20 JavaScript Libraries Every Programmer Should Know

@ circle Chaitanya Prabuddha Hey 👋, I’m Chaitanya Prabuddha. I love tech and studying to code by myself. I want to make others' lives easier.

JavaScript is a programming language that is vastly used in the world both on the client-side as well as server-side that allows you to make web pages convertible and create dynamic web content.

It has a lot of pre-built libraries that make your work a lot simpler than you think.

What is a JavaScript Library?

A JavaScript library is a library of pre-written JavaScript that allows for easier development of JavaScript-based applications, especially for AJAX and other web-centric technologies.

Let's see some of the most important JavaScript Libraries you should use in your project:

1.Redux

As the size of applications become huge in the production process, the data flouncy becomes a problem. Redux assists you to overcome that issue by helping to maintain a predictable state for the application.

2.Omniscient

Omniscient helps programmers do fast top-down rendering embracing, immutable data, and functional programming.

3.Chart.js

Chart.js is an open-source library that gives divergent solutions to all of that chart which demands your corresponding application.

4.D3 js

D3.js is an exhaustive library that can be used for the Visualization of data and concisely conveying of data.

5.Survey.JS

Survey.JS is a JavaScript library that helps developers build customizable surveys and quizzes that can be integrated with any JS application.

6.Final Form

Final Form is the library that creates building beautiful and approachable forms easily.

7.Choreographer-JS

Choreographer-Js is a simple library that allows you to handle CSS animations as well as non-CSS animations

8.Typeahead.js

Typehead.js provides auto-complete for search boxes and other text boxes on various websites.

9.Multiple.js

This JS library can be used to Galvanize the visual appeal of your website. It can be used to create impressive backgrounds for web page content.

10.ApexCharts

ApexCharts gives interactive charts features that can be used with websites running with JavaScript frameworks.

11.Premonish

Premonish is a simple JavaScript library that can forecast what element the user will collaborate with.

12.Stretchy

Stretchy is a simple library that can be used to auto-size input elements on web pages.

13.Hammer.JS

Hammer JS is a library that can be used to detect and work with touch gestures in general, including multi-touch gestures.

14.JS Encrypt

JS Encrypt provides easy-to-implement RSA JavaScript encryption for applications.

15.Discord.JS

Discord.JS can also be used to create bots that can automate and enhance functionalities in discord servers.

16.Google Maps Utility Library

Google Maps is vastly used by people for navigation, as well as by developers for utilizing map-based functionalities to websites and apps.

17.Typed.JS

Typed.JS provides typing animations that can be added to any JS application.

18.Math.JS

With this library, complex mathematical problems can be run at the browser without straining backend servers.

19.Howler.JS

Howler JS is a library that can be used to detect and work with touch gestures in general, including multi-touch gestures.

20.ScrollMagic

Simple scrolling web pages can be made a UX element to surprise and engage website users.

Also published on: https://laptrinhx.com/20-javascript-libraries-to-use-in-your-projects-2257713925





