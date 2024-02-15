326 Stories To Learn About Design

Let's learn about Design via these 326 free stories. They are ordered by most time reading created on HackerNoon. Visit the /Learn Repo to find the most read stories about any technology.

Can you make it pop?

For far too long I possessed an old Dell Studio laptop. It served me well for a good 5 years with a number of service centre visits, battery and hard disk replacements, formats and OS upgrades. From the past few years I have ditched the old laptop for a Macbook. Yet still, I never bothered to dispose of it. After all it still works (slow af but works!). <em>What if there is an ‘emergency’ situation where I need to use this ancient piece of technology?</em> I tried selling it, but the act itself and the price I get for it is honestly not worth it. Giving it to someone for free feels like a punishment to the person (most smartphones have better specs). Disposing it off just doesn’t feel right (yeah right! That’s the middle class in me speaking. Also not very good for the environment).

You must have heard the words like trends of color schemes/patterns in mobile app development and designing because mobile phones are the best and most convenient way to connect yourself to the digital world.

A full stack developer is an engineer who can handle all the work of databases, servers, systems engineering, and clients.

21 Awesome DEV portfolios for your inspiration

The Cultural Tutor describes how beauty is being destroyed by usability.

[6. Ethereum.org's New Art:

Rethinking Identity as Community](https://hackernoon.com/rethinking-the-identity-of-ethereumorg-l718w347l) Today, I am excited to launch the first new artwork for the website of ethereum.org. Every few months, the website will be updated with new artwork that reflects a new aspect of Ethereum's identity. The concept of the work focuses on one of Ethereum’s major strengths: the community.

I offer you to go through the evolutionary stages of promo materials.

GUI design has become the best choice of user interface design. Nevertheless, in spite of the unpredictable popularity of GUI, few application programs have good interface design and live up to graphic user interface design principles. Additionally, it’s extremely difficult to use the expertise and existing documents to explain what an excellent and direct-viewing operation interface is.

XR encompasses augmented, virtual, and mixed reality technologies. This is an up-and-coming industry that may be good to get into.

Including a code sample of this powerful tokenomics scheme.

“So, what do you think?” — says the Product Manager after a product strategy presentation to his team

We are going to create an android UI for our UserProfile backend API we are creating for our demo E-commerce tutorial

I’ve come quite a long way as a web developer and happened to work in different teams and with different designers. Regardless of the number of people and type

Expectations, surprises, and lots of learning.

The iPhone X screen became 20% taller compared to iPhone 8/8 Plus that is equal to 145pt of additional space. So, be ready to use artboards sized 375 x 812 in your favorite UI design software.

Get it? Owl? Pie chart?

This is why Wordpress sucks and you should probably stop using it

Create .svgs using Canva.com Pro by selecting SVG from the dropdown options menu.

Writing good copy is hard. Using ChatGPT to write good copy can be hard too, but with a few tricks you can get some amazing results.

My experience creating a successful design team at a early stage startup by Aysha Samrin

Designers are the rockstars of the digital industry.

Here are 5 tips you should keep in mind when implementing dark mode in your apps.

This article takes a deep dive into the top UI/UX practices that will help your mobile app succeed in App and Play stores.

web design is moving into the future, with advanced techniques like retro revolution, fewer images, and Memphis design.

In this post, we’ll be exploring some interesting UX design trends to look out for in 2022. But before that, let’s discuss why is UX design important.

The software market is suffocated with new mobile and web apps monthly. That’s why the focus has moved on ensuring a client-centered and visible UI/UX design.

As companies across the world continue to take precautions against COVID-19, many teams find themselves "suddenly remote" and adjusting to a new set of challenges on top of their daily work. At Exponent, we've been operating as a remote team for most of the past year, with engineers, designers, and PMs spread across several time zones—not to mention thousands of users around the world who are part of our Slack community and Interview Practice forum.

We’re here to give control back to our clients. That’s why we use Webflow to create a smarter and better website design that puts you in the driver’s seat.

A brief introduction to mobile app design with some simple tips to consider while designing for a mobile app.

Mind mapping is a visual tool that can help you to organize your thoughts, ideas, and information in a way that is intuitive and easy to understand.

When we work with website design and development, we often need to add a variety of different graphics.

Understanding the psychology of color can help improve your branding and marketing.

Distributed systems implement an API rate limiter for high availability and security.

Okay, so it hasn’t actually been a year. It’s been slightly over eight months. But I digress. Since February of 2019, I have been a moderator on a discord community named DesignCourse (Coursetro). Created by YouTuber Gary Simon, this place serves as a forum for questions and discussions regarding all sorts of design and development related topics. Recently, I realized that I have grown as a mod, as a developer, and as a person, since that day in February.

The popular implementations of an on-demand video streaming service are the following: YouTube, Netflix, Vimeo, and TikTok. The video files are stored in a mana

When you’re collaborating with your team, you don’t care about files. You care about the people. So why do companies put so much effort into developing tools and systems when they should be designing for interactions and relationships?

“Straight-ahead” jazz revolutionized mid-century American culture with a relentlessly fresh and forward-thinking approach to bebop,

Design thinking is a design process for solving complex problems. Also, design thinking is a human-centered design approach to tackle the challenges and finding

Cutting down on time, effort & money it takes to recruit research participants via quick & scrappy techniques, leveraging relationships & using automation.

How to define user behaviour using methods like Grouping, 2x2 Matrix, and Venn Diagram.

If designers should know how their product may be engineered, they should also know how it may be productized.

A tutorial of actionable design tips to achieve satisfaction with the look of your bootstrap themed site.

When it comes to user convenience, understanding consumer habits is as important as the market your app operates in. The ability to combine simple gestures with user-friendly interface results in a solution that appears simple and comprehensive. Mirroring of the physical actions into digital ones is one of the ways to do it.

