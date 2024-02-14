Search icon
ReadWrite
see notifications
Notifications
see more
    paint-brush
    158 Stories To Learn About Newsby@learn
    118 reads

    158 Stories To Learn About News

    by Learn RepoFebruary 14th, 2024
    Read on Terminal Reader
    Read this story w/o Javascript
    tldt arrow

    Too Long; Didn't Read

    Learn everything you need to know about News via these 158 free HackerNoon stories.

    People Mentioned

    Mention Thumbnail
    Mention Thumbnail
    featured image - 158 Stories To Learn About News
    Learn Repo HackerNoon profile picture

    Let's learn about News via these 158 free stories. They are ordered by most time reading created on HackerNoon. Visit the /Learn Repo to find the most read stories about any technology.

    The latest on what is happening around the big blue world.

    1. Video Game Piracy: CS.RIN.RU Says Cash is Needed to Stay Online

    CS.RIN.RU is probably the largest forum dedicated to video games piracy on the planet. However, after a reported 17 years in operation, the site's sponsor has reportedly decided to stop funding the site. As a result, the gaming pirates' paradise will have to rely on user donations to keep going.

    2. The Pirate Bay: Over 2.5 Petabytes Are Still Being Seeded

    The Pirate Bay has revealed some intriguing statistics on its decentralized archive of data. Over the years more than 6.7 petabytes of data were made available through the site. Less than half of this is still being seeded. The data further reveal that the 2014 raid did some serious damage to the infamous torrent site.

    3. YouTube Fair Use: Documentary Makers Defeat Gaye, Thicke, Bee Gees & Jackson

    In December 2019 a web-series dedicated to debunking copyright and copying myths was hit with four copyright complaints over the alleged illegal use of tracks from Robin Thicke, Marvin Gate, Bee Gees and Michael Jackson. However, the makers of The Creativity Delusion: Geniuses Steal, decided to fight back and have now defeated every single claim against their video. Fair use, they say, is worth fighting for.

    4. Popcorn Time Isn’t “Back From The Dead” But the New Version is Borked

    This morning several news articles celebrated the "return" of Popcorn Time after it apparently went offline a few years ago. This claim simply isn't true, neither is the assertion that the just released version of the app works as well as the previous one. In fact, Popcorn Time is facing a wave of complaints from users experiencing a wide range of problems that simply didn't exist before.

    5. Comcast Got FBI to Pursue Gears IPTV Case - Claims YouTuber OMI IN A HELLCAT

    Popular YouTuber OMI IN A HELLCAT was raided by the FBI last year in connection with his 'pirate' IPTV service Gears TV.

    6. YesPornPlease Restricts Access as PayPal & Cloudflare Are Asked to Unmask Operators

    Following a massive lawsuit filed by adult entertainment giant MG Premium, video site YesPornPlease temporarily shut itself down. It is now operating behind what appears to be geo-based blocking mechanism that promotes the use of a VPN. Meanwhile, MG Premium wants permission from the court to force several US-based service providers including Cloudflare and PayPal to reveal what they know about the site's operators.

    7. What Noticeable Features You Should Expect in Vue v3 Release

    Since the release of Vue 2, Vuejs has grown rapidly. It is receiving awesome reviews from the users. Vuejs was one of the most popular Javascript front end frameworks in 2018 along with the giants like Angular and React. And now Vue 3 is all set to release. For the last few months, it has been in talks across various parts of the world.

    Quantum Computing

    9. Could the World be a Safer Place Without John McAfee?

    John McAfee killed himself in Spanish prison where he was expecting extradition to the US. Let's recall all the crazy shit we're going to remember him for.

    10. Hack the Capitol Highlights and What To Know

    Hack the Capitol 5.0 conference took place in Washington D.C. on May 4, 2022. Here are some of the main highlights on cybersecurity from Hack the Capitol 5.0.

    11. Angular v14's New Features

    Angular v14 is available. Here are the new features and improvements from this new version such as streamlined page titles, ng modules and new commands.

    12. The Internet Archive's National Emergency Library Controversy

    The National Emergency Library recently launched by the Internet Archive now finds itself in the middle of a controversy.

    13. Google Will Stop Tying Search Ranking To Accelerated Mobile Pages In 2021

    The end of web publishers being handcuffed to Accelerated Mobile Pages (AMP) is in sight. In May of 2021, Google will roll out an algorithm update using a new set of page experience signals to help determine rankings. these new guidelines will no longer give preferential treatment to sites using Google’s AMP format.

    14. How Will Gen Z Pay for The Content They Consume?

    They never had to directly pay for the news, but Gen Z won’t kill off the digital publisher. Technology is giving publishers the tools to engage the ‘lost’ generation.

    After several days of downtime, manga scanlation giant MangaDex has reappeared online. In addition to confirming the existence of a DMCA subpoena first reported here on TF last week, MangaDex says it has legal issues that have resulted in the temporary loss of its .org domain and removal from Cloudflare. It is now operating under a new domain while the problems are dealt with.

    16. Bitcoin Taproot: A Multifarious Upgrade to the Bitcoin Ecosystem

    Why the new Bitcoin taproot might be a massive upgrade for the cryptocurrency and why its implementation might be crucial for keeping the system secure.

    Covering test automation, security systems, testing of mobile applications, big data testing, IoT, AI, ML, Blockchain and more.

    18. Japanese Government Approves New Bill to Criminalize Manga Piracy

    The government of Japan has approved a new bill aimed at reducing the downloading of pirated content from the Internet. The new law, which is targeted for Jan 1, 2021, will criminalize the downloading of manga, magazines and academic material with prison sentences of up to two years. Operators of pirate linking sites will also face up to five years behind bars.

    19. Nintendo Shuts Down Kickstarter Campaign For Violating Animal Crossing Copyrights

    A law firm acting for Nintendo of America has shut down a successful Kickstarter campaign for alleged breaches of copyright. According to the gaming giant, the fundraiser used characters and images from the Animal Crossing series without obtaining the necessary permission.

