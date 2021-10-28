10 Virtual Happy Hour Ideas, Games, and Activities for Your Next Online Event

Planning a virtual happy hour works like a charm for any virtual event. It can accomplish many goals for your event and enhance the event experience for your attendees to a great level. Virtual happy hour sessions give your participants an opportunity to interact and get to know each other better in an informal setting. At any virtual event, the attendee engagement is a prerequisite to ensure the success of your online event. And sessions dedicated to the virtual happy hour can guarantee the much-required enthusiasm and help you host an efficient Virtual event. In this article, we have curated the best virtual happy hour ideas for you that can magnify the success prospects of your event. Let us begin with the basics of understanding the concept of happy hour.

What is a Virtual Happy Hour

Like the case of every virtual event, a virtual happy hour is an online simulated version of an on-site happy hour event. It is a virtual social event where you organize an informal gathering with your friends and colleagues to relax and have a good time while essentially maintaining social distance. A virtual happy hour event includes icebreakers, activities, games, alcoholic

or nonalcoholic drinks.

How to Plan a Fun Virtual Happy Hour

Organizing an interesting virtual happy hour is a lot more than deciding a time and inviting the attendees to join it. You need to take care and pay

attention to many aspects of the event. For example, it's significant to choose the right platform, a suitable theme, and fun activities. But worry not! We have accumulated a list of the top ideas, games, and activities to assist you in hosting a fun online happy hour.

Best Virtual Happy Hour Ideas, Games, and Activities to Host an Engaging Event

#1 Something in Common

It's vital to kick start your event with the icebreakers to ensure interaction and engagement between your attendees throughout the event. To get the idea of 'something in common' going, create breakout rooms with four to five attendees, and then your participants get three to five minutes to explore something interestingly and uniquely common between them. By this activity, your attendees not only feel engaged but also get a chance to

interact.

#2 Close-Ups

It is a fun virtual happy hour game created out of objects that we use every day. The idea is to present a close-up image of objects from your house that is easy to guess but can be a task with the given image. The object can be anything from your toothbrush and bottle to a biscuit or an apple. Share your screen and show these images to the attendees, and assign a few points for every correct answer. In the end, see who collected the most points.

#3 Show and Tell

Show and tell is another great virtual happy hour idea that can be an effective ice-breaking activity for your online event. Ask your attendees to bring something that they would like to show off at the event. It can be an object, a video, a pet, or even a person! During the event, ask them to 'show and tell' the story behind it.

#4 Virtual Happy Hour Bingo

Virtual Happy Hour Bingo is another way to increase engagement at your virtual event. The idea is to create a Bingo prompt which your attendees

have to tick off throughout the event with the help of given clues. In the end, see who checked off the most.

#5 Happy Hour Trivia

Theme up your online happy hour trivia around interesting topics and ask

your attendees the fun questions which get them brainstorming. The trivia game enhances interactivity at your online event and motivates your attendees to be engaged and connect.

#6 Virtual Escape Room

The virtual escape room is a famed game that is gaining prevalence in the

virtual events industry. Many escape room companies have gone digital, organizing the game over a virtual platform. Hence, ask your virtual event service provider if they can integrate the escape room with the virtual happy hour. Once done, you can have your attendees divided into teams to participate in the escape room. With the help of this game, your attendees can interact, engage, and build up valuable connections while solving the puzzles to get out of the escape room.

#7 Most Likely to?

'Most likely to' is one of the most simple games for your virtual happy hour. The host of the event can share a prompt with the attendees where they have to share their responses about who is the most likely to perform the mentioned action. With the help of a live polling tool at a virtual event platform, you can cast the questions, collect and display the responses in real-time, making the process even easier.

#8 Virtual Scavenger Hunt

The virtual scavenger hunt has become one of the most engaging games in

the sphere of several virtual events. You can ask your attendees to

find and collect the items and solve puzzles from their remote locations, probably using their homes as a playground. The host or emcee of the event can keep a track of time, items, and the winners who solve and collect the items at the earliest.

#9 Pointless Talent Show

Add more fun to your virtual event by organizing a pointless talent show. The idea is to prepare useless themes for the talent hunt like reciting dialogues from a movie scene, spinning a coin, juggling, and the recent trend of bottle cap challenge. This activity will not only enhance the fun at your event but will also quickly boost morale.

#10 Virtual Charades

Charades is one of the most classic games that has now also become a part of virtual parties and events too. Create pairs of attendees and use a

word or phrase generator to come up with a fun challenge. In the next

step, the players will have to act the phrase or word out, and the

rest will have to guess.



Go on and host a fun virtual happy hour with your friends and teammates.