The best logos come across as simple and effortless. This is a difficult concept to wrap your head around when creating your first logo. In fact the number one issue I have had with most of my clients is their urge to overdo the design. Look at the logos of the world’s most successful brands like Nike, Twitter, or Apple. They are extremely simple and recognizable which is why I spend a good part of my time stressing this point to my clients.

how to choose font, how to design, learn design, what's a good font, faster one font

When a visitor browses to one of your site's pages, that page needs to be set up before it is displayed. Setting up a page includes adding and positioning all of its elements as well as running code that might retrieve the page's data or perform other setup operations. This process is known as rendering.

This article discusses how advancements in technology can influence art aesthetics.

Do you want to design a token economy? Start by having a goal that makes sense.

Sometimes, designers get confused on which design styles to apply to their work. It all depends on what the work is for and who the target audience is.

Industrial design’s popularity has skyrocketed lately. Let's figure it out and try to understand what its captivation and relevance are.

The quick proliferation into wearable technology cannot be overlooked, as now the evolution is more rigorous and advanced in comparison to what is for mobile in the reigning realm of computers. We are in the age of innovations, that’s what most of the business blog convey today.

What is pixel art

Building End-to-End Digital Onboarding Workflows Using Low-code

Low-code](https://hackernoon.com/building-end-to-end-digital-onboarding-workflows-with-low-code-solution-2nak3y9x) On average, organizations admit they have identified around three major time wasters inside their companies:

Startup branding is as opaque as it is necessary. We wanted to give people a window into the process that we went through to update Speakeasy's branding.

Semantics, syntax, accessibility, tone, and context that provide a base for a shared design language — benefits, drawbacks, and examples.

There are too many examples when an app brings more annoyance than value. We’ve picked four of them and figured out the design sins they committed.

Bought a new WordPress Theme? Don't know how to install it? This short guide will help you install it in under 5 minutes

How you can custom-design new frames in under 1 hour. Not only were these frames 3D printed, but they were custom-designed by the wearer and cost under $2.

Selling artist merch can help increase your revenue and help you build a successful career in the music industry. Here's how.

The trend of brutalism, which breaks the rules and catches people's attention, allows for the addition of interesting elements like screaming fonts.

A color picker tool is a software application or online tool that allows users to select colors from a digital display or image.

I just finished working on moooodify, a website which lets you sort your favourite Spotify music by different moods, and then save them as playlists.

Humans rule the world.

When it comes to designing applications, modern businesses that want to be competitive realize the need to provide exemplary user experience, while also regarding user experience as the ultimate factor for success.

Taking the first step towards something new is never easy.

In this article, we will learn how to recreate the Hashnode Logo using plain HTML/CSS. No JavaScript is involved.

Regardless of whether you're an accomplished website designer or developer or simply a beginner, a website architecture venture's extension can rapidly limit the of assets accessible, making it extreme to track down the correct website design for motivation for your assignment.

If you somehow navigate the mysterious path to reach the Notion HQ at 1:00 PM PST on a Friday, you would find an empty office with two golden poodles and a mutt running around. The entire team would not be far though, just shy of a mile away sitting at Barzotto and eating Extra-Long Noodles pasta over a glass of sparkling white wine. Add some soft serve gelato to that. This is just one of the many idiosyncrasies you would find in this 20 member start-up that has captured over a million users with their sleek product.

The biggest mistakes startup founders are making and real reasons why compromising on UX is detrimental to the success of your business.

Design systems are a crucial success factor for digital businesses. Calculate the ROI of any design system with this ready-to-use formula.

Being a designer or web developer is a fabulous possibility to start working as a freelancer. I will bet anything you’ve been reflecting on it thousands of times, that is why you’re here. Don’t drain your energy on infinite searching of the most reliable and beneficial online marketplace to sell your designs, artworks or sell website templates.

This story is about how color is utilized in publicizing and marketing to summon enthusiastic responses. You can use this information to apply to your brand.

UI designer Jessica Williamson redesigns the Python logo and receives 7000 upvotes on Reddit.

My name is Andrii Bondar. I'm a product designer working on the zkSync project, a layer 2 solution for scaling the Ethereum blockchain.

While I was talking with Vitor Amaral, creator of UpStamps, I was inspired by the design he uses for his homepage. It’s a clean homepage with awesome vectors that animate(!). Reading through the copy I noticed some things that could be improved which would increase his conversion. So let’s start!

The set of behaviors visitors to a site exhibit constitute the UX. Based on this, design teams create products and sites that provide a meaningful user experience.

As an instructional designer, the goal is to ensure learning occurs.

A walk-through of dependency injection.

ADPLIst is a free community that matches designers and mentors. The new platform has more than 5,000 designers and mentors.

Dashboards are an integral part of enterprise applications. When you design such an important element, keep some of the following tips in mind.

UX education is saturated and it has become increasingly difficult to filter out the bad sources. Here’s how we can fix that.

After many years, I went from pure icons to adding descriptive text.

The importance of information layers for design workspaces and the future of productivity in teams

In this article, we'll take a deeper dive into the seven graphic design trends that are set to dominate in 2023.

A misguided software design can hurt both the business and the technology. It is therefore vital to understand an organizations goals and optimize accordingly.

Design the best product page for your eCommerce store to attract more customers to your website and make sales.

Three months ago I decided to immerse myself in the rapidly growing world of no-code development. This is what I’ve learned.

Nowadays websites have become a popular marketing tool. People use them to promote almost everything, starting from products and finishing with services. The aim of the business defines the type of website that is necessary to build. It can be either a web page with a hierarchical structure and various pages or a landing page.

Most job titles are inherently clear. You know what they do. You have a good idea of their value. One of the exceptions here is the title of designer. I've previously tried to explain what I do to my parents without any real success. What they have held onto after all these lengthy explanations is that I work with 'computers'.

