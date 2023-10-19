309 Stories To Learn About Smart Contracts

Let's learn about Smart Contracts via these 309 free stories. They are ordered by most time reading created on HackerNoon. Visit the /Learn Repo to find the most read stories about any technology.

Welcome to the future of transactions.

Smart contract platforms are often considered to offer better long-term investment potential than pure cryptocurrencies. Despite Bitcoin now being more than ten years old, cryptocurrencies continue to face criticism for their speculative nature. On the other hand, a development platform can derive long-term value from the various projects built on it.

Hey everybody, this is the second post of the series on writing apps the Git way, where you just go take a cup of coffee and browse a Git repo to learn something new!

The attacker can create a contract with a selfdestruct() function, send ether to it, call selfdestruct(target) and force ether to be sent to a target.

Bonding curves are built upon one of the most fundamental concepts in economics: price being a function of supply and demand.

Here I'd like to introduce a website developed by me and my friend in order to provide a better experience for Ethereum smart contracts developers and blockchain enthusiasts - https://justsmartcontracts.dev/. But first I'm going to explain the reasons lead to creating of this website.

Reentrancy attack is one of the most destructive attacks in Solidity smart contract. It occurs when a function makes an external call to another

Trading volume on Binance increased by 30% on February 10, then by 70% on February 18 against Ethereum

How to write a smart contract NFT? Daml allows blockchain NFT smart contracts to interoperate with each other when deployed on multiple blockchains.

Contracts that use the tx.origin to authorize users are vulnerable to phishing attacks.

A deterministic virtual machine is incapable of generating ‘true’ randomness.

When looking at Ethereum, there are some good things I can say about it and some bad. Ethereum did early stage investors in their ICO right, in the fact that the 2014 ICO price was $0.30.

Overflow is a situation when uint reaches its byte size. Then the next element added will return the first variable element. This is only for <0.8 Solidity.

A smart contract audit is essentially the same as testing a bridge for the safety and security of its users before opening it to the public.

This interview talks about regulating DeFi, regulating bitcoin, smart contracts and the future of DeFi.

The article addresses common cybersecurity vulnerabilities identified during smart contract audits, social engineering's role in web3-related cyber fraud, etc.

Blockchain is undisputedly an ingenious invention. It’s a technology that began as underpinning for virtual currencies but it is quickly becoming obvious that blockchain is more than just bitcoin.

Very little has changed the last couple of decades when it comes to real estate practices. Buying and selling a home today is much like what it was fifty years ago. It's more or less the same process as when our grandparents' generations purchased and sold homes.

How to code a minimalistic NFT contract on the Ethereum blockchain in Solidity

How smart are 'smart contracts,' really?

One of the options to benefit from NFTs is to create an NFT marketplace, where people can buy and sell NFTs. So here's a guide.

Ethereum development, while still very nascent in feel, has come a long way. When I started developing Solidity smart contracts and Ethereum dapps in 2017, Truffle and Web3.js were the industry standard. These are great tools and I have tons of respect for the people that built them. However, anyone who has used them has dealt with bugs and sometimes poor developer experience. There are a few new tools out there that have clearly been inspired by these first sets of tools and made the developer process much better.

Just as the world was turning to the crisp fall of 2022, one of the largest functional blockchains went down.

Everscale, one of Asia’s premier blockchain networks, has concluded its online Elysium hackathon.

In level 4 of the Ethernaut Game, our goal is to claim ownership of the Telephone contract.

In this tutorial, you will learn a very crucial smart contract skill for disbursing money (Ethers) to multiple accounts with a click of a button.

Including a code sample using the ERC721 standard.

Everyone has their favorite programming language, just as everyone has their favorite shoes or favorite food, but I’m not here to tell you to give up your favorite language (trust me, I would never dream of such a thing). Instead, I want us to take a journey together, a journey will take us through many things. We’ll discuss Turing completeness, evaluate its usefulness in regard to smart contracts, look at alternatives, and hopefully we’ll come to the same conclusion together at the end. Spoiler alert: the conclusion is that giving Solidity a monopoly on smart contracts is a terrible, foolish idea.

Is AI coming to put software developers out of a job? Find out with Compliance Officer Michael Fasanello and Smart Contract Security Researcher Philip Werlau

Smart contracts, blockchains, crypto wallets, and more

An introduction to the blockchain, explained with blocks to make the complicated topic a little easier to understand for readers less familiar with it.

Here are the top 10 providers of smart contract auditing to consider in 2022.

If you’ve been in the cryptocurrency and blockchain community for a while, then you’ve surely heard the phrase “we just need a killer app” to get crypto into the mainstream. Now, as you’ve most likely also noticed, many of the current decentralized applications that are out there have great ideas backing them — perhaps even revolutionary ones — so why aren’t any of these dApps achieving widespread use? Why aren’t they, or one of them, the “killer app” that we need? I certainly don’t think the gambling dApps topping the daily usage tracking charts would constitute such an app.

Each industry, be it Agriculture or Supply chain, is keen to explore the invaluable benefits that blockchain use cases can supplement. Real Estate and land management sectors are also not far behind. Numerous projects are already being planned and implemented even as you are reading this.

