3 Asian Crypto Exchanges to Watch Out For in 2020 & 2021

Cryptocurrency exchanges are crucial to the blockchain ecosystem, as they create vast pools of demand and supply. They also offer a simple way for people to work with crypto: stories of people accidentally losing their hard drives containing Bitcoin does not happen with Crypto exchanges.

With the recent surge in Bitcoin and various mainstream adoptions of crypto, the number of exchanges is rapidly growing to accommodate both new and old investors to trade popular cryptocurrencies. As Asia currently dominates the world’s crypto activities, capturing a third of all the digital currency transition globally in the last year, the battle exchanges are also becoming fiercer than ever.

In this article, we will review the top 3 crypto exchanges in Asia, examine their UX, and have a look at some exciting features within their trading platforms.

KuCoin is a Singapore-based crypto exchange, also present in China, Thailand, and the Philippines. The exchange does not charge any fee on deposits, while the exchange charges 0.1% as a trading fee.

KuCoin offers an interactive platform where investors can trade a range of cryptocurrencies and future leveraged contracts. Traders have access to real-time price charts and indicators, along with access to live order book and order fills data.

While there are no fees for deposits, users face a withdrawal minimum for all listed coins and withdrawal fees for most coins. NEO and GAS can be withdrawn without fees.

KikiTrade is an innovative and commission-free crypto exchange platform that provides exchange services to novice investors. The cryptocurrency trading platform is a social trading pioneer and provides investors new to crypto with an approachable gateway into this space. With its simple and easy-to-use trading platform, KikiTrade allows traders to copy the experienced traders' trading strategies, replicating their trading returns.

KikiTrade’s platform engages traders with various social activities, where traders discuss hot topics and participate in different polls on the social feed section. The latest news about the crypto world is updated daily in the news section.

The 0 trading fees and easy-to-use interface make KikiTrade an attractive option for Asian millennial investors trading crypto or looking to get started, as it's the fastest growing exchange in the region with 2000+ daily downloads.

Founded in China in 2013, the cryptocurrency exchange Huobi has grown and established its offices in South Korea, the United States, Japan, and Hong Kong. The exchange allows trading in virtually all sorts of cryptocurrencies. The exchange has over 1 million traders, with a total trading value of more than $1.2 trillion.

The trading platform of the exchange provides traders with all the latest tools including, detailed and advanced price charts, access to all cryptocurrencies for trading, real-time market data, secure deposit & withdrawal, etc.

The platform has a trading guide for beginner traders to make them familiar with crypto trading. Additionally, the exchange provides tutorials addressing different topics related to blockchains, which traders can access to make informed trading decisions. Traders can also trade in various currencies like the Chinese yen, Hong Kong dollar, Vietnamese dong, Malaysian ringgit, etc. Huobi charges zero fees on purchasing BTCs and facilitates instant transactions.

Conclusion:

The purchase of cryptocurrency via a reputable exchange is the easiest way for investors to participate in the blockchain revolution. All three of the crypto exchange fulfill a critical function of bringing together the buyers and sellers of cryptocurrencies to trade with each other securely.

The number of digital assets, investor appetite, and institutional coverage for cryptocurrency have all jumped exponentially over the past few years, making crypto exchanges as competitive as its ever been. Which of the above exchange do you think will have the most international success?

