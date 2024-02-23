The TechBeat: Smooth Sailing: Transitioning from Docker to Localhost (2/23/2024)

How are you, hacker? 🪐Want to know what's trending right now?: The Techbeat by HackerNoon has got you covered with fresh content from our trending stories of the day! Set email preference here.

By @minio [ 9 Min read ] Understanding Docker networking is more than a technical necessity; it's a step toward mastering containerized environments. Read More.

By @jonstojanmedia [ 6 Min read ] Swisstronik's Web3 compliance platform simplifies crypto asset regulation for startups, ensuring compliance without extensive legal resources. Read More.

By @ramsjha [ 4 Min read ] Discover how Amazon Bedrock revolutionizes Gen-AI application development by simplifying access to foundational models. Read More.

By @playerauctions [ 4 Min read ] Nintendo finally broke its silence after Palworld’s launch raised controversy among the Pokemon community. Read More.

By @hacker4927132 [ 9 Min read ] Explore the world of Federated Learning and its role in securing sensitive data in the age of IoT and machine learning. Read More.

By @kwilteam [ 2 Min read ] Byzantine Fault Tolerant PostgreSQL combines BFT consensus algorithms with relational databases, enabling data-intensive trustless digital infrastructure. Read More.

By @sheharyarkhan [ 6 Min read ] Being in tech the past couple of years was bad enough. Working for tech in 2024 is worse still. Read More.

By @minio [ 3 Min read ] How do you increase profitability by both going to the cloud AND from leaving it? Simple, by using the cloud operating model. Learn more here. Read More.

By @gemmablack [ 9 Min read ] Callbacks are 4.8x faster when running them parallel over async/await in parallel. And only 1.9x faster when we run sequential callbacks. Read More.

By @shad0wpuppet [ 9 Min read ] Cross-Site Scripting (XSS) Vulnerabilities: Testing Strategies and Examples. Stored XSS, DOM-based XSS, Self-XSS, Reflected XSS, Prevention Techniques Read More.

By @shad0wpuppet [ 8 Min read ] VPN and proxy in detail. Explore VPNs and proxies for online privacy. Learn about HTTP, HTTPS, SOCKS, SSL, and TLS, masking IP addresses and encrypting data. Read More.

By @shad0wpuppet [ 4 Min read ] A tech expert evolving into a leader, managing managerial, product, and technical challenges - strategic decisions drive success in software development Read More.

By @shad0wpuppet [ 7 Min read ] Combinatorial test design techniques: AllPairs Algorithm, Orthogonal Arrays, State-Transition Tables and Diagrams, Decision Table Testing Read More.

By @clickout [ 7 Min read ] This $ SPONGEV2 forecast looks at the trends and variables that could influence the Sponge V2 price. Read on to find out more about SPONGEV2. Read More.

By @ishanpandey [ 6 Min read ] PayPal's PYUSD joins DeFi with Morpho Blue, enabling yields with tokenized assets, merging digital and traditional finance. Read More.

By @clickout [ 11 Min read ] A comprehensive analysis of eTukTuk ($TUK) price projections, delving into market trends, potential impacts on sustainable transportation, and more. Read More.

By @igorlopushko [ 16 Min read ] The story is about how to create a Web API to generate JWT and then use it for authorization in the CRUD Web API. Read More.

By @vabbleofficial [ 6 Min read ] In an era where blockchain technology is reshaping industries, Vabble is using smart contracts capable of transforming the film and entertainment industry. Read More.

By @griffinjt [ 5 Min read ] Looking for ways to generate stable revenue through your blog? The article showcases a few noteworthy options for you to consider. Read More.

By @zacamos [ 4 Min read ] Deepfake phishing attempts are growing at an alarming rate, with no sign of slowing down. Here's how you can defend against deepfake phishing attacks.