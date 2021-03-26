16 Funny Software Development Memes 🤩

Scriptwriter 👨💻 Programmer 😁 And Security Specialist (Red Hat Hacker ⛑️) 🔐
Some programming humor to get you through your week 😅
1. When you count objects, you unconsciously start counting at 0 🤔
2. You don't have problems naming folders and files because you spend most of your time naming variables 😂
3. If your code compiles and works on the first try, get suspicious 🤯
4. A non-technical person will find your Google searches really annoying 😐
5. Debugging can take between one minute and one day 🙄
6. Semicolons, brackets and parenthesis are evil 😈
7. You don't know what this line of code does, but if you delete it, your entire application will crash 🤣
8. Most of your Google searches end with "doesn't work" 😭
9. Going off the deep end when someone who knows HTML and CSS says he's a programmer 😑
10. You can't try to solve a mistake the next day with a new perspective... Because you can never stop thinking about it 😖
11. Sometimes you ask yourself, "Is it even a mistake if you can't reproduce it?"
12. 🥺CSS
13. It may not be an ideal solution, but it is a solution 🧐
14. Git it ❗❓
15. Who wrote this inefficient piece of code? Oh, wait, that was me 😳
If you've made it this far, here's a bonus Linux joke for you 😄