    YesPornPlease, an adult-focused video site that was until recently servicing more than 100 million visitors per month, has disappeared following the filing of a lawsuit in the United States. The complaint, filed by Mindgeek-owned MG Premium, also targets hosting site VShare.io, demanding a broad injunction and potentially hundreds of millions of dollars in damages.

    21. Doge Wars: Attack Of The Clones

    Dogecoin's popularity has inspired more clones with very similar names to emerge, creating a situation where the name itself is in contention between coins.

    22. PHP 8.1: New Features You Need To Know About

    we will look at the new Fibers Feature in the future PHP update

    23. NEM Introduces Symbol & A New Multi-Layer Network for Enhanced Trustlessness

    Kailin O'Donnell is the Director and Co-Founder of NEM Ventures, the VC and Investments arm of the NEM Blockchain Ecosystem. Kailin is a DLT advocate who has been deeply involved in NEM since before launch, coding some early SDKs for NIS1 and Symbol, and has assisted multiple companies building on the NEM blockchain.

    24. Spotify Hits Windows Software That Downloads Tracks & Removes DRM

    A law firm acting for Spotify has taken down a piece of Windows software that allows users to download and remove DRM from music tracks while skipping ads. XSpotify, which also carries an ad-blocking feature, is described as a tool that "steals" Spotify encryption keys in contravention of the anti-circumvention provisions of the DMCA.

    25. Streaming Site Nites.tv Gets The "Seizure" Notice, Causing More Talks

    Movie and TV show streaming site Nites.tv hit the mainstream during the past few weeks, with news sites on several continents reporting on the platform seemingly out of nowhere. Now, however, the site is redirecting to the anti-piracy portal of the Alliance for Creativity and Entertainment after an apparent seizure. Strangely, a number of things don't add up.

    26. Ebook.bike Holder Is To Get Sanctioned After Failing To Produce Discovery

    Former Pirate Party Canada leader and Ebook.bike operator Travis McCrea is facing the possibility of crippling sanctions if the plaintiff in his copyright infringement lawsuit has his way. After McCrea failed to produce discovery as ordered by the court, the legal team of author John Van Stry are moving in for the kill, demanding sanctions that have the potential to undermine any chance of McCrea winning his case on the merits.

    27. Red Dead Redemption: Damned Enhancement Modder Counters Take-Two Lawsuit

    The developer behind the Red Dead Redemption: Damned Enhancement Project is fighting back against a copyright infringement lawsuit filed by Take-Two. Among other things, Johnathan Wyckoff states that he believes he was working within the rules published by Take-Two, which state that the company will not generally take legal action against non-commercial single player projects.

    Ex CEO of Twitter Jack Dorsey, Alex Morcos, and Martin White published an email to Bitcoin developers about establishing a Bitcoin Legal Defense Fund.

    29. Step-by-Step Guide to Profiles with Spring Boot

    Spring profiles are very useful concept in framework but there are some cothas to catch for mastering it. Article about how to survive in multi profile set-up.

    30. #StopRussianAggression Facts and How You Can Help Ukraine

    We don't have a lot of fear here. We are angry as f*

    31. 3 Daily Newsletters Worth Subscribing 📰

    On any given day, you'll find tons of stories that are seemingly important, some moving, others hilarious/weird.

    32. Hacker Agrees to Return $197 Million Stolen from Euler Finance

    On March 13th, Euler Finance, a decentralized lending platform, was hacked for a whopping $197 million.

    33. SEC Charges Tron Founder Justin Sun and Celebrities Jake Paul, Lindsay Lohan, Soulja Boy for Fraud and Securities Violations

    The SEC alleges that Justin Sun directed his employees to engage in 600,000 wash trades of TRX between two crypto asset trading platform accounts he controlled.

    34. US Movie Companies Prosecute YTS Users Plus The One With a VPN

    The operator of YTS recently 'settled' a lawsuit that was filed by the US. movie company Wicked Nevada. Soon after, the same movie company joined other filmmakers to sue several users of the notorious torrent site. According to the complaint, the rightsholders know the email addresses that the defendants used to register with at YTS, as well as the VPN IP-address of one user. This raises some questions.

    35. Superdesk and its Installation

    This blog explains how to Install Superdesk in 9 easy steps !!

    36. Mastadon: Everything You Need to Know

    Mastodon is the largest decentralized social network on the internet.

    37. Thomas Biodun, Manager at TDPel Media, advises to "start immediately without delay"

    TDPel Media offers original news content and covers general news, politics, business, entertainment, environment, technology, lifestyle, culture, comedy, etc.

    38. Binance Employees Accused of Helping Chinese Customers Bypass KYC Verification

    Binance caught RED-handed?

    39. The Noonification: 6 Best Indie Games from Gamescom 2022 That We Can’t Wait to Play (9/7/2022)

    9/7/2022: Top 5 stories on the Hackernoon homepage!

    40. Is the Binance and Voyager Deal Cooked?

    On March 27th, U.S. District Judge Jennifer Rearden granted the Government’s emergency request to halt the Binance and Voyager deal, pending a final appeal.

    41. Coinbase Is About to Be Sued By the SEC

    Coinbase Lawsuit Incoming!

    42. Tech News Playlist: Nigerian Founder is Back, Retail Startup Wins Ignite 2022

    Today’s news includes the foundation of Venture Studio, the 2022 Startup World Cup, as well as the latest on aerospace, cybersecurity, and crypto.

    43. Amid Substack Acquisition Rumors, Twitter Shuts Down Its Free Newsletter Tool

    From January 18, 2023, it will no longer be possible to access your Revue account.

    44. Connected Watches or Traditional Watches?

    In this opinion, we will focus on two types of watches: the traditional watch and the connected watch.

