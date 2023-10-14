184 Stories To Learn About Defi Top Story

Let's learn about Defi Top Story via these 184 free stories. They are ordered by most time reading created on HackerNoon. Visit the /Learn Repo to find the most read stories about any technology.

DeFi put blockchain on the map last year, drawing the attention of both regulators and institutional investors like never before.

I probably don’t need to introduce you to Decentralized Finance (DeFi) or Open Finance. DeFi is here to change traditional finance, creating an open ecosystem of financial products. It’s here to stay.

Deeper Joins the Polkadot DeFi Alliance

Learn why stablecoins are a great alternative to traditional bank accounts and a hedge against inflation.

Ankr, a decentralised infrastructure platform announced the addition of token staking to its infrastructure layer, enabling Web3 users to profit from the fees.

The $69.3 million paid for the NFT Everydays: The First 5,000 Days by the digital artist Beeple is the third highest amount ever paid for any type of art at auction. March of this year saw the hype surrounding NFT reach an absolute fever pitch and this sale was the pinnacle. What followed was a scramble involving seemingly every celebrity to have ever existed to get a piece of the NFT action. Grimes sold a series of gifs as NFTs for $6 million, Jake Paul minted NFTs of himself as a Pokemon character. There was a frenzy that surrounded every NFT minted that had any kind of notoriety.

These days, if you mention that ‘decentralized finance (DeFi) is revolutionary’ you may get more than a couple of eye-rolls.

Ethos will offer a free recovery token programme to impacted users impacted by Voyager's bankruptcy shortly after Ethos launches 2.0.

With the recent Vitalik Buterin's article on decentralized governance we go to further expand upon DAOs topic and the future of off-chain voting.

If you have checked the latest crypto news, you must have heard about DeFi and the yearn.finance project. Its YFI token has surged by one mln percent in just two weeks and costs much more than bitcoin right now. So, I want to reveal how this could have happened and what is all the buzz about.

Are you curious to know if we are going to have a future of multi-chain DeFi protocols?

Blockchain technology and smart contracts are significant innovations with huge potential, but, the technology is only as secure as the code written for it.

Most of the DeFi projects are built on the Ethereum blockchain, so I thought that would be cool to collaborate with the community by giving some tools to make the development easier for everyone.

In this article, I present a new fair-launch method for fungible tokens that instantly and permanently locks up a large portion of the supply in an AMM.

Cryptocurrency exchanges have been called altcoin casinos from day 1. They trade and promote thousands of tokens that have been dreamed up by former front end developers turned ERC20 evangelists.

Dozens of new DeFi coins appear every day. 90% of them may not even exist in a week. Most of the created tokens do not have enough liquidity and are designed to collect money quickly and disappear for good.

At that time, the global population seemed to be hopeful for the quick resolution of the problem – yet, the virus not only doesn’t seem to go away,

Back in 2015, the launch of Ethereum heralded a brand new day in the world of cryptocurrencies. It wasn't because people believed that it would displace Bitcoin as the dominant cryptocurrency. It was because of the major advances that the Ethereum blockchain introduced to the industry.

Kava, the first cross-chain DeFi lending platform with its stablecoin USDX, and Binance, the global blockchain company behind the world's largest cryptocurrency exchange by trading volume and users, announced a collaboration.

Inside the One DeFi Hack With a Happy Ending

In order to save money and time, many users choose infinite approval when needed. As a result, they do not know the day when they suddenly find that their token has been transferred away.

the segment reached a milestone of $41 billion – the amount of user funds locked in DeFi almost doubled since January. Such figures are understandable, considering

The financial freedom offered by DeFi has led to the invitation of hackers' attempts to manipulate cryptocurrency security measures totaling billions.

DeFi leaders Andre Cronje and senior solutions architect Antone Nell close their chapter in the crypto/defi space.

CeFi vs. DeFi: Did the Russo-Ukrainian Conflict Finally Expose Vulnerabilities o Centralization?

Taking the world by storm this year, DeFi will forever remain imprinted on 2020’s surface.

Crypto startups are stacking up to launch their IDOs on DEX platforms like Polkastarter, DuckSTARTER, SpacePort, BSCPad and a few other leading platforms.

