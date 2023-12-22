The Noonification: Reviewing Celo, The Carbon-Negative, Mobile-first Blockchain (12/22/2023)

How are you, hacker?\n🪐 has got you covered with fresh content from our top 5 stories of the day, every day at noon your local time! Set email preference . What's happening in tech this week: The Noonification by HackerNoon here Reviewing Celo, The Carbon-Negative, Mobile-first Blockchain By [ 8 Min read ]\nCelo (CELO), the carbon-negative, mobile-first blockchain dedicated to “creating conditions of prosperity for all” through regenerative finance will get a SWOT. @andreydidovskiy Read More. The Zero Knowledge Proofs Writing Contest: Winner Announced! By [ 3 Min read ]\nHello Hackers! Welcome to the winner announcement of the Zero Knowledge Proof Writing Contest by Rareskills and HackerNoon. @hackernooncontests Read More. A Detailed Framework for Intelligent Liquidity Provisioning in Uniswap V3 By [ 11 Min read ]\nExplore a groundbreaking framework that fuses agent-based modeling and reinforcement learning for intelligent liquidity provisioning in Uniswap V3. 🧑💻 What happened in your world this week?It's been said that , , . Feeling stuck? We got you covered ⬇️⬇️⬇️ We hope you enjoy this worth of free reading material. Feel free to forward this email to a nerdy friend who'll love you for it.See you on Planet Internet! With love,\nThe HackerNoon Team ✌️ @idrees535 Read More. writing can help consolidate technical knowledge establish credibility and contribute to emerging community standards ANSWER THESE GREATEST INTERVIEW QUESTIONS OF ALL TIME