Solidity design patterns are essential for creating secure, robust and scalable smart contracts. In this tutorial, we will learn proper implementations

Upgradable NFTs will uprise as the next innovation in the non-fungible token marketplace. It will allow collectors to engage & have utility for their NFTs.

Including a code sample using the ERC20 token standard.

The CEO of Koinos Group discussed integrating smart contracts into social applications with the founder of gFam, a site dedicated to monetizing creative content

Chainlink is the market-leading oracle network, helping secure hundreds of billions in DeFi and providing off-chain data and compute to thousands of dApps.

IOHK unveils easy-to-use application-building platform that non-programmers can use to build financial smart contracts

Disruptive technologies are changing the way we do real estate. Take a look at the impact of property tech in real estate.

NFTs on Bitcoin, powered by Stacks blockchain, Clarity smart contract.

People breach agreements all the time. The way people violate contracts is not always cut and dry, and remedying those breaches often involves lawyers effectively renegotiating a deal based on ambiguities. Sometimes the contract violations are clear cut -- an Air BnB tenant who is now squatting or someone refusing to pay fees they committed themselves to in a contract. But if the defaulting party acts badly, remedying these breaches may take armed agents of the state authorized by a judge.

Disclaimer: I don’t stand to gain any benefit from my review of ChainLink. This article is not intended as investment advice. It is just my opinion. As always, DYOR before investing.

First things first, it’s called Vyper, not Viper.

Today, cryptocurrencies and blockchain have changed a lot of traditional methods and solutions.

DeFi holds much promise as a novel financial system, but from the security perspective, its main flaw is that it's not as decentralized as we think.

Welcome to my new series “A Comprehensive Guide to” where each time I cover a new topic in-depth while trying to keep things simple.

Setting up a dockerized container to launch project setups that'll help deploy and run smart contracts.

The world witnessed some of the massive DeFi hacks in 2021 on some of the most renowned protocols like bZx, Cheese Bank, Harvest Finance, Value Defi, etc.

The first episode of this series describes Determinism. This article will explain the most fundamental principle each and every blockchain follows by design.

Many experts and public service officers are not absolutely happy or impressed with the blockchain technology appearance in the modern world. It has many opponents and skeptics, including financial regulators, who are not inclined to rush things faster as possible.

Bitcoin caught the attention of technologists and anarchists alike following the 2008 Global recession. Ethereum took Bitcoin’s ‘Digital Gold’ status and gave us smart contracts. ICOs took smart contracts and gave us supply chain management solutions for problems that we never knew existed.

The question of “what makes the best smart contract platform” really depends on who’s asking it as there are many variables which will taken into account or not depending on who is asking the question. An investor will usually only consider the value of the underlying token, which isn’t necessarily an indicator of “the best.” As we know by now, token prices can rise and fall in minutes off the back of rumors and speculation. Just look at the value of Tron each time Justin Sun ends up in the press.

Learn how an Ethereum smart contract can pay your kids, employees, or whomever quickly, fairly, and automatically. No more banks, no more headaches.

DAO stands for a Decentralized Autonomous Organization. The definition is right there in the name; it’s an internet-native organization where the management is decentralized, and the decisions are autonomous thanks to its programmed logic.

In this article, I take a deep dive into Chainlink and blochain protocols, and explain why I think Chainlink is the greatest investment of our lifetime.

In this tutorial I will show you step by step how to use Remix and Metamask, which are tools that were originally built for Ethereum, to create and deploy a simple smart contract on RSK’s Testnet.

Its growth has brought new opportunities to users, developers, and the industry in general, but has also brought new risks that investors may not be aware of but must endure nonetheless.

In this tutorial we build a crypto trading bot canister on Internet Computer (Dfinity) which can execute limit orders on AMM-based exchange - Sonic.

The partnership between Venom Foundation and Iceberg Capital to launch the $1 billion Venom Ventures Fund (VVF) is a critical step.

We estimate that the application of Blockchain to global supply-chain alone could result in more than $100 billion in efficiencies. Add improvements in provenance and traceability of pharmaceuticals and food.

For many people, smart contracts are the most revolutionary innovation to come from blockchain technology.

DeFi can be an alternative system for traditional finance but how about we explore it's growth and the potential of the technology underpinning it.

The EOS Network Foundation (ENF) has completed the first step of its intended technical enhancement of the EOSIO core programme.

In this blog post, I am going to show you how to release an NFT collection on your site without knowing all the complexity and best practices of smart contract

Smart Contracts are immutable, transparent, secure, and decentralized. Follow this example to learn how to write them with the programming language solidity.

Proof-of-Stake (PoS) has been rising as one of the sexiest techniques for replacing Proof-of-Work (PoW) currently used in mainstream blockchain technologies such as Ethereum and Bitcoin. The objectives of PoS-based blockchains such as EOS.IO and XinFin Hybrid Blockchain are not only to eliminate the PoW-related electricity consumption but also to provide a scalable solution to tackle the transaction processing performance problem in Ethereum and Bitcoin. The latter can only process around 10–15 transactions per second, which is not comparable to Visa and MasterCard.