A lowdown for freelance designers on how to deal with design clients who go invisible when they need to pay you without burning the bridge entirely.

Mistakes made during software redesign - Perfection, following a trend, hitting with a big hammer

Bootstrap CSS has some flaws that can easily be fixed with a little design know how and out of the box Bootstrap classes

They say Life is a journey, not a destination. In the digital world too, your business’ success depends on how profound journey you can provide to your consumers. Websites, social media, email, chats, apps, etc. define whether a visitor will be converted as a consumer by the experience you give on each platform. The website is the biggest online property of your business so you should provide an engaging customer journey on the website. One way to do is to create an excellent design that leaves the users in awe and makes them stick to your web pages.

This page provides resources for working with CSS Name Colors. It contains Named Color groups, palettes, favorites, and even fun facts.

The classic, timeless design principles I learned and use today can be seen everywhere from the phones that we use and even the luggage that we take for granted

Explore a list of 21 functional Chrome extensions.

An Interwith with Charlie G, the winner of “2021 HackerNoon Contributor of the Year - ALGORITHMS”.

A look at how product shapes have been influenced, over time, by consumer experience and revenue.

In this article, we will speak about two competing web design platforms that are extremely popular in the current market: WordPress and Bootstrap.

What are common startup design mistakes and how to avoid them to achieve the best performance? Sergey Krasotin, an experienced entrepreneur, outlines some.

Want to do rapid prototyping for augmented & virtual reality? Try 360theater, a new design method developed at the University of Michigan.

These gift ideas will help you surprise graphic designers and show your appreciation of their work.

The process of testing design is becoming more and more important in the UX world. It allows you to determine if your design will work for your users and solve

What is your brand logo doing for you? Is it saving your brand, swooping in like a hero?

Balancing data privacy and security with user experience is one of the most complex tasks for software developers.

Designing resources are heavily priced everywhere. But here I am sharing some resources using which you can get more than 10 Million+ Free Icons.

This is a true story of something I witnessed a couple of years ago during my early days in tech. Was it a bad idea? A bad execution? or just an unlucky day?

Hua is a designer and entrepreneur based in New York City. She shares her journey in founding her startup below.

Graphic Designers and Artists are in high demand, but with advancements in software and the growth of the internet some fear that these jobs will die off.

Here's a story of how I landed a design internship with hackernoon.

The redesign process is explained in detail, with 9 stage timeline. Go step by step with this guide.

The corporate image of a company is everything in today's world. That is why when choosing a Web Design Agency it is important to take into account some basic r

Saw this on Facebook.com desktop today (flow follows):

This Slack discussion by Sadia Mehmood, Muhammad Bilal, Akasha Rose, anthony watson and Shahmeer Khan occurred in slogging's official #introductions channel, and has been edited for readability.

As neo-designers creating to save the world, it’s our responsibility to start conversations and make safety a cornerstone of every design.

The 2020 #Noonies are here, and they are both much greener and much bigger than last year.

Stuck with writers' block? No problems. Answer these writing prompts and share with us your expertise as a dev, gamer, or business analyst!

The solution is to redesign the product in such a way that it prevents errors from occurring in the first place.

Find out how to add a dark theme to your web app by yourself. Improve accessibility of your application in a blink of an eye.

7 principles of mobile app design that make your app layout easy and helps users to move through the application without having to think.

The future of branding is in the experience. Bringing your logo to life through 3-D design or similar styles will help boost your brand. Find out why and how.

They were looking for a custom LMS platform that would be used by teachers, students, and parents.

This is a summary from my interview with Tim Bouckley. The conversation is apropos the evolution of design as a capability within the software field, and its role in traditional companies’ digital transformation.

Digital enablement and core network solutions provider Alepo has unveiled its modernized logo and updated branding.

UX design principles help build durable solutions through new design patterns, interaction models, and standards.

The sales funnel attracts consumers to business products or services, and it also convinces them to buy the respective product or service.

The success of your website or app strongly depends on the cooperation between the designers and the developers. It’s not about the professional skills of either group. You get a competent designer to make you a beautiful layout which you then pass on to an equally professional and experienced developer. Suddenly it turns out it can’t be realized without major changes!

Stuck with writers' block? No problems. Answer these writing prompts and share with us your expertise as a dev, gamer, or business analyst!

3D Design Tips for Beginners. If you want to become a 3D designer you should know these basic tips that help you to start your design career.

What are hottest NFT trends and what to expect in the field of digital art?

A Click Is Still a Click — Interaction Techniques in UX. How different interaction types influence user experience.

I have gone through self-discovery so many times that I could publish a bestseller. Instead, I will share this experience to help you grow your skill 2.0.

Designers should stop using the ‘Hierarchy of Design’ concept as the representation of design characteristics as a pyramid is inaccurate and misleading

Why we should all shift our gaze from the tools we have to the nature of problems and to their solutions.

While website design isn't rocket science, there are a few stellar points you should keep in mind while designing a website.

You don't need a massive budget to create world-class design. Learn from these case studies how design can help startups scale.

The adaption of 3D Printing has allowed for innovation in manufacturing that renders several benefits that I will get to in this article.

Additive manufacturin

Modern fake news has evolved into a complex organism, carefully designed to hide its deceptive mechanisms from any potential victim. But although the fake news field has grown into every possible digital channel, the truth is that at its core, in order to be effective, it still relies on exploiting our most basic human characteristics.

Our startup is called Parabeac, and we make it easy for both designers & developers to make accurate and responsive designs.

Digital Ads are everywhere. And at times it gets very hard for startups & new brands to standout in the crowd.

The ability to create and think in user flows is one of the most important skills in a UX designer's toolkit.

Kira Leigh Maintanis from the United States has been nominated for a 2020 #Noonie in the Future Heroes and Technology categories.

Using a design tool isn’t a skill. It’s just good practice to display them in your portfolio to depict how strong you’re with the tool.

