The TechBeat: Navigating Big Data's Potential and Privacy in Modern Medicine (11/23/2023)

Navigating Big Data's Potential and Privacy in Modern Medicine By [ 8 Min read ]
How can we harness big data to advance healthcare while protecting sensitive patient information? This article explores and answers that question. @viktoriaerokhina Read More. The World Is Ready for a New Type of Operating System By [ 11 Min read ]
AI and the space industry point the way forward to rethink how we view operating systems. Can we free ourselves and redesign from the ground up? @metapunk Read More. Unveiling the Power of PM and P3M Algorithms on GPUs By [ 8 Min read ]
Exploring PM and P3M algorithms on GPUs, highlighting efficient astrophysical simulations and performance benchmarks across various processors. @resetius Read More. What You Need To Know About the Career Lattice To Get Your Next Tech Role By [ 4 Min read ]\nForget the traditional career ladder because the career lattice offers a realistic way to grow and advance your tech journey @amply Read More. How to Enable Transparent Data Compression on MinIO By [ 8 Min read ]\nCompression for MinIO has been developed to enable transparent compression without affecting the overall performance of the system. @minio Read More. Architecting a Robust Vector Embedding Creation System for PostgreSQL Data By [ 16 Min read ]\nExplore the groundbreaking PgVectorizer, a resilient system for creating and managing vector embeddings in PostgreSQL tables. @timescale Read More. Rootstock $2.5M Grants Program Enters Wave III By [ 3 Min read ]\nCalling innovators and builders to build on Bitcoin and compete for a slice of the $2.5M funding. @rootstock_io Read More. The Crypto Trading Writing Contest by BYDFi By [ 3 Min read ]\nBYDFi and HackerNoon bring you the Crypto Trading Writing Contest. This is your chance to win $1k by sharing a kick-ass crypto story! @hackernooncontests Read More. How to Align Departments to Improve Efficiency: Tools, Techniques, and Approaches By [ 6 Min read ]\ntechniques and approaches for improving department interoperability, as well as share my experience connecting departments at a European big data startup. @haraldsgabranszukovs Read More. How to Optimize Your Web3 DevOps with User Feedback Forms By [ 6 Min read ]\nAllowing your users to provide feedback to the entire team can drive innovation. See how Form xChange can foster successful Web3 DevOps adoption. @johnjvester Read More. Scaling PostgreSQL: How We Tamed 10 Billion Daily Records and 350 TB+ of Data By [ 18 Min read ]\nRead how we used Timescale to scale a 350 TB+ PostgreSQL database to build Insights, our new database observability tool. @timescale Read More. Getting Started With Aptible to Deploy Your First Secure Containerized Application By [ 5 Min read ]\nDiscover simplicity in deploying secure containerized applications with Aptible. A beginner-friendly guide for a smooth entry into containerized development. @emmanuelohaba Read More. Elon Musk Shares Letter by Ex OpenAI Staff Accusing Sam Altman of "Dishonesty & Manipulation" By [ 4 Min read ]\nUncover a leaked letter by ex-OpenAI employees detailing urgent concerns about alleged misconduct and ethical lapses within the organization. @newsbyte Read More. If You're Learning How To Code, Check Out These 39 Programming Courses👨💻👩💻 By [ 7 Min read ]\nThese are 39 beginner programming courses to get you started on your coding journey! @madzadev Read More. Hiring Is a Bloody Funnel—The Whole World Is By [ 3 Min read ]\nDiscover the game-changing funnel approach to recruitment in this insightful guide. Learn from a seasoned CEO how to funnel top talent directly into your team. @cheremovsky Read More. Prepare for the Next Bull Run With Real World Assets and Gaming Strategies By [ 5 Min read ]\nExploring blockchain's impact on gaming & RWAs: witness the rise of immersive gaming & tangible asset tokenization reshaping tech & investment. @evanluthra Read More. You are Not Learning Alone: a Structured Guide for Cybersecurity Beginners By [ 12 Min read ]\nEmbark on your cybersecurity journey with this comprehensive guide. From leveraging practical-led training and exploring free tools to finding a mentor online. @davidecarmeci Read More. Unlocking the Future of AI: Active Inference vs. LLMs By [ 11 Min read ]\nBeyond the hype and fascination of LLMs, lies a catalyst for change and remarkable innovation, fundamentally redefining what AI means: Active Inference AI @deniseholt Read More. Beginner's Roadmap to Large Language Models (LLMOps) in 2023: All free! By [ 3 Min read ]\nThis guide isn’t just a compilation of LLM resources; it's a curated journey through the most valuable skills in the industry. @whatsai Read More. AI Isn’t the Problem, Big Tech Is By [ 8 Min read ]\nIs Artificial Intelligence as scary as we have been led to believe, or is it just the big tech giants that have a track record of unethical data use? 🧑💻 What happened in your world this week? It's been said that , , . Feeling stuck? We got you covered ⬇️⬇️⬇️ We hope you enjoy this worth of free reading material. Feel free to forward this email to a nerdy friend who'll love you for it.\nSee you on Planet Internet! @theantieconomist Read More. writing can help consolidate technical knowledge establish credibility and contribute to emerging community standards