UniMex is the first and only on-chain crypto margin trading system. It makes it possible for traders to execute short and long crypto trades on margins

[30. 2017 Vs 2020 in crypto:

any chance to replicate "success"?](https://hackernoon.com/2017-vs-2020-in-crypto-any-chance-to-replicate-success-ocm3zdo) It is not a big secret, that a lot of market players are trying to compare the current situation on the crypto market with the phenomenon we saw in 2017. Back then, in October, the BTC price was 2 times lower and ICO made the market super attractive for scammers (so as DeFi now). Should we really be prepared for a rally starting from now?

Review the criteria a project can use to choose a lending platform. Steps that users need to follow to take out a stablecoin loan.

The Badger DAO attack was conceptually very different from the more traditional attack in DeFi. Those traditional ones are aimed at exploiting vulnerabilities in the code of smart contracts of the protocols, otherwise called bugs. We are familiar with flash loan attacks that use uncollateralised loans across a multitude of protocols to manipulate certain markets and pump-and-dump certain assets. We also know about reentrancy attacks that exploit the logic of execution of functions inside a smart contract. However, the Badger DAO exploit was both more and less ingenious at once.

They kept buying GameStop shares, and kept buying, and kept buying… and the giant who had bet on the failure of the little guy fell.

In the cryptocurrency industry, there are currently two hot trends. On the one hand, there is DeFi, or decentralized finance. On the other, there are decentralized exchanges. Both segments intertwine for many different reasons, yet they are also very different from one another,

DAOs have grown exponentially to the point where the total value locked (TVL) in the DAO market is currently higher than that of DeFi’s

The total value of locked assets in DeFi protocols rose to $19.72 billion, having started the year at just $600M. DEX volumes also rose dramatically: at the start of the year they captured just 0.12% of total market, but by October were soaking up over 15%, led by Uniswap, the AMM that everyone in DeFi seemed to be emulating, trading on, and LP’ing in this year.

Compound is a DeFi lending and borrowing protocol built on Ethereum. Users can use it to borrow certain ERC-20 tokens by depositing another token as collateral. At the same time, they earn interest in supplying liquidity.

Contrary to options trading where you exercise an option at its expiration data exercising your options trades with SSOVs is a little bit different

I'm sure you are acquainted with Decentralized Finance, more commonly known as DeFi.

DeFi is helping solve some of the biggest challenges that businesses face today. Here's how

We've seen smart contracts give DeFi the ultimate edge over CeFi. However, being a new technology, it has been subjected to many vulnerabilities.

Meta Hollywood has chosen SOMA Finance as the issuing partner for their upcoming digital securities ecosystem for tokenizing physical and digital assets.

Some protocols offering fully decentralized options have reported a near 75% increase in users following the FTX collapse, but why?

Running on the AMM model, liquidity pools have proved to be a secure and efficient income source. What is a liquidity pool? How does a liquidity pool work?

The term DeFi, short for "decentralized finance," has been entering the lexicon of the tech world for the last few years, yet only gaining real popularity recently.

The "Astar x Acala DeFi Rising" initiative was just released by the two top parachains in order to provide developers with more options and incentives.

The Red Notice on Do Kwon, and how Tornado Cash fits into the equation. The United States clamp down on DeFi and Money laundering. What's the future of DeFi?

YFIDapp is an upcoming decentralized finance project committed to creating an elaborate and intuitive ecosystem for the participants. The project is made of five modular products that work in tandem to deliver high-yields to the lenders and borrowers engaged in the network. A great addition to the thriving, multi-billion dollar DeFi ecosystem, YFIDapp will focus on promoting an inclusive and lucrative network to all.

Hackers! We are back with the Round 3 results announcement of one of the BIGGEST writing contests - The DeFi Writing Contest by SORA & HackerNoon.

KingSwap is the first to offer non-fungible tokens that give owners access to exclusive airdrops.

What does decentralisation mean in the context of blockchain, and where is it relevant for end consumers. See how the industry is evolving.

NFT Rentals can help lower the barrier to entry to some aspects of NFTs by making it cheaper and more affordable in certain contexts that the technology is used

Decentralized finance is creating a lot of buzz in 2020, especially given the unexpected consequences of this year’s COVID-19 pandemic, 2020 has become something of a mess in terms of traditional finance.

