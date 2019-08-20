Search icon
Start Writing
Unstoppable Domains adStart Chatting On The Decentralized Web!
Hackernoon logo2 or 3 Under 20ish Award - Hacker Noon Awards| #Noonies Nominees by@daria

2 or 3 Under 20ish Award - Hacker Noon Awards| #Noonies Nominees

Author profile picture

@dariaDaria Kulish

UPDATE
WINNER - 🥇Sergio Mattei, founder of Makerlog
2ND PLACE - 🥈Ives van Hoorne, creator of CodeSandbox
3 RD PLACE-🥉Rachel Zietz, founder of Gladiator Lacrosse

The world’s most independent tech publication, Hacker Noon—where hackers start their afternoons, has partnered with Stream to present the inaugural Noonies 2019: The Tech Industry's Greenest Awards. You can help Hacker Noon declare the best and worst of this year’s tech scene by voting every day from today until August 16th! 
With 2 or 3 Under 20ish Award, we're looking to highlight the best apps, sites, hardwares, and companies started started by people in and around their early twenties.
Vote for our nominees and help the best one win the award!
Sergio Mattei, founder of Makerlog
Ives van Hoorne, creator of CodeSandbox

Rachel Zietz, founder of Gladiator Lacrosse

Ben Pasternak, founder & CEO EatNuggs

Shubham Banerjee, founder of Braigo Labs
The Noonies are made possible by Stream. Stream’s simple, powerful APIs for scalable feeds and chat are used by some of the largest and most popular apps. Voting is open from today until August 16th, 2019, and Hacker Noon’s #Noonies award winners will be announced on August 21st, 2019. << VOTE NOW >>
















Related

Tags

#noonies#noonies2019#hackernoon-awards#tech-industry-awards#tech-awards#tech-awards-2019
The Noonification banner

Subscribe to get your daily round-up of top tech stories!