The UX industry puts a lot of emphasis on processes. But is that the best way to think fundamentally about design?

If you want to make the most of your web design, then it’s time to hop on the Bootstrap bandwagon. With Bootstrap, you can search for content blocks from all categories to create stunning web pages you are proud of.

In this slogging thread, we invited Hua Shu, the founder of Typogram. We took the chance to ask about design, marketing and writ

We all love beautiful pictures

What does the hardware design look like? What are the most innovative product engineering approaches? How to build a product that will really stand out?

Vested interest: Introducing AppFollow.io as a possible tool for optimizing App Store ranking. No further affiliation.

We develop a custom product design process that takes UX and UI into account and allows us to build effective software products.

In this slogging thread, our random channel had the opportunity to discuss the latest news about vandalism in an art gallery.

This edifice rises from the sand to offer a safe and enjoyable learning environment.🔥

Gamification is a tool that can make any task fun and skyrocket the app's engagement rates. How to integrate such a feature in the fitness app? Let's discuss!

You can keep your Rails app cleaner and easier to maintain using Service Objects. Service objects help to decouple business logic from your controllers

CSS stands for “Cascading Style Sheets.” It is a formatting language that allows us to visually improve our HTML tags (size, color, font, etc.). As the name suggests, it does it by cascading.

The rise and eventual dominance of mobile applications in the current business arena is a telling sign of how user experience has become the biggest brand differentiator.

User personas can be problematic. Is there a way to turn them into a useful resource? Update them regularly, involve your team in the creation process and more.

The best logos come across as simple and effortless. This is a difficult concept to wrap your head around when creating your first logo. In fact the number one issue I have had with most of my clients is their urge to overdo the design. Look at the logos of the world’s most successful brands like Nike, Twitter, or Apple. They are extremely simple and recognizable which is why I spend a good part of my time stressing this point to my clients.

In the first seconds of use, one application might seem more convenient because it’s easy to navigate and zoom, as well as to satisfy the user’s needs and solve their problem quickly. While comparing to another application that might look fancy and colorful but at the same time will confuse or even worse — distract the user. And of course, it will bring zero-value to them.

A little guide about how to develop sound product principles by being flexible in your methods, plus an example.

To get the highest possible conversion rate surely have tweaked your landing page, your ads are laser targeted and your bids are competitive. All the time in which you have stayed profitable your competitors would surely be thinking and figuring out the ways to improve, enhance and build trustworthy relations with their clients that could be yours, and it all happened in front of your eyes because their impression was better than yours and we all know that the first impression is the last impression. But still, there's some time in which you could increase the conversion rate on your landing page. To make it work we first had to discuss the ways to separate the fact from fiction.

Whether you’re a solopreneur trading on your personal reputation or the head of a conventional business, your branding has a huge impact on your professional success. It informs how you’re perceived: if you’re sending a message that doesn’t resonate, or simply failing to do anything memorable, then you’re likely to be considered mediocre or overlooked entirely. Instead of just trying to make the best of your underperforming brand, though, you can start moving in a positive direction by committing to a rebrand.

A technique for developing three-dimensional objects, 3D modeling can be applied to various industries, including manufacturing and animation.

AutoCAD is amongst the most widely used CAD systems worldwide. It was published as Autodesk's flagship product in 1982.

Modern education is becoming more and more digitized: while even ten years ago notebooks and printed materials were necessary for studying, all you need today is alaptop and an Internet connection. Various classroom management systems are now used for the education of all levels, from primary schools to corporate training. It is a sure way to make the learning process more efficient — for example, taking quizzes and tests online helps automate grading and provide immediate access to the student’s performance.

Design systems are interdisciplinary by nature. They are built and consumed by designers and developers, therefore it is important for common terminologies to exist to support the communication between these two disciplines and other related actors.

The principles we use to create effective VR and AR interactions have existed for as long as we have walked this earth.

Tips on how to create enjoyable and habit-forming UX/UI design in every digital product.

A basic introduction to Variable Fonts.

Login and signup processes are one of the most underrated tasks when building and upgrading a website or platform... or multiple ones. However, on this kind of development tasks, implications go far beyond asking for an email and a password: security issues, user experience, customer profiling, different tech stacks compatibility and adaptation...

Web design is an essential part of our life. We have watched what is taking place in the web design world since 2000. There is drastic evolution in the web design process; millions of web pages are designed with active participation. You might have noticed differences in the average website these days. Some changes have been measured during the last years; the change occurring is known as web 3.0, a new web design era.

Do you think your actions are the result of your own free choices? What if those actions are the inevitable and necessary consequence of antecedent states of affairs? What does this mean for your free will?

Your website plays a critical role in customer acquisition and improves overall sales and revenue. However, understanding this significance and realizing the be

The Properties and Events panel lets you work with the elements on your site with Velo. You can use Velo with all the elements on your site.

It has been a while since I’ve been to a hackathon. I always love that hackathon as an avenue to build something quickly within the 48-hour time constraint, the opportunity to sharpen my design skills, and network with fellow hackers. So when my colleague posted on Slack about JunctionX Singapore, I signed up!

The advantages of a marvelous layout, semantic markup, and separation of content from design have been already described hundreds of times. Still, there are developers who do not follow the concept of working with HTML and CSS, so they write such terrible things in the code such as:

Learn how to look for ideas properly so you don’t waste time and energy in the future.

How I designed a suggestion for bill upload feature for Wave accounting software that solves UX issues of inefficiency, less accuracy, and file storage limits.

Built with Next, Apollo and MongoDB and deployed with GitHub Actions and Docker.

Actionable tips from pro designers on how to create a smashing Instagram feed.

Pixels !!! All of us have been using this term for quite a long time now and i bet no matter how awesome you think you are in terms of working with pixels, this post will leave you enriched .(Okay went a little overboard there, but you get the gist).

