websites and improved user experiences, as well as improved conversion rates. Well-designed websites create confidence that your business is trustworthy as well.

    92. How the Twitter Homepage has Changed in the Past 10 Years

    Twitter is the world’s most loved microblogging social network. Users interact and post messages known as Tweets. Twitter was created in March 2006 and launched later that year in July. Since then, it has evolved a lot. Today we are going to review the changes and evolution of Twitter homepage design in the last ten years.

    93. Javascript Array Concat Method

    The concat method on arrays is used to take two arrays and concatenate them into one.

    94. A Complete Guide to How the CSS Not Selector Works

    In CSS, it's often necessary to signpost that we want to select an element, but not in specific circumstances - like if it has a certain class.

    95. Lets Make an Internet for Everybody

    What is web accessibility? And why should you care?

    96. How to Centre an Element in CSS with Tailwind

    In this guide, we'll be covering how you can vertically and horizontally center an element or text with tailwind.

    97. My Experience Using Velo by Wix: Building a Simple Website

    Velo is a great platform, used to create both front-end and back-end website bases, it is full stack which is a huge step up from other Wix services

    98. A Short History of Graphic Design Jobs

    Graphic Designers and Artists are in high demand, but with advancements in software and the growth of the internet some fear that these jobs will die off.

    99. A Pledge to Better App Notifications by App Developers

    There is a direct connection between all the unnecessary notifications you get on your phone and the sub-prime financial crisis of 2008: lack of accountability

    100. Fictitious Works Disclaimer Notice: If You Have to Use One, Use This One

    A “Works of Fiction Disclaimer” that embodies the concept of having some entertainment value in addition to its desired “suitability to purpose”:

    101. 6 Reasons Why You Should Add Social Media Feeds to Your Website

    There are multiple benefits of adding social media feeds to your website, such as increased user engagement, strengthening brand reputation, and more.

    102. 8 Tips to Develop a Robust Website Design for Your Business

    Website design has utmost importance because it combines everything on a web page and collectively uses all the elements on the website to achieve one objective.

    103. How to use CodePen Code Inside Your Webpage

    With the world rapidly evolving by the minute, staying on top of the in-demand skills’ curve is a voluminous task. Web Development is one such skill that is almost essential to the modern developer. With a market size of about $40Bn in 2020, the need and opportunity for quality web developers are ever so evident.

    104. What is Remix Framework and Why Use it for Ecommerce Websites?

    E-commerce websites require a lot of complex functionality, such as dynamic routing, server-side rendering which can easily be done with Remix Framework.

    105. The Hi-Five Formula: 5 Simple Tips to Boost Conversions on Your Website

    Earning trust is a privilege. It’s only when we have trust, that can we ask someone to buy, subscribe, or call.

    106. This CSS Cut Out Effect is Guaranteed to Blow Your Mind 🤯

    This effect is so cool and just fun to see. What it comes down to is having a background image show through the text.

    107. Get Over 50+ Free Icons for Your Projects Here

    Designing resources are heavily priced everywhere. But here I am sharing some resources using which you can get more than 10 Million+ Free Icons.

    108. Proven Methods for Finding UX Research Participants

    Cutting down on time, effort & money it takes to recruit research participants via quick & scrappy techniques, leveraging relationships & using automation.

    109. Using 'Git Pull' for Force Overwriting Local Changes

    Have you ever been working on a project in git and ran into an error telling you that you can't use git pull because you have local changes?

    110. The Dos and Don'ts of Designing Chat Messaging UIs for Your App

    Get valuable insights on designing user-friendly in-app chat UIs. Learn the dos and don'ts, best practices, and tips on simplifying, enhancing UX with color and

    111. Inside Graphic Design: A Look at Alepo's Rebranding for the 5G Era

    Digital enablement and core network solutions provider Alepo has unveiled its modernized logo and updated branding.

    112. How To Embed Single Photos From Google Photos on Your Website and Notion Page

    Learn how to embed photos from Google Photos on your website, Notion page, email message, or blog using Labnol's embed link generator or the manual route.

    113. How to Build a Design System

    Semantics, syntax, accessibility, tone, and context that provide a base for a shared design language — benefits, drawbacks, and examples.

    114. 17 Killer Web Apps to Increase Productivity 🚀💯

    115. AVIF Is the Next-Gen Image Format You Will Hear a Lot More About

    The AVIF Format is the next-gen image format based on the AV1 video encoding format, that reduces file size, while improving #CoreWebVitals. Learn how.

    116. 8 Illustration Freebies For Your New Project or Article

    Everyday Designers need

    117. How to WOW Users With Intuitive UX Design

    70% of online businesses fail because of bad usability. The solution to this challenge is an approach known as Intuitive UX Design

    118. UI/UX Errors: Don’t Blame the User, Re-Evaluate Your Design Strategy Instead

    The solution is to redesign the product in such a way that it prevents errors from occurring in the first place.

    119. 5 Essential Bootstrap CSS Components and How to Improve Their Design

    Bootstrap CSS has some flaws that can easily be fixed with a little design know how and out of the box Bootstrap classes

    120. Create a Gradient Border With TailwindCSS and React

    This blog post is a small tutorial in which I show you how you can create a gradient border blog card using Tailwind CSS.

    121. Understanding the Stages of the Sales Funnel and How it Relates to Your Website

    The sales funnel attracts consumers to business products or services, and it also convinces them to buy the respective product or service.

    122. An In-Depth Look at Image Scaling Concepts

    Considerations upon image sizing for web display

    123. How to use Publish-Subscribe Pattern with JavaScript

    The result of the next pen shows the case where I'll use the Publish/Subscribe pattern. Every time you click on the Event button a square is added and a message with the number of squares is displayed.

