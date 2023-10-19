Search icon
ReadWrite
see notifications
Notifications
see more
    paint-brush
    The Noonification: The Hackx0rs Were Active (10/19/2023)by@hackernoonnewsletter
    106 reads

    The Noonification: The Hackx0rs Were Active (10/19/2023)

    by HackerNoon NewsletterOctober 19th, 2023
    Read on Terminal Reader
    Read this story w/o Javascript
    tldt arrow

    Too Long; Didn't Read

    10/19/2023: Top 5 stories on the Hackernoon homepage!

    People Mentioned

    Mention Thumbnail
    Mention Thumbnail
    featured image - The Noonification: The Hackx0rs Were Active (10/19/2023)
    HackerNoon Newsletter HackerNoon profile picture

    How are you, hacker? 🪐What's happening in tech this week: The Noonification by HackerNoon has got you covered with fresh content from our top 5 stories of the day, every day at noon your local time! Set email preference here.

    The Hackx0rs Were Active

    By @sheharyarkhan [ 3 Min read ] The internet was a flurry of activity recently involving bad actors. Read More.

    Can AI Hallucinations Be Stopped? A Look at 3 Ways to Do So

    By @datastax [ 6 Min read ] An examination of three methods to stop LLMs from hallucinating: Retrieval-augmented generation (RAG), reasoning, and iterative querying. Read More.

    Dear Google, It is Time to Kill Backlinks!

    By @nilanganray [ 8 Min read ] Google has started downplaying backlinks, but case studies and numerous backlink requests prove otherwise. AI might help, but will Google act? Read More.

    How to Migrate a React Project from JavaScript to TypeScript

    By @leandronnz [ 24 Min read ] Learn all you need to know to successfully migrate your React project from Javascript to Typescript. Read More.

    Your Playbook for Navigating Lifes Paradoxes

    By @scottdclary [ 15 Min read ] Explore fascinating paradoxes that challenge conventional thinking and reveal profound truths about human nature and existence. Read More. 🧑‍💻 What happened in your world this week?It's been said that writing can help consolidate technical knowledge, establish credibility, and contribute to emerging community standards. Feeling stuck? We got you covered ⬇️⬇️⬇️ ANSWER THESE GREATEST INTERVIEW QUESTIONS OF ALL TIME We hope you enjoy this worth of free reading material. Feel free to forward this email to a nerdy friend who'll love you for it.See you on Planet Internet! With love, The Hacker Noon Team ✌️

    Hacker Noon-Writing

    Start Content Marketing on HackerNoon

    L O A D I N G
    . . . comments & more!

    About Author

    HackerNoon Newsletter HackerNoon profile picture
    HackerNoon Newsletter@hackernoonnewsletter
    Get Hacker Noon's top homepage stories delivered to your inbox every day at noon
    Read my storiesWhat's New in the HackerNoon Newsletter?

    TOPICS

    purcat-imghackernoon #noonification #hackernoon-newsletter #latest-tect-stories #trending-tech-companies #retrieval-augmented-generation #google-backlinks #react-projects #personal-growth

    THIS ARTICLE WAS FEATURED IN...

    Permanent on Arweave
    Read on Terminal Reader Terminal
    Read this story w/o Javascript Lite
    Unsafe

    RELATED STORIES

    Article Thumbnail
    The Noonification: How Can Enterprises Utilize Edge Computer Vision? (1/14/2023)
    by noonification
    Jan 14, 2023
    #noonification
    Article Thumbnail
    Dear Google, It is Time to Kill Backlinks!
    by nilanganray
    Oct 19, 2023
    #google-backlinks
    Article Thumbnail
    The Noonification: How Can Enterprises Utilize Edge Computer Vision? (1/14/2023)
    by noonification
    Jan 14, 2023
    #noonification
    Article Thumbnail
    The Noonification: Li Auto Prepares to Make EV Investing Cool Again as New Innovations Bring Investor Optimism (1/10/2024)
    by noonification
    Jan 10, 2024
    #noonification
    Article Thumbnail
    The Noonification: 2023 Was the Best Time to Accumulate Crypto (1/1/2024)
    by noonification
    Jan 01, 2024
    #noonification
    Join HackerNoonloading
    Latest technology trends. Customized Experience. Curated Stories. Publish Your Ideas