Mobile apps must be snappy and playful. To fall in love with your mobile app, users need to perceive it as fast, responsive and bug-free. Perceived performance measures how fast a user thinks your mobile app is. In this article, I'm presenting a handful of UI techniques that will make your mobile app feel more performant to the end user.

What makes you choose one app over another when shopping around? Is it the app icon design? The colour? The logo? The reviews? Have you ever stopped to think about how many apps you actually have on your phone? If you’re like me, you probably have a few on there that you don’t even remember what they do, or when you downloaded them in the first place.

If you value your time and you don't want to waste it, you must design your Website or App first instead of rushing to program it.

You have got an idea and now you want to convert it into an app. However, developing an app that gets millions of downloads isn’t a cakewalk. There are over 2.7 million apps on Google Play and 2.2 million on Apple’s App Store but just a few stand out.

Learn how to design an award-winning hardware product from Evgeniya - an experienced and tech-savvy Head of Design at Concepter, and winner of 3 RedDot wards.

We get it.

Visual hierarchy is one of the most important principles behind effective web design. I say this because the goal of a web page is to communicate, and that is essentially the same goal of good visual design.

This little introduction to CSS Flexbox should help you to get a first impression and give you some examples to play around with. From here you will be able to integrate this powerful framework into your own projects.

Are you aware of all the opportunities that illustrations give?

Jennifer Wong is the Founder of a UX design boot camp called Product Design Fam and the CEO of Empathie, an app dedicated to empowering racial minorities.

Better Responsive Web Design, A Structured Approach

Do time-saving apps like Canva help or hinder freelancers and digital creatives? Tell us what you think in a Tweet!

It's so important how web UI is designed because people perceive images better and quicker than words. Luckily, most of the IT heads understand the value of an eye-catching UI, but few of them realize the real power of it. Actually, web design does much more than you used to think.

“The definition of genius is taking the complex and making it simple.” - Albert Einstein

The Factory Method pattern is a design pattern that is used to create objects without specifying the exact class of object that will be created.

5 tips on how to run result-focused design sprints from a designer at Meta & Google. Take your design sprints to another level.

6 tips for new grad and junior UX designers from a Staff Product Designer at Meta and Google.

Augmented reality is often presented as something futuristic, but it exists around us for a long time.

When it comes to design, it has long been said that simplicity is key. And although I always understood the basis for this saying, I never fully appreciated what it really meant.

On Sunday, January 26th, the world suffered the loss of Kobe Bryant, his daughter Gigi, his assistant coach Christina Mauser, Sarah and Payton Chester, the Altobelli family, and pilot Ara Zobayan. For many basketball fans, it was a moment filled with disbelief, shock, and sadness. But as we learned more about the horrific accident from news outlets, reporters and journalists, the world began to look back at Kobe’s basketball career and journey: a 5-time champion with the Los Angeles Lakers, MVP, scoring champ, a plethora of scoring records, and Olympic gold medalist.

Here’s how to use CSS to make your links even more beautiful.

5 UX portfolio tips from Meta & ex-Google designer. Upgrade your design portfolio and get the job you want.

Our stellar team of developers is busy devoting their coding talents to improve HackerNoon's usability, accessibility, design, and overall awesomeness.

During design meetings at my workplace and even during other conversations with friends, the term "shim" appeared to being placed offhand, with the context not being setup properly to indicate what it is exactly that the "shim" represented.

Need help hacking your first wireframe? Here are a few first principles to remember.

Handling these business changes at a data store level can be a nightmare for software engineers if the design of the underlying model does not account for adapt

A case study for all software developers to earn with side hustle by using their skills to earn extra cash

What is Product Design interview, how it differs from system design interview, and how to pass it successfully.

No matter how simple a task you may choose, doing it every day is never easy. I took up this challenge to create and publish one Illustration each day throughout October. During this time I went through a spectrum of emotions — from fear, embarrassment, confusion, denial, thinking too much about other people’s opinions, not giving a flying sh*t about other people’s opinions, questioning myself mid-way — why am I even doing this? — to eventually lead to a mild sense of accomplishment. (whispers: yay!)

Good microcopy is one of the fastest ways to improve an interface. Try doing an audit on your UI with these tips to see how it stands up.

Tokenization of IP rights is something that is sure to come. Companies like Lexit, Molecule, the Open Innovation Platform DEIP are looking for ways to tokenize and liquidate IP rights for different reasons (like M&A or just to increase collaboration in innovation).

The Divine Alchemy of Mastery in Digital Design

Over 4,000 designers responded to Taylor Palmer's annual UX Tools survey. Here are some takeaways from the results.

Hello to all designers here!

Being a successful developer goes beyond your title - you need to have a good mix of technical and soft skills. Indeed Design Developer, James Zhang, shares what it's really like to work as a Front-end Developer.

Being a multifarious, sophisticated project, Primavera is essential in a construction project to get everything executed within budget and on time. Owned by Oracle, Primavera is a renowned tool used for planning, managing, controlling and executing projects or portfolios. It is an easy to use Project Portfolio Management (PPM) solution. Not only is this goodie used in construction, but it can also be used for any multifaceted projects with a lot of complexities. This includes oil and gas, engineering, architecture, chemicals, financial services, aerospace and defense, government, IT, telecommunications, and even movie creation.

When we started MarkUp, a visual collaboration tool for digital content, we expected to see user growth from much of the design and developer communities, because of the problem we are solving in those fields.

In the first quarter of 2020, I had the experience of being in a short term advisory role for a company that had built a type of Linkedin product for a specific vertical market. They had done a valiant job, but it was clear that scalability was a problem and they had created a problem for themselves by having used MongoDB as the datastore.

Today we’ll talk about accessibility.

Dogfooding—the disgusting and less than accurate way of suggesting a team use its own product before releasing it to others—is a common way for startups to test their product. If you don't like your own product, who else is going to? It makes a ton of sense, but it's not enough.