    124. How To Design Web and Mobile Apps for Inclusivity

    There's been a lot of talking about inclusive web design in the past few years and that's great, as long as it's not only used as a keyword to boost SEO but is actually being considered by design teams.

    125. How the eBay Homepage has Changed Over the Past 21 Years

    eBay is a multinational e-commerce platform. It facilitates consumer to consumer and business to consumer sales through its website. eBay was founded in 1995 by Pierre Omidyar.

    126. Top 10 Gifts for Graphic Designers

    These gift ideas will help you surprise graphic designers and show your appreciation of their work.

    127. 10 Tools to Create Illustration in 2020 for Graphic Designers & Art Lovers

    Illustration by Nahuel Bardi

    128. Invisible Barriers That Prevent You From Learning Web Development and How to Break Through Them

    The hidden cost of frustrating, demotivating web development MOOCs!

    129. Responsive Web Design: Understand And Apply It Once And For All

    As a Microverse student for one month, I realized that my first clone webpages didn’t have a responsive layout. I was using pixels in the Navbars, percentages in one section and rem in another, I didn’t have a rule or a standard procedure. The goal was to make it look like the original webpage IN MY SCREEN.

    As I advanced through the course, I learned that these units made all the difference to the webpage’s response in different screen sizes. My code reviewers would tell me to adjust my webpage because it looked different when they were viewing it.

    When I started having these issues, I made a lot of research on the subject, but I was still a little confused about it. This article’s goal is to create a simple and direct rule to achieve the required responsiveness any developer needs in their code.

    130. 5 Web Design Mistakes to Watch out for in 2022

    If you're a growing brand, the last thing you would want to be guilty of is web design mistakes. So check out these 5 web design mistakes to avoid in 2022.

    131. How to Update Your Website Without Loosing Your Google Rankings

    Congratulations you worked on a new website to replace your dated website and need to launch the update without tanking your search results.

    132. Add Depth to Your Web Design Using CSS Shadow Generators

    133. Dates in JavaScript are Broken. Who Shall Fix them?

    The Javascript Date constructor is known to have a lot of bugs and issues. Let's look at some of its major flaws so you can avoid them.

    134. Efficient Server Side Pagination using Mongodb

    How to implement server-side pagination in MongoDB using aggregation pipeline instead of client-side pagination and why you should do it server-side instead.

    135. An Elegant Three Button HTML and JavaScript Audio Animation Player

    The HTML and JavaScript code used to build an accessible and responsive design animation and audio player for the Web.

    136. 8 Responsive Web Design Best Practices to Know in 2021

    I still struggle with making websites responsive, but here are 8 responsive web design best practices helping me master this element of web development.

    A website is a doorway to success. For business owners, web design is really important. It shows to everyone in the world what your business is all about.

    138. A Call-to-Action in pure HTML and CSS

    Use this boiler plate template to design a call to action in any website using HTML and a little bit of CSS

    139. Tail-kit Introduction: 200+ Free Tailwind CSS Components And Templates

    Free and open source Tailwind css 2.0 components and templates KIT for React, vueJS and Angular.

    140. Future Javascript: Types May Finally be Coming to Javascript

    The type annotations specification specifies how Javascript will, in the future, implement types. Let's look at how types in Javascript will work.

    141. TemplatesKart: Is this the Best Chakra UI Component Library?

    Responsive chakra ui components, templates and projects. Production-ready hand crafted chakra Components and templates. Deliver your projects faster.

    142. Introducing CropScore: An Image Cropper for Content Creators ✂✨

    If you are a content creator, the chances are you have come across stretched, shrank, non-centered or pixelated images after the posting of your material.

    143. 3 Web Design Factors to Ponder Before Starting an E-commerce Venture

    Developing a website for an e-commerce venture is a process that needs to be done with deft care. Starting a website is easy, but to maintain it is the real deal. That's why you need to start the process with all the precautions and preparation as anything can go wrong. Web design and development is very difficult and can look impossible to perfect, especially for the newcomers.

    144. Website Redesign Strategy With a 9 Stage Timeline

    The redesign process is explained in detail, with 9 stage timeline. Go step by step with this guide.

    145. Create a Morphing 3D Sphere in Javascript with Three.js

    In this guide, I create a morphing sphere with a cool, wireframe background.

    146. Making a Greener Web With Demand-Responsive Design

    The concept of demand-responsive design builds off of the concept of responsive design.

    147. A Comprehensive List of Free Fonts for Designers

    This comprehensive list includes a wide range of options, from elegant serifs to modern sans-serifs, so you’re sure to find something that fits your project.

    148. How To Use The Enhanced Search Feature To Drive Higher eCommerce Conversions

    In this article, I discuss keys techniques to building enhanced search functionality into your website. This includes designing the search bar and more.

    149. 12 cool things you can do with GitHub

    I can’t for the life of me think of an intro, so…

    150. How to Dynamically Hide and Show Slot Content in a Web Component

    My attempt at dynamically showing/hiding various slots.

    151. A Brief Guide to the Laws of UX for Product Managers

    The Laws of UX categorized under heuristics help us understand the cognitive and behavioral ways that humans generally interact with products. Let’s delve in!

    152. 5 Fun Ways Designers Can Help Product Teams Be More User-centric

    Product designers and researchers are the voices of the users. Check out the 5 fun and inclusive ways to help product teams build more user empathy.

    153. Where To Apply The Micro Frontends Approach?

    Brief thoughts about micro frontends, how they can be best used when building websites and when the best situations to implement them are as well as drawbacks.

