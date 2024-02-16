15 Stories To Learn About Kanban

Let's learn about Kanban via these 15 free stories. They are ordered by most time reading created on HackerNoon. Visit the /Learn Repo to find the most read stories about any technology.

I’ve been doing DevOps for a few years now, and I think I’m pretty good at it. Over these years I’ve read some books that really helped me along the way, here they are.

Up until pretty recently my company’s tech team managed its projects through a Kanban-board. In practice this entailed that we’d come up with a product roadmap for the 12 months ahead and would start working on this from top to bottom, moving tickets through the usual swimming lanes as we went.

I have been involved recently in Agile transformation, i went through lots of conversations, with Techy people, that have a lot of misconceptions about Agile.

Some of the popular implementations of a Kanban board are the following: Trello, JIRA, Microsoft Planner, and Asana. The changes on the board are synchronized i

Working with a team without sprints? Yes, it is real. To know how, read the article.

Scrum vs Kanban: core principles, similarities and differences. See schedule and cadence in both methods, release approaches, roles and attitude towards changes

Vue Draggable is a great library for Vue.js that makes it super simple to create interactive draggable components with virtually no effort

Here are the top 6 software development methodologies that the project manager and the team must follow throughout the software development process.

Project management is a crucial domain in the sphere of IT.

How Jira, Hygger, Asana, and Others Surprised Their Users in 2019?

Picking the right method for managing your tasks can either make or break the success of your projects.

Scrum is the most popular Agile framework today (56% of all Agile teams use Scrum).

It is believed that product managers should help a company do something that makes sense and advise against doing something that doesn’t.

From the desk of brilliant weirdo #1: “What does a project manager really do?” Maybe that’s a question you’ve been asking yourself or others if you have been considering a PM career for a while. To be honest, it’s gonna be quite hard to put all the PM roles under one roof as project managers in one industry can differ from PMs in another. But I’ll do my best to give you a clear image of what it looks like to be a project manager.

