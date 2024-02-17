Search icon
    30 Stories To Learn About Landing Pages

    by Learn Repo February 17th, 2024
    Learn everything you need to know about Landing Pages via these 30 free HackerNoon stories.

    Let's learn about Landing Pages via these 30 free stories. They are ordered by most time reading created on HackerNoon. Visit the /Learn Repo to find the most read stories about any technology.

    1. Helpful Tips and Fundamentals About Creating a Better Chatbot Strategy

    Source: Pixabay

    2. How We Used Humor to Differentiate Our SaaS Landing Page

    Despite some strong competition, we haven't (yet) lost our sense of humor.

    3. Hidden secrets of Landing Pages that convert.

    Building a landing page? In need of a webpage to market your product? Struggling to gain more traffic on your website?  If you can relate to these questions, this article is just for you!

    4. 5 Copywriting Tips to Make Your Landing Page Better

    Are you tired of tweaking your landing page without seeing any tangible ROI? Get more conversions using these tips to improve your page experience & messaging.

    5. How I Designed a Cool Landing Page Using HTML5, CSS3 and Bootstrap

    Making project is a fun as well as a challenging task.

    6. For the love of God, please tell me what your company does

    Meltwater is a <a href="https://hackernoon.com/tagged/company" target="_blank">company</a> with a simple product: A database of media contacts. These contacts are otherwise hard to find, as most reporters don’t want every “disruptive” startup out there calling them to beg for a story. Yet for a few thousand dollars a year, Meltwater will give you reporters’ emails and phone numbers — placing you one step closer to that elusive “Featured On:” banner.

    7. How I Made My Side Project Going Viral on Hacker News

    In December 2019, I finally decided to kill my side project after 12 months of coding. It was a tough moment, I felt disappointed and angry.

    8. How I Created a Landing page in Less than 100 lines of Code

    Recently I bought a personal domain and decided to build a quick landing page to not leave it empty while I work on my portfolio. I thought some of you might find it useful, so I decided to make a tutorial on it.

    9. How To Create A Marketing Funnel

    Are you struggling to hit the jackpot with Sales Funnel?

    10. Use These 15 Cognitive Biases to Smoothen Your Marketing and Increase Revenue

    Cognitive biases are repetitive mental errors resulting from how our brains function. Due to them, we often act impulsively and that's what marketers can use.

    11. How to Hack the Google 3 Pack for Multi-Location Landing Pages

    A look at how to reach the coveted 3 pack of local search, especially with concern for multi-location landing pages.

    12. 7 Ways to Scale Your Landing Page Performance

    Looking for ways to capture quality leads via your landing pages & acknowledge high conversions? Here are the 7 ways to scale your landing page performance.

    13. SaaS Landing Page Optimization: 5 Hacks To Get More Conversions

    Here are 5 hacks to help you optimize your SaaS landing page for more conversions. A landing page is a webpage that initiates a conversation and closes a deal.

    14. Tips to Make Your CTA Button Work 10X Harder

    Find out how to optimize your call to action to get more customers.

    15. SaaS Marketers Converting Less: Latest Research on Landing Pages from Unbounce

    SaaS landing pages have changed a lot over the last 10 years. Long gone are the days of blocky designs, cold informational copywriting, and generic stock photos that show suspiciously-attractive people shaking hands in what looks like a very important business meeting.

    16. How to Convert More Leads With Authentic Landing Page Copy⬇️

    How can you stop your landing pages from leaking leads? In this article, I run through 3 steps to improve your landing pages so you generate more quality leads.

    17. Boost Your Email Marketing Conversions Using 4 Simple Strategies

    Are you planning to make an online purchase? Don’t forget checking the product reviews first.

    18. How To Fix 8 Common Landing Page Mistakes Made by Early-Stage Startups

    If you think your copy is ‘meh’, can’t get sign-ups, or don’t know how to explain what you’re doing… Hey 🖐 I’ve got some fast landing page tips for you.

    19. Ways To Increase The Conversion Rate On Landing Page

    To get the highest possible conversion rate surely have tweaked your landing page, your ads are laser targeted and your bids are competitive. All the time in which you have stayed profitable your competitors would surely be thinking and figuring out the ways to improve, enhance and build trustworthy relations with their clients that could be yours, and it all happened in front of your eyes because their impression was better than yours and we all know that the first impression is the last impression. But still, there's some time in which you could increase the conversion rate on your landing page. To make it work we first had to discuss the ways to separate the fact from fiction.

    20. Your Website Might Be Preventing Conversions: Here's Why

    You have just spent so much time and money on a brand new website, and you are now expecting the traffic to come flooding in, right?

    21. The Ultimate Guide on How to Optimize Mobile Landing Pages and Improve Conversions

    Since mobile-driven sales and lead generation start to dominate the online environment, you will want your website optimized for mobile devices. Here's how.

    22. How Your Startup Can Benefit From Lead Generation Landing Pages

    Usually, when people write about landing pages, they tend to write about those pages that come at the very bottom of the purchasing funnel – the converting money pages, so to say. And this is perfectly understandable.

    23. Behind the Scenes Of Landing Pages Marketing: 2020 Edition

    As part of our new Conversion Benchmark Report, Unbounce ran a survey of marketers, working in dozens of industries, in early 2020.

    24. The Storybook Landing Page: A CSS/JavaScript Animated Splash Screen Landing Page

    A CSS/JavaScript Animated Splash Screen Landing Page

    25. 6 Landing Page Conversion Features You Should Know

    Landing pages are the most important part of any marketing campaign and these landing page conversion optimization strategies will help every visitor convert.

    26. How to Build a Startup Landing Page in Velo

    In this article, I will be discussing these cases for which I highly recommend Velo and in cases, where I find it difficult that Velo would be a good solution.

    27. The Basics Of Customer Acquisition For Startups

    Turning your idea into a real product or business takes real people as users or customers. The goal of this article is to help you validate (or grow) your business by reliably sending relevant visitors to signup for your product or service.

    28. Squeeze Pages Are The Key To Efficiently Grow Your Email List

    As a digital marketer, you all hope to see “mail” in your audience inbox.

    29. Free & Premium Bootstrap Landing Page Templates for Your Project

    Nowadays websites have become a popular marketing tool. People use them to promote almost everything, starting from products and finishing with services. The aim of the business defines the type of website that is necessary to build. It can be either a web page with a hierarchical structure and various pages or a landing page.

    30. 186.9 Million Visits to Unbounce Landing Pages Converted at 3.57%

    Imagine you’re an ecommerce business using landing pages to sell sweaters for miniature pigs. Recently, you’ve done a round of A/B testing—adding a little more oink to your calls to action, let’s say—and tweaked your social ad targeting to reach the hardcore piggy people on Instagram.

    Thank you for checking out the 30 most read stories about Landing Pages on HackerNoon.

    Visit the /Learn Repo to find the most read stories about any technology.

    TOPICS

    programming #landing-pages #learn #learn-landing-pages #converting-landing-page #marketing #conversion-optimization #optimize-landing-pages #saas-landing-page-tips

