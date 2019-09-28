JavaScript Frameworks for Frontend and Backend Developers [Top Ten Picks]
There is no doubt that JavaScript
is now the #1 programming language in the world and also the undesputed king of web development. If you want to become a web developer a good knowledge of JavaScript and various, popular JavaScript web development framework is very important for you.
These framework has completely changed the way people develop web application a decade ago.
After node.js
, it’s even possible to create a complete web application from
front-to-back using just one programming language, JavaScript. That’s
why it has become the favorite programming language of all Full-stack Web Developers
.
JavaScript started its journey as a client-side scripting language which could be used along with HTML
for writing web pages and provide dynamic functionality at the client-side like the validation of input and animations.
Things started changing when AJAX comes into the picture which allowed the web developer to update a part of the web page without downloading the whole web page from the server, this made the GUI faster and more
responsive.
Then comes jQuery
which made the JavaScript hugely popular. It won the game for JavaScript on the client-side with virtually no competition but
server-side language like Java
, Python
, PHP
, and Ruby
was still required to develop web applications.
Also, creating and managing UI wasn’t easy with different technologies likeJSP
, ASP .NET, etc but then comes node.js
which made it possible to
develop a server-side component using JavaScript.
Now, you can develop a fully functional web application by just using JavaScript
.
Top 10 JavaScript framework for Frontend and Backend Developers
In this article, I am going to share some of the most useful JavaScript
frameworks and library you can use for web development. As a web
developer
, you should be familiar with them and know when you can
leverage them to build your next project. The list includes frameworks
like Angular
, Ember.JS, Node.JS
, and libraries like jQuery
and ReactJS
1. Node.js
Node.js or Node JS is another powerful JavaScript framework which allows you to develop a server-side component using JavaScript.
The biggest advantage of Node JS is that now you can develop a web application end-to-end using just JavaScript.
It’s also free and runs on various platforms (Windows, Linux
, Unix, Mac OS X, etc.) Node.js uses an asynchronous, event-driven, non-blocking I/O model that makes it lightweight and efficient.
Node.js’ package ecosystem, npm, is also the largest ecosystem of open source libraries in the world. If you want to learn more about Node.js then The Complete Node.js Developer Course (2nd Edition)
is a great course, to begin with. You can get it on just $9.99 on Udemy sale.
2. React JS
React is Facebook’s component-based web development framework for making UIs and offering declarative
views, which makes the code more predictable and easier to debug.
It does not support controllers or models. React can also render on the
server using Node and power mobile apps using React Native. In short, it allows you to build powerful, fast, user-friendly and reactive web apps.
If you need free courses to learn React framework then you can also see this list of free React courses
.
3. Vue.js
Vue.js is another open-source progressive JavaScript framework for building user interfaces, similar to React.
The USP of Vue.js
is its adaptability, integration into projects that use
other JavaScript libraries is very easy with Vue because it is designed
to be incrementally adoptable.
It also supports declarative rendering using template syntax to provide data to the DOM. For beginners, Nuxt.js — Vue.js on Steroids
is a good place to start with and find more information.
4. jQuery
jQuery is probably the most popular JavaScript library out there which provides so many features for modern-day development.
You can use jQuery API for event handling, animation and manipulating of
the HTML document, also known as DOM. Besides this, jQuery is being used with Angular
and React
App building tools too. In short, one of the
must-know JavaScript library for web development.
Btw, If you need free courses to learn Angular framework then you can also see this list of free jQuery courses
.
5. Backbone.js
Backbone.js is a JavaScript library with a RESTful JSON interface and is based on the Model, View, and Presenter design paradigm. Backbone.js provides structure to heavy web applications.
It also provides models with key-value binding and custom events,
collections with a rich API of enumerable functions, views with
declarative event handling, and connects it all to your existing API
over a RESTful
JSON interface.
If a UI action allows a model attribute to change, it will result in an
automatic change of event. The changes on the models are propagated to
UI to help them to re-render themselves.
6. Ember.js
Ember.js is another popular, open-source JavaScript web framework which is based on the Model and View pattern.
It allows developers to create scalable single-page web applications by
incorporating common idioms and best practices into the framework
itself.
It has integrated features like templates also known as handlebars that
helps in writing less code and have the ability to update themselves
with a change in data. Ember.js can be installed via NPM.
7. Meteor JS
Meteor or MeteorJS is a full-stack JavaScript platform for developing modern web and mobile applications.
Meteor includes a key set of technologies for building connected-client
reactive applications, a build tool, and a curated set of packages from
the Node.js
and general JavaScript community.
8. Angular
Angular previously known as Angular JS is a single web development framework developed by Google for both desktop and mobile web applications.
Angular aims at creating progressive web apps by offering dependency injection that helps in data service assembly for applications while an HTML template that is used for composing templates.
Angular also has a powerful ecosystem that includes four data libraries and support in IDEs. If you want to learn Angular then Angular 8 — The Complete Guide
is a good place to start with.
Btw, if you don’t mind learning from a free resource or if you need free
courses to learn Angular framework then you can also see this list of free Angular courses
.
9. Polymer JS
The polymer is another open-source JavaScript library that helps you create custom reusable HTML elements, which can be used to build performant, maintainable web applications.
If you compare Angular
with Polymer as both are developed by Google, then Angular is a complete framework for building web apps, whereas Polymer is just a library for creating Web Components.
10. Ext.JS
For a change, Ext.JS is a commercial Javascript product rather than free and open source stuff we have been discussing so far.
Ext JS or Sencha Ext JS is used for making data-intensive,
enterprise-oriented and cross-platform web applications. It provides
several sophisticated UI components like calendars and data grid.
That’s all about some of the essential JavaScript frameworks and libraries for modern web development.
These JavaScript libraries had seriously made web development faster
and easier. You will also found numerous other JavaScript library for
your different need.
After Node.js it's even possible to develop a complete web application, front to back using just JavaScript.If you want to learn more about modern
web technologies, The Web Developer Bootcamp
by Colt Steele on Udemy is the best course to start with.
Thanks for reading this article so far. If you find these frameworks useful
for Web development then please share with your friends and colleagues.
If you have any questions or feedback then please drop a note.
P. S.
— If you are a beginner and just starting with web development then The Complete 2019 Web Developer Bootcamp
by Angela Yu is also an excellent course to start with. It will teach you web development without any programming experience and it also covers most of the frameworks discussed here.
