16 Stories To Learn About Litecoin

1. How Do Hard Forks Impact the Crypto Industry What happens if the users of the network are torn between two sets of rules or two potential paths forward? 2. UTXO Analysis Reveals a Lot About Bitcoin, Litecoin, Dash, and Other Crypto-Assets Unspent Transaction Output(UTXO) is one those unique architecture elements of crypto-assets that is often ignored in crypto-analytic metrics. From an analytics standpoint, UTXOs are both a unique source of intelligence about crypto-assets but also one that is really difficult to analyze at scale. At IntoTheBlock, we have been working on statistical and machine learning models that extract meaningful intelligence about UTXO transactions. The result of that work resulted in a new section in the platform solely dedicated to UTXO intelligence. Today, I would like to explore some of the key intelligence that we can gain by deeply analyzing UTXO transactions. 3. Crypto research of the July 2019 cryptocurrency activity Corindex July 2019 crypto report is comprised of parsed data on key cryptocurrency exchanges. Indicators, specifically designed by this crypto analytic platform, are calculated past the analysis of the blockchain network of various crypto assets. To best approximate the overall state of the cryptocurrency market, the report shows data only on the top cryptocurrencies with the largest capitalizations, and, occasionally, currencies that showed biggest relative changes by one indicator or another over the analyzed period. The report contains nine chapters, each of which encompasses the changes to its designated indicator over the analyzed period. 4. Our Marketplace is Lowering the Barriers to NFT Ownership What if you could buy, trade and sell NFTs without paying excessive gas fees? Rollbit's NFT marketplace allows you to do just that! 5. Psst, It's Time to Pay Attention To Cryptocurrency Again. Photo Credit: Photo by André François McKenzie on Unsplash 6. Should you invest in Crypto-currency in 2019? Photo Credit. 7. Litecoin: Lite On Love LTC is the cryptocurrency world's ultimate wallflower. 8. Litecoin $LTC Wiki: Coin History, Techstack, and Crypto News Litecoin is a peer-to-peer (P2P) virtual currency that is fully decentralized. Litecoin's network guarantees instant, low-fee cost payments to users. 9. My Inglorious Path to Crypto and the Mistakes I Made Along the Way Unfortunately, I don't recall a precise moment in time, be it day or month, when I first heard about Bitcoin. It's only the year that I am certain about: 2013. 10. Halving Is No Longer Magic, but Not Yet a Messiah Halving is an event when the amount of payment for cryptocurrency mining is halved compared to what it was before. 11. Should you Add Metadata to your Cryptocurrency Transactions 12. Alternatives To The Bitcoin Blockchain Attempting To Answer The Scalability Question The battle for the place of the most scalable cryptocurrency has been going on for a long time – this is an eternal competition in the world of cryptocurrencies. 13. Why Do You Need Privacy When Transacting in Cryptocurrencies? There are many users of Bitcoin who do not concern themselves with what happens behind-the-scene while using the cryptocurrency. Nevertheless, privacy is a big issue among those who are aware of its implications, especially with the realization that Bitcoin is not as private as previously thought. 14. Litecoin's Four Year Cycle: Explained Throughout an entire Litecoin Four Year Cycle, price tends to maintain a consistent support (i.e. green level) throughout the years before finally taking off 15. Comparing Cryptocurrencies: Bitcoin Vs. Litecoin Vs. Ethereum There was a time when only those 'in the know' knew about digital currencies, but today that is no longer possible.