There is a lot of talk about the Minimum Viable Product — a prototype with just enough features to satisfy early customers, and provide feedback for future development. But feature creep often starts much earlier, in the design & development, if not the ideation stage of a project.

If you’re working on something new, there are so many directions your work and product can take.

I’ve seen quite some landing pages come by on indiehackers.com by now and I noticed that I wanted to give/gave the same tips multiple times. So I thought it would be nice to write a small article about this. These are just tips from my point of view and things I like about a landing page personally.

I want to share basic concepts on how to write robust and good maintainable code. They will allow you to write better and more maintainable code.

Check out how easy it is to create a custom component using the Lightning Design System for React and some very detailed blueprints

What is a Weaviate schema, why you need one and how to define one to store your own data.

It's safe to say all products are after the best User Experience.

I decided to design a Neuralink concept app after watching Elon Musk’s latest chat on Joe Rogan’s podcast. Context: Neuralink is one of the companies Elon Musk works on. They're developing skull implants that connect to the brain to restore certain body functions that were lost through injury or health complications.

The traditional comment box at the end of a blog post is not a sufficient way to facilitate reader and writer communication. It falls short in a number of ways:

Building things online without any coding skills is barely a new thing - Shopify, Wix, Squarespace and many others have been around for years, allowing users to create e-commerce websites, personal portfolios, and corporates homepages all within the browser, only with basic tech knowledge.

In my previous post I described how to apply the Double Diamond - a tool of design thinking (https://www.designcouncil.org.uk/news-opinion/what-framework-innovation-design-councils-evolved-double-diamond) - to product discovery. In this post I will be diving deeper into diamond two (D2) where we address four types of risk as defined by SVPG:

Looking for inspiration on how to add a twist to your project design? Take a look at those 5 CSS techniques and have fun experimenting with some bold ideas!

Creative automation is the idea of using technology to customize video or banner ads into thousands of variations in minutes. It removes repetitive manual work.

Quoting Steve Jobs, design is not just what it looks like and feels like; design is how it works. Needless to say, the technical part of any website always matters a lot.

Halloween celebration is round the corner. It’s all about having fun in costumes, parties, trick-or-treat and other fun activities.

Navigation menus are one of the most-viewed and most-clicked-on pieces of interface. Let’s look at some principles of nav design that will help our users have a better experience.

I'd like to start off this blog post by differentiating between UX Writing and Copywriting as I feel like there's a lot of misunderstanding.

Discovery is undertaken in two steps with continuous iteration within each step. Step one is ensuring we are solving the right problem and step two is ensuring we are solving the problem right. This post is about step one in this process, AKA diamond one (D1) - my previous post explains step two, AKA diamond two (D2). I started this series with an overview of how to apply the double diamond to product discovery. Again thanks to the British design council for their very awesome double diamond.

My journey of becoming an iOS developer begins in the summer of 2019. Back these days, I did not know anything about programming at all, so it was hard for me even to understand the most straightforward code. As a big fan of Apple, I decided to learn something related to iOS; therefore, I chose to learn Swift.

HackerNoon Font 2.0 is now open-sourced on brand.hackernoon.com and GitHub.

As of now, designing parts for an intelligent system involves building up the parts from the ground up. From 2D sketches to a feasible and robust part that can be manufactured based on given constraints of cost, material, and maximum weight. This often takes days to weeks, depending on the complexity of the parts that comprise the intelligent system.

The dark UI feature that you have witnessed recently in Android and iOS apps is a good thing; large number of studies have shed some light on the benefits of a dark background.

For junior designers - those who have just started studying UX / UI design systems and those who have been working in this field for up to 1-2 years. The main goal of this article is to introduce you to the basic components of system design, to give you a basic introduction to this concept and to revise the material by demonstrating several examples of design systems that are already used by large companies.

Software Development is a route that’s proved to be very popular in the last couple of years in tech. From HTML & CSS webinars to Ruby on Rails meet ups, you can’t escape the hype. But what if coding isn’t for you? What if you want to solve problems in Tech without writing code, is there a career out there for you?

Apply these simple strategies to promote longevity and build success for your startup

When I returned to coding after a long break, I felt sorry that I had wasted a lot of time. I learned image manipulation software instead of coding. That’s when I started to wonder:

Is Photoshop still relevant for a web developer?

For any brand, creating its own identity is a challenging task. Especially for a start-up and small businesses, brand recognition is even more essential. Brand recognition can go a long way in influencing the success of a business. Every scale business spends a huge amount on marketing their brand and creating their imprint in people’s minds.

Today’s world is full of technological advancement where content with a poor design doesn’t stand out. It is considered to be useless. What attracts potential customers in whatever they want is the design. Nonetheless, it can be quite tricky to stay up on the top due to the ever-changing digital evolution.

For web developers, it’s crucial to have a deep understanding of UI elements and how users interact with them. UI elements lay at the heart of web development and act as a common design language between web developers.

Michael Gaizutis is the Founder of RNO1 – Experience Design Agency for Tech & Web3 Brands of the Future.

The Laws of UX categorized under heuristics help us understand the cognitive and behavioral ways that humans generally interact with products. Let’s delve in!

Stickers are a unique form of advertising as they can capture the interest of the audience and can go viral. They are similar to pay-once banner advertisements. Just create it once, and it will stay included under your customers’ favorite items like laptops, notebooks, stationery, cars, etc.

Eye-catching and beautiful graphics rule digital media. Any business requires graphics in its brand promotion creatives to showcase their brand and convey their message clearly. Whether you wish to make a featured image for your blog or edit product photos for posting on social media, you need the best graphic design software to make or edit your graphics.

Incessant scrolling while using an application is perceived as a flaw on both mobile and desktop. To address this concern, a shift to horizontal scrolling of elements is in trend now.

