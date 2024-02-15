Search icon
ReadWrite
see notifications
Notifications
see more
    paint-brush
    The TechBeat: Nintendo Breaks Its Silence On Palworld (2/15/2024)by@techbeat
    106 reads

    The TechBeat: Nintendo Breaks Its Silence On Palworld (2/15/2024)

    by TechBeatFebruary 15th, 2024
    Read on Terminal Reader
    tldt arrow

    Too Long; Didn't Read

    2/15/2024: Trending stories on Hackernoon today!

    People Mentioned

    Mention Thumbnail
    Mention Thumbnail
    featured image - The TechBeat: Nintendo Breaks Its Silence On Palworld (2/15/2024)
    TechBeat HackerNoon profile picture

    How are you, hacker? 🪐Want to know what's trending right now?: The Techbeat by HackerNoon has got you covered with fresh content from our trending stories of the day! Set email preference here.

    Nintendo Breaks Its Silence On Palworld

    By @playerauctions [ 4 Min read ] Nintendo finally broke its silence after Palworld’s launch raised controversy among the Pokemon community. Read More.

    Investigating Internet Freedom: Content Moderation in a Borderless World

    By @ionos [ 2 Min read ] Do content regulations create boundaries in the seemingly boundless online universe? Read More.

    Developer’s Guide to Building Bitcoin Wallets with Open-Source Frameworks

    By @rootstock_io [ 2 Min read ] Learn how to build secure and user-friendly crypto wallets using the open-source RIF Wallet framework. Read More.

    NodeJS: 4.8x Faster if You go Back to Callbacks!

    By @gemmablack [ 9 Min read ] Callbacks are 4.8x faster when running them parallel over async/await in parallel. And only 1.9x faster when we run sequential callbacks. Read More.

    77 Stories To Learn About Content Writing

    By @learn [ 12 Min read ] Learn everything you need to know about Content Writing via these 77 free HackerNoon stories. Read More.

    How Liquity Plans to Break the Stablecoin Trilemma

    By @oraclesummit [ 3 Min read ] From fallback oracles to trust assumptions, learn about Liquity's innovative approach to tackling the stablecoin trilemma. Read More.

    Humanize AI Text Without a Human: Submitting AI Generated Work Without Getting Caught

    By @epiclustra [ 7 Min read ] AI-generated content of a good quality is real and you can get it! Read More.

    Smooth Sailing: Transitioning from Docker to Localhost

    By @minio [ 9 Min read ] Understanding Docker networking is more than a technical necessity; it's a step toward mastering containerized environments. Read More.

    Python-Powered Performance Testing for QA Testers: A Beginner's Guide to Cloud API Load Testing

    By @shad0wpuppet [ 8 Min read ] Learn beginner-friendly Python scripts for conducting load testing on cloud app APIs, suitable for QA testers. Explore asynchronous and multiprocessing approach Read More.

    Intro to Digital Fingerprints: Understanding, Manipulating, and Defending Against Online Tracking

    By @shad0wpuppet [ 10 Min read ] Digital fingerprinting, identifying users by hardware params. Learn about parameters, manipulation, fingerprint spoofing, online privacy, bot detection systems Read More.

    Cross-Site Scripting (XSS) Vulnerabilities: Testing Strategies and Examples

    By @shad0wpuppet [ 9 Min read ] Cross-Site Scripting (XSS) Vulnerabilities: Testing Strategies and Examples. Stored XSS, DOM-based XSS, Self-XSS, Reflected XSS, Prevention Techniques Read More.

    Personal Insights: From Tech Expert to Team Leader, Navigating Managerial and Product Challenges

    By @shad0wpuppet [ 4 Min read ] A tech expert evolving into a leader, managing managerial, product, and technical challenges - strategic decisions drive success in software development Read More.

    An Analysis of Combinatorial Test Design Techniques

    By @shad0wpuppet [ 7 Min read ] Combinatorial test design techniques: AllPairs Algorithm, Orthogonal Arrays, State-Transition Tables and Diagrams, Decision Table Testing Read More.