Smart contracts, in general, offer the ability to determine factors and expectations set out by the contract. In the field of programming, factors and expectations can be described as ‘variables’ and ‘conditions’ within the actual code.

Fat contracts conversely behave like traditional internet applications, they add access to all services, even if they are not operating on a blockchain.

In this article, I modeled how to visualize codes, and also visually told you how developers or hackers read these codes.

In this tutorial I will show you step-by-step how to create your first front end to interact with a smart contract deployed at RSK testnet, using only Javascript and HTML and connected to a wallet using a web3 provider.

Smartlink is an escrow smart contract protocol that aims to mitigate the risk in online transactions through smart contracts.

This blog delves deep into how I created an onchain Loot Royale NFT Collection Dapp - both smart contract and frontend in the most detailed manner possible

Sota Watanabe is a founder of Astar Network, the Future of Smart Contracts for Multichain.

Creating a Smart Contract to allow Solana users to have transactions between each other is one of the best ways to get the most out of the platform's features.

Until today, access to DeFi services for Bitcoin holders has required handing Bitcoin over in return for an IOU on ethereum. Now Sovryn aims to change that with its Bitcoin native DeFi platform, with a strong focus on trading, leveraging, lending.

Build the future of DeFi with Ape! From NFT marketplaces to you're own decentralized crypto exchange, Ape's framework provides elevated code for creators.

The article discusses digital asset management and how cross-chain asset management is crucial for investors to tap emerging technologies.

In this tutorial, you will learn how to code an Escrow smart contract step by step, you will also get to understand why it is important for you to learn.

How 5 Popular Smart Contract Platforms compare to Nexus.io.

Claim ownership of the contract. Reduce the balance of the contract to 0.

A guide on the Yul and Yul+ Ethereum Smart Contract programming languages also save gas Ethereum

Decentralized, self-sovereign authentication and authorization of users in web projects using smart-contracts and public blockchains in Web 3.0

A Merkle tree is a data structure hierarchy used to verify if a particular data is part of a dataset without expending too many resources.

Learn how a new crypto primitive gives smart contract capabilities to legacy chains like Bitcoin and what this means for the crypto ecosystem.

On-chain storage, configuration, distributed execution and GraphQL queries - presentation of a True NFT solution based on Free TON blockchain.

This is an in-depth series of Blogs around OpenZeppelin's smart contract security puzzles. The aim of blogs is to provide a detailed explanation regarding various concepts of Solidity and EVM required to solve a Puzzle. It is highly recommended to attempt to solve these puzzles before reading further.

Rug pulls are a lucrative fraud in which developers create new crypto tokens and market them to investors to increase their value and overall liquidity.

In challenge 5 you are given 20 tokens to start with and you will beat the level if you somehow manage to get your hands on any additional tokens.

Here's how to create your own NFT contracts without needing to have any prior experience with programming using no-code tools available to the public.

There's no doubt smart contracts will be useful, but it's important to separate reality from hype.

A comprehensive article about DAOs (Decentralized Autonomous Organizations) and how they work using blockchain technology.

The most common mistake is that blockchain — the database. This error is often even allowed to be used by crypto leaders.

SeedOn is using smart contract technology to create a blockchain-based escrow system for crowdfunding platforms.SeedOn is a crowdfunding platform

Subject matter experts often have an eccentric and quirky nature. Kier Finlow-Bates is no exception. Kier has the ability to convey highly technical information in a consumable format, coupled with timely humor. I've thoroughly enjoyed his in-depth presentations on all things Blockchain.

Just like other types of software, smart contracts can have bugs, be manipulated, and get hacked.

In the last decade, electronic sports or eSports have been rapidly growing in popularity, in some cases gaining a larger viewership than real-world sporting events. These virtual tournaments, where players from across the world pit themselves against each other, have been facilitated by internet technology that has made real-time worldwide gaming possible.

Last month, I started exploring DeFi.

Building great applications takes both decentralized and centralized databases, and so Koinos is being designed to enable developers to integrate a decentralized database into their stack regardless of how much or how little they want to rely on that database.

The demand for Web3.0 solutions is at an all-time high, but there isn't enough material available to usher in the army of developers required to fill the job op

Despite its incredible proliferation in the past two years, the blockchain is still a relatively novel technology, requiring continual development and maturation before it can attain the prominent role that many expect it to play in the digital age.

﻿Let's compare the processing of smart contracts to RChain’s powerful concurrent computation model and understand how RChain achieves scalability.

Even if a project has been tested for full-functionality, it is important to work with a smart contract audit company to ensure they have been reviewed.

Decentralized finance, or DeFi, is a relatively recent variation on FinTech that is seeing a massive surge in popularity. As of the time of writing, there’s over $12.4 billion of value locked into DeFi, which is an enormous jump up from the $547 million it held a year ago.