There are many languages ​​and technologies in the arsenal of both the front end and the back end. A fierce debate is ongoing about their relevance and convenience. But the truth, as always, is somewhere nearby.

By Adam Fard, founder of adamfard.com a UX Design Agency

[264. Animation/Motion Design Tokens

for Complex Design Systems](https://hackernoon.com/using-animationmotion-design-tokens-for-more-complex-and-sophisticated-design-zy3t33y5) Each Animation needs a Trigger, Duration, Easing, and Property element. Design systems also play a part in creating Motion Design and Animation.

Client-oriented approach tips that help to build smooth and productive communication with clients.

While every startup has their journey, SaaS application designing and development has their SDLC. Here's what you need to learn about them.

In Hacker Noon’s inaugural awards last year, we wanted to recognize the brightest and best, in tech, and the award category ‘2-or-3 under 20ish’, is for the ones who are super young, yet entrepreneurial and motivated. This is our sweet little Q&A with an awesome human named Sergio Mattei, who is the winner of the award.

Here's a list of some of the book's design patterns, their definition, and what made me remember them. Each one of those principles solves a particular problem.

When you join the Front End world or you have a lot of years on this side, some questions appear for example: What is the best way to build the front end? How can I keep a front end cleaned and organized? Should I add unit testing? That's difficult to answer but I think I can share some good tips and articles about the Front End side so, let's go!!!

The key to long-lived, maintainable software is simpler than you think.

Five years ago, everyone used the same yellow-coloured emojis (which looked like the Simpsons or the LEGO, or just someone suffering from jaundice).

How web designers and developers can collaborate in Figma to create lightweight animations in CSS, HTML, and SVGs.

Hey there 👋Thanks for checking my first Hackernoon article. My name is Vova and I'm a self-taught front-end engineer. I started learning front-end two years ago and was lucky to land my first job in a tech startup. Getting the first job is (very) challenging but the startup I applied to wanted to give equal chances to the professionals of all levels.

So the last 1.5 years I was playing with React, Redux, Webpack, fetch, Node.js, Express.js Backend, Webhooks.…You know, in a startup you are wearing different hats. I was making 20+ landing pages, setting up A/B tests, helping the marketing team to make automation and eventually doing some design tasks.

That's fun and I always enjoyed design tasks, even if they were small. So it became asking myself, what other people are using for making design tasks?

Here is what I got from a small Twitter research:

Och good old days..., when everyone was using computers with their square monitors, you could slap some site in minutes, upload on cheap hosting and everyone is coming right away and enjoying it and saying good words about it and the world is a happy place..., but not today!

Today to have a website even for fun, maybe a blog about your dog, you need to take care of many more things, and your site responsiveness is definitely one of them, what is responsiveness you asking? Ok, let's find out it first

Responsiveness is when your site changes the design based on the user's screen he/she uses if the visitor is coming to your site using a personal computer - your site looks one way if smartphone - another way.

It doesn't mean that you need to create a totally different design for all the screen sizes in the world, but changing how site elements positioned and shows up for different screens is a good start.

Why it's important?

Well A - if you want to miss out on something like 60% worldwide in 2020 of internet users and B - because you and your grandpa are on personal computers with big ass screens and C - only you two reading that blog, then maybe it's not that important.

But if you want others to come to your site and enjoy it then - it's one of the most important things you need to care about when building a website.

And I'm not even touching the business side of it, if you want to make money with your site then responsive design is crucial to have it.

People now days have such a short span for waiting and clicking and searching that if you make them think of what/where/why then that's it, withing few first seconds you just lost a customer.

Even Google lost its temper on this, now if your site is not responsive and slow, you'll have a hard time ranking your site to the top Google search positions.

Enough rambling!

This is the fourth and final post in my series on an approach to product discovery - Double Diamond Discovery (again thanks to the British Design Concils super awesome framework). So far I have posted an overall view and then expanded on Diamond 1 (D1) and Diamond 2 (D2). This final post discusses the delivery track (https://www.jpattonassociates.com/dual-track-development/) and how this feeds back into the discovery track. In the diagram above there are two steps after discovery - “Delivery” and “Learn”. Although we want to have a ‘ship to learn’ (https://www.intercom.com/blog/intercom-product-principles/) mindset I need to emphasize most of the learning is done in D2 where learning is cheap and fast. There are always many new things to build/fix/improve so it’s easy to ship and forget. But shipping is only half the job.

Coming from a design background, as I make my way into the tech world, I constantly hear friends, fellow students, and even successful web developers claim that they “just don’t have an eye for design”. Let’s try to do something about that.

I am Javier, a guy starting in this world of web development. My background is the filmmaking business, especially the video edition. I am writing this article to help guys like me that are learning web development or everyone that considers the design or the “look” of a webpage one of their passions. Back in my days of video-editor, one cool thing that I found in the software video and design editors was the ability to blend two images or more in order to display better. So if you just put an image in a given color background you can start to discover how the different values can make interesting looks.

We are 90% visual beings, according to the Social Science Research Network. While other animals are characterized by the sense of smell or hearing sense in the case of the bat, the human is undoubtedly a visual being. The research concluded that we process visuals 60,000 times faster than text. Images are the most natural things to remember by our brains and are essential for our learning. Because of human nature, what we see has a strong effect on what we do, what we feel, and what we are.

It’s no longer news that the methods of sharing knowledge are changing. Well, that’s where online platforms come in. They host many of these educational service providers. They also ensure that students can get access to technologically-advanced education in the comfort of their homes.

Communication is the key to success. Speaking comes naturally to many people, not effective communication. Visuals are easier to understand than words.

As designers it’s easy to get annoyed with developers. Perhaps they can’t get the alignment of a button right; or that feature you deemed critical to your UX is just too far down the backlog for your comfort.