How to make fixed rates available across every corner of DeFi

Defi is a relatively new industry. However, if the insecurity issues persist at this current pace, there might be nothing left of the market to improve.

Cryptocurrency regulation is one controversial topic with all the buzz right now. Let's find out what this phenomenon could mean for the ecosystem.

Cryptocurrency aims to make money and payments accessible to everyone globally, no matter where they are located. The Decentralized Finance (DeFi) movement helps in taking a step towards that goal by creating an open, global alternative to the financial services that are in use today to anyone with a smartphone and an internet connection.

In recent years, the term decentralized finance (DeFi) has proliferated across the internet. Spreading from an obscure Telegram group chat to the force it is today, its meteoric rise might spell the end of the global financial system as we know it.

Flash loans are a revolutionary new way of borrowing and lending money directly from or to the blockchain. They are un-collateralized loans that are approved,

Vulnerabilities in DeFi contracts led to 44 separate incidents of eye watering losses in 2022. Read about the top four classes of vulnerabilities.

BitMax: our continuous pursuit of breakthrough, excellence and win-win

Liquid Staking Derivatives play a very important role in DeFi, for example, 20% of the total value locked in crypto is in LSDs.

Deep dive into the concept of the gamified DAO and learn how users can participate in the project development via voting

The decentralized finance (DeFi) has so far been one of the best-performing arts of the entire cryptocurrency industry. Its growth has powered several projects into the billion-dollar status, and it almost seems like the only place for it to go is up.

Alternative investments include real estate, gold, and cryptocurrency. Investing with your IRA means you can invest, save for retirement and enjoy benefits.

Cross-chain solutions are increasingly catching the attention of speculators within the decentralized finance ecosystem. As products and platforms grow in popularity, interoperability between separate chains is becoming increasingly important.

Despite the crypto winter, total value locked (TVL) for many DeFi protocols is rapidly rising. Even in the direct aftermath of the FTX collapse.

No one can deny the current success of decentralized finance, or DeFi. A lot of enthusiasts have shown a keen interest in exploring the yield farming aspect. Finding these projects at an early stage makes a world of difference. Slowly but surely, more exchanges provide access to DeFi mining at an early stage.

Whether you're a seasoned DeFi user or newbie, explore how lending protocols work, benefits and limitations, and how to get started in the DeFi ecosystem.

In 2022 may mark a turning point for decentralized finance (DeFi), which enables customers to conduct financial transactions without the use of middlemen.

Do you remember when stablecoins were still just for hedging risks? In the crypto industry, just about anything can become a source of profit – including stablecoins. But which of the USD-pegged coins should you buy to maximize your earnings?

For many people, smart contracts are the most revolutionary innovation to come from blockchain technology.

Find out how we used Ethereum to create Morpher, a trading app that has “virtual copies” of over 700 markets on the blockchain, from Apple stocks to gold.

With the world moving towards Web 3.0, continuous innovation and optimization have become the core pillars of mass adoption. What was once considered as a barrier to the adoption of blockchain and cryptocurrencies is now acting as the foundation for future implementations. The vast applications and potential of these revolutionary technologies have left no stone unturned. Almost every domain has recognized the powers of this unstoppable technology.

DeFi has the potential to make life better for everyone. But only if it works. Proposing the 3 S's of Defi to make it truly accessible: Secure, safe, simple.

Blockchains are notoriously challenging network structures to scale, both in performance - such as latencies, throughput, and number of validators - as well as in feature sets - such as customizability of the bytecode that the blockchain executes.

Binance Smart Chain’s JNTR and JNTR/b have both posted 3,800% Plus Returns

Everything you need to know about DeFi insurance

With newly-launched DEXs, Uniswap V3 is running late. That’s the project that carved out a niche one day and conquered the crypto market. Let’s face the music - even titans can lose over time. The next-gen platform that looks ahead of the pack is Algebra.Finance.

The DeFi ecosystem is constantly iterating and improving. From Primitives to Protocols, here's what seems to be building sustainable ecosystems for the future.

