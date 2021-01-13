30 Web Design Trends To Look For in 2021

“Designs speak louder than words.”

The web design industry is in constant change and heading towards attaining an exceptional edge over traditional methods. Web design has reached a level where it has become crucial to render highly-engaging and communication-oriented websites to the users to accomplish their needs. One can not deny the fact that these modern website design trends play a pivotal role in business conversions.

So, it is necessary to find out what website design trends are a perfect fit for your type of business.

As we said, the web design industry is constantly changing! Every year, the industry showcases various types of trends and it confuses web designers to find the best ones from the long lists.

So, the question is: what are the best website design trends in 2021?

Well, you can rest your search here and take a ride from this detailed article on web design trends in 2021. We have covered most of the significant trends, although there's a chance we might have missed some. So, do tell us and suggest your favorite in the comment section.

Now, let’s start the ride!

1. Neumorphism in User Interfaces

Credit: By Mary Tokar on Dribbble

Neumorphism is gaining popularity nowadays and is one of the best web design trends in 2021. Neumorphism combines the two concepts, skeuomorphism, and material design. It applies a minimalist approach while giving a sense of 3-dimensions in the form of buttons and other elements.

It is all about the color of the entire screen and delivering an entirely out of the box experience for users. While choosing the color to use, you’ll need to choose a color that compliments the shadows on the neumorphic design. It will give a decent and unique look.

By PikiSuperstar on Freepik

This trend was largely supplanted by flat design, which simplified icons and colors in a way that was less realistic but more uniform and easily identifiable.

Design Resources for Neumorphism

You can check some examples:

2. Frosted Glass Effects

Credit: Study Call 3D By Ceptari Tyas

The frosted glass effect is a well-received trend in current times. It is one of the easiest and cool effects to create and implement. The glassy look adds an awesome touch to the scene. It gives a semi-transparent and blurry appearance of elements behind another.

Credit: By Herdetya Priambodo on Dribbble

Recent advances in web technology allowed the easy implementation of the frosted glass effect on websites. The blurry appearance of elements behind the frosted glass overlay helps add color to an area while also allowing text or objects to appear over the image and remain readable.

It’s a popular option for designers and it’s been used as a background in place of gradients.

Check out some examples here:

3. Comfortable Colors

Credit: By Davina Spriggs on Dribbble

“Excess of anything is harmful”.

Well, can’t disagree. Dramatic innovations i.e unnecessary usage of fonts, colors, too bright outlay, etc. can be a minus point to your site. Web designers have been taking this into account with color schemes that are easier for the eyes.

As per the 2021 trend, web designers are thinking outside the two extremes of dark and light. They are going with the middle-ground soft color palettes. For example, wholesome greens, pastel blues, warm browns, or light pinks. These not only make website colors less jarring than pure black or pure white; they naturally induce calm and relaxation.

Credit: By Davina Spriggs on Dribbble

“Balanced- as it should be.” - Thanos.😁

This trend overall is something that web designers of the future may be more concerned with accessibility and comfort than the overuse of colors.

Check out some of the following examples for a better idea:

Some website examples that use comfortable colors:

4. Three-Dimensional Colors

Credit: Apple

Everything is turning to 3D. From movies, images, even the colors!

Well, gradient color schemes in web design have been trending for a while now, and in the 2021 year’s trend feels like the next evolution, with color transitions becoming more lifelike than ever.

Taking their idea from Apple’s Big Sur OS, we can expect colors that are saturated and three-dimensional, like a fresh fruit pluck right out of the screen. Splash…!! ✨

Credit: By Mike On Dribbble

Two colors side by side might abruptly smear together or they may retain the depth and shadows of painted objects. In the end, this trend suggests that the web design trends in 2021 are aspiring to higher realms of realism. 🤠

5. Gradient color scheme

Credit: Chameleon Admin Template By Themeselection

Providing diversity in design is a great thing to do. People love unique and creatively engaging designs.

