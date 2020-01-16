145 Top Cryptocurrency Blogs and News Sites to Read Daily in 2020
Cryptocurrency advocate and analyst, growth hacker
This rating of the best crypto blogs and news sites for 2020 is designed to help:
- Marketers and PR managers, in order to assess the quality of resources to get better results
- Journalists, editors, and owners of content platforms looking for quality news and to evaluate competitors
- Investors and traders, to assess the quality of information sources to make better decisions
2019 turned out to be a truly saturated year for the blockchain and crypto industry.
We had the chance to observe many interesting events in the world of cryptocurrencies, technologies and the digital economy. Bitcoin managed to grow by almost 4 times, and then fall by 2. The giants Facebook and Telegram launched their own ambitious projects and came up against the barrier of US government regulators. At the same time, on the other side of the planet, China's president announced that blockchain is one of the most important areas for his country's development.
We learn about these and many other news items thanks to people who have dedicated themselves to gathering news in our difficult and controversial niche.
This is the rating of the top 145 news resources, one of the main areas of which is the coverage of events in the niche of blockchain and cryptocurrencies.
In order to determine the best I gathered a database of 145 news media resources and blogs, and then I found data about their DA, Alexa Rank, monthly visits, avg. visit durations, bounce rates, number of backlinks, and number of do-follow backlinks. Then I sorted the database by each parameter and assigned each site a number of points according to the formula "The number of points is equal to the number of sites plus one and minus its position."
For example, after sorting by DA, Cointelegraph took third place, meaning it gets 145 + 1 - 3 = 143 points. Crypto Potato took 51st place, which means it gets 145 + 1 - 51 = 95 points. Next, I added up all the points for each of the 7 parameters and got the final result.
You can check the raw data on this page
or in the Google Docs spreadsheet
, that is more convenient. I hope that such an attitude protected from subjectivity as much as possible.
News.bitcoin.com won first place with 978 points. It was interesting to compare it with https://cointelegraph.com/. On the one hand, CT has a higher Alexa Rank, with more than twice the audience and more backlinks. But news.bitcoin.com has less of a bounce rate and a twice higher avg. visit duration, which suggests that although they have a smaller audience, their readers interact with the content better and longer.
Below you will find the list of the best 10 crypto news resources, and then there will be the full list of the best 145 resources.
The Best 10 Crypto News Websites of 2019
01. News.bitcoin.com (978 points)
Founded on 2014, news.bitcoin.com
is a crypto publication that has its headquarters in Tokyo. It publishes comprehensive news that covers the Bitcoin network, main industry news, regulation, and politics within the industry. This site is affiliated with Rodger Ver, an early Bitcoin investor who currently promotes Bitcoin Cash.
02. Cointelegraph (956 points)
Founded in 2013, cointelegraph.com
is a crypto media publication that covers a wide range of news on cryptocurrencies, emerging fintech trends, and the blockchain industry as a whole. The platform strives to deliver the most accurate up to date news from both the decentralized and centralized world of financial technology.
03. Coindesk (952 points)
Launched in May 2013, coindesk.com
is a crypto news site that focuses on digital assets and the blockchain industry as a whole. The platform explores how virtual assets are contributing to the evolution of the global financial system. The platform launched the CoinDesk Bitcoin Price Index in September 2013. The BPI averages BTC prices across several exchanges.
04. CCN (932 points)
Founded in the summer of 2013, ccn.com
is also known as CCN Markets. This platform started as CryptoCoinNews.com quickly gaining popularity as a trusted crypto news outlet. Since then, the platform has grown to focus on financial markets, U.S. business, gaming, sports, entertainment, and technology coverage.
05. Newsbtc (885 points)
Founded in October 2013, newsbtc.com
is a media publication that publishes crypto news articles, interviews, and other relevant information that helps readers to understand Bitcoin and the entire cryptocurrency ecosystem.
