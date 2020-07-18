13 Ways To Level Up As a Bitcoiner

Citadel21

by Psychedelic Bart

1. HODL your OWN private keys. Too many people still leave their BTC on exchanges. Rookie mistake!

2. Run and use your OWN full node. It’s not hard.

3. Invest in a Bitcoin hardware wallet. I recommend Coldcard Wallet.

4. Attend Bitcoin meetups, and meet Bitcoiners in meatspace and/or VR. This has been one of the best experiences for me. There are tons of brilliant minds out there!

5. Mix your coins. If you don’t care about your privacy, you lose your right to it.

6. OPSEC OPSEC OPSEC. Never brag about your stash. Bad actors are everywhere.

7. Ignore shitcoins. They are all distractions.

8. Avoid trading. The odds are against you.

9. Dollar cost averaging. You’ll never buy in at the perfect price.

10. Help out newbies. You were once in their shoes.

11. Lower your time preference and live within your means. This makes HODLing much easier.

13. Learn to code and contribute to our revolution!

