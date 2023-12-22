3 Real Estate Marketing Strategies for the Digital Age

Digital marketing trends are changing every day. The global digital advertising and marketing market was estimated at . $350 billion in 2020 and is projected to reach $786.2 billion by 2026 More industries are trying to catch up, and real estate is no exception. It was known as an industry that was slightly behind in technology. However, things are changing fast with technology. Real estate professionals have noticed this shift. Real estate professionals are now trying to find more ways to take advantage of that emerging market. Those two groups are active consumers of the Internet. This means that real estate platforms will become the most popular and developed. If you are a real estate professional looking to expand your reach using digital means, you are at the right place. SEO for Real Estate SEO is the process of making your brand or business visible through search. As a real estate professional, you need to be found online by your clients. Here is a list of to learn more about SEO optimization. 110 stories from Hackernoon When you optimize your website and content for search engines, you increase the chances of appearing in relevant searches and attracting more potential buyers and sellers. Remember, over 90% of searches worldwide happen on Google, according to . Forbes Importance of SEO for your real estate website Visibility Boost: SEO enhances real estate website visibility on search engines. Targeted Traffic: Optimizing keywords attracts potential clients actively searching for properties. Credibility: High rankings build trust and credibility with users. Cost-Effective: Long-term organic traffic without ongoing per-visitor costs. Local Dominance: Local SEO ensures prominence in specific real estate markets. Mobile Optimization: SEO practices catering to mobile users improve rankings. Competitive Edge: Higher search rankings give an advantage over competitors. User Experience: SEO involves improving the overall website user experience. SEO success tips : Identify and optimize for relevant real estate keywords, including location-specific and long-tail phrases. Keyword Research : Prioritize local optimization with location-specific keywords, Google My Business, and positive reviews. Local SEO Focus : Ensure your real estate website is mobile-friendly for users on smartphones and tablets. Mobile Optimization : Produce high-quality, relevant content about local real estate trends, neighborhoods, and property tips. Quality Content : Use high-resolution images and multimedia to enhance the visual appeal of property listings. Visual Appeal : Optimize your website for a seamless user experience, including fast loading times and intuitive navigation. User-Friendly Design Here is an example from webuyhouseschicago where the front page has a clear call to action and also offers other accessibility tools for people with disability. You need to make your website appealing and easy to use for everyone. Social Media Social media can be a very effective avenue for you to reach a targeted audience. It can be through targeted social media ads or organic traffic. According to a Survey from FinancesOnline, . millennials make up 65% of first-time home buyers. Generation X is at second at 24% You can use platforms like Instagram, Facebook, and Twitter to showcase properties and reach a new and younger audience. The key is to offer a glimpse into the lifestyle that comes with each home. Benefits of social media for real estate agents Connect with a broader audience and potential clients. Tailor content to specific demographics for effective marketing. Foster relationships and trust through comments and messages. Demonstrate industry knowledge through valuable content sharing. Highlight properties with images, videos, and virtual tours. Connect with industry professionals for mutual benefits. Share positive client testimonials and reviews. Keep the audience informed with market updates. Advertise services without significant financial investment. Success tips : Don’t post property listings all the time. Share different things like behind-the-scenes looks, funny memes, or personal stories. Mix Up Your Content : After reading your posts, people should know what to do next. Always include a clear call to action, like asking them to contact you or setting up a meeting. Tell People What to Do : Even if you’re not a data expert, it’s good to keep an eye on basic numbers. Check What’s Working : Before you focus on getting followers, think about what makes your business special. What's the story behind your business? The ups and downs. All these can help you stay true to your brand. Tell a Story Here is an example of a social media post from The Boutique Real Estate Group. Notice how they are showcasing the property using a captivating video. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fSKmWiJ0DR0&embedable=true Virtual Tours Platforms like Instagram and Facebook enable realtors to share virtual property tours in real-time through live videos or recorded videos, giving buyers a realistic view of the property before physically visiting it. Benefits of virtual hours Virtual tours allow potential buyers to explore properties from anywhere, breaking down geographical barriers. Buyers can virtually tour multiple properties in a short amount of time, streamlining the property search process. Buyers can view properties at any time, accommodating different time zones and schedules. No need for extensive travel to view properties in person, saving time and money. High-quality virtual tours offer immersive experiences, providing a realistic sense of the property layout and features. Especially relevant during health concerns (e.g., pandemics), virtual tours offer a safer alternative to in-person visits while maintaining the convenience of property exploration. Success tips Provide a smooth, user-friendly navigation experience by optimizing lighting conditions and staging the property effectively. Incorporate floor plans, ensure mobile compatibility, and include clear calls-to-action to guide viewers seamlessly via the virtual tour. Optimize loading speed, incorporate interactive elements, and consider VR integration for an immersive experience. Showcase exterior shots, highlight unique features, and promote the virtual tour on social media platforms for wider reach. Regularly update the virtual tour to reflect property changes, collect and respond to viewer feedback, and collaborate with real estate professionals for a cohesive marketing strategy. is an example of a website offering virtual tours. You can host your tours on such websites or host them on your website. WeboBook Conclusion Let’s recap on the importance of the three methods we mentioned. : SEO is important for any website. Many people are searching the internet looking for a business like yours. If you do not optimize your website for SEO, you will lose many customers who use search engines. SEO for real estate : Social media is not all about selfies or random dog pics. You can use social media to guide people to your offers. Create engaging content like videos, infographics, podcasts, and all that. Remember to educate, engage, and entertain your audience. Social media : Virtual tours give the users an immersive experience to your users. You can go live and show people around. Make sure you tell them beforehand that you will live. Also, you can engage with them by reading their comments and answering them directly. Virtual tours