    154. A 5-Point Growth Strategy for Web Hosting Resellers

    This article presents some of the best tips for hosting resellers to find a reliable web hosting provider and also how to earn a steady income

    155. Seven Deadly Sins You Can Make in Mobile App Design

    There are too many examples when an app brings more annoyance than value. We’ve picked four of them and figured out the design sins they committed.

    156. How to Determine Which Blockchain is Best Suited to Build Your Fintech or Insurtech Startup

    If you are building a fintech or an insurtech company on the blockchain, there are several considerations to take into account before selecting the appropriate.

    157. Front-End Developers And Designers: Bridging The Void

    I’ve come quite a long way as a web developer and happened to work in different teams and with different designers. Regardless of the number of people and type

    158. 10 Static Site Generators to Watch in 2020

    Using a Headless CMS to generate and handle static sites has gained popularity, especially because many of the constraints that made it difficult to develop a static site don’t exist anymore.

    159. You know a site has its shit together when…

    1. The highest z-index is 4

    160. JavaScript Ordinals: Adding st, nd, rd and th Suffixes to a Number

    In Javascript, it's usually considered best practice to work with absolute numbers, as number is a defined type. However, when expressing these numbers in user

    161. How the YouTube Homepage has Changed in the Past 15 Years

    YouTube is an online video-sharing platform. It was created in February 2005 by Chad Hurley, Steve Chen, and Jawed Karim. In November 2006, Google bought the platform for US$1.65 Billion. The platform allows users to upload, view, share, rate, comment on videos, report, add to playlists, and subscribe to other users.

    162. Layout Patterns: How to Unite Layout Artists and Designers

    This article will help improve the interaction between designers and layout artists to minimize errors and increase productivity. Do not take the article as the only correct approach.

    163. Removing that ugly :focus ring (and keeping it too)

    Photo by Jeremy Perkins on Unsplash

    164. 16 Places to Find Illustrations for Your Projects 📚🎨

    16 sites that offer free illustrations

    165. Boosting Website Performance with Server-Side Rendering

    Enhance website speed and performance with server-side rendering. Learn implementation tips in this guide for improved user experience and SEO.

    166. 7 Conversion Rate Optimization Tips for Tech Startups

    Having a lot of traffic on your website is great. But your main goal should be to ensure that traffic is leading to conversion, which means conversion rate optimization should be a priority.

    167. 5 Quick Hacks for High Converting Landing Pages

    I’ve seen quite some landing pages come by on indiehackers.com by now and I noticed that I wanted to give/gave the same tips multiple times. So I thought it would be nice to write a small article about this. These are just tips from my point of view and things I like about a landing page personally.

    168. A guide to cross-browser testing: installing all the things

    So, you’ve written a website. Your carefully crafted HTML, CSS and JavaScript sits waiting to be sucked through the ether into the wild world of browsers.

    169. Social Networking website in Django (Cloudinary + Sendgrid)

    Did you know that almost every person on our planet is a user of at least five types of social networking sites? Facebook alone, the most popular social network website, has 2.375 billion users.

    170. A simple pie chart in SVG

    Get it? Owl? Pie chart?

    171. How Xbox Changed Their Homepage Every Year for the Past 18 Years

    In this review, we will discuss the evolution of the Xbox website and see how the design elements improved over the years.

    172. Web Development Is Still The Wild Wild West in 2023

    Web development is still (thankfully) a frontier, where there is little to no official regulation, certification or oversight. Will it always be the wild west?

    173. How to Prepare Your Site for Heavy Traffic

    1. Monitor your infrastructure. First of all, you should know what's happening with your website. If you're experienced with Prometheus/Grafana, you could use them, but if you’re not, it's not a problem;  you can use any monitoring service, such as DataDog or any other SaaS service, and set it up really quickly. If it's still hard, use pingdom or site24x7, at least to check that your website is still available.

    174. How to Add a Darkmode to Your Website

    Adding dark mode to your own website projects

    175. Git blame - Figuring Out Who Modified a Line With Git

    Have you ever found a bug inducing line change in your code, and wondered who made the change to that line? Fortunately, git has a command for that

    176. How To Design a Tribute Page with Basic HTML5 & CSS3

    Let us discuss (or understand) the components of the Tribute page that I built with HTML5 & CSS3 in a step-by-step guide.

    177. 10 things I learned making the fastest site in the world

    This post is about performance techniques, so I hope you won’t mind that the site in question is not quite finished.

    178. You might not need if statements: a better approach to branching logic

    What a ridiculous title, of course you need if statements.

    179. Writing an easing function; a slightly interesting story

    I should say at the outset that there’s no real point to this blog post. I had a thing to do, I did the thing, and was moderately pleased with the result. I enjoy reading of such tales from other developers, so I thought I’d share my story.

    180. My First React App, markView: An Interactive Markdown Previewer

    Here is mine documentation for markView: Interactive Markdown Previewer, my first React app.

    181. Save time by Generating Sitemaps Dynamically in NextJS

    generate sitemap for next.js under 1 minute

    182. How to Get the Fastest Browser Image Loads

    Use of the Picture Element allows the browser to select a single optimum image to download and display from among a list of images

    183. 7 Websites to Inspire Your Next Web Design

    As a developer or designer, it's always important to stay up-to-date on the latest trends and techniques in your field.

    184. The Web Development Courses to Help you Kickstart a Career in Web Development

    If you want to learn web development and become a web developer, or looking for web development resources like books, online courses, and tutorials, but are not

    185. Optimizing your Vue App Using v-once and v-memo

    We'll be looking at how we can optimize performance using two little-known Vue HTML attributes known as v-once and v-memo.