    45. Manga Scanlation Communities Are Against Unleashing Enmity

    Huge scanlation platform MangaDex recently revealed that legal pressures had, among things, restricted its ability to receive donations from users. Following our report, a server administrator connected to several other groups gave us additional insight into these anti-piracy efforts. Amid the hostilities, however, it appears that all the scanlation community really wants is to improve the chances of manga titles arriving in the West.

    46. AMD Uses DMCA to Mitigate Massive GPU Source Code Leak (Updated)

    AMD has filed at least two DMCA notices against Github repos that carried "stolen" source code relating to AMD's Navi and Arden GPUs, the latter being the processor for the upcoming Xbox Series X. The person claiming responsibility for the leak informs TorrentFreak that if they doesn't get a buyer for the remainder of the code, they will dump the whole lot online.

    47. NBCUniversal Sued For Using New York Photographer's Photos

    New York-based photographer Mark Seliger has filed a copyright infringement lawsuit against NBCUniversal demanding millions of dollars in damages.

    A study published in 2019 revealed that controversial gambling company 1XBET, known for placing adverts on pirate sites, had become the third most active online advertiser in Russia.

    49. Top Articles This Week In Tech: WN 14

    We hope you did have an awesome week! Here is your dose of the best articles that came up over the last week. Have fun reading them!

    50. A Brief Into to NLP in the Media & Communication Industry

    In this write-up, we will understand the role of NLP in the media industry, its impact, and how it will help to clear out the issues hampering growth.

    51. The Future President of Argentina Might be a Crypto Supporter

    There is an anarcho-capitalist lurking in the shadows of the Argentine presidency. He is responsible for occupying the first position in opinion polls.

    52. ApeCoin And A Crypto Ecosystem

    This week on HackerNoon’s Stories of the Week, we looked at ApeCoin and the Bored Ape Yacht Club after a surprise performance at MTV from Snoop Dogg and Eminem

    53. What Type of Anti-Piracy Campaign Is More Likely to Work on Infringers?

    There have been dozens of anti-piracy campaigns over the years but which ones are more likely to work on illicit consumers? According to some of the findings in a government report published in the UK this week, different approaches may be needed to convince both casual and savvy pirates to stop or reduce their activities.

    54. Learnings From Managing a News Publishing Platform

    There are many options when it comes to publishing a news product. Some publishers choose to collaborate with other publishers to develop their own platform,

    55. 3.6 Million Websites Went Offline Due to a Fire: How Decentralized Cloud Would've Prevented It

    Centralized cloud has never been a safe custodian of your private data but we may have finally found the perfect solution - Decentralized Cloud Storage.

    56. 16 Best Crypto Blogs to Read in 2022

    The top 16 crypto blogs that can keep you up to date with cryptocurrencies, including crypto news, product releases, new regulations and product reviews.

    57. Court Of Appeal Refuses Kim Dotcom's Access To Outlawed Spy Recording

    The New Zealand Supreme Court has declined Kim Dotcom's appeal in his bid to access private communications captured illegally by the country's spy agency. Dotcom will still be entitled to damages for the unlawful intrusion into his private life but he says this matter is not about money. Instead, he seeks to hold the GCSB agency accountable for its illegal behavior, for the benefit of all New Zealanders.

    58. Uncover the Dark Side of of Metaverse

    The Metaverse is now the talk of the town. It is a place where people can be who they want to be and do what they want to do.

    59. Main Domain of Kim Dotcom's K.im Project Set To Be Reclaimed

    After falling into third-party hands the main domain of Kim Dotcom's K.im project is set to be reclaimed. The Isle of Man domain recently expired and was quickly snapped up but, following a dispute process, it could be transferred back to the crypto project in a matter of days. Documents reviewed by TorrentFreak reveal that there was an attempt in December to sell the domain back for $100,000.

    60. Cyber Conflict between Russia and Ukraine Escalates

    As the conflict between Russia and Ukraine escalates, it is important to take steps to protect the country's critical infrastructure from these cybercrimes

    61. 'European Uber' Raises $109M · The UK Has No Chill · Libya is Waging a Proxy War

    The top 3 headlines from across the pond for Tuesday, May 26, 2020.

    62. Olympic Committee and Leading Soccer Organizations Urge the US Trade Apply Pressure

    The International Olympic Committee and leading soccer organizations including FIFA and the Premier League are urging the United States Trade Representative to apply maximum pressure to Saudi Arabia over TV piracy. While beoutQ's illegal satellite broadcasts stopped last August, its set-top boxes now present an Internet-based pirate IPTV threat, the sports groups say.

    63. The Cryptocurrency Sector Is Concerned About An EU Ban On NFTs

    New EU crypto laws might "substantially widen" the scope of existing EU regulations by requiring non-fungible token issuers to consolidate their assets.

    64. The Evolution of Humanoids and What It Holds for the Future

    Humanoids, or robots designed to resemble humans in form and function, have been a staple of science fiction for centuries.

    65. Saints Row Reboot Sets New Standard In Customisation

    The Saints Row games are infamous for a lot of things, not least of which is the robust and absurd customisation system that the reboot has expanded on.

    66. How the Washington Post Uses TikTok, and What That Means for GenZ News Consumption

    GenZ-ers seem to like political and international news so journalists are now moving to TikTok.

    67. How to Pronounce Doggie Coin

    The doggie is in heat! One of the inventors confirms Dogecoin is "DOhj"coin. The name is made up but "sounds" Japanese.

    68. John Van Stry Claims That Former Piracy Site Owner Is Trying to Bust Him

    Since early 2019, author John Van Stry has been spending huge sums of money in an effort to bring the former operator of download site eBook.bike to justice. The site itself has been down for months but legal costs are mounting to the point that Van Stry feels there might be an effort to bankrupt him. As a result, a practical win for either side seems a distant proposition.