When it comes to colors, there are hundreds of shades for each color. Gradients simply show these shades in a very unique way. Now why this trend is getting so popular? 🙄

Firstly, they offer more space for creativity.

Secondly, the user is uncertain. On the one hand, they love minimalism. On the other hand, they tend to think that designer did not try to put work on design when he uses just two colors. So, using gradients is a very good option, even if you are designing a minimalistic design.

And third, the gradient creates an illusion of movement. In short, you can call it an analog of motion design, without animation.

Credit: Instagram

This trend in graphic design made a come back in 2018 with Instagram’s gradient logo. Since then, it set new standards in terms of creativity and interactivity. The results of polls and expert comments show, so far this trend is not going away. So it is one of the best web design trends in 2021.

A few tips for creating gradients:

Do not choose colors randomly. It must serve the mood of a particular element of the page or product. If you are unsure of what to pick, use the Adobe Color Wheel.

Use the colors of nature. Green, Yellow, Blue, etc. It attracts the eye of any person. Seeing such colors on the product, the user will be surely impressed.

Following are some amazing gradient color generators that can help you chose your color scheme:

Some website examples that use gradient scheme:

6. Interactive 3D Content

Credit: Xeniac on Uplabs

3D is definitely the hot trend in web designing. It is captivating, engaging, exciting, and gives an awesome feel to visitors.

Thanks to modern web technologies, web designers can fulfill their wish to make an awesome website that stands out from the average webpage.

Credit: By Ilham Maulana On Dribbble

3D elements have been in trends for a long time and it is one of the evergreen trends that is not going away soon. So, unleash your creativeness with the astonishing 3D elements.😍

Credit: Avatarz

Here are some good examples:

Check some websites that use 3D content:

7. Material Design

Credit: Materialize Admin Template

Material design is a design language that was introduced by Google back in 2014. Most of the time, traditional web design looks flat. Now, as you can see in the image above, the material design allows using color and shadows to imitate the physical world and its textures.

Credit: By Jovie Brett Bardoles on Dribbble

It’s actually a natural continuation of the biggest trend in the design world during the past few years: flat design. Also, material design can do something that flat design can't; it adds just enough embellishment to enhance usability. Instead of taking everything away to favor visual appeal, the aim of material design is usability.

It is surely going to dominate web design trends in 2021, as it has done in past.

8. Dark Mode and Low Light UX Web Design Trends

Credit: Vuexy Vuejs Admin Template by Pixinvent

One of the hottest web design trends for 2021 is dark mode.

You probably love dark modes right? Be it a theatre or any app, darkness is something you probably prefer! You sure you are not a vampire, right? 😁

Anyway - dark mode, night shift, and other low light user interface options are in trend mostly because they provide users with a low-contrast site or app that is easier to look at in low light environments.

Black is also a particularly strong color that hits strong emotions in people and could easily overpower an individual when it’s overdone. The dark mode is particularly useful when you want to highlight a specific type of content. Spotify, Netflix, Steam are designed in dark mode. While, Instagram, Twitter, Apple, and Android are some of the most popular apps and services that offer dark mode.

Here are the main reasons for the trend:

It gives an ultra-modern and cool look

It saves device battery power (in the case of OLED/AMOLED screens)

It allows pooping and highlighting other design elements.

It reduces eye strain in low-light conditions.

Although, one should not ignore the fact that anything in excess is harmful. So, use it carefully!

Here is a detailed article on the benefits of using a dark background.

9. Minimalism (Flat Design)

Credit: Sneat E-Commerce Dashboard & UI Kit By Themeselection

“It’s not about quantity, It’s about quality.”

The current age is developing an interest in a minimalistic approach; be it about cloth, or furniture, or even web design! Simple and sophisticated attire attracts more as it simplifies the user experience. Too much use of objects, fonts, the animation may ruin it. So, to hold the visitors to your website keep one thing in mind: the cleaner the site, the better the experience, the lower the bounce rate.

While designing, one should know that every item you are using in a design, whether fonts, an image, or copy, must have a purpose; it shouldn’t be used unless it’s necessary to deliver the message clearly.