However, there are some things that keep DeFi from popularizing despite its many benefits.

2020 has seen economic contraction on an unprecedented scale. Collectively we have been plunged into unchartered waters by events outside of our control with little insight as to how to right the ship.

Heyo Hackers! The Round 2 results announcement of The DeFi Writing Contest by SORA & HackerNoon is FINALLY Here!

A simple and easy-to-understand comparison of the versions of Uniswap.

Just like other types of software, smart contracts can have bugs, be manipulated, and get hacked.

DeFi (decentralized finance) is now providing the same investment opportunities that ICOs (initial coin offerings) once offered in the not so distant past.

Too many are taking the collapse of FTX (a CeFi exchange) as a shake up their belief in DeFi. Simplifying the meltdown and why we need DeFi now more than ever.

Bunch of limes are on their way back from Paris where EthCC had just taken place – one of the biggest Ethereum conferences in Europe. Neither the bad weather nor the global virus panic stopped the brightest minds in the Ethereum space to get together once again, sharing knowledge brainstorming and having a good time pushing the technology further.

DeFi is an alternative to the traditional financial system, since it offers many benefits and improvements but to become adopted, it must solve many challenges

The crypto field is lively as ever in 2020, from platform tokens and the halvings of various PoW coins including bitcoin at the beginning of the year to the explosion of DeFi, and Filecoin's imminent mainnet launch.

There's no denying that DeFi will play a major role in finance of the future, and the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission looked at the problems with regulating it this week.

How DeFi adoption will impact the market cap of the King of Cryptos

When discussing bitcoin with investors who are new to the crypto sector this is their recurring question “… all very interesting but ultimately what can I do with bitcoin? What can I buy with it?”

Unhashed is a QnA series where I speak with top execs of new and established blockchain projects to unravel the mystery of blockchain & crypto.

Cake DeFi has announced the beginning of a gaming collaboration with Razer Silver, backed by Razer Inc, to welcome a million of gamers to DeFi.

With the development of DeFi as a viable alternative to centralized lenders, could we see the lending landscape change forever over the coming years?

If you let me choose the best concept of DeFi, I vote for synths. The power of such protocols starts with TVL.

Long before the invention of Bitcoin, the computerized world has become dependent on open source developers. Some pieces of code such as Internet browsers, operating systems, and code libraries have become so essential that it is unanimously agreed upon that they should not be controlled by a single company, who might charge exorbitant fees for their usage, withhold the software from certain users for any reason, or do other nefarious things with the code.

In every area of finance, you may care to look, there is now a decentralized alternative.

Last week, Elon Musk spoke at The BWord Conference, an event hosted by the Crypto Council for Innovation that examined the present and future of Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies. Musk repeated his support for Bitcoin and cryptocurrencies in general, stating that both Tesla and SpaceX held Bitcoin. He also said that he himself held Bitcoin, Ethereum and Dogecoin. Musk noted that he wants to see bitcoin succeed in the long term and is not looking to sell just because he has pumped up the price.

There is no doubt that the crypto space is growing at a very rapid pace, but no one can ignore the scams that are prevalent in this ecosystem. If we just go back a few years, more than 80 percent of the ICOs were identified as outright scams in a study conducted by the ICO advisory firm Statis Group.

What do Finance guys do? They do nothing.

Ethereum (ETH) which was launched in 2015, and is the second most valuable cryptocurrency in terms of market capitalization, is known for its high developer activity, alongside certain other cryptos like Cardano (ADA) and Kusamo (KSM).

Interviewing Umbrella Network, Polkacover, and Bridge Mutual Insurance

This article talks about CBDCs, DeFi and blockchain. The article discusses the digital yuan and why it won't change the world order.

Is DeFi the killer app for blockchain or is it just hype based on the imperfection of the market? The more interesting question, though, is: how long will this growth continue?

There is a protocol arms race in DeFi right now. Yet due to DeFi’s composability, an advance boosts the whole ecosystem, not just one protocol.

DeFi has been the leading narrative in the crypto space in 2020 with its pulsating innovation and stellar growth. Not only has the entire concept of financial services been turned on its head but we've also witnessed some of the speediest development in tech of all time. In the savage unforgiving decentralized landscape, competition is fierce and protocols are required to iterate almost daily to survive.

