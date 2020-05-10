15 New Reasons to Add 'Hacker Noon Writer' to Your Tinder Bio 💦
🎁April Commits
Things our devs did to make your day better.
🐈 ICYMI
More key HN Knowledge you might've missed in light of, well, everything.
Your Hacker Noon stories — now also distributed via Google News.
Plus, for Apple users - if you’re running on mojave or later, you can use the .heic files where the wallpaper will change according to the time of day! ☀️
🌏 Back To The Internet
The Most Viewed Content Published on Hacker Noon in April
- Best Programming Languages to Start Freelancing in 2020 by @yassine-rachid
- 19 Little-Known Programming Myths by @momchil
- Python for Data Science: How to Scrape Website Data via the Internet's Top 300 APIs by @scrapingdog
- Pornhub Growth Hack During Coronavirus Pandemic by @TRXMan — unique views: 11,861
- How I Solve Problems as a Developer by @jure
- Top Python Resources for Beginners by @cyrilmichino
- How to 10X Your Code [And Your Salary] by @momchil
- CromaApp: My First React Native App After 7 Years of Backend Development by @kamalkishor1991
👾 Pixelated Faces
This month's featured contributors.
@arthur.tkachenko really needs to finish his platform for foodies
and recipe creators but mostly he's too busy publishing record high numbers of your story submissions for Hacker Noon each week, as our in-house (well, in-Ukraine, technically) Software Development Editor.
@linh used to be the COO of Hacker Noon
but then she discovered a latent talent for high-brow journalism at the intersection of tech, culture, politics, and current affairs. "Real journalism" or not, @linh still let's us make her content accessible to readers for free, forever on Hacker Noon.
Keen to get your own face pixelated by Hacker Noon's head of creative?
🐛 Oh and one last HUGE Announcement
We're terrified of the worms likely to crawl out of this can, but...
You can now have your say on one feature our devs have agreed to deploy next month!
We're opening up the roadmap process just a teeny tiny bit: if there's a fix/innovation/feature that'd change your life as a Hacker Noon Writer, we want to know about it. ADD YOUR BURNING FEATURE TO OUR TRELLO
🔥