Although, be sure that you aren’t making your users’ primary tasks more complex by eliminating or hiding content that they need. The aim is to make the message more clear, not more hidden.

The main aspects of minimalism in web design:

Hidden navigation

User-friendly interface

Navigation space

Using fonts creatively

Three colors max at once

Avoid excess of details: color transitions, shadows, textures

Websites with minimal design:

You can check this detailed article for reference: Best practices for minimalist website design.

10. Hand-Drawn Elements

Credit: By Oli Lisher On Dribbble

The old saying “a picture is worth a thousand words” is still relevant to today’s experiences. Visuals attract faster than text and this natural property of photos and illustrations or sketch make them very useful for visual design.

As the main motive of any web designer is to present the site in a fashionable and interesting way to attract traffic. To grab the attention of the users, designers often try new ideas in their projects which can lead to the introduction of hand-drawn elements.

Credit: By Angela Santos On Dribbble

Since hand-drawing is a typical feature of graphic artists, designers, and illustrators and is often associated with creativity and inspiration, it is often used in portfolios and showcases.

If we see the new trend (of course not too new), designers are bringing back sketches as a form of design. For sure, hand-drawn art is one of the popular styles that is adopted into web designs. Using these sketchy designs to convey and reflect individual styles is surely a good idea.

Have a look at some websites that are following this trend:

11. ChatBots

Credits: By Vic Bell on Dribbble

Bots have been an amusement for all. It fascinates people that a machine or program can do the tasks and even communicate! It gives an advanced feel to the person.

Chatbots are an awesome and interactive feature that has been popular for a few years and will continue to be relevant in 2021. As the demand for artificial intelligence and machine learning increases, chatbots are going to be the norm for simple customer service requests and personal shopping.

For example, if a customer visits your website looking for specific products, the chatbot knows they have it available. The chatbot can let them know that the item is in stock. This experience can lead to a positive impression for the customer and can tackle the business with customer support in absence of a live person. This way you can also make your website preferable for all customers and visitors across the globe.

Here are some of the best chatbot providers:

Drift

ManyChat

Chatfuel

TarsTidio

Advantages:

Improves Customer Service

Easier Approach to Global Markets

Increases Customer Engagement

Keeping Up with the Trends: Being Present on Messaging Platforms

Monitors Consumer Data & Gaining Insights

Better Lead Generation, Qualification, and Nurturing

Cost Savings

12. Voice User Interfaces (VUIs)

Credit: Echo show Play by Theron Benson

Voice user interfaces (VUIs) allow the user to interact with a system through voice or speech commands. Virtual assistants, such as Siri, Google Assistant, and Alexa, are examples of VUIs.

Remember the days when we have to wait to get information for a long time after searching it on google? And now we just have to command! Are we getting lazy, or what..!? 😂

Well, it is actually fascinating to get information on your one command! All you have to do is just ask what’s in your mind and boom the result is there in a moment. It’s a new norm now. The way of interactions with service is changing and even web design is adjusting to keep up with the prevalence of voice chatbots and virtual assistants.

Advantages:

Handsfree

Intuitive

Speedy

Interactive

They kind of made it easy the way we search for information, take notes, and so on. Brands like Apple, Android, and Google implement the trend in their UI/UX design process

Although, a voice-activated interface isn’t commonplace for most websites, yet this emerging trend isn’t something you can ignore.

We can expect to see more and more websites integrating voice search as an option to traditional text search. So, keep this in mind.✌

You can check this article for more details: Designing a VUI — Voice User Interface

13. Web Accessibility

Credit: Google Images

There are currently more than 2 billion disabled people in the world, which is 37.5% of the world’s population. So it is necessary that you design in a way that these audiences can have access to your websites as well.

So, basically, web accessibility means that websites, tools, and technologies are designed and developed in a way so that all kinds of the audience can use it including people with disabilities. More specifically, people can:

Understand, perceive, navigate, and interact with the Web

Contribute to the Web

Elements that improve accessibility include:

Creating suitable color contrast between text and backgrounds

Focus indicators, for example, the rectangular outline that shows up around links when using keyboard navigation

Using labels and instructions with form fields rather than low-context placeholder text

Using functional alt tags for images (which also boosts SEO!)