    186. Benefits of Admin Templates Explained

    When your web development project requires custom, well-designed admin panel or dashboard interface, you might be still on the fence about the tech you are going to use. Should you develop it from scratch, or stick with the chosen CMS, or go for a template? Well, of course, you should go for a template! Because it’s almost always the fastest and the most cost-effective solution when you aim for extensive customization and integration of your admin panel. But don’t just take our biased word for it, read on to see for yourself.

    187. Using HTML And CSS To Create An Image Slider

    In this section, we learn how to create an image slider using HTML and CSS that would be great on the front page of your website as a visual element.

    188. 5 Simple Rules for Engaging Customer Journey on Your Website

    They say Life is a journey, not a destination. In the digital world too, your business’ success depends on how profound journey you can provide to your consumers. Websites, social media, email, chats, apps, etc. define whether a visitor will be converted as a consumer by the experience you give on each platform.  The website is the biggest online property of your business so you should provide an engaging customer journey on the website. One way to do is to create an excellent design that leaves the users in awe and makes them stick to your web pages.

    189. How to Make a WebSocket Server With JavaScript: I Like My Servers Like I Like My Coffee, My Own

    If you try to do something real-time with REST APIs, you're going to have a bad time.

    190. TypeScript Interfaces and Types: A Comparison

    Let's take a look at how Typescript Interfaces and types differ.

    191. How to Transport Your Components Anywhere With React Portals

    To solve this problem, we can teleport the modal out of its own component and into another part of our template using createPortal.

    192. A Recipe For A Checkerboard Styled Page

    Last week, as part of an assignment for a Ruby on Rails application, I was given the challenge to create a checkerboard styled page. The design is from Nelson Sakwa and the requirements were as follow:

    193. What is a Color Picker Tool and How Does it Work?

    A color picker tool is a software application or online tool that allows users to select colors from a digital display or image.

    [194. Here's Why You Should Migrate

    From Wordpress to Webflow](https://hackernoon.com/heres-why-you-should-migrate-from-wordpress-to-webflow) Why migrate from WordPress to Webflow, and how can you transition efficiently? Here are a few things to consider.Webflow is the modern alternative of choice.

    195. Making a Gradient Color Generator App Using JavaScript

    In this article, I have shown you how to make Gradient Color Generator using JavaScript.

    196. Git Stash - Everything You Need to Know About Stashing Changes in Git

    Sometimes, when we are making changes to a project in git, we realize we suddenly need to revert back to the last clean working directory version of our project

    197. Editing a Simple Contact Us Form Using the Velo Web Editor

    Creating a contact form with Velo is easy as pie! Wix’s website templates give an absolutely usable and extremely competent contact form.

    198. Everything You Need to Know About Promise.all() in JavaScript

    The Promise.all method in Javascript is a function that accepts many promises and then does something only after they have all been settled.

    199. How To Plan Your Next Website Redesign

    Learn how to plan and execute a website redesign, whether you use a CMS like Drupal or you build a site from scratch.

    200. Answers to 5 CSS Questions that May Confuse You

    What is the computed value of the display property for the .child element in the following example?

    201. 9 Award-Winning Websites With Stunning Creativity

    This is a compiled list of some of my favorite designs that push the boundaries of possibilities in web development.

    202. Removing Items From a JavaScript Array

    Let's look at how to remove a particular array item in Javascript.

    203. 10 JavaScript Apps to Power your Business

    204. WordPress vs Bootstrap: Choosing a Web Design Platform for Your Business

    In this article, we will speak about two competing web design platforms that are extremely popular in the current market: WordPress and Bootstrap.

    205. Feature/Permission Policies Overview

    It's already challenging enough to create a website that is blazing fast, adheres to all the latest best practices and offers optimal experience for various network conditions and device types.

    As the website and its codebase evolves over time, it can become even harder to maintain the desired user experience over time. To prevent UX deterioration, it’s often a good idea to place guardrails which ensure that crucial website elements, such as images, hold to a certain criteria. In this article, we are going to look at a robust mechanism which helps to steer your website in the right direction - an HTTP header called Feature Policies.

    206. Why Healthcare Facilities Need Professional Websites

    Medical centers, hospitals, dental care facilities, and specialists in private practice need a professional website. Learn why.

    207. 7 Websites That are Useful for Web Developers

    As web developers, daily we try to solve some problems and to solve those problems we may need to have some handy tools/websites where we can look up to.

    208. The Future of Web Development: 5 Things to Expect in the Next Decade

    We'll address web development's future and detail companies' development trends to cope with changes. You'll also find how to position yourself

    209. Nesting in Less and Sass

    A code should be organized. That’s the fact and I think is a very good one for the opening of the text about nesting.

    210. How Webflow is Redefining Website Design and Development

    We’re here to give control back to our clients. That’s why we use Webflow to create a smarter and better website design that puts you in the driver’s seat.

    211. 6 Reasons Why A New Web Design Is Important For Your Company

    Your website plays a critical role in customer acquisition and improves overall sales and revenue. However, understanding this significance and realizing the be

    212. Need Inspiration? Here are 5 Spectacular Online 3D Globe Projects to Do Just That

    The 3D model of the Earth is perfect for designing creative web projects cause it's easy to display data on it. Thanks to many data API's it's easy to access data like population, countries, cities, geo-coordinates, health data, education, etc. Here I have compiled my favorite 3D Globe projects.

    213. 4 Reasons Why You Should Use Gatsby JS for Your Website

    Gatsby JS is a static site generator that is used to create high performance websites. Built on top of React, it weaves together some of the better parts of GraphQL, react-router and webpack for a brilliant developer experience. This means a much faster site, taking a lot less time to build! Perfect for users, business and developers.