    69. The Subpoena Orders Cloudflare To Hand Over The Identities of Uploaders

    Adult movie company AMA Multimedia has obtained a DMCA subpoena from a Washington court to help it track down individuals who uploaded content to various 'tube' sites. The subpoena orders Cloudflare to hand over the identities of uploaders and potentially site operators too but given the way the content seems to be delivered, it remains a question whether the former will be possible.

    70. Italian Court Orders 'Preventative Measures' Against IPTV Providers

    An Italian court has ordered 'preventative measures' that requires the websites of 15 'pirate' IPTV providers to be blocked in the country. The complaint was filed by top Italian soccer league Serie A after the IPTV providers reportedly broadcast live matches without permission. How effective the blocks will be remain to be seen, however.

    Facebook says that it takes abuse and misuse of its 'Rights Manager' system very seriously. The company sees this type of abuse as one of its main challenges and it spends a lot of time making sure that legitimate content isn't blocked. The social media giant made these statements in a recent "Article 17" stakeholder meeting at the EU Commission.

    72. Unofficial Paywall-Free COVID19 Archive Consumes Half a Terabyte of Bandwidth

    With the world still grappling with the new coronavirus outbreak, an unofficial paywall-free archive of scientific papers is spreading hope, not disease, to the scientific community. Speaking with TF, the operators of the project reveal that since its launch under a week ago, visitors from all over the world to the 5,300+ study resource have consumed almost half a terabyte of bandwidth.

    73. Pirate IPTV Box Seller Arrested By LAPD, ABS-CBN Files Multi-Million Dollar Lawsuits

    Media giant ABS-CBN has filed two US lawsuits worth millions of dollars in damages against two men they accuse of supplying pirate IPTV devices to the public. One of the men was arrested earlier this month by Los Angeles Police Department following an undercover sting operation.

    74. Tech Giants are Laying off Thousands of People. Why?

    Facebook’s parent company Meta has announced laying off more than 11,000 employees. The long list of companies sacking their employees includes Netflix, Netflix

    75. Just What Is The Merge?

    This week on HackerNoon’s Stories of the Week, we looked at the Ethereum Merge and what the shift from Proof of Work to Proof of Stake means for the industry.

    76. An Introduction To The GraphQL Editor v 4.5

    GraphQL Editor new release

    77. She Loves Tech Startup Winner, Jawnt Launch, and Medikabazaar’s New CHRO and COO

    A recap of the latest news, trends, products, and solutions from the most sought-after tech startups in the industry.

    78. Token Daily Capital Newsletter # 6

    TWEET OF THE DAY

    Two companies that design and manufacture wedding dresses are suing Cloudflare for copyright infringement after it failed to terminate service to 99 'repeat infringer' websites. Allure Bridals and Justin Alexander claim that they sent 7,000 DMCA complaints to the CDN company but aside from passing the notices on, Cloudflare failed to take more meaningful action.

    80. Latest in Tech: Instagram Fined Millions Over Children's Data Privacy

    There's always something new in the world of technology, and it can be hard to keep up.

    81. Upcoming Twitter, Instagram, and LinkedIn Features: Unrelease Updates with Nima - Vol. 3

    The unreleased updates of famous apps like Twitter and Instagram - 3rd Issue

    82. The Art of War: Tutorial For Pirate Sites Owners And Their Antagonists

    There have been countless anti-piracy strategies deployed over the years and pirates have deployed their own in response. In the end, the parties "at war" aren't so different and may even benefit from the same techniques. The most fundamental ones aren't new either, having been around for at least 2,500 years.

    83. Movie And TV Show Portal Attacks Google With Odd DMCA Notices

    Movie and TV show information portal AlloCiné has reportedly sent a wave of DMCA notices to Google to have allegedly-infringing content taken down. Unfortunately, however, the complaints are littered with clearly erroneous URLs that target everything from Netflix and Amazon listings to news reports from sites like Wired, plus content on rival movie portals such as JustWatch and Rotten Tomatoes.

    84. Men Selling Pirate TV Boxes Found Guilty Under The Fraud Act

    Two men who sold piracy-enabled TV boxes and encouraged buyers to access content without an appropriate subscription have been found guilty after a four-day trial in the UK. The individuals, who will be sentenced later this month, face potentially lengthy sentences under the Serious Crime Act 2007 and Fraud Act 2006.

    85. The Complete Cancellation of E3 2022 and What it Means for the Future of Gaming

    E3 2022 was cancelled entirely this year - no physical or digital event will take place this year. Let's read into what this means for the future of gaming.

    86. ‘Academic’ Torrent Client Hopes to Shake up the Entertainment Industry

    Researchers at Delft University of Technology have secured another €3.3 million in funding for academic research into the ‘Internet-of-Trust’. The money will in large part be used to continue development on the Tribler BitTorrent client. Professor Johan Pouwelse, who leads the Tribler lab, hopes that the software and underlying technology will shake up the entertainment industry by shifting the balance of power.

    87. Sony and PlayStation Are Jumping Into the World of Web3 and NFTs

    Blockchain Gaming Going Mainstream?

    88. PortalRooms Going Dark Leaving Behind Millions of Avid Users

    PortalRoms, a popular index for ROM and emulators for a wide range of gaming systems, has disappeared without trace. Up until a few days ago the site was servicing more four million visitors per month with links to download content via torrents. However, after domain issues hit the site last October, history may now be repeating itself for the ten-year-old site.

    89. Last Month in Crypto [09/19]

    The biggest developments in the cryptocurrency and blockchain world we saw last month (August, 2019)

    90. YggTorrent Website Lost Control Over Its Main Domain

    France's largest torrent site YggTorrent has lost control over its main domain. According to the site's operators, YggTorrent.ws was suspended by the domain registrar without providing additional information. Given that Alexa reports that YggTorrent is one of the most-visited websites in the whole of France, the disruption is likely to affect millions of visitors.