Imagine you are writing a Solidity smart contract and one of its properties can be characterized as a type or state. In other words, something from a limited set of options. You immediately say to yourself: ”Great, I’ll just use enum type for this state variable.” On the one hand, this approach has some benefits like increased readability. On the other hand, it can easily take you down a tricky road potentially leading to problems.

Enterprises need to collaborate with each other to accomplish business objectives. In the course of business, there are situations that call for utmost sensitivity in conducting transactions. Here, it is not necessary that all the involved parties can be trusted. Conventional legislation provides trusted third-party intermediaries to create a trustworthy environment.

How will recently introduced autonomous smart contracts impact blockchain technology?

Unlike highly volatile popular cryptocurrencies, stablecoins are virtual assets that maintain their value since they are pegged to less volatile assets.

If it is not going to be used by a smart contract, dump it in an event

The first 4 generations of blockchains may offer some of the market’s needs, but older infrastructures cannot withstand the throughput required.

I sat down with Alex Alexandrov, CEO and co-founder at Velas to discuss DeFi, AI in blockchain, and what lies ahead for the blockchain industry.

Smart Contracts Monitoring Platform Tenderly has added support for RSK. Developers working with RSK can now make use of Tenderly’s seamless tools.

Write, test and deploy an NFT with Foundry and Figment Datahub.

Understand the tech breakthroughs that make Solana’s 50,000 TPS blockchain network possible

Now, it's time for you to learn the ultimate trick in building a decentralized voting system.

Ethereum 2.0 will bring about a lot of changes to the Ethereum network. The main purpose of the upgrade is to make the blockchain FASTER (>15tx/sec), and more SECURE (51% attacks, centralization), while also saving energy (as opposed to mining with electricity). But this update will also imply a host of other changes, such as economic changes, which can also be seen as a way of responding to Ethereum’s stubborn critics, who keep pointing out its crucial issues, such as scalability (remember Cryptokitties?) and fees. Ethereum 2.0 shall lead the way for Ethereum to advance both its technological and economic structure in an attempt to better master the challenges of Blockchain in 2020 and beyond, as well as create new opportunities. However, the most important thing to note here is, that Ethereum 2.0 eventually aims to convert the ETH blockchain from Proof of Work to a PROOF OF STAKE mechanism, and introducing shard chains.

This article discusses smart contracts, ethereum, blockchain, decentralization, and the state of DeFi.

We humans are amazing creatures, we are full of contradictions, we seem to combine surprisingly incompatible things - anger and kindness, loyalty and betrayal, honesty and deceit, greed and generosity. Some people may be vicious and greedy deceivers capable of taking any actions to achieve their selfish goals, while others may disinterestedly and generously help strangers in distress.

This is an in-depth series of Blogs around OpenZeppelin's smart contract security puzzles. The aim of blogs is to provide a detailed explanation regarding various concepts of Solidity and EVM required to solve a Puzzle. It is highly recommended to attempt to solve these puzzles before reading further.

Rootstock is the ‘smart’ version of Bitcoin that operates as a layer 2 on top of the main Bitcoin blockchain, combining the functionality of smart contracts.

At over 55,000 TPS (and increasing), the Free TON blockchain is officially the fastest blockchain in the world, outperforming all expectations since its launch.

How to use RSKSwap smart contracts to automate trading. RSKSwap is a decentralized exchange to automatically exchange ERC20 tokens.

Announcing the beginning of the Koinos blockchain revolution with the release of a testnet developer preview! A critical step toward a fee-less blockchain

This article talks about blockchain interoperability and the early days of ethereum and smart contract development.

In this tutorial we’ll be walking through building and deploying a decentralized lottery smart contract in Solidity using [Hardhat].

Three example configurations for the new OpenZeppelin access control contract.

It was in July 2018 when Vitalik Buterin, in a well-balanced TechCrunch Sessions: Blockchain, said he wished all centralized exchanges would burn in hell.

I don’t know if this is the best advice I’ve ever given someone, but for most people I’d say: INVEST IN YOU

Ethereum smart contracts promise to change the way we handle sensitive data and money. The drawback is that it is but a promise for now.

In my opinion, the most important part of EOS is “OS”. After many architecture redesigns and refactoring, EOS became an excellent blockchain-based OS allowing projects to launch fast and secure blockchains with a flexible account system and fully functional smart contracts.

Blockchains depend heavily on network effects, i.e. the notion that networks such as telecommunication services, the Internet, or social networks become more valuable when their number of users grows. This is why ecosystem building is one of the main factors that drives the value of a Layer 1 blockchain enterprise. Here is a comparison of how different blockchain projects handle this.

The article talks about Web 3.0, DeFi and smart contracts. Web 3.0 is an evolution enabled by blockchain and smart contracts opening the door to the next era.

Ethereum was launched in 2014 being the first blockchain with smart contracts. This changed the crypto industry forever. Let me explain why.

Yes, you heard it right! After the revolutions in finance, energy and healthcare Blockchain is putting its footsteps on Human Resource now.

The main network is running, transactions are being sent, the wallet is working. What's next? In this article, we will consider how to maintain a network and solve its problems.