    214. What Makes Next.js so Good?

    215. 7 Fun Tailwind CSS Button Designs to Improve Your Workflow

    Buttons are the most basic element we love to neglect, but buttons don't have to be boring. Here are 7 spicy button designs using Tailwind CSS.

    216. CSS Layers Tutorial: Understanding CSS Encapsulation

    In this tutorial, let's take a look at how CSS layers work. CSS layers allow us to finally do real CSS encapsulation, allowing us to import specific CSS easily.

    217. Why You Don’t Want to Pay Your Web Developer for Updating your Website

    Most companies prefer to update their own websites using built-in Content Management Systems. However, once in a while, we meet customers who are resilient to this idea and prefer a web developer handling it for them.

    218. 10 WordPress Pricing Table Plugins that Rock

    In this listicle, I would like to cover the features you need for creating a WordPress pricing table. Read on to know the best WP pricing table plugins.

    219. How to Create Dynamic CSS Using Vue Reactive Variables

    If you use Vue, you might be used to having to apply different classes to tags based on the logic in your code.

    220. Can AI Put an End to Mouse-click Programming?

    Mouse-click programming has long been a new trend in programming. Simply put, it is a method of coding when ready-made modules of code are being put together to form a new piece of software. It is needless to say that this way of writing programs is far from perfect. To start with, the programmers who do this kind of programming may not even know what is in those modules. This leads to two basic problems: unintentional or intentional bugs, poor code that does not work properly.

    221. How To Build Your First Website For A Client - Workflow and Tools

    So you want to earn money by making websites? Five years ago, I was in your shoes searching for an article like this one.

    222. PHP vs. ASP.NET: Determining Which Stack to Use For Your Next Project

    The ultimate goal of the web development project is to build feature-rich web applications or corporate websites but which is better?

    223. 5 CSS Tips and Tricks to Try in Your Next Project

    Looking for inspiration on how to add a twist to your project design? Take a look at those 5 CSS techniques and have fun experimenting with some bold ideas!

    224. Why Paid Commercial Web Accessibility Plugins Is Better Than Free Plugins

    Building website these is one thing, building an accessible and useable website is another thing entirely as it requires some expertise and use of accessibility tools.

    225. Working Together: How Designers and Developers Can Collaborate While Building Products

    The success of your website or app strongly depends on the cooperation between the designers and the developers. It’s not about the professional skills of either group. You get a competent designer to make you a beautiful layout which you then pass on to an equally professional and experienced developer. Suddenly it turns out it can’t be realized without major changes!

    226. 9 Website Design Tips To Get Things Rolling

    While website design isn't rocket science, there are a few stellar points you should keep in mind while designing a website.

    227. The Most Amazing Bootstrap 5 CheatSheet💥

    The Bootstrap 5 Cheat Sheet is an interactive list of Bootstrap 5 classes, variables, and mixins. This helps upgrade your Bootstrap 4 project.

    228. How to Get Started Using the EyeDropper API with JavaScript

    With the new EyeDropper API in Chromium, websites can let visitors pick colors from anywhere on their screen

    229. How to Find Awesome Graphics for Your Design Project

    When we work with website design and development, we often need to add a variety of different graphics.

    230. 10 Tips to Make Your Website More Attractive

    There are billions of websites, ranging from the humble static page to the massive e-commerce platform. But whatever the field, not all sites are created equal. Far from it. Indeed, there are big differences from one site to another - disparities that have an impact in particular on the interest of Internet users.

    231. Adding Light and Dark Modes, with a Toggle Switch, to Your Website

    I've recently rebranded and redesigned the look and feel of my website. As a part of that redesign, I've implemented both a light and a dark theme. Here's how.

    232. The Best Ways to Improve Your NFT Marketplace Performance

    In NFT marketplaces, page experience, SEO, and credibility can all determine success. Here are 7 ways to improve performance through visual media optimization.

    233. Basic Web Design Principles to make Your Websites Pop

    Five pillars of web design

    234. Every UX Designer Needs To Learn Prototyping

    This article covers the definition of prototyping for UX design, when to create your first prototype, and the principles of prototyping.

    235. Salts and Hashes

    For the time being, I want you p33ps to ignore the general meaning of these words used in daily context and give a new meaning to them for the current time being.

    236. How to Choose the Perfect Font for Your Website and Advertisements

    Finding the perfect font for a project can be a challenge. It can take a long time to select the correct font. To make the right choice, there are a few things

    237. From Shared Servers to Cloud Computing: A Better Web Hosting Strategy

    A look at how digital agencies traditionally handled web hosting, how many handle it now, and suggestions on how to do it better.

    238. 3 Open-Source Web Development Platforms to Consider for Your Next Build

    If you're looking to create a website for your business, blog, or online portfolio, the easiest option is to use an open-source platform to make your website.

    239. Why My Project Lacks Recognition On The Platforms

    Photo of a brand new car without a plate number.

    240. Explaining The Role of Cryptography During COVID-19 [A DIY Guide]

    Don’t get me wrong, it’s a funny title. It starts with how, whereas when you read it you probably wondered why.

    241. The Storybook Landing Page: A CSS/JavaScript Animated Splash Screen Landing Page

    A CSS/JavaScript Animated Splash Screen Landing Page

    242. Free Courses for Learning HTML: 2020 Edition

    HTML and CSS are the pillars of web development. They are used to create web pages. HTML provides the structure to your web page while CSS provides them the style to look better. I know most people use Bootstrap: a CSS library to make their web pages look beautiful and professional. But, basic knowledge of the CSS concept is very important to understand how bootstrap works.

