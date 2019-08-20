2 or 3 Under 20ish Award - Hacker Noon Awards| #Noonies Nominees

UPDATE

🥈Ives van Hoorne, creator of CodeSandbox 2ND PLACE -

With 2 or 3 Under 20ish Award , we're looking to highlight the best apps, sites, hardwares, and companies started started by people in and around their early twenties.

Vote for our nominees and help the best one win the award!

The Noonies are made possible by Stream. Stream's simple, powerful APIs for scalable feeds and chat are used by some of the largest and most popular apps. Voting is open from today until August 16th, 2019, and Hacker Noon's #Noonies award winners will be announced on August 21st, 2019.





































