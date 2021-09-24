Search icon
Start Writing
Bybit adBybit — Earn up to a $3,000 bonus!

Site Color

Text Color

Ad Color

Text Color

Evergreen

Duotone

Mysterious

Classic

Sign Up to Save Your Colors

or

DeFi Regulations: If DeFi Does Not Act, Traditional Finance Will by@passbase

DeFi Regulations: If DeFi Does Not Act, Traditional Finance Will

Read on Terminal Reader
Open TLDR
After disruption, there's mainstream incorporation. DeFi companies need to incorporate best practices from traditional finance to shape the new digital economy.
image
Passbase Hacker Noon profile picture

@passbase
Passbase

www.passbase.com

Explore Blockster - Be The First In Crypto & Blockchain Industry

Related Stories
Subject Matter
Building Trust And Security In A Collaborative P2P Marketplace - Why ID Verification Is Critical by @passbase
#technology
Ethereum Basics - And How It Differs From Other Blockchains by @kshitiz
#ethereum
DeFi, Mobile-first, and Biometrics will Change the Shape of Finance in 2022 by @upplabs
#defi
How to Regulate Deregulation: A 'Wicked Problem' Indeed by @mainak
#defi
The Craze for NFTS and the Downsides by @growthpunk
#nft-art
The Projects Working to Lower Ethereum Gas Fees by @cryptovirally
#ethereum

Tags

#blockchain#defi#decentralization#decentralized-finance#what-is-defi#defi-and-regulations#defi-and-traditional-finance#smart-contracts
Join Hacker Noon loading