06. Fx Empire (884 points)
Launched in August 2011, fxempire.com
is a leading financial portal that offers news and analysis for all traders in traditional and cryptocurrency markets. The platform provides technical data, streaming quotes, charts, and financial tools that are tailored for the financial markets. The site is available in 21 languages.
07. Hackernoon (874 points)
Glad to see my favorite tech media in the first 10.Founded in 2016, hackernoon.com
is an independent tech website that publishes tech related blogs and opinion posts. This site serves tech geeks, including technologists, Bitcoiners, software developers, and blockchain enthusiasts.
08. Bitcoin Magazine (865 points)
Founded in May 2012, bitcoinmagazine.com
was one of the first print magazine publishers that focused on Bitcoin and cryptocurrencies. Interesting to mention that one of their co-founders was Vitalik Buterin, the brain behind the Ethereum platform. At the start, Buterin served as the head writer. Currently, the magazine is owned and operated by BTC Inc.
09. Bitcoinist (857 points)
Founded in 2013, bitcoinist.com
is a Bitcoin news portal that provides readers with breaking crypto news, coin prices, analysis pieces, and guides on the blockchain technology and decentralized digital money. The platform also reports on various community events, ensuring it provides readers with valuable insight on the entire cryptocurrency industry.
10. AMBCrypto (853 points)
Founded in 2013, ambcrypto.com
is an independent crypto news publishing platform that offers comprehensive blogs, ICO listing page, and a dedicated real-time live crypto price ticker page.
The Best 145 Crypto News Websites of 2019
1 https://news.bitcoin.com 978 Points
2 https://cointelegraph.com 956 Points
3 https://coindesk.com 952 Points
4 https://ccn.com 932 Points
5 https://newsbtc.com 885 Points
6 https://fxempire.com 884 Points
7 https://hackernoon.com 874 Points
8 https://bitcoinmagazine.com 865 Points
9 https://bitcoinist.com 857 Points
10 https://ambcrypto.com 853 Points
11 https://cryptoslate.com 850 Points
12 https://99bitcoins.com 842 Points
13 https://btcmanager.com 838 Points
14 https://bitcoinexchangeguide.com 821 Points
15 https://coingape.com 816 Points
16 https://insidebitcoins.com 803 Points
17 https://theblockcrypto.com 786 Points
18 https://cryptovest.com 785 Points
19 https://bravenewcoin.com 785 Points
20 https://blockonomi.com 777 Points
21 https://cryptobriefing.com 776 Points
22 https://cryptodaily.co.uk 772 Points
23 https://letstalkbitcoin.com 771 Points
24 https://publish0x.com 769 Points
25 https://coingeek.com 766 Points
26 https://portaldobitcoin.com 758 Points
27 https://ethereumworldnews.com 752 Points
28 https://bitcoingarden.org 747 Points
29 https://coindoo.com 742 Points
30 http://cryptomining-blog.com 741 Points
31 https://cryptopotato.com 738 Points
32 https://dcforecasts.com 726 Points
33 https://dailyhodl.com 726 Points
34 https://themerkle.com 725 Points
35 https://bitcoinwarrior.net 719 Points
36 https://coinreport.net 717 Points
37 https://crowdfundinsider.com 714 Points
38 http://news.8btc.com 693 Points
39 https://smartereum.com 690 Points
40 https://zycrypto.com 688 Points
41 https://nulltx.com 684 Points
42 https://coincentral.com 678 Points
43 https://thebitcoinnews.com 674 Points
44 http://trustnodes.com 672 Points
45 https://blokt.com 661 Points
46 https://btcwires.com 660 Points
47 https://coinpedia.org 657 Points
48 https://investinblockchain.com 655 Points
49 http://coinspeaker.com 653 Points
50 https://cryptoground.com 652 Points
51 https://livebitcoinnews.com 638 Points
52 http://bitcoinchaser.com 637 Points