Web accessibility is not just a trend, it is an important factor as the web and internet have become important parts of our lives. Web accessibility allows people with disabilities to be able to have equal access to the important services/features the web provides, such as online shopping, education, health service, recreation, and more. It also increases conversion, boosts your SEO, and help you reach a bigger audience.

You can check the article Introduction to Web Accessibility. Here is a free tutorial that you can check : https://www.udacity.com/course/web-accessibility--ud891

14. Interactivity

Credit: By Cuberto on Dribbble

How would you feel if you open a site and you found it not interactive at all? You probably are not going to visit it again. Right?

That’s why interactive design is an essential part of designers. Interactive elements like questions, quizzes, polls, and other engaging graphics will help keep interested in your site. It’ll also help to reduce the bounce rate as visitors are more likely to stay on your site.

It is a great way to provide value for visitors, get them to engage with your website, and learn more about them. If your design is interactive it will automatically create curiosity as well as interest for your company as well. Make sure you keep this in check while designing your new website!

Examples of interactive marketing include:

Assessments like quizzes

Polls and surveys

Feedback section

Reviews

Following are some examples of interactive websites:

15. Virtual Reality

Credit: Volodymyr Kurbatov on Dribbble

How cool it looked in the movie Iron-man..!!? Very fancy.😎

Well, not that advanced but still, VR is becoming a trend in all sectors. Be it gaming, e-commerce, or even the web, the designing world is not left off this list.

Most of the time, web visitors get confused about how a specific thing, cloth, or product will be. Even though they like the product, they want to make sure or want to get an idea of how it will set. That’s where VR or AR comes to help!

VR experiences on websites will keep increasing over the coming years. Think of furniture sites like IKEA that showcase what furniture would look like in your room.

VR can surely be a powerful tool for a website to convey meaningful, interacting, and useful, content to a site visitor in a way that helps them make buying decisions more easily.

16. Micro Interactions

Credit: By Pedro Aquino on Dribbble

Micro animations are small animations. But don’t take small for insignificant here! Micro animations are very helpful when it comes to guiding users through their interactions with your website.

That’s the reason micro animations are one of the web design trends in 2021 for web designers. E-commerce sites are using micro animations to enhance user experience and give shoppers a taste of their products.

There are 4 basic parts of micro-interaction:

Trigger

Rules

Feedback

Loops and Modes

For more detail Check Overview and proper utilization of micro interactions to enhance a websites ux design.

17. Micro Animations

Credit: Micro Animations By Aleks Faure

As the name suggests, micro animations are small animations. But in this case, small doesn’t mean insignificant. They are extremely helpful when it comes to guiding users through their interactions with your website. Micro animations have been popular for a few years, but in 2021, it’ll be about using them organically.

One of the current web design trends for e-commerce sites is using micro animations to level up the user experience and give shoppers a taste of their products. For example, this yoga clothing store is already using micro animations to show shoppers how their clothes fit and move on real people:

18. Text-Only Hero Images

Credit: Apple

“Change is the only constant.” ✌

Gone are the days when text blended photos were ruling the design world. Now, big, fat, bold typography, with no videos and photography, used in a monochromatic color scheme is one of the new hot trends for 2021. It was on pick throughout the year 2020 as well.

The top of a page is known as the “hero section.” The current scenario that has attracted internet users’ attention is replacing typical background images with eye-catching typography. A bold, unique font is enough to get a user’s attention quickly.🤩

Credit: Tubik On Dribbble

You see how properly they have used fonts behind the object i.e cycle. It delivers the motto of the site without unnecessary objects and design.

Here are some websites with hero images:

19. Data Visualization

Credit: Ning xiao dong on Dribbble

We all liked Iron-man’s data visualization tech. Seems cool eh! 😎 All the data on one screen. But let’s come back to reality.