    243. Sculpting the 3D World: 9 Simple 3D Design Tips for Absolute Beginners

    3D Design Tips for Beginners. If you want to become a 3D designer you should know these basic tips that help you to start your design career.

    244. How To Remember Design Patterns

    Here's a list of some of the book's design patterns, their definition, and what made me remember them. Each one of those principles solves a particular problem.

    245. Speed up AMP pages with an Image CDN

    It takes a lot of time and effort to build a profitable website that offers great user experience on any given device type. When you start from a clean slate, you have to take care of everything on your own: browser compatibility, performance, responsive design, discoverability and a whole slew of other factors.

    246. 9 Questions To Ask Before Settling on an Outsourced Software Development Team

    We live in a time when there are numerous options for outsourcing your development work. But how do you pick an outsourced development team?

    247. How to Super Charge Your Web Design Skills This Year

    This story discusses 22 actionable tips that will help you all to improve your web design skills in 2022.

    248. A Step-By-Step Guide to Making a CSS Only Minecraft Chicken

    There is a surprising lack of articles on how to make Minecraft chickens in CSS though.

    249. How To Make A Great Looking Website Even If You Can't Design

    Making websites work and making websites look great are two different skills. Even so, here are some basic guidelines that ensure that your website looks great.

    250. 10 React Admin Dashboard Templates For Your Next Website

    React is one of the most popular tools found in the web development library, but like anything you need to learn how to use it properly. React is used with native. The main purpose is to bring the power to react to native mobile app development.

    251. 7 Must Use Tools For Newbie Web Developers

    During my journey of learning web development I came across this different technology and stuffs which are often used during web development or writing code and

    252. Step Into The Matrix With Our New Update

    SPOILER ALERT: Reading this article in advance might impact your actual Coinwink Matrix experience and you’ll receive a lower level of satisfaction. Similarly, like someone spoils a movie for you by telling how it ends.

    253. 5+ Web Development Subscriptions for Your Next Project

    Just in case something is missing on this list, please let me know in the comments section.

    254. Introduction to Design Systems for UX/UI Designers

    For junior designers - those who have just started studying UX / UI design systems and those who have been working in this field for up to 1-2 years. The main goal of this article is to introduce you to the basic components of system design, to give you a basic introduction to this concept and to revise the material by demonstrating several examples of design systems that are already used by large companies.

    255. Easy & Clear: Variable Fonts Guide

    A basic introduction to Variable Fonts.

    256. How to Use Default Parameters in TypeScript

    When we talk about default parameters, we are talking about giving arguments values that should be used, if that argument is undefined.

    257. Create Humorous and Emotion-Driven Designs To Appeal Gen-Z

    The new age call for new age measures. It is time to create designs that are approved by Gen-Z because like it or not, they are the future!

    258. My Experience Building a Professional Portfolio with Velo

    In this article, I go over my experiences building an online portfolio using Velo by Wix. Drag, drop, and finally, add some spice with custom code!

    259. 3 Examples Of Design Applications With Great UX

    When it comes to design, it has long been said that simplicity is key. And although I always understood the basis for this saying, I never fully appreciated what it really meant.

    260. Bootstrap CSS is Still the Sh*t But We Can Make it Better

    Tired of using bootstrap CSS but not being confident if the UI your building actually looks good? Better Bootstrap is a series of design tips with code examples

    261. Website Design or its Copy: Which Should Come First?

    A design-first approach or a copy-first approach may seem the easier choice. But the winning combo is a process of design+copy.

    262. Introducing Amnotzon: Building Ecommerce Sites is Easy with Velo

    ?E-commerce with Velo is simple! One of the most useful tools provided is “Adi”, an AI that can be used to give you intuitive design suggestions.

    263. Flexbox and CSS Grid - "The Dream Team"

    If right run a search for "CSS Grid and Flexbox," you'll find mostly articles or videos with the title "CSS Grid VS Flexbox". These articles and videos assume one is better than the other. However, the truth is that both are great and one isn't better than the other.

    264. UX Design 101: Understanding User Flows and How to Create Them

    The ability to create and think in user flows is one of the most important skills in a UX designer's toolkit.

    265. Starting Web Development? Remember These 5 Things

    Originally I shared this story to Syndicode blog, and now I'm making a summary with small additions.

    266. Adobe Pigs Out (Again)

    Adobe fattens up by acquiring Figma, causing disgust and indignation amongst web designers and developers everywhere.

    267. Top 3 React UI Component & Asset Libraries in 2021

    I’m going to condense down years of trial and error and give you my top three React libraries to help you make beautiful websites and apps.

    268. How MarkUp Reshaped Digital Collaboration for Remote Workers...and Grew 302% in One Month

    When we started MarkUp, a visual collaboration tool for digital content, we expected to see user growth from much of the design and developer communities, because of the problem we are solving in those fields.

    269. How Does User Experience Leave A Footprint On Your Business?

    Everything boils down to customer experience today. Whether it is a mobile application or a website, there is absolutely no way you can turn a blind eye to UX and UI.

    270. Top Five Sites That Use a Personal Domain Name

    If you want to find a domain name these days, you have to come up with something as unique as a celebrity baby name. Many of us have been able to reserve our personal name domains, and some wonder how far they can push a site that uses their own personal name.

    271. 28 Creative 404 Pages for Your Inspiration

    Landing on a default, un-styled ‘page not found’ with no further info and links can be really annoying. A creative and clever error page goes a long way in turning your visitor’s frown into a smile. 😉

    272. 8 Great Chrome Extensions for Designers and Creatives

    These extensions will be the best assistance to the designers for creating powerful designs and also, to increase productivity. Good digital branding is responsible for the growth of a company. Thus, the creation of amazing designs should never cease.

