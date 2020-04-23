10 Reasons I Didn't Raise VC, and My Startup Still Went Up and to the Right

In November of 2015, I started Seeker Health, a digital patient finding platform, which was acquired in 2018 by a large healthcare conglomerate while I was still the sole owner. In 2016, as I plunged into software development, that was the moment when perhaps I could have considered raising investor funding. So why did I take what appears to be the path less traveled for startups in technology? At least ten reasons, and probably

more.

1. I didn’t need investor money.

Because I had started Seeker Health by providing digital media campaigns and had five paying customers, I was not only collecting significant revenue but making a profit, which allowed me to pay for software development.

2. I wasn’t in the mood to hear “no.”

Seeker Health was growing, and I was flowing forward where the market was showing me opportunities. Pitching venture capitalists as a first-time founder would have likely entailed hearing fifty “nos” to get one “yes.” I decided my time would be better spent pitching potential customers, where my odds of hearing a “yes” were proving closer to 70 percent.

3. I saw continued customer demand.

More and more customers, now well beyond my immediate network, were reaching out to learn about Seeker Health. This demand was further supported by industry fundamentals: 80 percent of emerging biotech companies were developing treatments in rare disease or oncology, our areas of focus. If only a portion of these came to Seeker Health for clinical trial enrollment, we would be just fine.

4. I didn’t want to give away equity.

I was growing my third baby, and giving away 20 percent of its body (that’s like an arm and a leg, or all the internal organs!) seemed grotesque to me. Also, along the way, a colleague running a much larger business said, “You can own 10 percent of a $100 million company with a complicated capitalization table and control structure, or you can own 100 percent of a $10 million company and have a simpler life.” This resonated for me, especially for my first startup, and I was going to own all of it for as long as I could.

5. I didn’t want investor returns to become the central focus of the business.

Taking on funding from investors promotes investor returns as a top goal for the company. Venture capitalist firms work for their limited partners, who entrust large sums of money for the possibility of an outsized return. I worked in healthcare for fifteen years because I wanted to spend my life working on products that made a difference in people’s lives. I wanted to stick to that central focus.

6. I didn’t want the low probability and high pressure of an outlier investor return.

VCs are looking for the 1 percent of startups that will reach unicorn status and deliver an outsized return for their funds. While I love ambitious goals, my ambitious goal was to build a company that accelerated patient finding in a profitable way, so that the company can sustain its employees, founder, and itself.

7. I didn’t want to sort through advice that might not be relevant to my business.

While I recognize that many venture capital firms provide valuable connections and business-building advice to founders, for my

particular startup, the best advice would come from those we served directly, our customers and patients, who demanded no equity in return.

8. I could not fathom a celebration for taking other people’s money.

Tech media writes about fundraising milestones like they’re the celebration of the century. Meanwhile, when a company raises funding, what

just happened is that the founders gave a large chunk of equity in exchange for other people’s money to work toward the far-fetched probability of an outsized return for investors. This use of other people’s money is most celebrated in startup culture. You know who

should be celebrated instead? People who build profit-

able, self-sustaining companies.

9. I believe financial responsibility is a basis for success.

Startups that are flush with cash drown in it. They buy a bunch of Ping-Pong tables they don’t need, and overstaff with too-expensive talent they will then overfeed. I saw this in corporate America too, where rich companies waste resources, just because they can. But I grew up with the opposite in my family of origin, where we would go to the supermarket with $40 and buy $100 worth of food by maximizing coupons and deals. Humans spend more responsibly when the money is theirs (not borrowed) and when the supply of money is scarce.

10. Fundraising exhausts founders, leaving less energy to build.

If the founder’s first priority is fundraising, then you can guess where product and customers sit. Not at the top. I’ve seen many founders in my network end up exhausted after raising a round of funding, needing to recover from the raise before they can even begin to focus on the real deal: the product and customers.

Please don’t get me wrong: if my startup had had to raise venture funding, I would have certainly engaged with unicorn hunters to make that funding appear. And I recognize that there may have been some benefits to those interactions. Instead, I chose to focus on manifesting traction for my startup. This time around, that traction proved to be enough to

support the investments I had to make in the business.

My startup still went up and to the right!

We grew our customer base very fast, and in year 3, we were acquired.

