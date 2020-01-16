145 Top Cryptocurrency Blogs and News Sites to Read Daily in 2020

@ Sergeenkov Andrey Sergeenkov Cryptocurrency advocate and analyst, growth hacker

This rating of the best crypto blogs and news sites for 2020 is designed to help:

Marketers and PR managers, in order to assess the quality of resources to get better results

Journalists, editors, and owners of content platforms looking for quality news and to evaluate competitors

Investors and traders, to assess the quality of information sources to make better decisions

2019 turned out to be a truly saturated year for the blockchain and crypto industry.

We had the chance to observe many interesting events in the world of cryptocurrencies, technologies and the digital economy. Bitcoin managed to grow by almost 4 times, and then fall by 2. The giants Facebook and Telegram launched their own ambitious projects and came up against the barrier of US government regulators. At the same time, on the other side of the planet, China's president announced that blockchain is one of the most important areas for his country's development.

We learn about these and many other news items thanks to people who have dedicated themselves to gathering news in our difficult and controversial niche.

This is the rating of the top 145 news resources, one of the main areas of which is the coverage of events in the niche of blockchain and cryptocurrencies.

In order to determine the best I gathered a database of 145 news media resources and blogs, and then I found data about their DA, Alexa Rank, monthly visits, avg. visit durations, bounce rates, number of backlinks, and number of do-follow backlinks. Then I sorted the database by each parameter and assigned each site a number of points according to the formula "The number of points is equal to the number of sites plus one and minus its position."

For example, after sorting by DA, Cointelegraph took third place, meaning it gets 145 + 1 - 3 = 143 points. Crypto Potato took 51st place, which means it gets 145 + 1 - 51 = 95 points. Next, I added up all the points for each of the 7 parameters and got the final result.

You can check the raw data on this page or in the Google Docs spreadsheet , that is more convenient. I hope that such an attitude protected from subjectivity as much as possible.

﻿News.bitcoin.com won first place with 978 points. It was interesting to compare it with https://cointelegraph.com/. On the one hand, CT has a higher Alexa Rank, with more than twice the audience and more backlinks. But news.bitcoin.com has less of a bounce rate and a twice higher avg. visit duration, which suggests that although they have a smaller audience, their readers interact with the content better and longer.

Below you will find the list of the best 10 crypto news resources, and then there will be the full list of the best 145 resources.

The Best 10 Crypto News Websites of 2019

﻿

01. News.bitcoin.com (978 points)

Founded on 2014, news.bitcoin.com is a crypto publication that has its headquarters in Tokyo. It publishes comprehensive news that covers the Bitcoin network, main industry news, regulation, and politics within the industry. This site is affiliated with Rodger Ver, an early Bitcoin investor who currently promotes Bitcoin Cash.

02. Cointelegraph (956 points)

Founded in 2013, cointelegraph.com is a crypto media publication that covers a wide range of news on cryptocurrencies, emerging fintech trends, and the blockchain industry as a whole. The platform strives to deliver the most accurate up to date news from both the decentralized and centralized world of financial technology.

03. Coindesk (952 points)

Launched in May 2013, coindesk.com is a crypto news site that focuses on digital assets and the blockchain industry as a whole. The platform explores how virtual assets are contributing to the evolution of the global financial system. The platform launched the CoinDesk Bitcoin Price Index in September 2013. The BPI averages BTC prices across several exchanges.

04. CCN (932 points)

Founded in the summer of 2013, ccn.com is also known as CCN Markets. This platform started as CryptoCoinNews.com quickly gaining popularity as a trusted crypto news outlet. Since then, the platform has grown to focus on financial markets, U.S. business, gaming, sports, entertainment, and technology coverage.

05. Newsbtc (885 points)

Founded in October 2013, newsbtc.com is a media publication that publishes crypto news articles, interviews, and other relevant information that helps readers to understand Bitcoin and the entire cryptocurrency ecosystem.