In DeFi We Trust, should we? Let's discover the potential risks of DeFi and understand them fully before we commit to something we don't fully understand.

DeFi Saver introduced Recipe Creator, an advanced defi transactions builder that lets you combine multiple actions from different protocols in one transaction.

DAOs want to change the way businesses make choices altogether. Do we actually need that, though?

Unit Protocol is a decentralized protocol that allows you to mint stablecoin $USDP using a variety of tokens as collateral.

Is the regulation of crypto a good thing or a bad thing? Why the benefits might (indirectly) outweigh the costs in the end.

Crypto has gone food crazy. This summer, YAM, Sushi and UNI dominated headlines, and if you haven't been following crypto twitter, you'd probably still think we're talking about a low-carb diet. We’re not.

Iron Finance's token TITAN crashes to below $0. Here's why it happened.

Excitably, I FINALLY get to announce that institutions are pouring nearly 58 million dollars a week into Bitcoin! Oh, and Jr over there, Ethereum is seeing nearly $10M/USD in trades, weekly.

It’s time to build DeFi money lego on the Bitcoin ecosystem.

DeFi has been making a lot of noise recently, but it’s perhaps more established than most people think.

Huobi DeFi Labs, the latest venture of the Chinese cryptocurrency exchange Huobi, is the platform for Defi research, investment, and ecosystem building. The Chinese venture portfolio for the Defi Industry with a focus on lending, decentralized exchanges, and derivatives markets, has issued its first research report “Price Oracle: a Must-Have Infrastructure”. It makes a strong case for the adoption and usage of oracle projects and suggests that price oracles are an integral part of the decentralized financial services infrastructure.

dYdX and Antonio Juliano Zhuoxun Yin Brendan Chou Everett Hu just sent me this handy mail announcing a partnership with StarkWare and their scalability engine, StarkEx.

This article talks about DeFi, Regulations and if DeFi should be regulated.

The second-largest crypto options exchange, Bit.com aims to double its workforce amidst layoffs.

The mystic world of decentralized finance sparks up discussions. In 2022, the industry is suffering from multiple cyber attacks. Is this the end for DeFi?

Globalization and liberalization in the 1990s changed the divided global economy into what was to become a single market, thus, making our global economy a hustling global village with free movement of capital, freedom of establishment and freedom of services.

Web3 and DeFi are hot and trendy topics these days. What does Web3 actually mean? How do Web3 and DeFi impact each other? What's the best Web3 example?

Why is cross-chain Web3 important? What is the best cross-chain solution? How to scale up with Rubic’s Cross-Chain Swap tools? All the answers are right here!

It is arguable that in 2020 the entire world stands at a crossroads, and that therefore cryptocurrency has also reached some kind of turning point. Of course, at a crossroads there is a choice of directions, and right now nearly every economy in the world is spinning in the centre wondering which road to take into the future. What seems certain to many is that the road already travelled may not be the best choice to get economies back on track.

As an advocate of open market and capitalism, in the book The Road to Serfdom, P. A. Hayek claimed that the competition in the free market would be much better than centralized and mandatory planning because he believed the open competition was the only way to coordinate social activities and stay away from the autocracy and manipulation.

Decentralized finance (DeFi) was created back in 2015, when the pioneer application, MakerDAO, allowed any crypto holders to take out loans in the DAI stablecoin. Years of steady growth followed and a palpable buzz around DeFi started to emerge in the crypto community, leading to the breakout year that was 2020.

In this article here, we will examine some of the top trading strategies you can use to make money in the cryptocurrency bear market.

Yield farming has taken the cryptocurrency industry by storm, becoming the cornerstone concept for DeFi in 2020 and likely far beyond. The craze started with Compound, which was the first to initialize this investment mechanism in June 2020. Even though yield farming is still quite a niche strategy, it’s popularity is accelerating. The experts from Platinum Software Development Company have taken an analytical dive into the current state of yield farming and are ready to share their key findings and insights.

‘Fair launch’ of a crypto project = Tokens are distributed fairly to the market participants. There is no founder allocation, early access. Everyone is equal in the project’s ecosystem on day one.

