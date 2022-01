25.1% of presale Ether accounts never accessed before

1,689 reads 25.1% of presale Ether accounts never accessed before. Ether never accessed = sum of balance at genesis of accounts that have no outgoing transaction. Presale accounts are separated into 5 categories (x-axis) according to their purchase size. This article is an update to the previous article on the presale ether.

Total presale accounts:

= 8,890

= never accessed + accessed

= 2,240 (25.1%) + 6,650 (74.8%)

Total presale ether:

= 60,108,506.26 ether

= never accessed + accessed

= 9,797,324.72 (16.3%) + 50,311,181.54 (83.7%)

This is an update to the previous article.

1. Mike quits bitcoinย

2. Homestead hardfork

3. DAO hack

4. DAO hardfork

5. Devcon 2, geth crash

6. Hardfork due to spam

7. Enterprise Ethereum launch

8. Bitcoin ETF rejected

ether never accessed = sum of balance at genesis of accounts that have no outgoing transaction

All presale accounts are separated into 5 categories (x-axis) according to their purchaseย size.

Looking further,

Accounts never accessed in ETH

= 2,240

= never accessed + accessed in ETC

= 2,232 (99.6%) + 8 (0.4%)

Total ether never accessed in ETH:

= 9,797,324.72 ether

= never accessed + accessed in ETC

= 9,295,269.6 (94.9%) + 502,055.11 (5.1%)

Accounts accessed in ETH

= 6,650

= never accessed in ETC + accessed

= 200 (3%) + 6450 (97%)

Total ether accessed in ETH

= 50,311,181.54 ether

= never accessed in ETC + accessed

= 6,484,054.51 (12.9%) + 43,827,127.03 (87.1%)

