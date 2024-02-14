The TechBeat: Product Discovery in B2B and B2B2C Environments: A Guide for Product Managers (2/14/2024)

Search icon
    2/14/2024: Trending stories on Hackernoon today!

    Product Discovery in B2B and B2B2C Environments: A Guide for Product Managers

    Product Discovery in B2B and B2B2C Environments: A Guide for Product Managers

    By @dashadobrego [ 2 Min read ] Product discovery is a key stage in the product development lifecycle. In B2B and B2C businesses, this process has its nuances, which I cover in this article. Read More.

    The Principles to Keep In Mind When Building a Modern Datalake for Your AI Infrastructure

    By @minio [ 5 Min read ] The AI game is about performance at scale, and this requires the right foundation. Here's how to be smart when building a modern datalake. Read More.

    Octopus Network Unveils Omnity, Pioneering a Fully Decentralized Cross-Chain World

    By @pressreleases [ 2 Min read ] Octopus Network announces the upcoming launch of Omnity, a groundbreaking product designed to enhance cross-chain transactions Read More.

    LanceDB: Your Trusted Steed in the Duel Against Data Complexity

    By @minio [ 8 Min read ] There are many ways to build on the foundation offered in this tutorial to create performant, scalable and future-proofed ML/AI architectures. Read More.

    How to Use AI and PDF Services to Automate Document Summaries

    By @raymondcamden [ 8 Min read ] My three-page PDF is now one simple paragraph. You can imagine how useful this would be for organizations with millions of documents. Read More.

    Headset Reality Wars: Meta @ $1B Quarterly VR Revenue & Apple Vision Pro Sells 200k Units in 10 Days

    By @david [ 2 Min read ] Reality Labs, the VR subsidiary of Meta, passed $1B in Q4 VR Revenue, according to Meta’s earning call. Apple Vision Pro sold 200k units in its first ten days. Read More.

    Why Open Source Language Models Are True “Open AI”

    By @FrederikBussler [ 4 Min read ] H2O.ai's Danube is the latest in a series of open-source language models. Read More.

    What Are Wallet Drainers? How to Protect Yourself From Them!

    By @hackless [ 7 Min read ] Learn about wallet drainers, how to detect and respond to compromises, and the role of Wallet Rescue by Hackless in safeguarding the crypto assets. Read More.

    The Future of Education and AI: Beyond Traditional Degrees with Marc Andreessen & Ben Horowitz

    By @youraimarketer [ 12 Min read ] Explore the evolving landscape of education and AI with Marc Andreessen and Ben Horowitz. Discover why GenZ may find success beyond traditional college degrees. Read More.

    A Step-By-Step Guide For Implementing OKRs In Your Scaling Startup

    By @vvmrk [ 6 Min read ] An OKR has two parts: the objective, your goal, and the key results, what success looks like. Read More.

    Cybersecurity Essentials: Practical Web App Security Testing Tips for QA Engineers

    By @shad0wpuppet [ 10 Min read ] Cybersecurity for QA - web app security: XSS, Header Injections, CSRF, RCE, Command Injection, Web Parameter Tampering, CORS, Content Security Policy (CSP) Read More.

    Improving Testing Algorithms: Mathematical Approaches in Software Testing

    By @shad0wpuppet [ 7 Min read ] Test design, Code coverage, MC/DC, Boolean algebra, Pairwise testing, Combinatorial testing, Orthogonal arrays, System states Read More.

    Cybersecurity Tips: Vulnerability Scanners Essentials

    By @shad0wpuppet [ 6 Min read ] Cybersecurity Vulnerability Scanners Essentials, OWASP ZAP, Burp Suite, Nessus, Sn1per, Metasploit, SQLMap. Read More.

    Analyzing Common Vulnerabilities Introduced by Code-Generative AI

    By @natanjfrog [ 11 Min read ] Auto-generated code cannot be blindly trusted, and still requires a security review to avoid introducing software vulnerabilities. Read More.

    Tech Company News Data Dump on HuggingFace: 7M Most Cited Posts About 3k Most Valued Tech Companies

    By @david [ 2 Min read ] HackerNoon curated and open sourced the internet's most cited 7M+ tech company news articles and blog posts about the 3k+ most valuable tech companies. Read More.

    AGI Blueprint? UCLA Researchers Open-Source SPIN—A Self-Improving Language Model

    By @youraimarketer [ 5 Min read ] UCLA's AI breakthrough with SPIN, open-sourced for all, promises a future of self-teaching models. Say hello to more human AI without massive data. Read More.

    Dione Protocol Shines as Crypto Winter Thaws: Paving the Way for Green Energy Revolution

    By @dioneprotocol [ 7 Min read ] As the cream rises to the top, Dione Protocol is poised to shine, leveraging this revitalized landscape to drive growth and deliver on the promise of blockchain Read More.

    Timeboxing: How I Plan My Day (as a Product Manager)

    By @alexdebecker [ 2 Min read ] Timeboxing changed the way I plan my days (and even months). I get more of the right 'stuff' done with this method than I ever did before. Read More.

    How to Improve Code and Avoid Fights on Review

    By @zavodnoyapl [ 2 Min read ] Unit tests and laziness: a dispute-free method to boost individual skills within tech teams. Read More.

    From Pen to Screen: a Step-by-step Guide on How to Use AI to Create Educational Videos

    By @ramzy [ 2 Min read ] In this article, we'll explore an efficient text-to-video workflow for educational videos, using the AI tool Flickify. Read More. 🧑‍💻 What happened in your world this week? It's been said that writing can help consolidate technical knowledge, establish credibility, and contribute to emerging community standards. Feeling stuck? We got you covered ⬇️⬇️⬇️ ANSWER THESE GREATEST INTERVIEW QUESTIONS OF ALL TIME We hope you enjoy this worth of free reading material. Feel free to forward this email to a nerdy friend who'll love you for it. See you on Planet Internet! With love, The HackerNoon Team ✌️