For a few years, the growth of online casinos has been surprising. According to some projected estimates, the online gambling market is projected to reach $102.97 billion by 2025. The figures that are managed by this industry have been amazing.

The article discusses the importance of privacy for DeFi protocols and how cross-chain privacy is critical for protecting the financial privacy of users.

We’re going to write a new smart contract in Michelson using a string passed in the parameter by the user that we'll concatenate to the string already present in the storage before saving the new string into the storage.

Instead of waiting for Ethereum to fix itself, learn how other chains stepped up and fixed it themselves.

This article talks about Smart contracts and how they can build a trustless system for the future of the digital economy.

The Genesis of blockchain and crypto have drastically turned the world upside down. Every existing sector is on the verge of a complete overhaul. The biggest transformation struck traditional lending.

CEO of Koinos Group explains how to build a blockchain without fees

Hey dapp developers! Today I am excited because I am posting the step-by-step process that allowed me to deploy my first Ethereum smart contract on the Ropsten testnet.

A separated couple in Austria have made history by transferring a car's ownership using automated legal smart contracts.

It's an age old story: Boy meets girl. They fall in love, but later grow apart. Then they enter into a groundbreaking legal smart contract to transfer ownership of a car ...

In this article I’ll introduce an implementation for Singly and Doubly Linked Lists, which you can reuse or modify for your own purposes. All the code is available in github or as an npm package.

Bitcoin literally jolted the whole currency market and definition of money itself. This was a fascinating concept thbat was brought about by Satoshi Nakamoto, a pseudonym. BTC introduced the world of cryptocurrency and coined the idea of crypto trading.

When you vote for something, how do you know that anything will actually get done? How do you know that promises will be kept?

The interview talks about liquidity aggregation and liquidity farming on blockchain networks such as Ethereum and Elrond.

Etherscan has a handy search utility which, along with its handy verification and decompiling features, lets you peek at the code of many ERC721 to compare.

HR is in desperate need of a method of managing talent and people. Blockchain can do that.

It seems almost every week we hear of bugs and security incidents involving smart contracts that result in significant financial and reputation losses.

Including Solidity smart contracts to get you started.

Blockchain smart contracts enable trust-minimizing escrow agreements, where value can be received, held, & remitted pursuant to objective conditions & triggers.

How to implement better price feeds in smart contracts

This guide, written by whitehat Lucash-dev for Immunefi, will help you set up a local environment, reproduce DeFi exploits. Join Immunefi bug bounty platform!

This is (Part 1): An Introduction to Michelson: the Scripting Language of Tezos

After the global economic crisis of 2008, the question of trust in the modern international financial system arose globally. The answer to this request was the emergence of the first decentralized Internet system — Bitcoin, which from “decentralized” money turned into a valuable financial asset by 2020.

Unlike my sleeping pattern, design patterns are meant to make things more stable and predictable in the future. It is an elegant solution to common problems in software design.

With bitcoin’s price gaining steam, you may think it’s about to go mainstream.

A brief guide about pros & cons of Cairo lang and Top 10 resources to answer your question how to learn Cairo in 2022 and how to scale dApps using STARKs

Learn how to use the Michelson programming language and write smart contracts on Tezos

The CEO of Koinos Group explores the recent announcement of native tokens on Cardano. What does it mean? Is necessarily a good thing?

In this article, we are going to implement a simple and plain “smart blockchain” with Python language and compare it with a blockchain. We hope that by doing this, the main concepts and advantages of this technology will be more clearly specified and welcomed by the developers and the blockchain community.

This article continues the series of articles “How to launch your own blockchain” and concentrates on selecting a blockchain engine for your project.

A step-by-step guide to building a Solana Crowdfunding App using React and TypeScript.

This article talks about compliance by design in a blockchain ecosystem focusing on Zk-protocol and the development of smart contracts using rust language.

Koinos v2 is now live on testnet!

To begin with, What exactly are TOKENS ?

A smart contract represents the terms and conditions written in codes that automatically transfer funds from one party to another once the requirements are met.

Blockchain can become the main feature not only of financial markets, but also of many other sectors of the economy. In theory, any asset can be tokenized, and the rights to it are represented in a distributed ledger. But it is most likely that in the coming years, this process will affect the following industries - Infrastructure, real estate, intellectual property, music and culture, stocks and trade, gold and rare precious metals, foundations and their assets, art and collectibles, foreign exchange transactions and insurance. But at the same time, it should be understood that the tokenization of these industries will seriously change them, and will actually hit finance.

Blockchain technology has significantly changed the entire cryptographic space. Its key features are simplicity, decentralization, security, and immutability. It is these qualities that have brought technology great popularity.

In this tutorial, you will learn step-by-step how to implement a decentralized autonomous organization (DAO) with anonymous chat features.

In late 2019, the Aragon Project, decided to leave the Polkadot ecosystem due to the lack of a viable blockchain virtual machine at the time. After that, the Polkadot team added EVM support on the Substrate framework, enabling EVM blockchains in the Polkadot ecosystem.

