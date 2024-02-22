Search icon
    16 Best Practices For Securing Your APIs with Apache APISIX - Part 1
    16 Best Practices For Securing Your APIs with Apache APISIX - Part 1

    by Nicolas Fränkel February 22nd, 2024
    Learn how to fortify your APIs with Apache APISIX, implementing top security practices, including authentication, authorization, and rate limiting.
    A couple of months ago, I stumbled upon this list of Secure your API with these 16 practices to secure your API:



    1. Authentication 🕵️️ - Verifies the identity of users accessing APIs.
    2. Authorization 🚦 - Determines permissions of authenticated users.
    3. Data Redaction 🖍️ - Obscures sensitive data for protection.
    4. Encryption 🔒 - Encodes data so only authorized parties can decode it.
    5. Error Handling ❌ - Manages responses when things go wrong, avoiding revealing sensitive info.
    6. Input Validation & Data Sanitization 🧹 - Checks input data and removes harmful parts.
    7. Intrusion Detection Systems 👀 - Monitor networks for suspicious activities.
    8. IP Whitelisting 📝 - Permits API access only from trusted IP addresses.
    9. Logging and Monitoring 🖥️ - Keeps detailed logs and regularly monitors APIs.
    10. Rate Limiting ⏱️ - Limits user requests to prevent overload.
    11. Secure Dependencies 📦 - Ensures third-party code is free from vulnerabilities.
    12. Security Headers 📋 - Enhances site security against types of attacks like XSS.
    13. Token Expiry ⏳ - Regularly expiring and renewing tokens prevents unauthorized access.
    14. Use of Security Standards and Frameworks 📘 - Guides your API security strategy.
    15. Web Application Firewall 🔥 - Protects your site from HTTP-specific attacks.
    16. API Versioning 🔄 - Maintains different versions of your API for seamless updates.


    While it's debatable whether some points relate to security, e.g., versioning, the list is a good starting point anyway. In this two-post series, I'd like to describe how we can implement each point with Apache APISXI (or not).

    Authentication

    Authentication is about identifying yourself with a system. It requires a proof.

    Apache APISIX provides two kinds of authentications: internal, with APISIX checking credentials, and external, when delegated to a third party. All authentication mechanisms work via plugins. Here's the current list of available authentication plugins.

    Type

    Name

    Description

    Internal

    key-auth

    Authenticate via an HTTP Header

    Internal

    basic-auth

    Relies on a browser callback

    Internal

    jwt-auth

    Uses a JWT token to authenticate

    External

    authz-keycloak

    Delegates to Keycloak

    External

    authz-casdoor

    Delegates to Casdoor

    External

    wolf-rbac

    Delegates to wolf

    External

    openid-connect

    Delegates to an OpenID Connect-compliant third-party

    External

    cas-auth

    Delegates to a CAS-compliant third-party

    External

    hmac-auth

    Delegates to an HMAC-compliant third-party

    External

    authz-casbin



    APISIX assigns authenticated calls to a consumer. For example, we can create a consumer authenticated with the key-auth plugin:


    consumers:
  - username: john
    plugins:
      key-auth:
        key: mykey


    Every request containing the header apikey with the key mykey will be assigned to the consumer john.

    Authorization

    Authentication alone isn't enough. Once a request to a URL has been authenticated, we need to decide whether it's allowed to proceed further. That's the role of authorization.


    Authorization [...] is the function of specifying access rights/privileges to resources, which is related to general information security and computer security, and to access control in particular. More formally, "to authorize" is to define an access policy.


    -- Authorization on Wikipedia


    Apache APISIX implements authorization mainly via the consumer-restriction plugin. Here's the most straightforward usage of the consumer-restriction plugin:


    consumers:
  - username: johndoe                     #1
    plugins:
      keyauth:
        key: mykey

routes:
  - upstream_id: 1                        #2
    plugins:
      keyauth: ~
      consumer-restriction:
        whitelist:                        #3
          - johndoe
    1. Define a consumer
    2. Reference an already existing upstream
    3. Only allows defined consumers to access the route


    Most real-world authorization models avoid binding an identity directly to a permission. They generally bind a group (and even a role) so that it becomes easier to manage many identities. Apache APISIX provides the consumer group abstraction for this.


    consumer_groups:
  - id: accountants                      #1

consumers:
  - username: johndoe
    group_id: accountants                #2
    plugins:
      keyauth:
        key: mykey

routes:
  - upstream_id: 1
    plugins:
      keyauth: ~
      consumer-restriction:
        type: consumer_group_id          #3
        whitelist:
          - accountants
    1. Define a consumer group
    2. Assign the consumer to the previously defined consumer group
    3. Restrict the access to members of the defined consumer group, i.e., accountants

    Input validation

    With Apache APISIX, you can define a set of JSON schemas and validate a request against any of them. My colleague Navendu has written an exhaustive blog post on the subject: Your API Requests Should Be Validated.


    I think it's not the API Gateway's responsibility to handle request validation. Each upstream has specific logic, and moving the validation responsibility from the upstream to the Gateway ties the latter to the logic for no actual benefit.