    91. What Will the World Look Like in 100 Years?

    In this opinion, we will look at some possible changes that could occur in the next 100 years and discuss what they could mean for humanity.

    92. Guide on How To Eliminate COVID-19 News

    According to the American press institute, the purpose of news and journalism is to provide citizens with the information they need to make the best possible decisions about their lives, their communities, their societies, and their governments.

    93. Stay Up-to-Date With Tech News : DevBytes

    Being a busy coder over the years of software development, sometimes I feel difficult in staying up to date with the latest tech news which inturn would help me in the growth of my software development career. In today's fast-paced world, technology is constantly evolving, and it can be challenging to keep up with the latest trends and advancements. Fortunately, there are many resources available that can help you stay up-to-date on the latest tech news and information. One of the best resources available is an app called DevBytes.

    94. Russia's Search Engine Anti-Piracy Deal Drawn Out Until 2021

    The ground-breaking anti-piracy deal signed by Russia-based content and Internet platforms in 2018 will not be written into local law any time soon. The agreement, which sees search engines voluntarily delete allegedly-infringing links, was supposed to be formalized in recent months but in the face of complexities and parliament being tied up with other things, will now be extended until 2021.

    95. How Has Traditional Media and Social Media Helped To Boost The Popularity Of Cryptocurrency

    In today’s digital world, both standard and social media channels are renowned for having a huge effect on our daily lives. From the ways we communicate and share content, to the ways we keep up to date with the world around us, social media has, and continues to have a disruptive effect on how we view the world. Cryptocurrencies have been no exception.

    Major Japanese publisher Takeshobo has sued Cloudflare in a Tokyo court for alleged copyright infringement. The publisher says it was forced into the action after requests to remove content being offered by a Cloudflare customer were ignored. Takeshobo is taking care not to mention the name of the 'pirate' site in question but TorrentFreak has uncovered a DMCA subpoena from 2019 which may shine some light on proceedings.

    97. ACE Scalps Ulango TV App Seizing Domain

    The Alliance for Creativity and Entertainment has claimed another scalp in the 'pirate' IPTV space. The UlangoTV app provided free access to thousands of unlicensed TV streams but there was also an option to pay for more reliable content. Today, however, its clear it is unlikely to be returning after its domain was taken over by the global anti-piracy coalition.

    98. The Silver Lining with Silvergate

    The last week has been fairly quiet in the markets, and had it not been for BTC’s 5% tumble in price yesterday, the same could be said for crypto.

    99. Bosnian Man Chooses to Live as a 21st Century Ragnar

    In this thread, our community discusses Stipe Pleic's case and whether or not they'll go total immersion in a characters' lifestyle.

    100. DISH Calls For $9.9m In Damages From Easybox IPTV

    A lawsuit filed by US broadcaster DISH Network against Easybox IPTV looks set to end with significant cost to the men behind the unlicensed IPTV provider. In a motion for final judgment and permanent injunction, DISH is demanding $9.9m in damages for direct copyright infringement of 66 copyrighted works, broadcast by Easybox without permission.

    101. John Van Stry Wins Piracy Case, Reducing Damages Claim To $9,000

    Author John Van Stry has won his copyright infringement lawsuit against former Pirate Party of Canada leader Travis McCrea and his long-defunct eBook download platform eBook.bike. After a year of stressful litigation, the court asked the author to consider reducing his $180,000 damages claim to $9,000 to avoid a full trial. Van Stry accepted but with McCrea now claiming to be broke, it remains to be seen whether the amount will ever be recovered.

    102. Two Piracy-Configured ‘Kodi Box’ Sellers Handed One-Year Suspended Sentences

    Two men who sold piracy-configured set-top boxes and coached the public on how to use them to access infringing content have been sentenced to one-year prison terms under the Fraud Act, suspended for two years. The pair, who supplied 'BlackBox.tv' devices, must also do 120 hours of unpaid work.

    103. Instagram Takes Down IPA Due To The DMCA Violation

    Facebook-owned Instagram has taken down an independently developed API claiming that it violates the anti-circumvention provisions of the DMCA. The complaint claims that the tool 'Instagram-API' allows unauthorized access to Instagram users' posts, which the company says are copyrighted works to which it grants protected access.

    104. Elden Ring Release Date Set For January 21st, 2022

    Hackers, the wait is over! Elden Ring has risen from its status as a MIA game with new Gameplay video, a trailer, and a release date all in one package!

    105. Jetflick Piracy Trial Experiencing Delay After Canadian Govt Hands Over The Evidence

    The trial of six defendants who allegedly operated the 'pirate' streaming service Jetflicks will now take place in July 2020. The delay is in response to Canadian authorities handing over masses of discovery data, including subscriber information and support tickets of the defunct service. The original request for information was made around 22 months ago.

    106. Out With Javascript, In With Typescript - The New Favorite Language

    According to the latest report, Typescript has surpassed Javascript to become world's favourite language for developers.

    107. How War Led to AI Fighting Fake News

    How does AI help to fight fake news? The use case that we created during the war.

    108. ‘Pirate’ iTunes Download Site and Three Others Targeted By the RIAA

    The RIAA has obtained a DMCA subpoena against Cloudflare in an effort to unmask the operators of several 'pirate' music platforms including one offering iTunes content. The subpoena requires the CDN company to hand over names, addresses and account information of people allegedly behind infringement of tracks by Justin Timberlake, Red Hot Chili Peppers, Selena Gomez and more.

    A judge at a Texas court has ordered two individuals behind the pirate IPTV service Easybox IPTV to pay $9.9m in copyright infringement damages. In a judgment handed down this week, the judge awarded the maximum $150,000 in statutory damages for each of 66 copyrighted works willfully infringed by the defendants via their unlicensed streaming platform.