The beginning of 2021 was challenging for our team, and as the story showed later, game changing. At MetaLamp, we started a partnership with IOHK, the company that founded blockchain platform Cardano. Our team has been invited to take part in the Plutus Partners Program in order to help facilitate Cardano ecosystem development.

Recently, Warren Buffett told the world cryptocurrency has no value. He doesn’t own any and never will.

Use two of the hottest techs in Tezos development to build a dapp

How to Write Upgradable Smart Contracts

The insurance industry is a huge market. In the United States, in 2019, the volume of paid insurance premiums amounted to a trillion dollars. However, despite such volumes, the industry is experiencing great difficulties, because of which insurance companies are losing more than $100 billion every year.

The 3rd and FINAL version of Koinos, the most flexible blockchain EVER, is now LIVE

This tutorial shows you how to build an NFT auction site using React, Solidity, and CometChat. We will use React for the front end and Solidity for the smart co

‘Smart contracts’ is a misnomer. Despite its name, smart contracts on Ethereum are not self-executing digital agreements. Smart contract code only run when triggered by an external account. In other words, you need an external process to trigger the smart contract.

This is a written recap of a discussion organized by Dominicans on Wall Street, a non-profit organization, between legal experts, venture capitalists, and government officials. The author has no vested interest in any of the projects mentioned and does not offer investment advice.

What you need to know about writing smart contracts on the Tezos blockchain when you come from Ethereum

Web3 development is officially the new way to build web applications, and if you are not there yet, you need to catch up. The way to master building web3...

Understanding how fungible tokens work on the Tezos blockchain

In this slogging thread, we had Dean Tribble, the CEO of Agoric, with us to participate in the AMA. We discussed JavaScript, smart contracts, and defi.

This episode features smart contracts. After reading through the article, you will have a basic understanding of smart contracts use cases and benefits.

In this Slogging AMA, we welcome Maciej Baj and Jacob Kowalewski from t3rn, a smart contracts platform.

Blockchain technology currently limits developers in attempting to empower crypto users with better opportunities than the ones traditional financial ins

Free TON blockchain - the ultimate smart contract platform. The user stakes tokens into DePool. Free TON works on the End-to-End decentralization using DeBots.

Hey Hackers! I’ve been nominated in these two following categories : HackerNoon's DeFi Degen of 2021 and HackerNoon's NFT Wizard of 2021.

What is the deal with NFTs anyway?

Deep dive BFT consensus in governance and its significance; SMV smart contracts and transparent voting processes and finding a majority consensus.

Re-entrancy attacks in Ethereum smart contrats explained, how to develop, how to avoid them, and how to circumvent them.

Discover NoodleShop, the innovative decentralized platform revolutionizing the gig economy.

After the hard work of writing your smart contract, what is next is to share it with the rest of the world by verifying it on Etherscan.

Disputes and Solutions over NFT Royalties

The number of thefts of funds from crypto projects is not decreasing. Most of the incidents are related to smart contract vulnerabilities you need to know.

Ethernaut is a smart contract security CTF game, presented by OpenZeppelin.

Learn web3 today - an intro to what web3 is, and what to expect!

Internet of Banks - the future of DeFi

Perplexed about how to perform an audit for your smart contracts? This comprehensive guide will make the task easier for you! Read more.

Unleash the power of decentralized finance by building your own DeFi protocol on the Ethereum blockchain using Hardhat.

Learn how to automate Start/Stop Superfluid streams in Super Apps by using smart contract automation Gelato Network.

A simple approach on how to decentralize food-delivery ecosystem.

It is the auditor’s responsibility to test a smart contract for vulnerabilities after the developers have created it.

Everything you need to know to build your first custom blockchain using Substrate. Learn exactly how to build, test, and deploy your own pallets on Substrate.

Explaining blockchain technology and smart contracts.

The Forward Trust design pattern used in the Yield Protocol simplifies integration and makes scaling easier.

How to write smart contract app for taxi booking? How could the privacy from each party be protected?

A smart contract is a computer protocol intended to digitally facilitate, verify or enforce the performance of a contract. Know how it iexecutes in Hyperledger

The main motivation behind RIF Enveloping is to allow users to pay for transaction fees using their preferred tokens, driving down the barriers to DeFi adoption

learn web3 and blockchain - practically!

dApps seem to grab all headlines these days. Let's find out what these are and whether they stand a chance in the post-pandemic future.

Aleo is building a brand new programming language, Leo, which is used to build private web3 applications.

Governors approving a change should know which functions are being called, what parameters are being used, and what effects these will have.

Find the Length of Any String in Solidity.

After disruption, there's mainstream incorporation. DeFi companies need to incorporate best practices from traditional finance to shape the new digital economy.

The first challenge of oracle design starts with a philosophical question: What is the truth? Is the truth subjective or objective?

Timelock contracts can reduce the risk of attacks on private wallets by providing a delayed transaction feature.

Non-Fungible Tokens (NFTs) have gained significant popularity in the blockchain space, enabling creators to tokenize and sell unique digital assets.

DAM Finance has announced the launch of its decentralized, multi-chain liquidity infrastructure on Ethereum and Moonbeam.