Data visualization and animated elements play a significant role in modern graphic design. Communicating data in an interactive and engaging way is hard. But the struggle is worth it because data visualization is advantageous as humans are visual creatures, and visuals convey the message you need to get across. Data visualization generates images out of your data to engage with the visitor and makes them curious about your brand. Infographics and graphs are some of the most popular ways to bring data to life.

Using data visualization is a good choice. Firstly, you will save the potential client from long page scrolling. Secondly, you can convey information more clearly. Third, this effect will play the role of the business cards of the company. Your customer is more likely to remember this.😉

20. Thumb-Friendly Mobile Navigation

Credit: By Ranjith Manoharan On Dribbble

We all love it when all we have to use is our thumb.👍🏻 So, that’s what’s the aim: making navigation easier and smoother. In the current scenario where there are 3.40 billion smartphone users globally (That’s a huge number indeed.😯), it is essential to make your website mobile-friendly and thumb-friendly as well. It directly boosts your site’s impression and your company’s impression as well.

Credit: By Nimit Dholakia On Dribbble

So, putting the menu, navigation bar, and even contact buttons in the space your thumb hover (most of the time the center of the screen) makes your site more comfortable to use and improves the UX.

21. White Space

Credit: Apple

A well-crafted design with a minimalistic approach is something every web designer loves, as it is easy to deliver the message as well as the required information.

White space, also known as negative space, is about giving the content room to breathe, not trying to mess up the most information possible on the screen.

Advantages of using white space.

A relaxing experience for your website visitors.

The content stands out better Improvised readability

Coveys the clear message

Following are some website examples that you can check:

Although, do keep one thing in mind. "White space" is just the term for spacing we give between elements. It does not need to be white, as long as the area is empty.

You can check this article: Using white space or negative space in your designs Webdesign

22. Illustrations

By Pikisuperstar on Freepik

Illustrations are fun, engaging, and kind of relate to the visitor’s moods, too.

It sparks the emotion of joy and refreshment. Because sometimes browsing the web feels like seeing the same stock photos used across many websites. It can make a website feel boring, generic, and bland.

The illustration is a vibrant and awesome form of visual communication. It combines the message clarity of graphic design and the expressive capacity of fine arts. At its peak, the illustration does something that photography can’t. It portrays what is familiar from a perspective that is unattainable with human eyes.

Credit: Vuexy Figma Template

Following are some amazing resources for illustrations:

In recent times, brands are experimenting, and using illustration online is one of the best things to happen to the web design world and it will be on the list of web design trends in 2021 as well.!!

Have a look at some good examples:

23. Full Height Homepage Hero

Credit: By Zahidul on Dribbble

The full-screen hero section is basically the top part of the image. This section mainly uses images that convey the message in a more clear way to the visitor. A website hero image fills the screen or a large portion of the screen with an image. It’s typically a background image with type and/or other design elements in the foreground.

This trend is getting popular nowadays. A hero image serves as a powerful dominant element that communicates the primary message quickly.

Like a giant billboard, making your homepage hero section full-height can focus your users’ attention and serve as distraction-free messaging.

Credit: By Emy Lascan on Dribbble

Advantages of a hero image design:

Visual appeal

Text readability

Interactivity

Storytelling

Following are some useful websites:

Take the full-screen hero sections as an opportunity for perfect storytelling. Although, keep in mind that images will crop differently based on browser dimensions. You should use an image that serves the purpose accordingly.

24. Using videos

Credit: Art Copy & Code

Visuals are always catchy and interactive, aren't they?

Well, using a video on your website’s homepage is surely the best idea as it is one of the noteworthy design trends for 2021. Because when you use a series of short video clips in the background of your website homepage, the design serves as a great way to showcase your services and your positive company image.

Credit: OBPAgency

When users visit your website, they immediately get an impression of the company, what it offers, and how your team interacts. Basically, it affects the customer's interaction with your website.