53 https://distributed.com 625 Points
54 https://coincenter.org 619 Points
55 http://usethebitcoin.com 613 Points
56 https://techbullion.com 612 Points
57 https://usethebitcoin.com 610 Points
58 https://bitrss.com 605 Points
59 https://coinidol.com 595 Points
60 https://coinstaker.com 591 Points
61 https://longhash.com 587 Points
62 https://coinspectator.com 581 Points
63 https://coinbuzz.stream/ 578 Points
64 https://cryptoiq.co 572 Points
65 https://icoexaminer.com 562 Points
66 https://bitnewstoday.com 558 Points
67 https://bitsonline.com 545 Points
68 https://bitcoinnews.com 541 Points
69 https://coinjournal.net 539 Points
70 https://herbertrsim.com 528 Points
71 https://coinbureau.com 527 Points
72 https://coinrevolution.com 515 Points
73 https://blockmanity.com 514 Points
74 https://bitrazzi.com 514 Points
75 https://mineable.com 508 Points
76 https://blocktelegraph.io 499 Points
77 https://coindelite.com 492 Points
78 https://cryptodisrupt.com 480 Points
79 http://unchainedpodcast.co/ 480 Points
80 http://blocktribune.com 478 Points
81 http://the-blockchain.com 477 Points
82 https://bitcoiner.today/ 471 Points
83 https://coinworldstory.com 469 Points
84 https://coinscribble.com 461 Points
85 https://kryptomoney.com 459 Points
86 https://7bitcoins.com 456 Points
87 https://bit-sites.com 447 Points
88 https://21cryptos.com 444 Points
89 https://blockchaintd.com 441 Points
90 https://vinnylingham.com 440 Points
91 https://cryptoclarified.com 432 Points
92 https://forklog.media 419 Points
93 https://bitcoinmarketjournal.com 411 Points
94 http://cryptopost.com 408 Points
95 https://cryptocoingrowth.com 403 Points
96 https://coinomi.us 399 Points
97 https://globalcryptopress.com 395 Points
98 https://zerocrypted.com 387 Points
99 http://crypto-news.net 382 Points
100 https://bitcoin-millionaire.com 376 Points
101 https://bitkonga.com 375 Points
102 https://altcointrading.net 363 Points
103 https://ukbitcoinblog.com 361 Points
104 https://bloqtimes.com 357 Points
105 https://cryptocoremedia.com 356 Points
106 https://cryptoblockwire.com 356 Points
107 https://cryptochainwire.com 333 Points
108 https://cryptstorm.com 332 Points
109 http://coinnewsasia.com 332 Points
110 http://indiabitcoin.com 324 Points
111 https://cryptostache.com 322 Points
112 http://iconewsdesk.com 313 Points
113 https://cryptoinvestor.asia 311 Points
114 https://decentralpost.com 299 Points
115 https://cryptbuzz.com 285 Points
116 https://icoshock.com 268 Points
117 https://coinedict.com 261 Points
118 https://247cryptonews.com 258 Points
119 https://koinpost.com 258 Points
120 http://cryptoconverts.com 257 Points
121 https://cryptocynews.com 253 Points
122 https://coinannouncer.com 241 Points
123 http://smarticoinvestor.com 241 Points
124 https://hodlhard.io 228 Points
125 http://coinfox.info 218 Points
126 https://coinfrenzy.io 208 Points
127 https://2100news.com 207 Points
128 https://currencytimes.co.in 195 Points
129 http://bitlyfool.com 189 Points
130 https://btcheights.com 185 Points
131 https://icomagazine.com 178 Points
132 https://blockchaincongressusa.com 171 Points
133 https://coinpogo.com 143 Points
134 https://steptoeblockchainblog.com 142 Points
135 https://alt-coins.top/ 136 Points
136 https://coinblaze.us 134 Points
137 http://icotalknews.com 133 Points
138 https://crixfeed.com 125 Points
139 https://blockzodiac.com 122 Points
140 https://btchunts.com 111 Points
141 https://dippli.com 95 Points
142 https://bitcoinbrains.com 86 Points
143 https://crypnotic.com 82 Points
144 http://btcworldnews.com 66 Points
145 https://blackchain.co 50 Points
Subscribe to get your daily round-up of top tech stories!