    Defending Your Web App: A Guide to Rate Limiting and Brute Force Attack Prevention

    By @shad0wpuppet [ 4 Min read ] Web app security - testing web applications: Rate Limits and X-Forwarded-For header, Brute Force attacks, and Restoring original visitor IPs Read More.

    Software QA: Solving Issues with Combinatorial Test Design

    By @shad0wpuppet [ 5 Min read ] Combinatorial test design, k-way testing, pairwise testing, software testing challenges, critical errors, test case design techniques, software QA Read More.

    Proxies, VPNs: Your Online Privacy, Anonymity and More

    By @shad0wpuppet [ 8 Min read ] VPN and proxy in detail. Explore VPNs and proxies for online privacy. Learn about HTTP, HTTPS, SOCKS, SSL, and TLS, masking IP addresses and encrypting data. Read More.

    AI's Dark Side: OnlyFake's $15 Toolkit for Crafting Cryptocurrency Heist-Ready Identities

    By @denystsvaig [ 2 Min read ] AI's Dark Side: OnlyFake's $15 Toolkit for Crafting Cryptocurrency Heist-Ready Identities Read More.

    ChatGPT: Your Time-Saving Companion for UML Diagram Generation

    By @nastyakostina [ 9 Min read ] Use ChatGPT to effortlessly generate PlantUML code, saving time and enhancing the creation UML diagrams process Read More.

    Why do you need JWT in your ASP.NET Core project?

    By @igorlopushko [ 16 Min read ] The story is about how to create a Web API to generate JWT and then use it for authorization in the CRUD Web API. Read More.

    Google Unveils Its Most Promising Text-to-Video Model Yet: Lumiere

    By @aibites [ 7 Min read ] Sometimes simplicity is key to getting the best results. And that's what Lumiere by Google offers. Read More. 🧑‍💻 What happened in your world this week? It's been said that writing can help consolidate technical knowledge, establish credibility, and contribute to emerging community standards. Feeling stuck? We got you covered ⬇️⬇️⬇️ ANSWER THESE GREATEST INTERVIEW QUESTIONS OF ALL TIME We hope you enjoy this worth of free reading material. Feel free to forward this email to a nerdy friend who'll love you for it. See you on Planet Internet! With love, The HackerNoon Team ✌️

    Find Top Tech Jobs on HackerNoon

    L O A D I N G
    . . . comments & more!

    About Author

    TechBeat HackerNoon profile picture
    TechBeat@techbeat
    HackerNoon’s rank of trending tech stories based on pageviews, engagement and comments
    Read my storiesCheck Today's TechBeat

    TOPICS

    purcat-imgtech-stories #tech-beat #hackernoon-newsletter #latest-tect-stories #technology #creativity

    THIS ARTICLE WAS FEATURED IN...

    Read on Terminal Reader Terminal
    Read this story w/o Javascript Lite

    RELATED STORIES

    Article Thumbnail
    The TechBeat: Archway Users Now Have Access to Balanced (1/1/2024)
    by techbeat
    Jan 01, 2024
    #tech-beat
    Article Thumbnail
    The TechBeat: Archway Users Now Have Access to Balanced (1/1/2024)
    by techbeat
    Jan 01, 2024
    #tech-beat
    Article Thumbnail
    The TechBeat: #OptOut: A Series of Writing Contests for Web3 Hacktivists by Āut Labs (1/15/2024)
    by techbeat
    Jan 15, 2024
    #tech-beat
    Article Thumbnail
    The TechBeat: Navigating Complexity: The Challenges of Managing Large-scale Projects (1/10/2024)
    by techbeat
    Jan 10, 2024
    #tech-beat
    Article Thumbnail
    The TechBeat: Python's Testing Playbook: Building Bulletproof Code (1/13/2024)
    by techbeat
    Jan 13, 2024
    #tech-beat
    Join HackerNoonloading
    Latest technology trends. Customized Experience. Curated Stories. Publish Your Ideas