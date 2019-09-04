10 Best Free Apps to Track a Cell Phone Location

Here are the following ten best apps for track locations . please have a look at the following and get the best from them.

Cocospy

If you want to track a phone , Cocospy is the best way to do it. It is the leading phone location tracker in the world with millions of users employing it to monitor any cell phone location. This is because of all the things that Cocospy is capable of. It is not just any location tracker that points you to the location of the target phone. It is so much more.

Cocospy is like a hidden detective app that can tell you the whereabouts of a person without the person even knowing that you are tracking them. Sounds unbelievable, right? Well it is true. And all that comes without the need to root or jailbreak the target phone you wish to locate. This is what makes Cocospy so special. There is hardly any other apps that can do that.

Here is how to use Cocospy:

Steps for Tracking Phone Location Free Online Using Cocospy

Tracking location through Cocospy is a child’s play. All you need to do is follow these three simple and easy steps:



Step 1: Step 1: Sign up for Cocospy and get a subscription plan based on the target phone- iOS or Android (Yes, Cocospy works on both!).

Step 2: Follow the simple on screen guide. It will take you through the easy installation process. All you have to do is click here and there a few times.

Step 3: Hit ‘Start’ and you are ready to monitor the device. You will be taken to your dashboard.

Once on the dashboard, all the options are accessible through tabs on the left-hand side. To monitor the device’s location, you can go to the ‘Locations’ tab. This will give you the recent locations as well as the live locations of the device. Further, there is also a Geofencing option available. It lets you set boundaries on the map for the device’s location. If the device crosses these boundaries, you get an alert.



TheOneSpy

It is has become a hallmark of track a cell phone and monitoring software over the years on the web market. Seemingly, tracking Android devices remotely and in a sneaky way looks impossible, but TheOneSpy has proven to be the best in the business beyond the limits. TheOneSpy has made it easier for you to the monitoring of phone messages, recording live phone calls, tracking cell phone browsing activities social media apps monitoring, GPS location tracking, live screen recording and remotely controlling the target device activities is possible. TheOneSpy is arguably the ultimate and reliable phone surveillance software.

Spyic

Spyic is another good phone monitoring solution. You can use it to track a device’s location and do so much more.If anything gives Cocospy a tough competition feature for feature, it is Spyic. It also works quietly in stealth mode to track the device’s location. The other person never knows unless you tell them yourself.

And it is not just location tracking that it does best. Spyic can also help you with a lot of other things. You will only know when you give it a try for yourself.

Find My iPhone

Find My iPhone is an inbuilt iPhone app that lets you track an iPhone location. It is of particular use to find a lost or stolen iPhone.To use Find My iPhone, all you have to do is open the Find My iPhone app on any iOS device. From there, you can login using the iCloud credentials of the target device. Once logged in, it will show you the device’s location. You get a couple of options like erase device’s data or lock the device.

Google Timeline

Like Find My iPhone, Google Timeline is a feature to track a phone that comes inherent through Google Maps. however, unlike Find My iPhone, Google Timeline can be used for both iPhones and Android

Life360

Life360 is a location tracking app designed for families to track their members. It is a simple app with minimal features, but it gets the job done very well.

It is important to note that Life360 is not a stealth app. So if you are tracking someone’s location through Life360, they are going to know about it. There is no other way around it.

Glympse

Glympse is a minimalistic app that can act as a helpful location tracker to track family and friends.It sends and receives someone’s live location for a limited time. The time can be adjusted by the user who is sending the location. It also has the option to request someone’s location, known as Glympses.

Geo Tracker

Geo tracker is a location tracker for adventure enthusiasts. It can track location as well as remember the track you took for a hike or a trek. It also

provides you with vital statistics that make help you with the journey. These include distance, speed, altitude, etc.



FamiSafe

FamiSafe is a location tracker is a parental monitoring solution designed to track the location of family members. It offers real-time tracking, location history tracking, and geofencing. This app doesn’t require root as well. However, there is no option of stealth mode.

iCloud

iCloud is one of the best ways to track an iPhone location. You do not need to download any app to use iCloud. All you have to do is go to the iCloud’s website, sign in using the iCloud credentials of the device you wish to monitor and the device’s location will be right there on the screen!



Find My Device

Find My Device is Google’s solution to iCloud. It is an online interface for which you don’t have to use any app.

All you have to do is visit the Find My Device page on your Google account and you will get the device's location. You will also get a couple of other options as well.

Conclusion

There are so many ways with which you can track a cell phone location online. Many of them are amazing and do the job perfectly well.Some of them, however, give you so much more like cell phone tracking and parental control options (take Coco spy for example). Learn about the pros and cons of each and choose your favorite.