Black has always been—if not the most popular design color—the color which designers talk about the most. It is sophisticated, energetic, mysterious, elegant, powerful, stylish, and the complete opposite of the default white.

The interaction among many tools in the design & development space all point to a new emerging category: “Continuous Design / Continuous Integration" or "CD/CI"

Google announced Chrome OS Flex which could be installed everywhere. I tried it as my main machine and… this article will be different.

Visualizations in the most favorite health apps don’t have enough comparing and exploring possibilities.

In this blog, you will learn about the Graphic design trends as we move forward in the year 2021.

If you are constructing a building, a blueprint of the building is mandatory before laying the foundation. It forms the basis for estimating the resources required, the number of construction workers, the time it will take to complete the construction and a direction that will guide the civil engineers. The same methodology also applies to digital products.

Learn how to design products with happiness in mind by using focus and specificity in order to make the process for both your customers and your team smooth.

WordPress is the most in-demand CMS in the world that accommodates a huge number of information and business blogs. It allows for launching and managing full-value websites with minimal coding, exempts bloggers and entrepreneurs from the need to hire a webmaster or learn complex programming technologies.

A cursory look at the web design principles will become the norm in 2023.

I've got some bad news...

Physical retail or eCommerce, customers today have an ocean of alternatives in both the online and offline markets. Dozens of super-markets built side-by-side or thousands of eCommerce sites on the internet, all of this mean the same thing –

Want to know how you can be a pro in designing a logo? Avoid the 8 mistakes listed in this blog, and you're good to go.

Educational platforms to learn how to code SQL, python, JS, etc are numerous and tailored to several different crowds like web developers and data scientists. Unfortunately, not every student and user knows what to look for in a platform and many companies will quickly take your money and provide little in return. Best features can range anywhere from peer feedback and troubleshooting guides to hands-on integrated development environments (IDEs) that match tools you’d use in industry.

How Slack Went From An Unsuccessful Video Game To A $26 Billion Dollar Company

Stunning designs and dynamic illustrations seize attention, don’t you agree?

I wondered about who is behind the often cute and creative online stickers we use and share on chat apps to others, these days, as a medium to express our feelings, and found someone who created a whole family of stickers with sometimes poignant stories behind them.

A quick tutorial on how to rainbowfy your logo, in Hacker Noon style. Happy Pride Month!

We like to apply labels to users: they’re irrational, lazy, unpredictable, rushed, and so on.

Google Fonts is a data privacy concern. Learn why you should care.

Yes, we've finally reached a point where design is such a huge piece of a product's creation and maintenance that a whole paraphernalia of software will definitely be an essential asset to your projects. Each program will fill different needs and facilitate the best and most efficient work deliveries, be it structure, visual design, illustrations, interactions or animations.

Do it yourself logo design, website design, and personal branding tools for early-stage entrepreneurs and consultants.

The ultimate design digest with fresh news, trends overview, and the best cases from the Awesomic team. Find out what was popular in March and check out memes!

You need to know when your AirTaxi pickup time is. You think for a moment and the answer pops into your mind in less than a few milliseconds. You suddenly remember to catch up with your friend over in Shanghai and you reach out to him. A flood of joy washes over your mind as the connection is established. He allows you to traverse through his feelings and of a recent holiday as you connect with each other. A virtual message notification pops up in front of your eyes but intuitively, you will it to go away. You feel the AirTaxi landing outside and start walking towards it, through automatic doors, and allow it to carry out an invisible memory check before sitting down…

The wix-animations module contains functionality for working withanimations. Learn more.

Last week, as part of an assignment for a Ruby on Rails application, I was given the challenge to create a checkerboard styled page. The design is from Nelson Sakwa and the requirements were as follow:

Have you come across DDD (domain-driven design)? Domain-specific programming - what is it and how to live with it?

Tips & resources to help you get started

We continue to share the internal processes of Overgear. This time we talked with CEO Tony Doronin who takes part in the recruiting process.

My name is Alex, and I’m a co-founder and lead developer at Quarkly.io. Quarkly is a project made by our small team of designers and developers, aimed at helping similar teams. Our goal with Quarkly is to make the life and workflow of designer-developer pairs easier, allowing them to work both independently and collaboratively, all in one environment.

Design debt is a common yet rarely discussed problem startups face in iterative and incremental software development. Learn what it is, where it comes from, and why it is so important to prevent it.

Long gone are the days when building a website required a myriad of coding skills and zillions of hours.

The software industry has a unique privilege: shipping a flawed product is not that big of a deal. The cost of fixing a software product and redistributing it again is so low that your success is not determined by the quality of your product, but by how fast you are able to fix flaws.

A game with post-it notes that can be played both in-person or virtually using Mural or Miro for learning about your partner's likes, dislikes, and opinions.

I’m Mark Nadal & I want to tell you stories of an awe-inspiring future.

Product designers and researchers are the voices of the users. Check out the 5 fun and inclusive ways to help product teams build more user empathy.

They say digital design is like paint that never dries. Today, we're going to create our own piece of digital art. And WIX will become our ultimate drawing kit. But while paintings take years to get finished, our wedding website will be up and running in a few moments. Let's get into it.

The largest tech company in the world recently launched new software.

They may say, "The harder the journey, the better the destination." But, you don't want to lose another user just because the UX of your application is giving them a hard time. Maybe focussing on the journey is more important. That is why it is also said that the journey is more important than the destination. The more eventful and detailed your UX journey is, the more the number of users will start using your product.

Minimalism, 3D graphics, gradients, textures, and animation ― we’ve seen them all in 2020, but the upcoming year is giving the common design trends a new twist.

Earlier this year, I launched a side project of mine called Lancerlist which is a platform that allows companies to find freelancers in their city.

A high speed printed circuit board design provides the transmission of signals at high speeds. It's a device that transfers data at very high speeds.

In this thread, the Slogging community discusses the most common web design mistakes that just won't die.