JavaScript Frameworks for Frontend and Backend Developers [Top Ten Picks]

1,516 reads

@ javinpaul Javin Paul I am Java programmer, blogger on http://javarevisited.blogspot.com and http://java67.com

There is no doubt that JavaScript is now the #1 programming language in the world and also the undesputed king of web development. If you want to become a web developer a good knowledge of JavaScript and various, popular JavaScript web development framework is very important for you.

These framework has completely changed the way people develop web application a decade ago.



front-to-back using just one programming language, JavaScript. That’s

why it has become the favorite programming language of all After node.js , it’s even possible to create a complete web application fromfront-to-back using just one programming language, JavaScript. That’swhy it has become the favorite programming language of all Full-stack Web Developers

JavaScript started its journey as a client-side scripting language which could be used along with HTML for writing web pages and provide dynamic functionality at the client-side like the validation of input and animations.

Things started changing when AJAX comes into the picture which allowed the web developer to update a part of the web page without downloading the whole web page from the server, this made the GUI faster and more

responsive.



server-side language like Python, Then comes jQuery which made the JavaScript hugely popular. It won the game for JavaScript on the client-side with virtually no competition butserver-side language like Java PHP , and Ruby was still required to develop web applications.



, ASP .NET, etc but then comes

develop a server-side component using JavaScript. Also, creating and managing UI wasn’t easy with different technologies like JSP , ASP .NET, etc but then comes node.js which made it possible todevelop a server-side component using JavaScript.

Now, you can develop a fully functional web application by just using JavaScript

Top 10 JavaScript framework for Frontend and Backend Developers



frameworks and library you can use for web development. As a

leverage them to build your next project. The list includes frameworks

like In this article, I am going to share some of the most useful JavaScriptframeworks and library you can use for web development. As a web

developer , you should be familiar with them and know when you canleverage them to build your next project. The list includes frameworkslike Angular , Ember.JS, Node.JS , and libraries like jQuery and ReactJS

1. Node.js

Node.js or Node JS is another powerful JavaScript framework which allows you to develop a server-side component using JavaScript.

The biggest advantage of Node JS is that now you can develop a web application end-to-end using just JavaScript.

It’s also free and runs on various platforms (Windows, Linux , Unix, Mac OS X, etc.) Node.js uses an asynchronous, event-driven, non-blocking I/O model that makes it lightweight and efficient.

Node.js’ package ecosystem, npm, is also the largest ecosystem of open source libraries in the world. If you want to learn more about Node.js then The Complete Node.js Developer Course (2nd Edition) is a great course, to begin with. You can get it on just $9.99 on Udemy sale.

2. React JS

React is Facebook’s component-based web development framework for making UIs and offering declarative

views, which makes the code more predictable and easier to debug.

It does not support controllers or models. React can also render on the

server using Node and power mobile apps using React Native. In short, it allows you to build powerful, fast, user-friendly and reactive web apps.

If you want to learn React then React 16.6 — The Complete Guide is a good course to start with. You can take this online course on Udemy

If you need free courses to learn React framework then you can also see this list of free React courses

3. Vue.js

Vue.js is another open-source progressive JavaScript framework for building user interfaces, similar to React.



other JavaScript libraries is very easy with Vue because it is designed

to be incrementally adoptable. The USP of Vue.js is its adaptability, integration into projects that useother JavaScript libraries is very easy with Vue because it is designedto be incrementally adoptable.

It also supports declarative rendering using template syntax to provide data to the DOM. For beginners, Nuxt.js — Vue.js on Steroids is a good place to start with and find more information.

4. jQuery

jQuery is probably the most popular JavaScript library out there which provides so many features for modern-day development.



the HTML document, also known as DOM. Besides this, jQuery is being used with

must-know JavaScript library for web development. You can use jQuery API for event handling, animation and manipulating ofthe HTML document, also known as DOM. Besides this, jQuery is being used with Angular and React App building tools too. In short, one of themust-know JavaScript library for web development.

