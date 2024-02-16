Search icon
    15 Stories To Learn About Kanbanby@learn
    136 reads

    15 Stories To Learn About Kanban

    by Learn RepoFebruary 16th, 2024
    Read on Terminal Reader
    Read this story w/o Javascript
    tldt arrow

    Too Long; Didn't Read

    Learn everything you need to know about Kanban via these 15 free HackerNoon stories.
    featured image - 15 Stories To Learn About Kanban
    Learn Repo HackerNoon profile picture

    Let's learn about Kanban via these 15 free stories. They are ordered by most time reading created on HackerNoon. Visit the /Learn Repo to find the most read stories about any technology.

    1. The Top 10 Books on DevOps You Need to Read

    I’ve been doing DevOps for a few years now, and I think I’m pretty good at it. Over these years I’ve read some books that really helped me along the way, here they are.

    2. Say Goodbye to Scrum and Kanban: Welcome 6-week Product Cycle

    Up until pretty recently my company’s tech team managed its projects through a Kanban-board. In practice this entailed that we’d come up with a product roadmap for the 12 months ahead and would start working on this from top to bottom, moving tickets through the usual swimming lanes as we went.

    3. A Common Misconception About Agile Methodology

    I have been involved recently in Agile transformation, i went through lots of conversations, with Techy people, that have a lot of misconceptions about Agile.

    4. How to Design a Kanban Board

    Some of the popular implementations of a Kanban board are the following: Trello, JIRA, Microsoft Planner, and Asana. The changes on the board are synchronized i

    5. Using Kanban to Work With Teams Without Sprints

    Working with a team without sprints? Yes, it is real. To know how, read the article.

    6. Scrum vs. Kanban: Which is Better for Your Team?

    Scrum vs Kanban: core principles, similarities and differences. See schedule and cadence in both methods, release approaches, roles and attitude towards changes

    7. Product manager dead after ‘taking a step back’ off cliff

    8. How to Use The Vue Draggable Library to Create an Interactive Kanban Board

    Vue Draggable is a great library for Vue.js that makes it super simple to create interactive draggable components with virtually no effort

    9. Top 6 Software Development Methodologies of 2022

    Here are the top 6 software development methodologies that the project manager and the team must follow throughout the software development process.

    10. A Kanban Board Component for Project Management

    Project management is a crucial domain in the sphere of IT.

    How Jira, Hygger, Asana, and Others Surprised Their Users in 2019?

    12. Agile vs Waterfall: How To Choose The Right Methodology for Your Project

    Picking the right method for managing your tasks can either make or break the success of your projects.

    13. Kanban Vs. Scrum: Here's What Your Team Needs To Know

    Scrum is the most popular Agile framework today (56% of all Agile teams use Scrum).

    14. How to stop prioritizing and start working

    It is believed that product managers should help a company do something that makes sense and advise against doing something that doesn’t.

    15. The Ultimate Project Management Career Guide for 2020

    From the desk of brilliant weirdo #1: “What does a project manager really do?” Maybe that’s a question you’ve been asking yourself or others if you have been considering a PM career for a while. To be honest, it’s gonna be quite hard to put all the PM roles under one roof as project managers in one industry can differ from PMs in another. But I’ll do my best to give you a clear image of what it looks like to be a project manager.

    Thank you for checking out the 15 most read stories about Kanban on HackerNoon.

    Visit the /Learn Repo to find the most read stories about any technology.