For much of the world’s population, banking has been a regular part of life for a long time. For many people, just about everyone they know has a bank account at a major financial institution in their country.

Uniswap describes a vision of a fair decentralized trading protocol: on the one hand, anyone can exchange two paired tokens anytime and anywhere; and on the other hand, it uses fair incentives to encourage everyone to provide liquidity for trading.

The latest addition to the DYP platform is the farming dApp with an integrated referral system.

Two of my friends seemed puzzled this past summer when I would mention how Bullish I was on Avalanche. Back then AVAX was hardly in the limelight, hard to acquire, and sitting around $14.

While the lending market craze is plummeting and the “yield farming” opportunities are not as profitable as they were in the beginning, you might be looking for new ways to put your money at work.

As more investors try their hand at DeFi, gas fees are shooting over the roof, making engaging with decentralized apps uneconomical for most users.

The “DeFi financial revolution”, as many are calling it, is a promising solution to the global unbanked crisis, even if not anything else.

How to set up a DAO over the protocol or DeFi project? In this article we describe a necessary steps to make your project secured and decentrlaized

This article talks about stablecoins, FATF VASP regulations and how decentralized stablecoins protocol can bridge the fiat and crypto market.

To answer this question we must make some considerations and compare them with the traditional system of finance, because only by analyzing those aspects will we be able to understand whether DeFi in its entirety is actually convenient.

Santadao $HOHO — whatever the F this is, rugpulled, which isn’t a surprise. $200K has been stolen. Many influencers were posting about this one, casually, as they’d about any other.

We’re all aware of traditional financial products and services. However, since the emergence of blockchain technology, the concept of Decentralized Finance, aka DeFi, has been on the rise.

Liquidity is one of the most improtant aspects in every market and asset. The main reason liquidity is so important is that it greatly affects asset prices. In

This article talks about the Solana ecosystem, smart contract development and Decentralized finance in the Solana ecosystem.

Decentralized finance project Kava launches cross-chain money market Harvest.io. The media is calling Kava, the "Apple App Store of DeFi" because the platform enables app developers to quickly deploy DeFi apps using its cross-chain infrastructure and framework.

In this article I would like to break down how we do promotion in Dracula, without going into technical details in the text, during our development we have made many updates, launched Snapshot DAO voting and constantly improving our product.

With the rapidly growing popularity of DeFi, this article dives deep into the mechanics of yield farming and tips on maximizing returns for passive income.

Introduction to DeFi & DeFi Adoption

The DeFi space we know today is a result of years of development, with each innovation prompting new use cases and the creation of new products. But some blockchain lovers argue that innovations come at a cost of reduced decentralization. Thus, price oracles instigated a discussion on “The Oracle Problem” regarding the mere idea that relying on a single source of information pushes blockchain to sacrifice decentralization-related benefits, creates a possible single point of failure and introduces the idea of putting trust back into the system.

Send your DeFi project to the moon with crypto coins and DeFi marketing strategies to help you plan your DeFi campaign!

Since its origin quite long ago, asset management has been considered a smooth way to effortlessly kick your financial portfolio into gear using a professional’s help. To get it done, people prefer to hire professionals who possess a strong level of financial sensibility and constantly keep their hands on the pulse of the market. Whether you are driven by their competence or your own lack of free time, financial professionals can do all the grunt work for you and in the best cases, end up with returns which exceed initial expectations.

The definitive degen guide to not losing your money in DeFi rug pulls or getting rekt by crypto scams. Do your own research and show off your new crypto bags.

Different statistics in the cryptocurrency industry aren’t always entwined. Some will see the popularity of OTC trading volume as a result of more people being interested in DeFi and yield farming. In reality, they couldn’t be further from the truth. Those who explore OTC markets are not the target audience for decentralized finance, at least in its current form.

2020 was great for Non-Fungible Tokens. This market gained volume, fame, and infrastructure. But what all the buzz is about? And what can we expect in 2021? I want to make it clear and to share my thoughts about the future of NFT.

The enormous growth of the Decentralized Finance (DeFi) sector in recent years has captured the attention of crypto users and the traditional finance sector.

Dev left a mess in a small yield farm. What really happened?