! is a good place to start with If you decide to learn jQuery from scratch or want to improve your understanding then The Complete jQuery Course: From Beginner To Advanced is a good place to start with

Btw, If you need free courses to learn Angular framework then you can also see this list of free jQuery courses

5. Backbone.js

Backbone.js is a JavaScript library with a RESTful JSON interface and is based on the Model, View, and Presenter design paradigm. Backbone.js provides structure to heavy web applications.



collections with a rich API of enumerable functions, views with

declarative event handling, and connects it all to your existing API

over a It also provides models with key-value binding and custom events,collections with a rich API of enumerable functions, views withdeclarative event handling, and connects it all to your existing APIover a RESTful JSON interface.

If a UI action allows a model attribute to change, it will result in an

automatic change of event. The changes on the models are propagated to

UI to help them to re-render themselves.

If you want to know more about Backbone JS then I suggest you check Backbone Tutorial: Learn Backbonejs from Scratch course on Udemy.

6. Ember.js

Ember.js is another popular, open-source JavaScript web framework which is based on the Model and View pattern.

It allows developers to create scalable single-page web applications by

incorporating common idioms and best practices into the framework

itself.

It has integrated features like templates also known as handlebars that

helps in writing less code and have the ability to update themselves

with a change in data. Ember.js can be installed via NPM.

7. Meteor JS

Meteor or MeteorJS is a full-stack JavaScript platform for developing modern web and mobile applications.



reactive applications, a build tool, and a curated set of packages from

the Meteor includes a key set of technologies for building connected-clientreactive applications, a build tool, and a curated set of packages fromthe Node.js and general JavaScript community.



relatively less code. If you want to develop a web application using

Meteor then It helps in faster app development for web, mobile or desktop withrelatively less code. If you want to develop a web application usingMeteor then Learn MeteorJS By Building 10 Real World Projects on Udemy is a good course to start with.

8. Angular

Angular previously known as Angular JS is a single web development framework developed by Google for both desktop and mobile web applications.

Angular aims at creating progressive web apps by offering dependency injection that helps in data service assembly for applications while an HTML template that is used for composing templates.



courses to learn Angular framework then you can also see this list of Btw, if you don’t mind learning from a free resource or if you need freecourses to learn Angular framework then you can also see this list of free Angular courses

9. Polymer JS

The polymer is another open-source JavaScript library that helps you create custom reusable HTML elements, which can be used to build performant, maintainable web applications.

If you compare Angular with Polymer as both are developed by Google, then Angular is a complete framework for building web apps, whereas Polymer is just a library for creating Web Components.

If you want to learn Polymer JS then Getting Started with Polymer.js on Pluaralsight is a good course to start with.

10. Ext.JS

For a change, Ext.JS is a commercial Javascript product rather than free and open source stuff we have been discussing so far.

Ext JS or Sencha Ext JS is used for making data-intensive,

enterprise-oriented and cross-platform web applications. It provides

several sophisticated UI components like calendars and data grid.

If you want to learn Ext.js then Building Application with Ext JS is a nice course to start with

That’s all about some of the essential JavaScript frameworks and libraries for modern web development.

These JavaScript libraries had seriously made web development faster

and easier. You will also found numerous other JavaScript library for

your different need.



web technologies, After Node.js it's even possible to develop a complete web application, front to back using just JavaScript.If you want to learn more about modernweb technologies, The Web Developer Bootcamp by Colt Steele on Udemy is the best course to start with.

Thanks for reading this article so far. If you find these frameworks useful

for Web development then please share with your friends and colleagues.

If you have any questions or feedback then please drop a note.

P. S. — If you are a beginner and just starting with web development then — If you are a beginner and just starting with web development then The Complete 2019 Web Developer Bootcamp by Angela Yu is also an excellent course to start with. It will teach you web development without any programming experience and it also covers most of the frameworks discussed here.







Tags