Unhashed is a QnA series where I speak with top execs of new and established blockchain projects to unravel the mystery of blockchain & crypto.

In this piece, the CTO of Etherisc discusses the central role that hybrid smart contracts and oracles play in enabling parametric insurance products on-chain

Let's look at some interesting developments in the blockchain space.

In this article, we’ll explore the architecture of a decentralized Demand Side Platform (DSP) that leverages blockchain technology to deliver interactive ads.

The use cases appropriate for upgradeable smart contracts may be narrower than you think.

We hear cloud in connection with technology all the time: cloud servers, cloud computing, cloud gaming… It is safe to say that cloud has penetrated almost every sphere of our activity. But what does it actually rain on us (yes, big pun intended)? Will it be a harbinger of a big storm or a productive life?

A coverage on Aptos mainnet launch and an argument on why building a new layer 1 is difficult.

PartyBid’s on the verge of getting a huge makeover, and a big part of this evolution will stem from the capabilities afforded by its underlying tech.

we'll take a look at how to create a smart contract that can be used to conduct a raffle draw on the Ethereum blockchain.

Blockchain is a robust and secure technology that every business wants to embrace in 2022. Let’s dive a little deeper into the concept of blockchain technology.

Astar Network, a smart contract platform for multichain, has launched its Cross-Virtual Machine on the public testnet Shibuya.

This blog post introduces the smart contract reentrancy attack bug and its impact along with describing fixes for this type of vulnerability. Read on...

This tutorial combines blockchain technology, real-time communication, and user-generated content to create an interactive platform that rewards users for their

Smart Contracts and NFTs can allow IoT devices to negotiate prices and transact with eachother.

In the future, cryptocurrencies could be far more stable and reliable than traditional money. Trustless crypto reserves could back digital currencies.

In this article, we’ll provide a step-by-step guide on how to create an NFT as a beginner.

Looking at the nearest future in Africa where smart contracts take up the export/import trade system of sugarcane as a private manufacturer.

Explore blockchain's potential in digital advertising with OpenRTB integration, on-chain smart contracts, and innovative publisher solutions.

Samsungs blockchain and Web3 partnerships, ventures and investments.

You can find partially explained material for ERC token standards, but I have come up with these articles to explain about three major token standards.

Getting started with Foundry by developing, testing, deploying, and verifying your smart contracts with Foundry

Developers looking to write smart contracts have a couple of solid choices, but which one is currently better ... and why?

Deploying a smart contract to the Ethereum Network is not as complicated as the process may appear. You only need to finish eight steps to get yours online.

We've seen smart contracts give DeFi the ultimate edge over CeFi. However, being a new technology, it has been subjected to many vulnerabilities.

How UMA’s Optimistic Oracle connects any type of real-world, subjective data to smart contracts, and the various use cases it is powering.

Ethereum's latest implementation of EIP-4337, deployed on March 1st, 2023, addresses the UX problem with a solution called Account Abstraction. But what is it?

Free TON is a community-driven blockchain project, owned by everybody and nobody at the same time. Governance 2.0 aims to decentralise processes even further

Things to know about blockchain and its application in our day-to-day life from finance to digital identity management

A quick guide on mitigating well-known bugs in contracts, learning smart contracts the right way & becoming a better smart contract developer

Euler introduces a whole new on-chain price oracle design and improves improve upon the Uniswap V3 TWAP (time-weighted average price) oracle design.

EVER holders will be able to enjoy unique benefits such as earning up to 20 percent annualized yield.

Smart contract development is a complex process that consists of different vital steps. Find out which tooling provides the best value for Web3 developers.

David Walsh is a well-known frontend developer experienced and interested in JavaScript, HTML/5, CSS, as well as PHP and Python.

The best practices for implementation of common workflows of digital asset exchanges. Feel more comfortable writing production Daml applications.

Staking gives you free crypto for helping out the protocol. Why aren't you doing it?

Let's take a look at some interesting new use cases for NFTs.

Upon completion, you will have gained a deeper understanding of how to programmatically transmit Ethers and will have a working sample for future reference.

Hey Hackers! I’m Daniil Okhlopkov, and I’m the Data Lead @ Runa Capital.

This story is the second part of my ERC series, in this post, you will get a complete understanding of the NFT contracts. Development, working etc.

Avalanche has emerged as one of the most formidable alternatives to Ethereum, becoming the fastest smart contract platform in the blockchain industry.

In the third quarter of 2022, Beosin EagleEye monitored over 37 major attacks in the Web3 space, with total losses of approximately $405 million, down approxima

In this tutorial we use ic-cron library in order to execute tasks on Internet Computer (Dfinity) at a specific days of week.

The Cosmos network is one of the most promising blockchain networks that enable interoperability between different blockchain platforms.

The Internet has come a long way - from the simple web pages of web1.0 to the decentralized web3.0.

[276. RIF Pinning Introduction: A Decentralized Marketplace

For Decentralized Services](https://hackernoon.com/rif-pinning-introduction-a-decentralized-marketplace-for-decentralized-services-na2a35vu) The Decentralized Storage Marketplace is now available from RIF! marketplace.rifos.org/storage

We’ll understand overflow and underflow vulnerability of solidity by Solving Ethernaut’s : TOKEN Challenge.