    273. How to Write CSS Advanced Selectors Like a Pro

    Having 3 years of experience as a freelance front-end developer, I thought there is nothing new I could learn about CSS. However, studying at Microverse gave me the chance to actually go deep into things that I took my knowledge on for granted like CSS selectors.

    274. Wix-Animation Module Implementation: Follow These Tips to Set It Up

    The wix-animations module contains functionality for working withanimations. Learn more.

    275. How I Built an Online Radio with Soundcloud and NextJS

    276. How to Make Buttons Stand Out with CSS

    The first thing you’ll notice when you add a button to your website is that you’ve taken a trip back in time to 1999. The default button style is very old-fashioned and I can’t think of a use case where you’d want to keep it as it is. The good news is that there are loads of CSS styles that can make your buttons pop.

    277. Use Twig + Timber To Build Better WordPress Themes

    Learn about Twig and Timber web development, and how the Hounder team uses these tools to create stunning custom themes in word press.

    278. How Does the CSS Box Model Work?

    Let's think a little bit more about how box models work.

    279. Best Practices for Designing a User-Centric Dashboard

    The importance of user experience is more emphasized than ever. As a result, the number and variety of dashboard tools is on the rise. These tools are used as an essential piece in any good customer experience strategy.

    280. Top 7 Tips To Become A UI/UX Pro

    Tips & resources to help you get started

    281. Basic Guide to Creating a Page Using Velo by Wix

    Velo is a brand-new Wix full-stack development platform. This essentially allows you to add custom code to your website.

    282. User Segmentation: Do’s and Dont’s

    In this article, we’ll dive deep into what you should do and shouldn’t when it comes to user segmentation.

    283. Web Application Templates with Perfect Design in 2022

    This is our rating of the best Web App Templates. Keep reading to know which ones they are and how they can speed up and improve your web development practice!

    284. Take Your Tailwind Skills to the Next Level by Using these Resources

    Must have Tailwind CSS resources to maximize your productivity. VS Code extensions, plugins, component libraries that you must bookmark to code more efficiently

    In this blog, you will learn about the Graphic design trends as we move forward in the year 2021.

    286. Web Design Ideas For Startups in 2020

    In today’s digital world, businesses have built a dependency on websites and applications. Be it a retail site for buying clothes, food ordering or almost anything you imagine, there’s a website or app for everything!

    287. A Simple Guide for CSS Animations

    Animations are very useful tools to make pages more appealing. I would like to start with what are animations, give some supplementary information, and give some animation syntax examples.

    288. Understanding CSS Specificity Rules

    In Cascading Style Sheet, CSS, there is a property called specificity. CSS Specificity is the process of determining the most relevant set of CSS property values or styles browsers will apply to an element especially when there is a conflicting set of rules.

    289. Solid Tips On How Get Better At Responsive Web Design

    Better Responsive Web Design, A Structured Approach

    290. Top 12 React Datepickers to Consider for Your Next Web Dev Project

    Check out our range of React datepickers and pick your best date or time picker here.

    291. How To Create A "Night Mode" For Your Website

    Are you interested in learning how to create a simple night mode for your website? In this article, I use jQuery and Bootstrap 5.

    292. 5 Fundamental Steps to Deploying a Website

    5 easy steps to deploying a website from getting it properly hosted, to setting up its DNS and finally completing the process by having the infrastructure set

    293. No-Code Needs To Adapt To Specialists: An Argument

    Nobody has time for endless tutorials. To go mainstream, no-code tools must adapt to specialists.

    294. Top 11 Best User Interface Design Benefits for Online Educational Platforms

    It’s no longer news that the methods of sharing knowledge are changing. Well, that’s where online platforms come in. They host many of these educational service providers. They also ensure that students can get access to technologically-advanced education in the comfort of their homes.

    Minimalism, 3D graphics, gradients, textures, and animation ― we’ve seen them all in 2020, but the upcoming year is giving the common design trends a new twist.

    296. Modern Front End Architecture

    When you join the Front End world or you have a lot of years on this side, some questions appear for example: What is the best way to build the front end? How can I keep a front end cleaned and organized? Should I add unit testing? That's difficult to answer but I think I can share some good tips and articles about the Front End side so, let's go!!!

    297. NFTs for Authorized User Registration - Part 1

    How does using an NFT as part of an MFA login work? Here's how.

    298. Building A Page Scroll in JavaScript

    To understand scroll in Javascript, we cover an example to understand scroll position, animate on scroll, and navigation, etc.

    299. Why You Should Convert Your Images To WebP

    WebP lets you compress your images as efficiently as possible, reducing the size of your web page while preserving quality. You can convert from the terminal

    300. 10 CSS Tips To Make Your Site Faster

    Let's see some useful CSS tips to put in place that will improve the speed of your website and improve the user experience while maintaining your design.

    301. The Essential HTML Basics Guide for Beginners

    Coming as a beginner into HTML can be difficult, especially for the amount of default properties and behaviors that are in place and nobody tells you about it. In this article, I am going to show you how these things work, how you can modify their default behavior, and help you get a better understanding of HTML that will be useful any time there is a roadblock in the rendering of your page.

    302. The Placeholder Tools that Boost Productivity for Developers and Designers

    303. Everything Business Owners Need to Know About Web Hosting

    What is the first thing that comes to your mind when you hear the term “Web Hosting”?

    304. Building a Better Web: A Guide to Accessibility for Developers

    Web accessibility is a growing focus for developers, and this guide will show you five ways to incorporate accessibility elements into your web design.

