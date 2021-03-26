16 Funny Software Development Memes 🤩

Some programming humor to get you through your week 😅

1. When you count objects, you unconsciously start counting at 0 🤔

2. You don't have problems naming folders and files because you spend most of your time naming variables 😂

3. If your code compiles and works on the first try, get suspicious 🤯

4. A non-technical person will find your Google searches really annoying 😐

5. Debugging can take between one minute and one day 🙄

6. Semicolons, brackets and parenthesis are evil 😈

7. You don't know what this line of code does, but if you delete it, your entire application will crash 🤣

8. Most of your Google searches end with "doesn't work" 😭

9. Going off the deep end when someone who knows HTML and CSS says he's a programmer 😑

10. You can't try to solve a mistake the next day with a new perspective... Because you can never stop thinking about it 😖

11. Sometimes you ask yourself, "Is it even a mistake if you can't reproduce it?"

12. 🥺CSS

13. It may not be an ideal solution, but it is a solution 🧐

14. Git it ❗❓

15. Who wrote this inefficient piece of code? Oh, wait, that was me 😳

If you've made it this far, here's a bonus Linux joke for you 😄

