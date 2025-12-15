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25 Things to Leave Behind in 2025 for Investor Decks

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byBrandon Maier@brandonlvlupvc

Founder and General Partner at LvlUp Ventures Early-stage investor

December 15th, 2025
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Brandon Maier@brandonlvlupvc

Founder and General Partner at LvlUp Ventures Early-stage investor

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finance#venture-capital#investment-portfolio#fundraising-tips#startup-fundraising#vc-funding#vc-investment#founder-stories#founder-advice

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