    by@techbeat
    159 reads

    The TechBeat: Smooth Sailing: Transitioning from Docker to Localhost (2/23/2024)

    by TechBeatFebruary 23rd, 2024
    2/23/2024: Trending stories on Hackernoon today!

    How are you, hacker? 🪐Want to know what's trending right now?: The Techbeat by HackerNoon has got you covered with fresh content from our trending stories of the day! Set email preference here.

    Smooth Sailing: Transitioning from Docker to Localhost

    By @minio [ 9 Min read ] Understanding Docker networking is more than a technical necessity; it's a step toward mastering containerized environments. Read More.

    How Web3 Founders Adapt to Latest Crypto Regulations while Staying Decentralized and Privacy-focused

    By @jonstojanmedia [ 6 Min read ] Swisstronik's Web3 compliance platform simplifies crypto asset regulation for startups, ensuring compliance without extensive legal resources. Read More.

    How to Build GenAI Applications with Amazon Bedrock

    By @ramsjha [ 4 Min read ] Discover how Amazon Bedrock revolutionizes Gen-AI application development by simplifying access to foundational models. Read More.

    Nintendo Breaks Its Silence On Palworld

    By @playerauctions [ 4 Min read ] Nintendo finally broke its silence after Palworld’s launch raised controversy among the Pokemon community. Read More.

    Federated Learning Reimagined: Advancing Data Privacy in Distributed AI Systems

    By @hacker4927132 [ 9 Min read ] Explore the world of Federated Learning and its role in securing sensitive data in the age of IoT and machine learning. Read More.

    Fortifying Postgres With Byzantine Fault Tolerance

    By @kwilteam [ 2 Min read ] Byzantine Fault Tolerant PostgreSQL combines BFT consensus algorithms with relational databases, enabling data-intensive trustless digital infrastructure. Read More.

    Job Cuts in Big Tech Continue Unabated

    By @sheharyarkhan [ 6 Min read ] Being in tech the past couple of years was bad enough. Working for tech in 2024 is worse still. Read More.

    Quantum State: How Two Things Can Be True at the Same Time

    By @minio [ 3 Min read ] How do you increase profitability by both going to the cloud AND from leaving it? Simple, by using the cloud operating model. Learn more here. Read More.

    NodeJS: 4.8x Faster if You go Back to Callbacks!

    By @gemmablack [ 9 Min read ] Callbacks are 4.8x faster when running them parallel over async/await in parallel. And only 1.9x faster when we run sequential callbacks. Read More.

    Cross-Site Scripting (XSS) Vulnerabilities: Testing Strategies and Examples

    By @shad0wpuppet [ 9 Min read ] Cross-Site Scripting (XSS) Vulnerabilities: Testing Strategies and Examples. Stored XSS, DOM-based XSS, Self-XSS, Reflected XSS, Prevention Techniques Read More.

    Proxies, VPNs: Your Online Privacy, Anonymity and More

    By @shad0wpuppet [ 8 Min read ] VPN and proxy in detail. Explore VPNs and proxies for online privacy. Learn about HTTP, HTTPS, SOCKS, SSL, and TLS, masking IP addresses and encrypting data. Read More.

    Personal Insights: From Tech Expert to Team Leader, Navigating Managerial and Product Challenges

    By @shad0wpuppet [ 4 Min read ] A tech expert evolving into a leader, managing managerial, product, and technical challenges - strategic decisions drive success in software development Read More.

    An Analysis of Combinatorial Test Design Techniques

    By @shad0wpuppet [ 7 Min read ] Combinatorial test design techniques: AllPairs Algorithm, Orthogonal Arrays, State-Transition Tables and Diagrams, Decision Table Testing Read More.

    The Evolution of Sponge Token V2: An Analytical Perspective on SPONGEV2's Market Development

    By @clickout [ 7 Min read ] This $ SPONGEV2 forecast looks at the trends and variables that could influence the Sponge V2 price. Read on to find out more about SPONGEV2. Read More.

    Unlocking the Future of Finance: PayPal's PYUSD Meets DeFi

    By @ishanpandey [ 6 Min read ] PayPal's PYUSD joins DeFi with Morpho Blue, enabling yields with tokenized assets, merging digital and traditional finance. Read More.

    Price Projections for eTukTuk ($TUK): An In-depth Analysis of Market Development

    By @clickout [ 11 Min read ] A comprehensive analysis of eTukTuk ($TUK) price projections, delving into market trends, potential impacts on sustainable transportation, and more. Read More.

    Why do you need JWT in your ASP.NET Core project?

    By @igorlopushko [ 16 Min read ] The story is about how to create a Web API to generate JWT and then use it for authorization in the CRUD Web API. Read More.

    Vabble: A New Paradigm in DAO and Entertainment

    By @vabbleofficial [ 6 Min read ] In an era where blockchain technology is reshaping industries, Vabble is using smart contracts capable of transforming the film and entertainment industry. Read More.

    7 Monetization Options to Consider for Your Blog

    By @griffinjt [ 5 Min read ] Looking for ways to generate stable revenue through your blog? The article showcases a few noteworthy options for you to consider. Read More.

    Deepfake Phishing Grew by 3,000% in 2023 — And It's Just Beginning

    By @zacamos [ 4 Min read ] Deepfake phishing attempts are growing at an alarming rate, with no sign of slowing down. Here's how you can defend against deepfake phishing attacks. Read More. 🧑‍💻 What happened in your world this week? It's been said that writing can help consolidate technical knowledge, establish credibility, and contribute to emerging community standards. Feeling stuck? We got you covered ⬇️⬇️⬇️ ANSWER THESE GREATEST INTERVIEW QUESTIONS OF ALL TIME We hope you enjoy this worth of free reading material. Feel free to forward this email to a nerdy friend who'll love you for it. See you on Planet Internet! With love, The HackerNoon Team ✌️