In this post we'll look at SoulSwap Finance, how it works and how it fits into the DeFi ecosystem on Fantom.

?Whant to know more about DeFi and waht are the area of decentralized finance? Check this guide

DeFi is finally providing viable use cases for cryptocurrencies beyond being a speculative value storage.

By adding UniSwap liquidity to BSC, JNTR, JNTR/b, and JNTR/e investors are presented with new DeFi options bridging ERC20 and BEP20 pools.

Technological developments and their rapid adoption make this the right time for a new decentralized financial system to emerge. So far, the products with more traction have been protocols offering lending/borrowing of crypto assets.

Launched in the third quarter of 2020, DYP has seen impeccable growth in the past few months.

Is decentralization fair for everyone? This Week On Planet Internet, Utsav Jaiswal, Sidra Ijaz, and Amy Tom talk about the decentralization movement. What's the latest with DeFi? Can AI & decentralization be friends? 🥺

Blockchain and digital assets are attracting the best minds in the tech space. And nowhere is that more evident than in the Defi Space like these NDSU Alumni

During the three years of DeFi's existence, this year it rematerialized stronger than ever before. Many other platforms aim to reach the gates of DeFi with exuberant yield farming projects in progress, thus revolutionizing traditional users' operations and introducing other comforts into daily life.

Making blockchain more tangible to the average person will help attract millions of people.

What exactly is impermanent loss, how does it happen, and most importantly how can you mitigate the risk associated with it?

2019 was marked by a boom of DeFi apps and neobanks. Both form part of the wider fintech industry, and both can change the way people view and use money. But you shouldn't lump them together. In this post, I'll explain the subtle differences between decentralized finance and neobanking apps.

The trend in 2020 is unmistakable: the decentralized finance movement, by far the most impactful trend and continues to grow.

For this article, we focus in particular on the macroeconomy, tokenomics, macrotokenomics, governance, and decentralized applications

The current time in the cryptocurrency space feels like a more mature version of 2017. Bitcoin is once again on a bull run, and it is about to once again reach the all-time high of $20,000 set three years ago. Two of the major differences between the crypto bull run of 2017 and 2020 is the involvement of institutional investors and the absence of initial coin offers, or ICOs.

As Decentralized Finance continues to mature and establish footholds in global commerce, the time for its potential to deliver a user-first banking experience has arrived.

Once Ripple was identified as the incumbent to a brave new world of practical cryptocurrencies. Speculation was rife that Ripple’s XRP coin had the potential to overtake Bitcoin in terms of usage and utilise its swift and cost-effective transaction framework to take the world into the future of practical digital currency.

Blockchain provides a wide variety of channels to create or recreate new models for legacy systems. The components of this technology offer disruptive frameworks that can optimize the way we execute transactions and much more. And although financial applications remain the most compelling use case of blockchain, it has registered a similar level of success in the gaming industry. The introduction of CryptoKitties in 2017 showcased just how versatile blockchain is and the enormous demand for blockchain-enabled gaming platforms.

The go-to blockchain for decentralized finance is still Ethereum (ETH). It has the great advantage of being a first mover, so plenty of investors are already aware of ETH and its use cases. ETH tokens also played a role in the tokensale bonanza of 2017 and 2018, and are now becoming highly active again in their new role as the backbone of the DeFi market.

Nothing in this document constitutes financial advice.

Crypto’s growing attractiveness stems from digital assets’ unique capacity to eliminate pain-points peculiar to certain industries. Without any doubt, one of the defining successes of crypto in 2019 is the emergence of DeFi technology, especially in the lending and investment market. Together, cryptocurrency and its underlying technology enable lending ecosystems devoid of challenges prevalent in legacy systems. With this setup, lenders can easily invest in the budding crypto lending market, while borrowers can evade the bureaucratic structure of traditional lending facilities and enjoy lesser interest rates.

How Can Casper Network Make Up for ETH 2.0 Delays

Hi folks! In this tutorial, we are going to learn how to create a simple REST API to interact with the Ethereum blockchain using Golang.

Synthetic assets are helping to merge the DeFi and Cefi markets, but their use cases reach much further than just trading - Read on to discover how.

