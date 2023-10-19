Search icon
    23 Stories To Learn About Ripple
    204 reads

    by Learn Repo October 19th, 2023
    Learn everything you need to know about Ripple via these 23 free HackerNoon stories.

    Let's learn about Ripple via these 23 free stories. They are ordered by most time reading created on HackerNoon. Visit the /Learn Repo to find the most read stories about any technology.

    1. Ripple Is Orders Of Magnitude Better Than SWIFT GPI and Correspondent Banking Protocols

    ripple vs sec might go on for a few months or years but there is no denying the wonder that is the ripple infrastructure in comparison to swift gpi

    2. What are the differences between Bitcoin and XRP?

    Bitcoin's maximum supply is 21 million and XRP's maximum supply is 100 billion. The difference is that all XRP were created on the first day...

    3. Pixelated Cryptocurrency GIFs: Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), and Ripple (XRP)

    Hacker Noon has a new Giphy account. Our first 30 GIFs have created over 2.2 million views. Our first three cryptocurrency GIFs are the three coins with the highest market cap:

    4. NFT Marketplace Entrepreneurs Seek to Cut Out the Middleman

    Right now, NFTs are at the peak of hype: Bored Ape #8585 just sold for $2.7 million, the NFT NYC conference was attended by Quentin Tarantino and Busta Rhymes,

    5. Blockchain Developers' Report Q2 2020

    An in-depth analysis of developer data revealing a year of meteoric rises and falls

    6. The XRP Crisis Is A Reminder Of The Bitconnect Days

    7. Crypto research of the July 2019 cryptocurrency activity

    Corindex July 2019 crypto report is comprised of parsed data on key cryptocurrency exchanges. Indicators, specifically designed by this crypto analytic platform, are calculated past the analysis of the blockchain network of various crypto assets. To best approximate the overall state of the cryptocurrency market, the report shows data only on the top cryptocurrencies with the largest capitalizations, and, occasionally, currencies that showed biggest relative changes by one indicator or another over the analyzed period. The report contains nine chapters, each of which encompasses the changes to its designated indicator over the analyzed period.

    8. Only XRP and Bitcoin will be Safe if Ripple Wins SEC lawsuit

    In December 2020, the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) filed a lawsuit against Ripple, leading to a chain of events that threatens XRP and Bitcoin.

    9. Coupling: The One and Only Software Designing Problem

    A root cause analysis of all failures of our software will find a single culprit with multiple costumes. The enemy is always there. Many times disguised as laziness, sometimes simplification, and very frequently with the optimization outfit.

    10. How Does Ripple (XRP) Fare Against The Rising Tide Of Stablecoins?

    Once Ripple was identified as the incumbent to a brave new world of practical cryptocurrencies. Speculation was rife that Ripple’s XRP coin had the potential to overtake Bitcoin in terms of usage and utilise its swift and cost-effective transaction framework to take the world into the future of practical digital currency.

    11. Know These Things Before Investing In XRP

    Before investing in XRP, you should know these things. XRP at 100 dollars can be possible but it would take several years. You can invest in the other cryptos.

    [12. XRP and ETN: Two approaches to

    helping people in developing countries](https://hackernoon.com/xrp-and-etn-two-approaches-to-helping-people-in-developing-countries-h76wo3zxb) Cryptocurrencies saw their inception just over 10 years ago after the creation of Bitcoin so in reality, digital currencies are still at their very early stages. Many cryptocurrency experts believe it will take another ten years before this form of currency goes mainstream.

    13. Where and How To Buy Ripple (XRP)?

    It is XRPL that makes it possible to validate Ripple transactions in an average of three to five seconds.

    14. Introduction to Ripple: The Story Behind XRP

    The company’s name behind the XRP crypto – Ripple – is often used to describe the digital currency XRP.

    15. My Thoughts on Ripple (XRP) and Its Run-in With The US SEC

    Is XRP centralized? Yes, it is. Does that matter? YES, IT DOES!

    16. How Metcalfe's Law Influences Blockchain Adoption And Innovation

    The Metcalfe effect has a substantial impact on the blockchain industry, shaping the adoption and expansion of blockchain technology.

    17. The Battle Between Private and Public Blockchains

    Computers, Internet, and Mobile Phones

    The earliest known citation on the Internet is dated to 1986. It was attributed to Thomas J. Watson and posted in the signature of a poster from Convex Computer Corporation saying — “I think there is a world market for about five computers”. “Baloney. Do our computer pundits lack all common sense? The truth is no online database will replace your daily newspaper, no CD-ROM can take the place of a competent teacher and no computer network will change the way government works” — argued by Clifford Stoll, computer scientist in a featured article titled “The Internet? Bah!” published in Newsweek magazine. The go-to mobile business plan of Vodafone projected could sell only 1 million phones.

    All these prove that there is a tendency to underestimate the real impact and commercial potential of technologies as there are no existing realistic use cases developed, or the technology is not mature yet to unleash it’s true potential.

    18. 2021 will be the year when DeFi and banks finally learn to work together

    The 2020 version of DeFi looked like a radical and frankly weird alternative to legacy banking. But in 2021, we might start moving to DeFi v.2 – one that banks and corporations can embrace. However, it will be very different from the sushi swaps and yield farming crazes that we've seen so far, with bank-friendly projects like Cryptoenter taking the lead.

    19. Alternatives To The Bitcoin Blockchain Attempting To Answer The Scalability Question

    The battle for the place of the most scalable cryptocurrency has been going on for a long time – this is an eternal competition in the world of cryptocurrencies.

    20. GAME of CRYPTOS [Chapter 3] — New CryptoKingdoms are born.

    It is the year of the Lord of 2013.

    21. A Brief Look Into Ripple (XRP): Banks, Pre-mines, and Lawsuits

    tldr; This post is a brief look into the different aspects (good, bad, and ugly) of the XRP token and Ripple Labs, the company. It is important to separate the two while also investigating the indisputable overlap between the token and the company.

    22. Should You Buy Ripple (XRP) in 2021?

    Compared to Bitcoin, XRP (also known as Ripple, its parent company) is not as well-known to the average person.

    23. Distributed Ledger Technology and Blockchain When Combined With No-Code

    Abstracting away the technical complexity of blockchain components, Joget DX empowers non-coders to rapidly build decentralized applications (DApps).

    Thank you for checking out the 23 most read stories about Ripple on HackerNoon.

    Visit the /Learn Repo to find the most read stories about any technology.