06. Fx Empire (884 points)

Launched in August 2011, fxempire.com is a leading financial portal that offers news and analysis for all traders in traditional and cryptocurrency markets. The platform provides technical data, streaming quotes, charts, and financial tools that are tailored for the financial markets. The site is available in 21 languages.

07. Hackernoon (874 points)

Glad to see my favorite tech media in the first 10.Founded in 2016, hackernoon.com is an independent tech website that publishes tech related blogs and opinion posts. This site serves tech geeks, including technologists, Bitcoiners, software developers, and blockchain enthusiasts.

08. Bitcoin Magazine (865 points)

Founded in May 2012, bitcoinmagazine.com was one of the first print magazine publishers that focused on Bitcoin and cryptocurrencies. Interesting to mention that one of their co-founders was Vitalik Buterin, the brain behind the Ethereum platform. At the start, Buterin served as the head writer. Currently, the magazine is owned and operated by BTC Inc.

09. Bitcoinist (857 points)

Founded in 2013, bitcoinist.com is a Bitcoin news portal that provides readers with breaking crypto news, coin prices, analysis pieces, and guides on the blockchain technology and decentralized digital money. The platform also reports on various community events, ensuring it provides readers with valuable insight on the entire cryptocurrency industry.

10. AMBCrypto (853 points)

Founded in 2013, ambcrypto.com is an independent crypto news publishing platform that offers comprehensive blogs, ICO listing page, and a dedicated real-time live crypto price ticker page.