While the video is great, it needs to be thought out. Your video needs purpose and meaning. Embedding YouTube videos on your site are not more in trend as one well-thought-out, high-quality video is better than a dozen haphazardly assembled ones.

So it is highly recommended to use videos on your homepage if you’re creating a new website in 2021.👍🏻

Sites that are using this trend well:

25. Floating Elements

Credit: Folio By Tran Mau Tri Tam

Another interactive and visually appealing thing to have on your website.

Well, soft shadows and floating elements add interest and depth which gives your web page a “3D Lite” look. That makes it highly engaging and intuitive. Besides, it’s not just about graphics. Be creative, and integrate it with texts and photos, as well. The creative touch is something that catches the visitor’s attention the most.

Shadows and layering elements effects give the design a lightweight feel as if the elements are floating over each other makes it interesting and catchy.

So, it’s actually a chance for you to unleash your imagination and creativity to give your website a catchy unique appearance.🤩

26. Blending Photos with Graphical Elements

Credit: By Kevin on Dribbble

Who doesn’t like such creativity..!!?

Overlapping graphics on images help to execute your ideas and imagination on a different level. This mixing technique brings a touch of creativity and interactive uniqueness to a typical image.

Credit: Useplink

The trend is continuously increasing and not going to stop in 2021 as well. Besides, mixing photography with graphics can boost your company branding and keep website visitors engaged with your content.

Here are some websites you can check how they are following this trend:

27. Bold Fonts and Color

You probably have experienced this, bold letters and colors attract your attention.

According to the study by researcher Satyendra Singh about the impact of color psychology in marketing: About 62‐90 percent of the assessment is based on colors alone.

Big and bold headlines are one of the biggest trends of 2020 and it will continue dominating in 2021 as well.

Credit: https://www.crazyegg.com/blog/psychology-of-fonts-infographic/

Bold fonts are very effective and can be stunning. Big headlines with nice fonts catch a user's attention instantly and can make a whole simple page feel fresh. Paired with a nice fitting background, big lettering can look amazing.

29. Organic Shapes

Credit: Freepik

When you can be different from the rest, why remain normal..!!? 😉

Organic or fluid shapes are anything that doesn’t involve straight lines. Take a look around and see the shapes that happen in nature, like hills, the edges of a river or lake, and how they are asymmetrical and winding.

Fluid shapes are a great way to break up sections of a website without harsh lines or angles. They’re also great to use in the background.

It gives a cool and visually enriched look that can attract the visitor to surf more.

30. Asymmetric layouts

Credit: By Divagar on Dribbble

There was a time when well-arranged, grid-oriented, simple, and disciplined websites ruled. But later in 2020, there was a huge change in this sector: asymmetrical layouts.

It was a bold move that broke traditionalism and moves towards successful brutalism, individuality, and energy, and fun. Mainly most websites are based on grids, and they often look bland and too disciplined & this breakthrough change kind of made it more interactive and impulsive.

Websites now are specifically taking this idea to a huge scenario. Broken-grid layouts are kind of more attractive due to their distinguished distinctiveness and stubborn assertiveness. A little bit messy is fun…!! 😜

Although, a brand website has to tread lightly with this trend. Visitors may find the content unreadable and overwhelming. So, in that case, brands have to maintain a balance between asymmetric layouts and powerful backgrounds.

Conclusion:

So, we have mentioned some of the coolest Web design Trends in 2021 that'll rock the world. We might have missed some as it’s a vast world! So if you feel that we should add any, then do let us know in the comment section below. 👍

In 2021, we expect to see more bright, clean, visually enriched, and interactive websites that use animation and video to enhance engagement with visitors and improvise their user experience. If you want to try out these trends then do use the free bootstrap admin templates. It will help you get a better idea.

Web design trends this year has embraced modern futurism and innovative approach. Gradients, striking visual effects and colors, 3D effects, and redesigned retro trends are clearly indicating this new style in 2021.

Thanks to many innovative and unique styles, design trends, and movements, we can surely say that the web design trends in 2021 will be full of surprises.🎉

Happy Trails…!! ✨