    In any case, the checkbox is ticked.

    IP Whitelisting

    Apache APISIX implements IP Whitelisting via the ip-restriction plugin. You can define either regular IPs or CIDR blocks.


    routes:
  - upstream_id: 1
    plugins:
      ip-restriction:
        whitelist:
          - 127.0.0.1
          - 13.74.26.106/24

    Logging and Monitoring

    Logging and Monitoring fall into the broader Observability category, also encompassing Tracing. Apache APISIX offers a broad range of Observability plugins in each category.

    Type

    Name

    Description

    Tracing

    zipkin

    Collect and send traces according to the Zipkin specification

    Tracing

    skywalking

    Integrate with the Apache SkyWalking project

    Tracing

    opentelemetry

    Report data according to the OpenTelemetry specification

    Metrics

    prometheus

    Expose metrics in the Prometheus format

    Metrics

    node-status

    Expose metrics in JSON format

    Metrics

    datadog

    Integrate with Datadog

    Logging

    file-logger

    Push log streams to a local file

    Logging

    syslog

    Push logs to a Syslog server

    Logging

    http-logger

    Push JSON-encoded logs to an HTTP server

    Logging

    tcp-logger

    Push JSON-encoded logs to a TCP server

    Logging

    udp-logger

    Push JSON-encoded logs to a UDP server

    Logging

    kafka-logger

    Push JSON-encoded logs to a Kafka cluster

    Logging

    rocketmq-logger

    Push JSON-encoded logs to a RocketMQ cluster

    Logging

    loki-logger

    Push JSON-encoded logs to a Loki instance

    Logging

    splunk-hec-logging

    Push logs to a Splunk instance

    Logging

    loggly

    Push logs to a Loggly instance

    Logging

    elasticsearch-logger

    Push logs to an Elasticsearch instance

    Logging

    sls-logger

    Push logs to Alibaba Cloud Log Service

    Logging

    google-cloud-logging

    Push access logs to Google Cloud Logging Service

    Logging

    tencent-cloud-cls

    Push access logs to Tencent Cloud CLS

    Rate Limiting

    Rate Limiting protects upstreams from Distributed Denial of Services attacks, a.k.a DDoS. It's one of the main features of reverse proxies and API Gateways. APISIX implements rate limiting through three different plugins:


    • The limit-conn Plugin limits the number of concurrent requests to your services
    • The limit-req Plugin limits the number of requests to your service using the leaky bucket algorithm
    • The limit-count Plugin limits the number of requests to your service by a given count per time. The plugin uses the Fixed Window algorithm.


    Let's use limit-count for the sake of example:


    routes:
  - upstream_id: 1
    plugins:
      limit-count:
        count: 10
        time_window: 1
        rejected_code: 429


    The above configuration snippet protects the upstream from being hit by more than ten requests per second. It applies to every IP address because of the default configuration. The complete snippet would look like the following:


    routes:
  - upstream_id: 1
    plugins:
      limit-count:
        count: 10
        time_window: 1
        rejected_code: 429
        key_type: var
        key: remote_addr


    When dealing with APIs, there's a considerable chance you want to differentiate between your clients. Some might get a better rate for different reasons: they paid a premium offer, they are considered strategic, they are internal clients, etc. The same consumer could also use different IP addresses because they run on various machines with other APIs. Allowing the same consumer more calls because they execute their requests on a distributed infrastructure would be unfair.


    As it stands, the IP is not a great way to assign the limit; we prefer to use a named consumer or, even better, a consumer group. It's perfectly possible with APISIX:


    consumer_groups:
  - id: basic
    plugins:
      limit-count:
        count: 1
        time_window: 1
        rejected_code: 429
  - id: premium
    plugins:
      limit-count:
        count: 10
        time_window: 1
        rejected_code: 429

consumers:
  - username: johndoe
    group_id: basic
    plugins:
      keyauth:
        key: mykey1
  - username: janedoe
    group_id: premium
    plugins:
      keyauth:
        key: mykey2

routes:
  - upstream_id: 1
    plugins:
      key-auth: ~


    Now, johndoe can only send a request every second, as he's part of the basic plan, while janedoe can request ten times as much as part of the premium plan.

    Security Headers

    The OWASP lists plenty of HTTP Headers you can set to improve the security of your web apps and APIs. Apache APISIX provides two dedicated plugins for specific security risks:



    For any other header, you can use the more generic response-rewrite plugin to add them. Finally, we can also remove default HTTP response headers, such as Server, to make targeted attacks less likely.


    global_rules:                               #1
  - id: 1
    plugins:
      response-rewrite:
        headers:
          set:
            X-Content-Type-Options: nosniff #2
          remove:
            - Server                        #3
    1. Do it on every route - security by default! It still can be overridden on a per-route basis in case of need.
    2. Tell the browser not to infer the content type if it's not explicitly set
    3. Don't advertise the server

    Conclusion

    We've seen how to configure Apache APISIX to secure your APIs against 7 of the 16 rules in the original list. The rules left could be less straightforward to implement; we will cover them in the second installment.

    Originally published at A Java Geek on February 20th, 2024

