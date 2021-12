The Chinese stock market is not a place for the faint of heart, but this does not mean that you should ignore the Chinese market. Despite the regulatory risks, shares of companies such as Tencent Holdings Ltd (TCEHY), [JD.com] Inc (JD), Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA), Yum China Holdings Inc (YUMC), DiDi Global Inc (DIDI) and NetEase Inc (NTES) trade on U.S. exchanges in deeply undervalued territory.