    110. Kim Dotcom Domain Case Solved, Followed By Bid To Halt Extradition

    After falling into third-party hands, the main domain of Kim Dotcom's K.im project has been returned following a settlement agreement. While this progress is being welcomed by the Megaupload founder, even more serious matters lie on the horizon. Will the New Zealand Supreme Court decide against extradition to the US? Dotcom predicts that while close, the judgment will not go in his favor.

    111. Anti-Piracy Chief: Pirated Content is Now Harder to Find in Search Engines

    An anti-piracy memorandum aimed at removing allegedly-infringing content from search engines is beginning to have an effect in Russia. That's according to the chief of the Internet Video Association, an anti-piracy group representing the interests of numerous licensed online video distribution platforms.

    112. How to Hack Serendipity...and Start a Healthy News Diet

    We are creatures of habit. As we live in those comfortable loops we barely deviate from, we rarely question the “why” of our doing so. Technology, once thought of as a means of emancipation, has become a way to feed us an endless stream of news we want to hear and believe in — what Nicholas Negroponte calls the daily me.

    113. Institutional Investors Are FINALLY Giving DeFi The Attention It Deserves

    Excitably, I FINALLY get to announce that institutions are pouring nearly 58 million dollars a week into Bitcoin! Oh, and Jr over there, Ethereum is seeing nearly $10M/USD in trades, weekly.

    114. How MalwareBytes Once Blocked Pirate Bay Service

    MalwareBytes persistently blocked an essential element of the Pirate Bay platform due to the presence of "a few" cryptocurrency miners on a secondary domain.

    115. Make the Web Readable Again: Deliver Article and News Digests to Your Favourite e-reader

    RSS feeds are a largely underestimated feature of the web nowadays — at least outside the circles of geeks. Not only they are much more omnipresent than many think (every single respectable news website provides at least one feed); not only they empower users with the possibility of creating their own news feeds and boards through aggregators, without relying on the mercy of a cloud-run algorithm; but their structured nature (under the hood an RSS feed is just a structured XML) offers the possibility to build automation pipelines that deliver the content we want wherever we want, whenever we want, in whichever format we want. IFTTT is a popular option to build custom logic on RSS feeds. It makes it very intuitive to build relatively complex rules such as “send me a weekly digest with The Economist articles published in the latest issue”, or “send a Telegram message with the digest from NYT every day at 6am”, or “send a notification to my mobile whenever XKCD publishes new comics”.

    116. Crypto Weekly #1 - XRP Coasting on Old News While Polkadot Inches Closer to Real-time dApps

    People love news. Which is why in crypto, product updates almost always drive the price up. But with over 5,000 projects already on the open market, how can you stay both informed and sane while sorting through the volume of articles, news blips, and tweets published every single day? Even if you had the capacity to capture them all, how do you know which ones really matter?

    117. Dish Network Envisions Blockchain-Based Patent Application

    Dish Network is fighting online streaming piracy on many fronts. Aside from lawsuits and other legal campaigns, the company also looks at the broader picture. In a new patent application, Dish envisions a blockchain-based anti-piracy management system that promises to be open and accessible to all.

    118. Bad Boys For Life Leads Wave of Early Movie Releases Flooding Pirate Sites

    As cinemas around the globe continue their shutdowns in response to the coronavirus pandemic, a number of movies are now enjoying early digital releases. Of course, many of these are also hitting pirate sites, with Bad Boys For Life, Bloodshot and The Gentlemen currently proving most popular with downloaders.

    119. Why Are Bosses Against Remote Work?

    72% of managers prefer their subordinates to be in the office. Why are bosses so against remote work? Find out what our readers think might be the issues here.

    120. YTS Claim Makes It More Obvious That Pirates Should Be Vigilant

    One of the most common recurring questions in respect of downloading, sharing and even streaming, is whether service X or platform Y is 'safe' to use, from a copyright-infringement perspective. Recent developments show that no matter how safe users think they are, security is something that should never be taken for granted.

    121. You Will Love These Java 9 API Improvements

    New java features you must use.

    122. What Happened to Megaupload?

    Chairman and CEO Mitch Glazier has been oulining some of the RIAA's successes since he joined the industry group. Interestingly, he went straight to the Kim Dotcom and Megaupload case, which he described as a "huge significant victory". While the case hasn't yet gone to trial, its destruction more than eight years ago may be a good enough result for the RIAA.

    A draft law in Sweden envisions much tougher penalties for serious copyright infringement. Under current rules, sentences carry fines and/or prison terms up to a maximum of two years. Under the new proposals, serious copyright-related crimes would be treated more harshly, with prison sentences starting at six months and going all the way to a maximum of six years.

    124. The Doe Discuss How Tech and Social Media Has Changed Journalism

    Social media over the last five years has become a growing and dominant source of information and news for hundreds of millions of individuals all over the world. Social media is always in your pocket on your smartphone.

    125. Lawsuit Filed Against BitTorrent, The Company Accused of Illegal Profiting

    A lawsuit filed against BitTorrent owner Rainberry Inc, TRON Foundation's Justin Sun, and one of his colleagues, is based in employment law. However, the allegations it contains could pique interest in Hollywood, with claims that movies including The Lion King were involved in a "fraudulent scheme" to "make a profit from the illegal piracy of those materials."

    126. As UK Pirates Swarm to Live Sports & Movies, Hardcore Pirates Diminish

    The UK's Intellectual Property Office has published the latest edition of its Online Copyright Infringement Tracker report. Illicit consumption of movies increased considerably over the previous period, with a new category of live sports leaping almost to the top of the infringement tables. Interestingly, the report also highlights a significant decrease in hardcore pirates.

    127. Russian Watchdog to Place a Blockade on Pirate Apps

    Russia is planning action against apps that facilitate access to pirated content. If app developers don't quickly respond to a request from authorities to cease distribution of their software, telecoms watchdog Roscomnadzor will demand action against platforms such as Google Play and Apple's App Store. Failure to respond could result in ISP blockades.