The Best 145 Crypto News Websites of 2019

1 https://news.bitcoin.com 978 Points

2 https://cointelegraph.com 956 Points

3 https://coindesk.com 952 Points

4 https://ccn.com 932 Points

5 https://newsbtc.com 885 Points

6 https://fxempire.com 884 Points

7 https://hackernoon.com 874 Points

8 https://bitcoinmagazine.com 865 Points

9 https://bitcoinist.com 857 Points

10 https://ambcrypto.com 853 Points

11 https://cryptoslate.com 850 Points

12 https://99bitcoins.com 842 Points

13 https://btcmanager.com 838 Points

14 https://bitcoinexchangeguide.com 821 Points

15 https://coingape.com 816 Points

16 https://insidebitcoins.com 803 Points

17 https://theblockcrypto.com 786 Points

18 https://cryptovest.com 785 Points

19 https://bravenewcoin.com 785 Points

20 https://blockonomi.com 777 Points

21 https://cryptobriefing.com 776 Points

22 https://cryptodaily.co.uk 772 Points

23 https://letstalkbitcoin.com 771 Points

24 https://publish0x.com 769 Points

25 https://coingeek.com 766 Points

26 https://portaldobitcoin.com 758 Points

27 https://ethereumworldnews.com 752 Points

28 https://bitcoingarden.org 747 Points

29 https://coindoo.com 742 Points

30 http://cryptomining-blog.com 741 Points

31 https://cryptopotato.com 738 Points

32 https://dcforecasts.com 726 Points

33 https://dailyhodl.com 726 Points

34 https://themerkle.com 725 Points

35 https://bitcoinwarrior.net 719 Points

36 https://coinreport.net 717 Points

37 https://crowdfundinsider.com 714 Points

38 http://news.8btc.com 693 Points

39 https://smartereum.com 690 Points

40 https://zycrypto.com 688 Points

41 https://nulltx.com 684 Points

42 https://coincentral.com 678 Points

43 https://thebitcoinnews.com 674 Points

44 http://trustnodes.com 672 Points

45 https://blokt.com 661 Points

46 https://btcwires.com 660 Points

47 https://coinpedia.org 657 Points

48 https://investinblockchain.com 655 Points

49 http://coinspeaker.com 653 Points

50 https://cryptoground.com 652 Points

51 https://livebitcoinnews.com 638 Points

52 http://bitcoinchaser.com 637 Points

53 https://distributed.com 625 Points

54 https://coincenter.org 619 Points

55 http://usethebitcoin.com 613 Points

56 https://techbullion.com 612 Points

57 https://usethebitcoin.com 610 Points

58 https://bitrss.com 605 Points

59 https://coinidol.com 595 Points

60 https://coinstaker.com 591 Points

61 https://longhash.com 587 Points

62 https://coinspectator.com 581 Points

63 https://coinbuzz.stream/ 578 Points

64 https://cryptoiq.co 572 Points

65 https://icoexaminer.com 562 Points

66 https://bitnewstoday.com 558 Points

67 https://bitsonline.com 545 Points

68 https://bitcoinnews.com 541 Points

69 https://coinjournal.net 539 Points

70 https://herbertrsim.com 528 Points

71 https://coinbureau.com 527 Points

72 https://coinrevolution.com 515 Points

73 https://blockmanity.com 514 Points

74 https://bitrazzi.com 514 Points

75 https://mineable.com 508 Points

76 https://blocktelegraph.io 499 Points

77 https://coindelite.com 492 Points

78 https://cryptodisrupt.com 480 Points

79 http://unchainedpodcast.co/ 480 Points

80 http://blocktribune.com 478 Points

81 http://the-blockchain.com 477 Points

82 https://bitcoiner.today/ 471 Points

83 https://coinworldstory.com 469 Points

84 https://coinscribble.com 461 Points

85 https://kryptomoney.com 459 Points

86 https://7bitcoins.com 456 Points

87 https://bit-sites.com 447 Points

88 https://21cryptos.com 444 Points

89 https://blockchaintd.com 441 Points

90 https://vinnylingham.com 440 Points

91 https://cryptoclarified.com 432 Points

92 https://forklog.media 419 Points

93 https://bitcoinmarketjournal.com 411 Points

94 http://cryptopost.com 408 Points

95 https://cryptocoingrowth.com 403 Points

96 https://coinomi.us 399 Points

97 https://globalcryptopress.com 395 Points

98 https://zerocrypted.com 387 Points

99 http://crypto-news.net 382 Points

100 https://bitcoin-millionaire.com 376 Points

101 https://bitkonga.com 375 Points

102 https://altcointrading.net 363 Points

103 https://ukbitcoinblog.com 361 Points

104 https://bloqtimes.com 357 Points

105 https://cryptocoremedia.com 356 Points

106 https://cryptoblockwire.com 356 Points

107 https://cryptochainwire.com 333 Points

108 https://cryptstorm.com 332 Points

109 http://coinnewsasia.com 332 Points

110 http://indiabitcoin.com 324 Points

111 https://cryptostache.com 322 Points

112 http://iconewsdesk.com 313 Points

113 https://cryptoinvestor.asia 311 Points

114 https://decentralpost.com 299 Points

115 https://cryptbuzz.com 285 Points

116 https://icoshock.com 268 Points

117 https://coinedict.com 261 Points

118 https://247cryptonews.com 258 Points

119 https://koinpost.com 258 Points

120 http://cryptoconverts.com 257 Points

121 https://cryptocynews.com 253 Points

122 https://coinannouncer.com 241 Points

123 http://smarticoinvestor.com 241 Points

124 https://hodlhard.io 228 Points

125 http://coinfox.info 218 Points

126 https://coinfrenzy.io 208 Points

127 https://2100news.com 207 Points

128 https://currencytimes.co.in 195 Points

129 http://bitlyfool.com 189 Points

130 https://btcheights.com 185 Points

131 https://icomagazine.com 178 Points

132 https://blockchaincongressusa.com 171 Points

133 https://coinpogo.com 143 Points

134 https://steptoeblockchainblog.com 142 Points

135 https://alt-coins.top/ 136 Points

136 https://coinblaze.us 134 Points

137 http://icotalknews.com 133 Points

138 https://crixfeed.com 125 Points

139 https://blockzodiac.com 122 Points

140 https://btchunts.com 111 Points

141 https://dippli.com 95 Points

142 https://bitcoinbrains.com 86 Points

143 https://crypnotic.com 82 Points

144 http://btcworldnews.com 66 Points

145 https://blackchain.co 50 Points





Tags