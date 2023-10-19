The Noonification: The Hackx0rs Were Active (10/19/2023)

How are you, hacker? 🪐What's happening in tech this week: The Noonification by HackerNoon has got you covered with fresh content from our top 5 stories of the day, every day at noon your local time! Set email preference here.

By @sheharyarkhan [ 3 Min read ] The internet was a flurry of activity recently involving bad actors. Read More.

By @datastax [ 6 Min read ] An examination of three methods to stop LLMs from hallucinating: Retrieval-augmented generation (RAG), reasoning, and iterative querying. Read More.

By @nilanganray [ 8 Min read ] Google has started downplaying backlinks, but case studies and numerous backlink requests prove otherwise. AI might help, but will Google act? Read More.

By @leandronnz [ 24 Min read ] Learn all you need to know to successfully migrate your React project from Javascript to Typescript. Read More.

By @scottdclary [ 15 Min read ] Explore fascinating paradoxes that challenge conventional thinking and reveal profound truths about human nature and existence. Read More.