    128. Judge Asks Author to Consider a Massively Reduced Claim after Suing eBook.bike for Infringement

    The copyright infringement lawsuit filed by author John van Stry against former Pirate Party leader Travis McCrea may be edging closer to financial discomfort.

    129. DMCA Notices Took Down 14,320 Github Projects in 2019

    Github has revealed that throughout 2019, the coding hosting platform took down more than 14,300 projects following DMCA complaints. Of the total notices received, only a tiny proportion was contested via counter-notice. Interestingly, the Microsoft-owned platform also reveals that one copyright complaint cannot be detailed as it's the subject of a gagging order.

    Last week the Internet Archive responded to the coronavirus outbreak by offering a new service to "displaced learners". Combining scanned books from three libraries, the Archive offered unlimited borrowing of 1.4 million books, so that people can continue reading while in quarantine. What followed was a huge backlash from publishing and pro-copyright groups, with the Copyright Alliance decribing the actions of IA's operator as "particularly vile."

    131. Christian Rapper Who Filed Lawsuit Against Katy Perry Gets an Infringement Complaint

    Katy Perry's writers lost a $2.8m lawsuit against Christian rapper Flame last year over the use of a handful of notes. Musician Adam Neely published a hit video on YouTube slamming the lawsuit but in a bizarre twist, Perry's publisher Warner Chappell has now filed an infringement complaint against Neely. Not only have they claimed all of the advertising revenue from his video, they've turned the entire matter into an unbelievable trainwreck.

    132. Australia's Ransomware Action Plan

    The new laws introduced by the government are meant to help businesses improve their cybersecurity and avoid any losses that would be incurred from cybercrime.

    133. Canadian Pirate Site Blockade Expands With New Domains

    months ago Canada's Federal Court issued the country's first pirate 'site' blocking order. The order was requested by Bell, Rogers, and Groupe TVA, who recently asked the court to amend the order to ban additional domains that provide access the pirate IPTV service GoldTV. This request was granted. Despite attempts from the rightsholders to keep the update quiet, the new domains have been revealed as well.

    134. NFL Going Against VPN Sites For ‘Promoting’ Illegal Streaming

    Several takedown notices, reportedly sent on behalf of the NFL, are asking Google to remove VPN-related URLs. According to a recent request, these sites promote the use of VPN services "to illegally stream NFL games." While many of the pages show how VPNs can bypass geographical restrictions, Google has left most URLs in its search results.

    135. The State of Enjin 2022

    An overview of Enjin and its ecosystem updates for 2022 to see how it will change and evolve in the year to come thanks to new opportunities for the system.

    136. Anime Fans Find ‘Pirate’ Subtitles in Netflix Streams of City Hunter

    Netflix subscribers in France shared a wry smile over the weekend when a screenshot from the anime movie City Hunter was shared on Twitter. The screenshot revealed that the subtitles hadn't been obtained from an official supplier. Instead, they were apparently culled from a 'pirate' file distributed by an IRC channel specializing in anime content, one that could've been dead for some time.

    137. Why Did Kendall Jenner Get Sued For Using a Video of Herself?

    Model Kendall Jenner generates considerable sums from her Instagram account but according to a lawsuit filed in California, not all of that is raised legally. The complaint states that Jenner obtained a video of herself taken by a third-party and posted it on Instagram, in breach of copyright law. After gaining almost 23 million views, the owner now wants up to $150,000 in damages.

    138. YouTube Refuses to Process DMCA Counternotice for ‘Creepy Bugs’ Cartoon

    An artist who uploaded a parody cartoon to YouTube and received a strike against his channel following a Warner Bros. complaint has been denied the opportunity to fight his corner. MeatCanyon uploaded a cartoon featuring a creepy 'Bugs Bunny' and later appealed using a DMCA counternotice. YouTube, however, refused to pass the notice on and dismissed the claim.

    139. Man Who Sold Pirate IPTV Must Pay £521,000 or Face Five More Years in Prison

    A man who was sentenced in 2018 to 4.5 years in prison for selling pirate IPTV devices to pubs and clubs has been ordered to pay £520,000 to the public purse. Failure to come up with the funds will result in John Dodds having his prison sentence extended by an additional five years. The Premier League, which brought the action, welcomed the judgment.

    140. How To Get On The Google Discover Feed

    What do you need to do to get in front of more people who might be interested in your website? Meet Google Discover.

    A man from the US became a hero last year when a video of him subduing a man who had headbutted someone in the face went viral. The video has been reposted numerous times since but is regularly taken down following bogus copyright complaints. However, the censorship efforts massively backfired this week when someone tried to delete a Reddit thread using a DMCA anti-circumvention notice. Duh...

    142. As Police Investigate Share-Online Operators, Uploaders & Users Could Be Next

    In October 2019, Share-Online.biz, Germany's largest file-hosting site, was shut down following police raids around Europe. As the investigation into the platform's operators continues, a cybercrime police representative now says that hunting down former content uploaders and regular downloaders at the site remains a "realistic scenario."

    143. Rivendell Makes History By Reporting 500 Millionth Infringing URL To Google

    This week anti-piracy company Rivendell made history by reporting its 500 millionth infringing URL to Google. Speaking with TorrentFreak, the founder of Rivendell and sister company LeakID says that his team works closely with Google and finds the search giant very cooperative and helpful. He credits pirates for being resourceful but loves finding ways to "outsmart" them.

    South Korean authorities say they have rquested their first ever Interpol 'Red Notice' in an effort to apprehend the suspected operator of a torrent site that indexed around 455,000 copyright works. Information released by the Ministry of Culture and National Police suggests that the unnamed person is Australian. Police are demanding his or her arrest and extradition.

