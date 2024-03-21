10 Open-Source LLMs That Will Rock Your Dev World in 2024





Remember when code was just lines on a screen, without personality or dialogue? Well, buckle up, fellow developers and AI enthusiasts, because the landscape is changing at breakneck speed! Large Language Models (LLMs) are bursting onto the scene, harnessing the power of natural language processing to transform the way we code, create, and communicate.





But there are so many options. Choosing the right LLM can feel like walking into a jungle gym with your eyes closed. Fear not, brave developers! I'm here to act as your Sherpa, guiding you through the hottest open-source LLMs to increase your productivity and unleash your inner AI wizard.





So, let's crack open the treasure chest and unveil the top 10 gems:





Bard (Google AI): No introduction needed. Bard, Google’s behemoth LLM, boasts an impressive 137B standard, making it a powerhouse for handling complex NLP tasks. While still in development, Bard showed early promise in areas such as rule generation and summaries.





Jurassic-1 Jumbo (AI21 Labs): Coming in hot at 178B parameters, Jurassic-1 Jumbo is a monster LLM with a reputation for amazing realistic speech understanding. If your project requires you to work with large datasets of text and code, Jurassic-1 Jumbo could be your new best friend.





Megatron-Turing NLG (NVIDIA): Together, NVIDIA and researchers at Megatron developed a monster 530B-parameter LLM specifically geared to generate a variety of creative texts, such as poetry, code, writing, pieces of music, emails, documents, and more etc. If you want to add a bit of AI-powered creativity to your project, this is the LLM for you.





BLOOM: This multilingual marvel, backed by a consortium of AI researchers, boasts impressive performance in 46 languages. Need to translate code comments, document international projects, or build multilingual chatbots? BLOOM is your one-stop shop.





WuDao 2.0 (BAAI): Clocking in at a whopping 1.75T parameters, WuDao 2.0 is a Chinese superpower LLM that focuses on multilingual capabilities. This model is particularly adept at understanding and responding to natural language in Chinese.





EleutherAI (EleutherAI): This community-driven project offers a smorgasbord of open-source LLMs of various sizes, all trained on a huge dataset of text and code. EleutherAI is a good choice for developers of different LLMs who want to experiment with construction design to find the one that best suits their specific needs.





GPT-J (EleutherAI): Another gem from EleutherAI GPT-J is a 6B parameter LLM based on the OpenAI GPT-3 framework. Although smaller than some of the other options on this list, GPT-J offers a good balance of power and functionality, making it a great choice for developers with limited resources.





Cohere (Cohere Corp): Although not strictly open-source, Cohere provides a free layer to their powerful LLM APIs. This makes it a good choice for developers who want to try out LLM before diving headfirst into their models.





LaMDA (Google AI): LaMDA, short for Language Modeling for Conversational Programming, is Google’s take on the conversational AI model. LaMDA is specifically designed to create realistic and engaging interactions, making it ideal for developers of chatbots or virtual assistants.





Cicero (Meta AI): Rounding out our list is Cicero, a real language LLM from Meta AI. Trained in the extensive use of information and law, Cicero excels at such tasks as interviewing and taking information.





Conclusion: Your Personal AI Playground Awaits

Note that this list is just a taste of the vibrant and ever-growing world of open LLMs. Each model has unique strengths and weaknesses, so experiment, explore, and find the one that fits your specific needs and projects.





As Fei-Fei Li, executive director of the Stanford Human-Centered AI Institute, aptly puts it, "AI Think of these LLMs as powerful tools in your developer toolbox, in order to maximize your creativity.” has made your work easier, what." Expect to push the limits of possibility and open your eyes.





So, dive in, explore, and prepare to be amazed at the potential of an open-source LLM to transform your growth journey. The future is bright and powered by AI, but the story of how it unfolds is yours to write, code by code, with the help of these wonderful language models.