Orbs, a leading Layer-3 blockchain solution, announces its TON Verifier. The open-source application lets users who write code for The Open Network (TON) chain

In Part 2, we’ll be using the API3 QRNG to get truly random numbers into our contract.

Ioana Frincu joins Utsav Jaiswal on this week’s episode of The HackerNoon Podcast to discuss DeFi, smart contracts, and OG crypto secrets.

Smart contracts allow two parties to enter into an agreement. Take a deep dive into smart contracts to show how to reuse a single contract over and over again.

The Rootstock Blockchain Developer Course officially launched last week.

Smart contracts are beginning to resemble a sizable disruptive force for the legal sector, even if they have not yet reached their full technological and proced

Have you cast your vote for the best of 2020's tech industry yet? Visit NOONIES.TECH today if not — there's little under a month left before voting closes! At the same time: read this interview with software developer and top Hacker Noon Contributor in SMART CONTRACTS, Oleg Kondrakhanov, from Russia.

Contract lifecycle management (CLM) is a software-defined, cloud-based project and regulatory management solution to manage contracts. Read on.

In the nascent stages of blockchain technology and its accompanying digital assets, smart contracts were the key to unlocking the vast potential of this newfang

B﻿y now, if you haven't heard about DeFi (decentralized finance), it might be that you've been living under a rock of some kind.

The Proof of Scan protocol prevents digital assets from being copied.

In this blog post, we will discuss Ethereum and smart contracts, and explain why they are so important.

Smart contracts operate on a ‘if-then-else’ logic that does not inherently work in lockstep with the natural language of legal contracts.

Though there have been more and more developers and product designers joining Web3.0 world in recent years, it is almost ignored by most of them that they are still using centralized infrastructure — data analytic tools — to build apps and webs. Every minute, project builders are making themselves part of the reason for data breach events, as they have to collect user data intendedly or unintendedly for product improvement.

The number of public companies that are taking positions in bitcoin is simply staggering.

Hi, My name is Andrii Bondar. I'm a product designer working on the zkSync project, a Layer 2 solution for scaling the Ethereum blockchain. As a product designer, I always was interested in how we can make mass adoption of blockchain. I started to wonder about this after realizing that today's technologies are ready for this.

In this story, we will explain the true potential of blockchain and why it's a lot more interesting to use this technology outside of cryptocurrency.

Writing secure smart contracts is hard. In this article I'll look at 22 security tools from across web3 available at each stage of smart contract development.

Morphware is a decentralized approach to deep learning. The main problem that Morphware aims to address is the computational complexity required to train.

Description DAO Core bases on Leo smart contracts, theoretical problems, mathematical model

A good auditor must give proper advice around the taxing system's viability and sustainability.

Co-founder and blockchain architect Michael Vandeberg explains how Koinos makes smart contracts upgradeable.

If you want to do anything interesting in Ethereum, you will have to interact with smart contracts. Whether you want to send ERC20 tokens like LINK or DAI, trade non fungible tokens like digital art, or earn interest on your crypto and interact with other DeFi products, a smart contract is always involved.

I’m Andrew Levine, the CEO of Koinos Group and below you will find the third episode of the Koinos Group podcast in which I explain Koinos-Types which is an important solution for adding multi-language support to Koinos. At Koinos Group we’re developing the Koinos blockchain which will have free transfers, free accounts, and free smart contracts. These features, in combination with a number of technical innovations will make Koinos the first programmable blockchain with no barriers to entry and as a result we expect it to touch every corner of the technology space.

There is an increasing number of smart contract platforms rolling out in the crypto space, with many becoming household names. However, a dark horse in the race to be the most efficient and secure blockchain is ‘Nexus’. Given its low market cap, most people have never heard of this seven year old blockchain, yet it delivers far more than many of the leading smart contract platforms today.

How to Lose $13 of Users' Funds (as a Blockchain Developer). How poorly chosen data types lead to serious trouble.

RSK is an open source platform for Ethereum compatible smart contracts based on the Bitcoin network.

How one DAO solution is one step ahead of most competitors because it automates the execution process for many smart contracts in decentralised governance.

This is the second part of my series around Ethernaut Game. In this post, we will deal with Level 2: Fallout.

So easy, an ape could do it. Thoughts from the lead developer and Top Ape at SnowApe, a Web3 real money gaming project that made a blockchain app from scratch.

As a developer, Ethereum keeps you on your toes. On the plus side, you constantly learn something new and the thrill of the “aha” moments is undeniable.

It's no secret that business is undergoing fast change. Companies need to adapt when new technologies, like smart contracts, emerge to remain competitive. A crucial part of this adaptation process is ensuring compliance with regulations. This is where a company's KYC (Know Your Customer) process comes into play.

Thank you for checking out the 309 most read stories about Smart Contracts on HackerNoon.

Visit the /Learn Repo to find the most read stories about any technology.