    145. Saranya TV's Owner Arested For Broadcasting A Pirated Copy Of The Hit Production

    On January 9, action thriller movie 'Darbar' enjoyed its theatrical release in India. Bizarrely, just three days later, a pirated copy of the hit production was illegally aired on cable TV. The makers of the movie immediately filed a complaint with police who, according to local reports, have now arrested the channel owner and begun the process of confiscating equipment.

    146. Disney Claims Rights to Denmark’s The Little Mermaid Statue

    A woman who uploaded one of her own photographs to print-on-demand site RedBubble says she has been hit with a takedown notice by Disney. The photograph, which features the 107-year-old The Little Mermaid statue in Copenhagen, apparently violates Disney's rights. According to a copy of the complaint, the statue depicts one of "Disney's Princesses".

    147. Pirate IPTV Supplier One Box Fails to Put up a Defense, Ordered to Pay $3.8m

    In 2019, 'pirate' IPTV supplier One Box TV found itself on the wrong end of a DISH Networks lawsuit. Filed in a Florida court, the complaint alleged that the IPTV supplier was transmitting DISH programming unlawfully via the Internet. After failing to put up a defense, One Box TV and its owner have now been ordered to pay $3.8 million in damages.

    148. The Disintermediation of the Media: How Bad Journalism Came To Be And Why It Persists

    Multiple times a day, the President of the United States types a thought into his phone, my pocket buzzes, and I read his message. I don’t watch the news anymore.

    149. Cloudflare Agrees to Stop Caching Pirate Content in Japan, If Court Declares Sites Illegal

    In 2018, four of Japan's largest manga publishers filed a motion at a Tokyo court demanding that Cloudflare stop providing services to several 'pirate' sites, including Mangamura replacement Hoshinoromi. The companies now reveal that a settlement has been reached with Cloudflare to "stop the replication" of the sites on its Japan-based servers, if a court declares them illegal.

    150. Natasha Reads The News So You Don't Have To

    In today's most talked about and not-talked about global news: Minneapolis; Brazil; Trump vs. Twitter; Xpeng vs. China; and two well-intentioned men with machetes and a broom end up in the wrong home Down Under.

    151. We Sold Real Estate on the Blockchain: No Pixels Involved

    How we sold multiple real world properties as NFTs, and what's still needed to disrupt the multi-trillion dollar real estate industry via NFTs.

    152. Hank the Tank: Should the Bear on the Run Be Adopted or Euthanized?

    Read the unbelievable story of Hank the Tank, the bear on the run from California Police. Just wait until you see the twist!

    153. Big Movie Studios Handed a Site-Blocking Injunction Against 86 Piracy Sites

    A judge at the Federal Court of Australia has handed down a site-blocking injunction against 86 piracy-related sites accessible from 115 domains. The application, filed by the MPA including Netflix, plus Roadshow Films and several other studios, targets torrent sites, streaming portals, subtitle sites, and various related unblocking/proxy platforms. All must be rendered inaccessible by 50 local ISPs.

    154. Cyber Police Raid Advertising Agency For Working With Pirate Sites

    Authorities in Ukraine report that officers from the cybercrime unit have raided an advertising agency in the capital Kiev for doing business with sites offering pirated movies and TV shows. Images released by the government show masked and armed officers targeting a building and herding out large numbers of employees.

    155. Will Digital News be the Death of the Printed Newspaper?

    Printed newspapers have been around for a long time, some newspapers appearing as early as the 16th century namely in Germany. However, they quickly gained in popularity outside of Germany in countries like the United Kingdom, Italy, Sweden and France.

    A law firm hired by notorious 'copyright troll' outfit Malibu Media is suing the company over breach of contract and unpaid bills. According to a lawsuit filed this week by The Lomnitzer Law Firm, Malibu 'circumvented' an agreement between the companies by hiring other attorneys to conduct litigation. The law firm is also demanding that Malibu pay more than $280K to settle its debts with the company.

    157. New Report Finds That Facebook Still Runs Discriminatory Ads

    We found discriminatory ads can still appear, despite Facebook's efforts

    158. I Asked 100 People What They Learned From Lockdown: Here's What They Said

    I asked 100 people on reddit what fundamental lessons they learned as a result of quarantine, hopefully you can get some insight on how other people have been

    Thank you for checking out the 158 most read stories about News on HackerNoon.

    Visit the /Learn Repo to find the most read stories about any technology.

    Stellar
    L O A D I N G
    . . . comments & more!

    About Author

    Learn Repo HackerNoon profile picture
    Learn Repo@learn
    Lets geek out. The HackerNoon library is now ranked by reading time created. Start learning by what others read most.
    Read my storiesLearnRepo.com

    TOPICS

    purcat-imgmedia #news #learn #learn-news #internet-censorship #copyright #online-piracy #piracy #torrent

    THIS ARTICLE WAS FEATURED IN...

    Permanent on Arweave
    Read on Terminal Reader Terminal
    Read this story w/o Javascript Lite
    Cbinsights
    Buaq
    Sincos
    Tefter

    RELATED STORIES

    Article Thumbnail
    0 Stories To Learn About Blockchain Video Games
    by learn
    Dec 21, 2023
    #blockchain-video-games
    Article Thumbnail
    Zero People Charged With Online Pirating, Swedish Prosecutor's Office Reports
    by torrentfreak
    Jul 19, 2020
    #piracy
    Article Thumbnail
    100 Stories To Learn About Online Piracy
    by learn
    Nov 12, 2023
    #online-piracy
    Article Thumbnail
    The Noonification: Much Ado About Bitcoin Halving (1/6/2024)
    by noonification
    Jan 06, 2024
    #noonification
    Article Thumbnail
    114 Stories To Learn About Piracy
    by learn
    Nov 15, 2023
    #piracy
    Join HackerNoonloading
    Latest technology trends. Customized Experience. Curated Stories. Publish Your Ideas