    305. The Exciting Journey Of Creating My First Portfolio📂🎉

    For the last few months, I've been working on a personal portfolio. I've always believed that a separate portfolio is important for any dev since it connects you to future opportunities and it helps you to grow your network.

    306. Top 10 UX Design Principles to Use with Visually-Appealing Websites

    UX design principles help build durable solutions through new design patterns, interaction models, and standards.

    307. 5 Best JavaScript Templates for Business

    Templates can significantly speed up the development process. Here are the 5 Best Javascript Templates - check them out!

    308. How to Design a Powerful LMS Platform: Real Example

    They were looking for a custom LMS platform that would be used by teachers, students, and parents.

    309. Progressive Enhancement: Basics, Benefits and Web Design Tips

    The advancement in technology has given rise to a variety of browsing platforms. It is imperative to ensure proper support to the website for fitting in the browsers. Due to this, progressive enhancement is getting higher popularity among web designers and developers to provide a wide range of browsers accessibility.

    310. How to Boost Efficiency in Designing HTML Pages

    When you start your journey in Front-end Development, as you are introduced to HTML and CSS preferably in a project-based learning system, everything about it is very interesting.

    311. Users Make Decisions Based on Predictable Subconscious Patterns

    We like to apply labels to users: they’re irrational, lazy, unpredictable, rushed, and so on.

    312. Introduction To Styled-Components

    styled-components is a CSS-in-JS library that helps you to write CSS in a component. Here in this post, I will cover more than basics you need to know.....

    313. How I Got My Website To Load in 1 Second

    The front page of JeremyMorgan.com loads less than a second, most of the time, from various parts of the world.

    314. Reasons Behind Creating A Website with Black Background

    Black has always been—if not the most popular design color—the color which designers talk about the most. It is sophisticated, energetic, mysterious, elegant, powerful, stylish, and the complete opposite of the default white.

    315. How to Setup a Contact Form to Your Ghost Blog

    Ghost is a free and open source blogging platform written in JavaScript and it powers an incredible range of websites; from individual bloggers who are just getting started, to large teams of writers and editors at some of the largest organisations in the world. Currently more than 2 million websites running on Ghost including Getform's Blog that you are currently reading!

    316. How I Make Money By Monetizing My Twitter with Brave Rewards

    Not only does Brave pay me in $BAT for browsing the internet by serving me ads I enjoy watching based on my interests, it literally allows people to tip and automatically contribute to those Twitter users using Brave.

    317. How I Build a Personal Website With Monetization (And Without Coding)

    These are 10 no-coding tools for building, marketing & monetizing a personal website. Here we discuss different business models, marketing strategies, and more.

    318. How to Hack Bootstrap CSS for Better Looking Websites

    A tutorial of actionable design tips to achieve satisfaction with the look of your bootstrap themed site.

    319. Why You Should Use Web Design 3.0 In 2021

    Web design is an essential part of our life. We have watched what is taking place in the web design world since 2000.  There is drastic evolution in the web design process; millions of web pages are designed with active participation. You might have noticed differences in the average website these days. Some changes have been measured during the last years; the change occurring is known as web 3.0, a new web design era.

    320. Illustrations in Web Design: 11 Examples For Your Inspiration

    Are you aware of all the opportunities that illustrations give?

    321. Why I Prefer Bootstrap Grid Over CSS Grid

    How best can one make the Sling Bag title and its details, wrap below the image of the handbag, while on a small screen?

    322. Improving Design Handoffs: A Guide

    To build an awesome and successful digital product you need to do a lot of things. Such as planning, market research, build a prototype, design it, code it, ship it etc. For this whole process, you need to go through lots of handoffs and team communications. One of the more painful handoffs is the Design-to-Development Handoff.

    323. How I Designed a Cool Landing Page Using HTML5, CSS3 and Bootstrap

    Making project is a fun as well as a challenging task.

    324. Miro and Zoom are Winning (and 5 More Takeaways from 2020's UX Tools Survey)

    Over 4,000 designers responded to Taylor Palmer's annual UX Tools survey. Here are some takeaways from the results.

    325. A Guide to Bidirectional Scrolling in Responsive Designs

    Incessant scrolling while using an application is perceived as a flaw on both mobile and desktop. To address this concern, a shift to horizontal scrolling of elements is in trend now.

    326. How to Find Ideas for Web Design

    Learn how to look for ideas properly so you don’t waste time and energy in the future.

    In this article, we'll take a deeper dive into the seven graphic design trends that are set to dominate in 2023.

    328. 8 Web Development Notes You Might Find Useful

    8 Web Development Notes You Might Find Useful

    329. 4 ways CSS :has() can make your HTML forms even better

    Learn how the CSS :has() pseudo-class can improve HTML forms through validation hints, conditional content, fancier designs, and more.

    330. 15 Common Mistakes to Avoid When Developing a Real Estate Website

    Are you thinking of starting a new online business but the thought of designing the website is weighing you down? Most of us can relate to that! After all, the first step tends to be the hardest especially when we are talking about real estate websites.

    331. Why You Should Care About Perfecting CSS Animations

    My story with CSS animations begins when I was trying to figure out how to become a unicorn in the programming world, the mixing between designing a User Interface (UI) for working in the back-end later it was quite impressive and hard for me, a person with a fully theoretical/academic knowledge foundation, but, at one moment, my fairy godmother appeared in front of my eyes, pure CSS animations brought my page to life and started to give me the magic that I was needing for... Creativity.

    332. UX Design vs. Web Design: 5 Differences and 5 Similarities